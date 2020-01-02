Nuts – McCabe Brief Against 2018 Firing Claims Trump Calling Him “Dirty Cop” December 2019 is Proof of Bias…

Nuttery. Abject Lawfare nuttery. Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe lied four times to internal FBI investigators, three times under oath, in 2017. This led to his firing in March 2018.

In a remarkable act of hubris, in late 2018 Andrew McCabe sued the DOJ for wrongful termination through Lawfare lawyer Michael Bromwich. The legal argument was/is essentially that McCabe was allowed to lie to FBI investigators because he was the head of the FBI (an employee of the agency).

In response to the McCabe lawsuit the DOJ filed a motion for summary dismissal due to McCabe’s lying, and an Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) affirmation, saying the termination was valid.

In today’s response motion opposing the summary judgement [cloud pdf here], using a new batch of lawyers, McCabe’s legal team argues President Trump called McCabe a “dirty cop” last month, and that proves McCabe’s firing in March 2018 was wrongful.

Yes, that is their argument.

