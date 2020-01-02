Nuts – McCabe Brief Against 2018 Firing Claims Trump Calling Him “Dirty Cop” December 2019 is Proof of Bias…

Posted on January 2, 2020

Nuttery.  Abject Lawfare nuttery.  Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe lied four times to internal FBI investigators, three times under oath, in 2017.  This led to his firing in March 2018.

(Source)

In a remarkable act of hubris, in late 2018 Andrew McCabe sued the DOJ for wrongful termination through Lawfare lawyer Michael Bromwich.  The legal argument was/is essentially that McCabe was allowed to lie to FBI investigators because he was the head of the FBI (an employee of the agency).

In response to the McCabe lawsuit the DOJ filed a motion for summary dismissal due to McCabe’s lying, and an Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) affirmation, saying the termination was valid.

In today’s response motion opposing the summary judgement [cloud pdf here], using a new batch of lawyers, McCabe’s legal team argues President Trump called McCabe a “dirty cop” last month, and that proves McCabe’s firing in March 2018  was wrongful.

Yes, that is their argument.

Here’s the embed pdf of the filing:

.

 

Responses to Nuts – McCabe Brief Against 2018 Firing Claims Trump Calling Him "Dirty Cop" December 2019 is Proof of Bias…

  1. S&WJM625 says:
    January 2, 2020 at 6:07 pm

    Scmbag

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. Phflipper says:
    January 2, 2020 at 6:08 pm

    The longer all of this nonsense is allowed to continue, no accountability for the true criminals, the guilty – the worse the festering boil becomes. Long past lancing the thing. The mockery is astounding.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  3. LouisianaTeaRose says:
    January 2, 2020 at 6:09 pm

    Traveler in an alternate universe.

    Or psych ward escapee.

    But definitely a Clinton fan.

    And there you have it.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. JohnCasper says:
    January 2, 2020 at 6:09 pm

    Adolf Eichmann was called a lot worse things than “Dirty Cop” so I guess that means the Israelis hung an innocent man.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. billinlv says:
    January 2, 2020 at 6:11 pm

    The entire FBI is a criminal enterprise and has been since its founding. McCabe and Comey and Mueller and the rest are criminals. Can we please stop pretending that it is a worthy and moral law enforcement agency? Put it out of its misery, President Trump.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. G. Alistar says:
    January 2, 2020 at 6:11 pm

    Sadly, to millions of liberal democrats, a complicit media and the “resistance” the line of reasoning that is simply Nuts….is just fine with them. The ends justify the means…. hmmm, where have I heard that before?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. Patricia Weir says:
    January 2, 2020 at 6:12 pm

    Mommy! Mommy! He called me a name! That’s all he’s got? Bring it

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  8. The Boss says:
    January 2, 2020 at 6:13 pm

    A Dirty Cop hires Sleazy Lawfare law whores. All normal for the Swamp. As in FUBAR normalcy.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. freepetta says:
    January 2, 2020 at 6:14 pm

    The man needs a straight jacket and padded cell!!

    Like

    Reply
  10. bofh says:
    January 2, 2020 at 6:14 pm

    When McCabe is cited for “lack of candor” (i.e. “lying” for you rubes) during various interviews, were those recorded on audio or video, or did he get the “agent will write down his recollection of the interview after a few days” treatment?

    Like

    Reply
  11. Paul B. says:
    January 2, 2020 at 6:14 pm

    Demons, all of them. Is there a penalty for wasting court resources on frivolous legal claims?

    Like

    Reply
  12. Sporty says:
    January 2, 2020 at 6:15 pm

    Look Squirrel. Anything to detract from the fact this is an ongoing coup attempt.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. Zy says:
    January 2, 2020 at 6:15 pm

    McCabe has the same right as all Conservative Americans which to prove his innocence, ie, that he is not a dirty cop.

    Like

    Reply
  14. jmilamdeal says:
    January 2, 2020 at 6:15 pm

    How many people, like Flynn and Stone, are getting jail time for lying, and this idiot decides to sue because he lied, got caught, and was fired???? I really wonder how many other things he has done that are not yet known?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. snellvillebob says:
    January 2, 2020 at 6:15 pm

    I suspect McCabe is just farming stuff to trade for a lesser sentence or aquittal, that is if he is ever indicted.

    Like

    Reply
  16. pucecatt says:
    January 2, 2020 at 6:16 pm

    Lol 😂 McCabe is a petulant child and a dirty one at that ..

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. gary says:
    January 2, 2020 at 6:17 pm

    here’s my prediction for 2020. soon,at most a few months, barr and durham have a press confrence and tell america to make sure they tune in. the hammer is dropping on the bad intel people and the former obama regime. a huge scandal. and the fact that none of my predictions has come true is merely proof of my farsightedness. but i really think thats whats going to happen. i did call the beltway shooter in D.C.. when john muhammed shot the little black boy,and left the tarot card of death, i knew it was a black muslim. farrakhan has mixed santa ria and christianity with islam. tarot is voodoo.

    Like

    Reply
  18. StanH says:
    January 2, 2020 at 6:17 pm

    Our “public servants.” What a POS.

    Like

    Reply
  19. Talkofthetown says:
    January 2, 2020 at 6:19 pm

    Nothing a few charges against Mcabe being dropped/perp walked. Be a nice rebuttal to these new allegations. Bleed them all out nice and slow (financially course😂)

    Like

    Reply
  20. Jimmy Jack says:
    January 2, 2020 at 6:20 pm

    Still sitting around hoping and praying for a massive declassification.

    Like

    Reply
  21. California Joe says:
    January 2, 2020 at 6:20 pm

    McCabe will be back to work if his lawyers were corrupt enough to get the right judge which the left always seem to do. Funny how the random judge rotation “wheel” always seems to land on the same three or four activist Obama judges in DC. The one time the Leftists landed a legitimate judge they quickly dropped the lawsuit. Seems they didn’t want the guys testimony after all!

    Like

    Reply
  22. hagarthorrible says:
    January 2, 2020 at 6:22 pm

    An absolute “Truism of Life”…If it walks like a duck; if it quacks like a duck; it is a damn duck!

    Like

    Reply

