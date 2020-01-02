Nuts – McCabe Brief Against 2018 Firing Claims Trump Calling Him “Dirty Cop” December 2019 is Proof of Bias…

Nuttery. Abject Lawfare nuttery. Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe lied four times to internal FBI investigators, three times under oath, in 2017. This led to his firing in March 2018.
(Source)
In a remarkable act of hubris, in late 2018 Andrew McCabe sued the DOJ for wrongful termination through Lawfare lawyer Michael Bromwich. The legal argument was/is essentially that McCabe was allowed to lie to FBI investigators because he was the head of the FBI (an employee of the agency).
In response to the McCabe lawsuit the DOJ filed a motion for summary dismissal due to McCabe’s lying, and an Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) affirmation, saying the termination was valid.
In today’s response motion opposing the summary judgement [cloud pdf here], using a new batch of lawyers, McCabe’s legal team argues President Trump called McCabe a “dirty cop” last month, and that proves McCabe’s firing in March 2018 was wrongful.
Yes, that is their argument.
Here’s the embed pdf of the filing:
.
Scmbag
LikeLiked by 2 people
In McCabe’s case, dirty cop was a compliment. I can think of a whole lot of things far worse to call him and his minions.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Strokz and Page are in on the smear. More like scumbags
LikeLike
Strzok and McCabe were on the same Page.
LikeLike
Bromwich was the whore who repped Sixteen Christine Bloody Fraud.
He also got caught charging exorbitant fees for his time in another case where he supposedly worked FOR the feds. And wandered outside his mandate.
The scumbag playbook.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m sure Rachel Madcow will fun with this one.
LikeLike
The longer all of this nonsense is allowed to continue, no accountability for the true criminals, the guilty – the worse the festering boil becomes. Long past lancing the thing. The mockery is astounding.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Traveler in an alternate universe.
Or psych ward escapee.
But definitely a Clinton fan.
And there you have it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Adolf Eichmann was called a lot worse things than “Dirty Cop” so I guess that means the Israelis hung an innocent man.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The entire FBI is a criminal enterprise and has been since its founding. McCabe and Comey and Mueller and the rest are criminals. Can we please stop pretending that it is a worthy and moral law enforcement agency? Put it out of its misery, President Trump.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The main difference between the Gestapo and the FBI is that the FBI has been allowed to exists a lot longer.
LikeLike
Sadly, to millions of liberal democrats, a complicit media and the “resistance” the line of reasoning that is simply Nuts….is just fine with them. The ends justify the means…. hmmm, where have I heard that before?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mommy! Mommy! He called me a name! That’s all he’s got? Bring it
LikeLiked by 2 people
A Dirty Cop hires Sleazy Lawfare law whores. All normal for the Swamp. As in FUBAR normalcy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The man needs a straight jacket and padded cell!!
LikeLike
When McCabe is cited for “lack of candor” (i.e. “lying” for you rubes) during various interviews, were those recorded on audio or video, or did he get the “agent will write down his recollection of the interview after a few days” treatment?
LikeLike
Demons, all of them. Is there a penalty for wasting court resources on frivolous legal claims?
LikeLike
Look Squirrel. Anything to detract from the fact this is an ongoing coup attempt.
LikeLiked by 1 person
McCabe has the same right as all Conservative Americans which to prove his innocence, ie, that he is not a dirty cop.
LikeLike
How many people, like Flynn and Stone, are getting jail time for lying, and this idiot decides to sue because he lied, got caught, and was fired???? I really wonder how many other things he has done that are not yet known?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I suspect McCabe is just farming stuff to trade for a lesser sentence or aquittal, that is if he is ever indicted.
LikeLike
Lol 😂 McCabe is a petulant child and a dirty one at that ..
LikeLiked by 1 person
here’s my prediction for 2020. soon,at most a few months, barr and durham have a press confrence and tell america to make sure they tune in. the hammer is dropping on the bad intel people and the former obama regime. a huge scandal. and the fact that none of my predictions has come true is merely proof of my farsightedness. but i really think thats whats going to happen. i did call the beltway shooter in D.C.. when john muhammed shot the little black boy,and left the tarot card of death, i knew it was a black muslim. farrakhan has mixed santa ria and christianity with islam. tarot is voodoo.
LikeLike
Our “public servants.” What a POS.
LikeLike
Nothing a few charges against Mcabe being dropped/perp walked. Be a nice rebuttal to these new allegations. Bleed them all out nice and slow (financially course😂)
LikeLike
Financially of course
LikeLike
Still sitting around hoping and praying for a massive declassification.
LikeLike
McCabe will be back to work if his lawyers were corrupt enough to get the right judge which the left always seem to do. Funny how the random judge rotation “wheel” always seems to land on the same three or four activist Obama judges in DC. The one time the Leftists landed a legitimate judge they quickly dropped the lawsuit. Seems they didn’t want the guys testimony after all!
LikeLike
An absolute “Truism of Life”…If it walks like a duck; if it quacks like a duck; it is a damn duck!
LikeLike