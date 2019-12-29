Whoops – CBS Major Garrett Notes Highly Effective Trump Minority Policies “Any President Would Want to Claim”…

Posted on December 29, 2019 by

Oh dear, CBS’s Major Garrett is going to be in trouble now.  During a panel discussion Garrett pointed out President Trump’s accomplishments on behalf of minority communities is a legacy any President “would want to claim”:

.

Promises made, promises kept.

This entry was posted in Donald Trump, Election 2020, media bias, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

15 Responses to Whoops – CBS Major Garrett Notes Highly Effective Trump Minority Policies “Any President Would Want to Claim”…

  1. joeknuckles says:
    December 30, 2019 at 12:02 am

    He’s gonna be PFC Garret now.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  2. Tiffthis says:
    December 30, 2019 at 12:07 am

    They can’t deny that Trumps policies are bipartisan forever, though they may try.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  3. gda53 says:
    December 30, 2019 at 12:09 am

    Catherine Herridge hiring. Major Garrett mention of minority policies. Other signs and portents.

    Is CBS making a play for real journalism again? Have they looked into the belly of the beast and decided to back away?

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  4. maggiemoowho says:
    December 30, 2019 at 12:20 am

    The #MeToo biotches are going to go after Garrett now, how dare he say anything positive about President Trump.

    Like

    Reply
  5. Hanuman says:
    December 30, 2019 at 12:22 am

    Maddow Fate to be avoided.
    Better Learn to survive if not to code

    Like

    Reply
  6. Tl Howard says:
    December 30, 2019 at 12:27 am

    I wondered if CBS wanted Herridge BECAUSE of her extensive reporting on Spygate, thinking they would be needing someone with her breadth and depth of knowledge and sources on the subject. Then, I heard that they’d been interested in hiring her for quite a while although I don’t know if their interest predated her reporting on that issue.

    I also figured she wouldn’t have wanted to go to CBS if she thought they were going to nix all stories on Spygate, but what do I know. She’s a reporter, a damn good one, and like all good reporters she wants to be read/heard by as many people as possible. and even on a great ratings’ day, cable network Fox can’t begin to reach as many folks as a broadcast network.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    December 30, 2019 at 12:40 am

    “”Garrett pointed out President Trump’s accomplishments on behalf of minority communities is a legacy any President “would want to claim” ”

    He sure had fun partying and posing for pictures in the bar of the Marriott Hotel with the Trump supporters after the Primary Victory Rally in Spartenburg, SC.in early 2016.
    I was there with the NYer’s for Trump Volunteers. That evening was most notable for the announcement that “low-energy” Jeb! was withdrawing from the race

    The SD card in the phone failed, so the pictures were lost. More regrettable were the pictures taken with Katrina Pierson outside the hotel elevators.
    Katrina wanted the pics posted on fakebook, which I refuse to participate in. Regargless, even if I had the pictures I would not post any on the Internet of Mr. Garrett or Miss Pierson.

    Like

    Reply
  8. mr.piddles says:
    December 30, 2019 at 12:44 am

    This guy’s one wayward White House update from getting banished from the Circle Of Trust. I wonder if any of his co-workers have taken him aside yet.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s