Whoops – CBS Major Garrett Notes Highly Effective Trump Minority Policies “Any President Would Want to Claim”…

Oh dear, CBS’s Major Garrett is going to be in trouble now. During a panel discussion Garrett pointed out President Trump’s accomplishments on behalf of minority communities is a legacy any President “would want to claim”:
.
Promises made, promises kept.
He’s gonna be PFC Garret now.
He may well become the permanent CBS latrine orderly after this.
He’s done this before. After the rest of the panel regains their conciousness, the HR department will be paying private Gomer Garret a visit….
Private E-nothing!
They can’t deny that Trumps policies are bipartisan forever, though they may try.
Catherine Herridge hiring. Major Garrett mention of minority policies. Other signs and portents.
Is CBS making a play for real journalism again? Have they looked into the belly of the beast and decided to back away?
😂
They don’t really have a viable alternative with ‘official’ confirmation of inconvenient facts refuting their reporting.
It’s a cynical ploy to attract viewers that have sworn off msm. Taqiya and the kitchen sink for democrat controlled government.
The #MeToo biotches are going to go after Garrett now, how dare he say anything positive about President Trump.
Maddow Fate to be avoided.
Better Learn to survive if not to code
I wondered if CBS wanted Herridge BECAUSE of her extensive reporting on Spygate, thinking they would be needing someone with her breadth and depth of knowledge and sources on the subject. Then, I heard that they’d been interested in hiring her for quite a while although I don’t know if their interest predated her reporting on that issue.
I also figured she wouldn’t have wanted to go to CBS if she thought they were going to nix all stories on Spygate, but what do I know. She’s a reporter, a damn good one, and like all good reporters she wants to be read/heard by as many people as possible. and even on a great ratings’ day, cable network Fox can’t begin to reach as many folks as a broadcast network.
“”Garrett pointed out President Trump’s accomplishments on behalf of minority communities is a legacy any President “would want to claim” ”
He sure had fun partying and posing for pictures in the bar of the Marriott Hotel with the Trump supporters after the Primary Victory Rally in Spartenburg, SC.in early 2016.
I was there with the NYer’s for Trump Volunteers. That evening was most notable for the announcement that “low-energy” Jeb! was withdrawing from the race
The SD card in the phone failed, so the pictures were lost. More regrettable were the pictures taken with Katrina Pierson outside the hotel elevators.
Katrina wanted the pics posted on fakebook, which I refuse to participate in. Regargless, even if I had the pictures I would not post any on the Internet of Mr. Garrett or Miss Pierson.
This guy’s one wayward White House update from getting banished from the Circle Of Trust. I wonder if any of his co-workers have taken him aside yet.
