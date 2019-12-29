Sunday Talks: NatSec Advisor Robert O’Brien -vs- Jonathan Karl…

National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien appeared on ABC This Week with Jonathan Karl to discuss the ongoing issues with North Korea.  Karl attempted the oft familiar approach of pitting O’Brien against former advisor John Bolton, by highlighting Bolton’s always customary and short-sighted war mongering approach against the more pragmatic position of President Trump.   O’Brien did well to swat down that media tactic.

Jonathan Karl quickly shifts tactics by using North Korea’s Kim Jong Chol comments in an effort to undermine President Trump’s strategic policy with Kim Jong-un.  That too failed.

Taking a third swing at the administration Karl shifts narrative construction to the case of Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher by using leaked prosecution video in an effort to undermine the intervention of malicious prosecution through a pardon by President Trump.  O’Brien smartly deflects the side-snark by reminding the narrative engineer that President Trump not only has pardon authority but also delivered criminal justice reform which produced a similar outcome for many non-military Americans.  Good interview:

.

Note FWIW: O’brien also said he doesn’t think Pompeo is going to run for Senate.

  1. antiDave says:
    December 29, 2019 at 6:45 pm

    Merry Christmas America, no missile tests during the Christmas holiday. Thank you President Trump.

  2. Ausonius says:
    December 29, 2019 at 6:50 pm

    I do long for a return to days when reporters wanted Information from public and government figures, rather than argue arrogantly with them about why black is white and white is black.

    In the 1970’s, the Today Show on NBC would in fact interview some high-level figure (e.g. Henry Kissinger) around 7:45 A.M., and then the interview – assuming something important was discovered – was the lead news item for the 8:00 segment.

    One can say that such a technique was somewhat artificial, and certainly most interviews generated nothing very important, but it beats the constant arguing about non-facts and the promotion of Fake News.

