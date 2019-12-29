Sunday Talks: Ivanka Trump -vs- Margaret Brennan…

Ivanka Trump appears on Face the Nation to discuss the ongoing initiatives around paid family leave.  Ms. Brennan exhibits serious envy as she attempts to position Mrs. Trump on the defensive.  However, Ivanka Trump is deeply informed on the nuances, details and challenges of the proposal and easily handles the narrative engineering effort of Brennan.

The family leave topic is a serious policy proposal that crosses into the larger America First economic need for a vibrant U.S. workforce.  Additionally, the topic of balance between family and work is critically important for middle-class and main street workers.  There are currently seven million jobs available and policies that help working families with children have long-term benefits beyond economics.

  wilderness3300 says:
    December 29, 2019 at 9:59 pm

    More perks for government workers. Will it ever end?

