Report: Senate GOP Unites on Plan for Senate Impeachment Trial…

It looks like the beginning of a united plan for the Senate impeachment trial is in the works. According to a New York Post article the House impeachment managers would present their prosecution case; then President Trump’s designated lawyers will present his defense case; then the Senate will vote.
At least, that’s the plan being reported:
WASHINGTON – After weeks of behind-the-scenes debate, Senate Republicans have hit on their strategy for handling President Trump’s impeachment: a brief trial — with no witness testimony — and a fast acquittal.
“I’m ready to vote now,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Missouri) told The Hill. “I think the articles are a joke.”
But they don’t want to dismiss the House Democrats’ charges out of hand, as some Trump allies have proposed.
“It’s time for him to have his day in court,” Hawley said. “The president deserves to have due process.”
Trump, who was calling for a full-blown trial with multiple witnesses — including former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter — just three weeks ago, now supports the Senate leadership’s plan. (read more)
Fine. Then the Justice Department can indict Joe and Hunter Biden, et. al. on a clean slate and there will be no possibility of prejudicing their case. Pres Trump acquitted. Bidens convicted. Nice and Neat.
I agree with you.
No need to muddy clean waters on the clear issues raised by the articles.
Try the case presented. Biden and the rest of the money laundering scum will have their own day in court soon enough.
And, yes, JIBTTB.
Trump handled Mitch and the uniparty. Rudy came through and had the goods on all of them. Well played by the Teflon Don.
Agree with no witnesses! If we open Pandora’s Box with witnesses the Democrats and Lawfare will drag witnesses in by the dozens making up all kinds of new allegations and crimes not to mention the worthless but guaranteed to be expert opinions of Bolshevik legal experts from the Leftist of law schools. Better to let both sides make arguments and then a quick vote. Remember, Democrats are experts at dragging things out to their own benefit. Republicans are not so expert at much of anything!
Agree100%. Keeping this a tight single issue and moving quickly are both key. No reason to tie impeachment to Biden/Ukraine and other issues.
That’s right, they will no longer be able to claim that the Donald was going after Biden and his disgusting sibling to keep mess up old hairy legs Joe’s chances in 2020. The Justice Department will be in a position to come down on the Biden’s with full force. The only question is, Do I hear the wailing sound of distant bagpipes?
I’m 8k miles away and I hear the bagpipes.
🎶
That’s an excellent way to put it.
The Devilbat: “Do I hear the wailing sound of distant bagpipes?”
Nahhhh… That’s just a goat being strangled… I think.
This may be the prelude to AG Barr roping in some lower level fall-on-your-sword nogoodniks, but I don’t see the big plug at the bottom of the swamp being pulled until after President Trump is re-elected in 2020.
On the other hand, this may be President Trump’s ‘Caesar’ moment, where all of the Senators take a turn shiving President Trump in the ribs on the Senate floor.
Who knows? It’s dicey.
This whole Schiff show has been one big goat rope
I think you’re going to like these bagpipes even better!
I had wanted the trial r/t discovery, Biden’s testifying, etc. Trump deserves his day.
But it would be what so many here in the Tree constantly shrill about: I want it NOW!
I now see trial revelations would in many ways work against Trump in a circus atmosphere. The best course really is to keep cards to chest, until the days of reckoning , effectively keeping everything in the realm of law, and out of the political arena as much as possible.
Bingo. Senate trial is political only, no criminal authority. Why bother?
But we have their words as Bidens that they did nothing wrong. Isn’t that good enough?
Adults that follow the law, need to take charge here!
https://www.bing.com/videos/search?q=cher+slap+moonstruck&view=detail&mid=C99052D430C902A9FCEFC99052D430C902A9FCEF&FORM=VIRE
Officer Shiffie looked at the 27 eight by ten color glossy pictures with the circles and arrows
Than he looked at the Turtle
About a month ago I purchased and downloaded ‘ Alice’s Restaurant ‘. I had honestly forgotten the SJW ending.
LOL!
Lol, Alice’s Restaurant reference? BOY he said…
And they all moved away from Joe Biden on the bench..
And creating a public nuisance, and they all moved back.
Next up, Firesign Theatre.
I remembered!
It was a case of blind justice.
Father rapers.
As long as it’s an acquittal, I’m ok with it, but I don’t trust any of them.
Any Republican senator voting to convict had better build a deep bunker and stay down there. None will dare to convict.
My concern with “As long as it’s an acquittal” is that the Dems will play it as “The Republican Senate colluded with the President. They protected Orange man bad. Therefore, you must elect us in November, give us the majority in the Senate so we can finally work the knife deep.”
So the article failed to overwhelm me with information. Or even whelm me a little.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Let’s put this charade in the rear-view mirror quickly and instead focus on Durham and a supermajority for PDJT in 2020.
LikeLiked by 9 people
So, if the Senate dismisses the impeachment before there are any final court rulings on Mueller/Grand Jury or other matters in litigation…..
The second half of Section C in the DOJ brief, covers your …
Section C nukes the committee argument about why the GJ material is needed.
Fun reading. Hard to believe Lawfare allowed it to happen.
The DOJ brief is linked a couple article’s below this one.
“Senate GOP Unites on Plan for Senate Impeachment Trial…”
That headline itself tells me that something is up, for good or ill. The Senate GOP is united? Really? Are Romney and Collins and Murkowski all on board with the rest of the GOP to support President Trump? That in itself is a bit scary.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
….. and so therefor they will vote with the majority and make nary a whimper. jerks
Most likely. Bet some vulnerable Dims vote with the GOPers since their vote won’t matter.
That is not the correct question, Elric. The correct question is, what gimmes, aka pork, did McConnell promise to Romney, Collins, and Murkowski to buy their votes?
This is Washington D.C., after all. Everything comes with a price.
LikeLiked by 3 people
excellent point J2nd
The budget bill wasnt enough?
Can lose Burr, Mittens, Collins and Murkiwski. Will pick up Dem crossovers Manchin and Jones. Under these circumstances, doubtful all or any of RINO Squishy Four will want to die on this hill. Watch Burr closely as he is as dirty as any Dem.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Don’t forget Burr also doesn’t want any more information out there.
Hopefully PDJT told Mitch he only backs this plan IF Mitch guarantees no GOP defectors and keeps Romney and Murkowski in line. What Nancy wanted all along was to get 4 GOP traitors to vote with them so Dems could claim a majority of the Senate thinks he’s a criminal who shouldn’t be in office. That was going to be the Dems 2020 campaign strategy. Mitch had better make sure they don’t get it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I wonder if the three Ukranians will still be in town.
Put that down in writing Mitch! This should deflate the HJC argument that they need the GJ material for an upcoming trial…no new witnesses, no new testimony…no prevailing need for the 6e material.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The GJ material they want is irrelevant to the issues raised in the articles of impeachment. Everything alleged in the articles happened after Mueller’s report was released. The GJ material is irrelevant.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They need it for impeachment 2.0.
Once Trump is acquitted in a landslide if the Dem House tries impeachment 2.0 everyone outside the deranged far lefties will view them with contempt. It will be obvious to the independents it’s just an unwarranted coup attempt. Dems will pay heavy price in 2020 election.
Well the President did say he would be fine with either trial proposals, looks like the calculation is to dismiss with prejudice and let the already ongoing investigations take their course and get back to the MAGA agenda. Probably a smart move due to international and domestic negotiations front and center which would be impeded by a lengthy trial.
As much as I would’ve liked to see the corruption exposed in the senate trial and all the guilty perps squirm, it looks like the President is confident the corruption will be exposed and prosecuted
LikeLiked by 4 people
I see this intermission as a horse trading period.
Nixon ruling is clear. The Senate can immediately acquit, or any variation of proceedings can occur which do not include a full fledged trial.
Our Lion certainly has been impeached. It’s right there literally spelled out in the House resolution.
The ball is firmly in the Senate court, and now we see what Turtle dies with it.
My hope is that PDJT is invited to testify, thats it just him. After he absolutely crushes a back breaking grand slam in full public view, motion to acquit.
That should leave a lasting impression.
I am curious about the presentation. This is before Judge Roberts. Is hearsay and innuendo not allowed. Will there be objections and requests fro rulings? Or just 2 sides presenting? Anyone have any idea?
Hearsay is, with some exceptions, not admissible.
Objections/rulings, yes.
LikeLike
Found a interesting article about how it is going to play out. It is Lawfare and Wittes but still seems to be straight forward. https://www.lawfareblog.com/imagining-senate-trial-reading-senate-rules-impeachment-litigation
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
Who are the Loyahs for Team Trump??
Looks like the old Mexican stand off.. McConnell. On one side ..Schumer on the other side.. they try to cover their butts. No witness to expose the real facts .
PDT.. with Rudy and OAN going to,go straight to,the American people.. we get it the State Dept is a huge money laundering Operation
Only one real outstanding issue is the SC and the Mueller grand jury …. McConnel and Schumer hoping and praying the deep,state can get the corrupt court to release the doccument and Trump goes away. Then the corruption and graft can continue and the MSM as america’s Pravda continues to print out lies economically supported bu the deep state.
Mr President…This is your chance to destroy Schiff and Nadler…that needs to be done.
Otherwise you and any president after you follow will eventually be destroyed
Does anyone really trust Mitch McConnell, Lindsay Graham, Lisa Murkowski, Richard Burr, or Susan Collins? The last thing I would want would be to leave the Trump Presidency and America’s future in their hands!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Nope…thus another example today of the brilliance of the founding fathers who wrote a constitution and bill of rights which may be the greatest civil document ever written. Excepting of course the Holy Bible and its many personal, social and public ordinances, codes and laws.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They don’t even trust each other.
You forgot to include Mittens McRomney.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, definitely, but you get my point.
Merkin, the question is not the ability to trust the corrupt Rino’s you have mentioned.
The reality is personal payola the Senators receive for their senatorial privileges will not be disturbed with POTUS acquittal.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
The only better idea is to bet on the American voter to understand enough to give the Republicans a large majority in the House and keep at least 55 votes in the Senate. I think I would rather take a chance on McConnell’s solution than bet that the voters in this country will ever wise up about anything going on in their government.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No of course they can’t be trusted. But Mitch knows if he ever allows Trump to be removed with Republican votes, half the GOP base will abandon the traitors and Republican candidates up for re-election in 2020 will lose in droves — including McConnell. And they know it. Self preservation is what will keep them supporting Trump in the Senate in this impeachment coup.
Do you seriously think McConnell will give a damn as long as he keeps his seat and his money keeps rolling in?
LikeLike
All the Uniparty has left is McGann, 6(e) and tax returns. So of course a no-witness “trial” is the best way to facilitate the dirt from these sources coming out in a “Republican” controlled Senate.
Its not genuine due process for the President. That would mean discovery, defense witnesses and cross-examination of hostile witnesses. Of course allowing that would be devastating to the DC swamp.
Its weird knowing who all the criminals are and yet every day they go on like nobody knows they’re criminals but everybody knows and yet the days go by and nobody does anything.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I think you nailed it.
Are you coming to the tree
Where they are going to try to string up an innocent man
They say who murdered two or three?
Strange things will happen here
No stranger could it be
Than if we met at dawn
And stormed that hanging tree
LikeLiked by 1 person
So the Senate is going to patiently wait on Pelosi to send the articles over whenever? What kind of plan is that? What am I missing?
LikeLiked by 2 people
patientlyobediently
LikeLiked by 2 people
That is nasty……but it sure is true!
she NANZI PE LOUSY is stalling trying to arrange bribes for rinos/uniparty freaks??
No, she wants to stall this out until her Dems get a majority in the Senate in November and then turn the Articles over to the incoming Majority leader as soon as it is possible to do it.
Glad to see someone asking the right questions
Yeah, that whole “justice” and “evidence” thing is way overrated and anyway it came from a lot of old white guys. And it will steal too much broadcast time from important things like new sitcoms.
/s (do I really need to?)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hmmmm….Like every American, the President deserves ‘his day in court’ and somehow a no witness testimony and fast acquittal’ *trial* just doesn’t cut it.
We’ve already heard the democrat’s witnesses’ hearsay tales, opinions, and presumptions. Do we really need to listen to them drone on again? While it might be entertaining to hear and watch the defense cross-examine them, we already know they have no evidence. Even the alleged victim says he was not victimized. A no witness and speedy acquittal is exactly what the democrats deserve.
LikeLike
I’m not looking to be entertained. Lord knows that this whole shampeachment has been the OPPOSITE of entertainment.
I’m simply interested in truth and justice.
Besides, in a senate trial, the President’s legal team would get to call the pertinent witnesses, like Adam Schiff and the fake whistle blower who sparked this outrage.
As I said, the President deserves his day in court.
And that, GP, is the “rest” of the story.
Of course the GOP is united. McConnell likely knows and told his caucus they have three Democratic Senators who will also vote to acquit.
A bipartisan acquittal would be hard for spinmeisters to fashion into a campaign message.
Got to take back and keep the House for the rest of President Trump’s term.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t know, this whole thing has me uneasy
We’re talking the Swamp, be it the Congress or the Senate. I pray this isn’t a set-up
All it would take is the Senate backstabbing Trump and that’s it. End of story
Again, it has me uneasy
LikeLiked by 1 person
Stay uneasy… Very uneasy… Until the day after the acquittal of PDJT… None of these snakes can be trusted…
I too, am uneasy. I really believe the vast majority of GOP senators have enough hidden graft that it could send them to prison for many years. If PT stays in, receives an overwhelming mandate in a landslide, he will go all out to drain the swamp. Aside from a hidden missile in Brennan’s garage, this might be their only chance to get him before he gets them.
They will risk civil war. They do not fear us.
The sad thing is the Senate is accepting the house impeachment process as legitimate.
Guess Reps can then use the same road map to impeach a future Dem President.
“The sad thing is the Senate is accepting the house impeachment process as legitimate.”
This is the problem with many on our side: they don’t reject the false premises of the Left out of hand as patently false; they accept them and then attempt to prevail using some other basis.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Shain, yep. The Senate Republicans just gather before the cameras and say, “The House motion is a Bill of Attainder. The Constitution expressly forbids Congress to do this. We will not consider the House claims against the President, but we will pass a motion of censure against the Speaker and all who voted for it.”
“SCOTUS: No Articles of Impeachment or a Trial Are Required For The Senate to Acquit President Trump ”
https://www.thepostemail.com/2019/12/22/scotus-no-articles-of-impeachment-or-a-trial-are-required-for-the-senate-to-acquit-president-trump/
This is what McConnell pretends not to know.
It all sounds plausible, however, I do NOT trust McConnel, Mitterns, Murkowski, Collins, Burr, et al. Graham and Rubio will probably stick with PDJT until they know which way the wind is blowing, The untrustworthy Republicans will be the last to vote.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank God John “Thumbs down” McCain is dead and gone. Don’t have to deal with that traitor
LikeLiked by 2 people
IMHO let the RATS 🐀 present their NON-SENSE FAKE CASE. Then DJT’S lawyers will MOP THE FLOOR with them. Case Closed!!
The LOONIES go back to the drawing board.
Dear Madame Speaker,
As we read the read the doings of the Lower Chamber in the Congressional Record, we note your recent vote to impeach the President. In the event you are not aware, the Senate is designated by the Constitution to conduct a trial on the Articles of Impeachment. We also note the most urgent manner in which you conducted this Impeachment matter as well as your repeated public statements regarding what you describe as a clear and present danger to the Republic.
To fulfill our constitutional duty and to evaluate your most alarming concerns to our Republic, the Upper Chamber will conduct a trial beginning on Monday, January 6 at 10 am. Designated House Managers may present their case between that hour and 6 pm. House members presenting a defense of the President may do so on the following day. The Senate shall vote to acquit or convict within 24 hours of the final presentation.
With all best regards,
Mitch
LikeLiked by 2 people
While McConnell said some fine things in his speech, I doubt he has the will for anything more than a pillow fight.
He should ask Scalia how that went. And if he could answer… he’d tell him the pillow wins.
Keep Biden out of it for now. Let the DOJ deal with that mess. Now the whistle blower and the rest of the coup part 2 participants should be fair game for the Presidents Lawyers to call as witnesses.
I am a general contractor in Sue you later California. I have spent so much money defending my trade (never lost a case but always spent a ton of money)
My attorneys always seem to know their opponents and converse with them on my dollar.
The only person who wins in court…Is the defendent who docent enter the court house!
Trump 2020
Fox: “Do you have the Constitutional authority to conduct a trial without her sending them over?”
McConnell: “I don’t think so.”
Again, Trump-hater Prof. Feldman was not trying to help President Trump by claiming he’s not impeached yet. Feldman is trying let Pelosi drag this out for months. And so is Mitch. He has the power today to dismiss or acquit. McConnell claimed on FOX News that he doesn’t have the Constitutional power, that he is at the mercy of Pelosi. But the Judge Nixon case says the Senate has absolute power over their own impeachment proceedings and they don’t need a permission slip from Nanzi to start. Mitch is holding impeachment over the President’s head because it gives him leverage. Just like Pelosi is doing.
Uni-Party, indeed.
Republicans can plan all they want. But Mitch has already conceded.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Exactly what Ive been saying from the get-go. Seems obvious to me.
Whatever. The entire scam is embarrassing to every (Non Political Animal), citizen of the United States. Imagine the Destruction of this Nation if the Senate “entertains” this hoax and actually votes on it…?
I believe President Trump has every right to send the Military in to arrest every one of these Seditious Congress criminals…each one of those complicit deserve to be “processed” for their criminal actions.
IMO this entire ordeal is clearly an Overthrow of the Executive Branch of OUR Government. Which is supposed to be an ILLEGAL CRIMINAL ACTION.
If We The People did exactly what the Democrat is doing, we would be arrested and processed under the “Law”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
they want to MAKE some vulnerable senators either break ranks like Jones has already done (of course nobody in the media is counting him), or MAKE them side with the Schiff/Nadler kooks.
Go ahead Gary Peters etal,, make your call
we are 50 or so legislative seats from storming the deep state barricades. Right Now.
Based on the crap house process, it should be an outright exoneration of President Trump with new impeachment charges lodged on Pelosi/Schiff/Nadler.
I hope the rules put the House dems on a short leash in regard to a timeline for presenting their case. Otherwise, they will go on for weeks, try to introduce new articles, bust through the rules etc.
If given the chance they will turn it into a circus. Personally I wish the Senate would just vote to dismiss charges and not lend any legitimacy to the House Shampeachment process.
When?
After Nancy sits on the articles until the court cases rule against us, opening up McGahn and others to testify and then they add other articles of impeachment?
Why are we agreeing to anything when we KNOW they plan on adding other articles? Why would we agree on how to defend ourselves when they havent even put the final word on what they are charging?
The whole discussion of how a Senate Impeachment trial would be run is, at this point, MOOT. Unless, its by design, and its real purpose is to handicap the President’s defense ahead of time.
McConnell almost seems to be trying to get himself “recused” by “vowing total coordination” with the White House. Meanwhile, he agrees to a trial plan that seems to be at odds with what the President initially said he wanted it to look like.
Im no lawyer, but I cant imagine Sekulow and the rest of the President’s legal team would advise this.
I had initially thought McConnell was just leveraging the President by not demanding the articles be sent, or having the trial without Nancy sending them over, but now its almost looking like something more sinister is going on.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes. Feels like Trump is being handled and they are entrapping him with no possibility of witnesses against new charges.
IMO, the removal of Trump would result in an economic disaster not seen since the crash of 1929. What followed 1929 was at least 10-years of devastating depression. Retirements would be wiped out. Home equities would be wiped-out. The stock market reacts fast and sudden. The stock market would go below 10-thousand in a heart-beat.
What would be instantly missing is Competency. No one in sight has anything close to the Competency of President Donald Trump in terms of MAGA and KAG.
And Biden, Eric Camellia (sp?) (Hesrsay Whistleblower) and other snakes won’t have to publicly testify.
How convenient.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Smells like a trap. Agree to no witnesses then change rules later preventing Trump from calling witnesses when something comes out from Mueller Grand Jury or the testimony that they want to force from McGahn. Spelling?
I’m not and have not been worried one bit of how this will go in the Senate. Shampeachment will end quickly and the wicked witch Nancy will fall off her broom and die……..figuratively of course. 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
Then you must trust Mitch and Lindsay more than I do.
“If we go down in the witness path, we’re going to want the whistleblower. We’re going to want Hunter Biden,” McConnell told Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade last week. “You can see here that this is the kind of mutual assured destruction episode that will go on for a long time.”
Proving the prescience of Sundance. The Uniparty does not want their dirty laundry exposed which would happen if there were a real trial in the Senate.
Way to legitimize total BS by the Senate. They should be refusing to even consider it.
It’s a win for the Dems– as it will cement “GUILTY until you prove yourself innocent.” There doesn’t have be an actual crime.
So much for Due Process… The Rule of LAW is officially DEAD. 🥀
I think the word should have been crap, not trap. Maybe a typing error? 🙂
I just saw this & the earlier post at possibly more artices after 3 Jan b/c of oral arguments re: Mueller 6(e) – drafting my reply to that thread too b/c THAT would be a bizarre move, or, more accurately, I’m at 1st half-incredulous & half-in agreement that it’s possible….. the situaiton w/ Nadler’s Mueller plan is more complicated & learned that maybe Pelosi benched him for a reason…………
THIS one is easier to comprehend on 1st glance which should never be the last so my Off the Cuff “feeling about it” is
Uniting around a trial plan is the only good move McConnell has right now. Once it’s “word on the street” & in the “air” that The Senate is ready , ball is in Pelosi’s court. IF SHE DOES NOT SEND ARTICLES upon a reasonable sounding plan, she loses so much it’s almost everything
The fatal flaw in witholding the articles was political, not consitutional: she never gave a good reason why. Chad Pergram talked to a bunch of off-record insiders who gave him THIRTEEN (13) POSSIBLE EXPLANATIONS why she didn’t send them.
The most reasonable explanation in context is to read Schumer’s early battle cry as a plan by Dems to say “The Senate won’t be fair or give us a plan”
Well, soon as there’s a plan the Q is “if it wasn’t trial plan, then why?”
The only point for McConnell to let Pelosi delay the Senate trial is if he has an ace up his sleeve. I don’t believe he does. If he doesn’t he should immediately take the case away from the House.
Pelosi’s best move is to play for time for a better political or legal position all the while chipping away at the Senate Republicans for not negotiating in good faith and not guaranteeing a fair trial. The only other reason for her to send the articles to the Senate is to force Senate Republicans away from their other business if ever they gain serious political momentum in their hearings.
