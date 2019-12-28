11-Page Outline of Trump Administration Accomplishments…

A Twitter account named @RobbyStarbuck compiled a list of President Trump accomplishments that now extends to 11 pages of bullet-pointed references. SEE HERE
An earnest start on getting us outta the mideast conflicts.
Excellent interview by Judge Jeannine with Col. David Hunt
Let’s see Jim Jordan whip that one out in one breath!
Yes. Read that list earlier. Just a start.
Yes there is so much more. The blurb about exporting Natural Gas doesn’t mention the recipents like Poland now getting 15% from us and getting 15% less from Russia. And it doesn’t mention the jobs created to make this happen, aka the Natural Gas storage facilities being built in Texas and LA, Sundance did a story on the number of jobs building these facilities and then to operate them, it is in the thousands. And where did the Steel from from to build these plants? Perhaps one of the new 6 Steel Mills built under this Admin? What this man has done is nothing short of breathtaking, It is overwhelming, in a good way.
He is a one man synergist, the whole of all he has accomplished is greater than the sum of his individual accomplishments!
I wish some Congress-Critter would read that into the Congressional Record.
Saw and posted on Fakebook earlier. This was my previous CTH dig, kinda outdated….thanks:
PRESIDENT TRUMP’S 1st YEAR in REVIEW
Media take on President Trump’s Year 1 vs predecessors: “The jury’s still out”
My take: Greatest President EVER for Commitments Made & Commitments Kept
• Budget STRATEGY: Adopt Minimum-Essential Budgets & End Runaway Spending
• Budget Development: Submitted first Lawful Budget in 9 Years
• Budget Spending: Proposed major Budget Cuts in all areas but Defense
• Budget Funding: Passed Tax Cut to Repatriate $4 Trillion in Foreign Profits
• Courts STRATEGY: Restore Constitutional Predictability & Speedy Justice
• Courts: Appointed record Conservative District/Circuit Judges & Gorsuch to SC
• Defense STRATEGY: Achieve Peace-through-Strength by Proving we’ll Use It
• Defense: Passed $700 Billion for Turnaround in Capability, Capacity & Readiness
• Defense (Structure): Elevated Cyber Command & Chartered Space Council
• Defense (Command): Devolved Authority & Control to Battlefield Commanders
• Defense (NATO): Restored Member Funding to 2% of GDP
• Defense (Terrorists): Decimated ISIS in their declared Caliphate of Syria & Iraq
• DOJ STRATEGY: Restore Integrity and Terminate Threats to Earn Trust
• DOJ (Internal Corruption): Unleashed DOJ IG to Institute Transparent Reform
• DOJ (Politicized Leaders): Fired DOJ’s Corrupt Yates & Hired Rosenstein
• DOJ (Politicized Leaders): Fired FBI’s Corrupt Comey & Hired Wray
• DOJ (Threats): Launched Nationwide Raids on Cartels, Gangs & Crime Syndicates
• Economy STRATEGY: Grow the Economy First & Fast to Fund Defense then Rest
• Economy (Viability): Induced Companies to stop leaving and start returning
• Economy (Growth): Year-1 GDP up from 1.9% to 3%, DOUBLING Obama average
• Economy (Wealth): Grew Stock Market 33% in Year 1 with 70+ Record Highs
• Education STRATEGY: Multiply Competition for Public School Monopolies
• Education (Competition): Green-lighted Nationwide School Choice
• Education (Incentives): Attach Funding to the Student and “Set Students FREE”
• Energy STRATEGY: Develop Global Energy Dominance for Defense & Trade
• Energy (Supply): Unleashed ANWR Drilling, Coal, Fracking, LNG & Pipelines
• Energy (Russia): Export LNG to East Europeans to end Russian Gas Monopoly
• Energy (Iran): Export Oil & LNG to Starve Energy-Funding for Iran & Qatar
• Energy (China): Export Coal to China to develop Energy Dependency on America
• Freedoms STRATEGY: End Global-Federal Encroachment & Restore States Rights
• Freedoms (Sovereignty): Freed USA Economy from TPP & Paris Climate Accords
• Freedoms (Religious): Ended Federal Mandates for Birth-Control & Abortion Pills
• Freedoms (Press): Exposed Media as a FAKE, anti-American Leftist Cabal
• Freedoms (States Rights): Returned federal theft of 2 million acres to Utah
• Government STRATEGY: Create Administration Integrity, Security & Productivity
• Government Integrity: Delivered on all Presidential Commitments
• Government Ethics: Ended Pay-for-Play option to get hired as Lobbyists
• Government Corruption: Restoring Inspector General Authority & Access
• Government Security: Launched Leaks Task Force & Ordered Digitization Plan
• Government Productivity: Ordered Reorganization Plan & Launched DOD Audit
• Healthcare STRATEGY: Starve ObamaCare & Grant Funding for State Incubators
• HHS (ObamaCare): Ended Individual Mandate Tax on Citizens Uninsured
• HHS (Opioids): Declared Emergency to Starve Supply & Destroy Distribution
• Homeland Security STRATEGY: Raid to Deport Criminals & Prevent Illegal Entries
• HSA (Border): Started the Wall & Ended Catch-and-Release
• HSA (ICE): Multiplied Deportations & County Collaborations
• HSA (Capacity): Added 100 Judges; Doubling ICE & Border Patrol
• Jobs STRATEGY: Multiply Jobs to restore Worker Prosperity & end Welfare State
• Jobs: Reversed Labor Participation decline; record-low Hispanic Unemployment
• Immigration STRATEGY: Attract Best Immigrants from Allied Countries
• Immigration (Contributions): Proposed Merit-Based RAISE Act
• Immigration (Control): Initiated the end of DACA, DAPA & Chain Migration
• Immigration (Migration): Abandoned Global Compact & started Extreme Vetting
• Manufacturing STRATEGY: Rebuild Defense-Manufacturing Independence
• Manufacturing Costs: Slashing Energy, Materials & Regulatory Compliance Costs
• Manufacturing Investment: Attracted over $1 Trillion in Export Deals & Plants
• Political STRATEGY: Eliminate the UniParty as a viable political charade
• Political (Democrats): Exposed Democrats as corrupt, issueless & powerless
• Political (Republicans): Exposed GOPe Never-Trumpers as feckless frauds
• Political (Incumbents): Eliminated the swamp-funding path to reelection
• Political (GOP): Unified the GOP to enact the Trump Agenda for populist victory
• Regulation STRATEGY: End Regulatory Suffocation of Economic Prosperity
• Regulation: Refocused EPA on Clean Air & Water, ending Economic abuse
• Regulation: Required all Departments to Cut 2 Regulations for every 1 Added
• Regulation: Cut 1,539 Regulations in Year 1, exceeding all entire Presidencies
• State Department STRATEGY: Demonstrate America’s side is the only way to win
• State Dept (U.N.): Cut the budget by $485 Million
• State Dept (Jerusalem): Recognized as Israel’s Capitol & home of US Embassy
• State Dept (Iran): Neutering Iranian Surrogates & Mideast Influence
• State Dept (North Korea): Committed UN Sanctions & gained Chinese Support
• State Dept (Terrorism): Chartered Gulf Cooperation Council vs Terrorist Funding
• Tax STRATEGY: Make USA the greatest magnet for Investment on the Planet
• Tax Reductions: Delivered largest Tax Cuts in American History
• Tax Incentives: Enacted Year-1 Write-offs for Capital Expenditures for Growth
• Trade STRATEGY: Shift to Enforced Bilateral Deals with Energy & Defense Allies
• Trade Deals: Reopened NAFTA to Renegotiate or Terminate
• Trade Enforcement: Imposed big Abuse Sanctions on Allies & Opponents alike
• Treasury STRATEGY: Financially Starve Rogue States, Cartels & Corruption
• Treasury Weaponization: “Take the Money” with EO to Freeze all Assets
• Treasury Enforcement: Block Financial Transactions & Sanction Complicit Banks
• VA STRATEGY: Make Abuse & Corruption Transparent and Fund Choice for Care
• VA Accountability: Published Facility Wait Times & Fired Failed Management
• VA Solutions: Protected Whistleblowers, Opened Hotline & TeleHealth Access
I know, I know. He’s played more golf than Obama.
Whenever libs wanna argue, I post a list of his accomplishments. There is no arguing that. They just slink away.
Whenever libs wanna argue, I post a list of his accomplishments. There is no arguing that. They just slink away.
Totally refutes the claim that there’s mor than just the economy agreement.
Huge thanks and a big kudos to @RobbyStarbuck for compiling this list. Very helpful. Hopefully he will be Q’d.
I have supported Donald Trump For President since he announced. He is exactly what We The People have needed in that position for more than 200 years!
Donald Trump is OUR Juggernaut who destroys the crooked system of DC and the numerous criminals who are members of it! A cesspool of criminal conspirators ripping off every one of us who suffer from taxation without representation.
Thanks @RobbyStarbuck !! Sue how you get Q’d
The bad news is the House Democratic abusers of power will never quit accusing, harassing, threatening, smearing and impugning P Trump until they are jettisoned from power.
But the good news is that President Trump is a remarkably strong and resilient leader and more of his supporters are standing up and publicly supporting him every day like Robby Starbucks’s rather than wilting. POTUS and his supporters are exactly what is needed at this crucial time in American history to steer the country down a sane and prosperous path and not the dystopian visions promoted by the Dems. The filth in San Fran and other Dem RUN cities are only a precursor to what would follow.
They could lose the House in 2020. I’d like Speaker Jim Jordan, but even McCarthy would be a world better than that POS Paul Ryan.
As long as the list of Trump’s accomplishments is, and it is a very long list, it is only a very small fraction as long as the list of the crimes of the FBI, CIA, DOJ, MSM and DNC Cabal, which has got to be at least 11,000 pages long already. And that’s just from what Sundance alone has reported!
But then –
All good things are difficult to achieve and bad things are very easy to get. – Confucius
