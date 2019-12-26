Treehouse Perspectives on Carter Page….

An interesting CTH discussion on Carter Page is worth expansion. Factually I have not spent much time thinking about Mr. Page because he always seemed irrelevant. However, some people have put a great deal of smart thought into how Page plays into the larger SpyGate dynamic. That analysis is interesting & the various possibilities are a good read.

From the initial CTH review of Page he always seemed to be a tool. Something akin to a disposable syringe. The viral agent in the syringe is important; the motives of those using the syringe obviously important; but Page himself seemed disposable to the sharps bag.

Maybe that’s the wrong way to look at him.

Having not spent much time thinking about him, it’s very interesting to read Treeper comments about him and the various possibilities his appearance in 2016 might represent. So please use this thread to discuss your own opinion(s).

What role do you think Mr. Carter Page played in the larger objectives of the coup crew?