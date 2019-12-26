Treehouse Perspectives on Carter Page….

An interesting CTH discussion on Carter Page is worth expansion. Factually I have not spent much time thinking about Mr. Page because he always seemed irrelevant. However, some people have put a great deal of smart thought into how Page plays into the larger SpyGate dynamic. That analysis is interesting & the various possibilities are a good read.
From the initial CTH review of Page he always seemed to be a tool. Something akin to a disposable syringe. The viral agent in the syringe is important; the motives of those using the syringe obviously important; but Page himself seemed disposable to the sharps bag.
Maybe that’s the wrong way to look at him.
Having not spent much time thinking about him, it’s very interesting to read Treeper comments about him and the various possibilities his appearance in 2016 might represent. So please use this thread to discuss your own opinion(s).
What role do you think Mr. Carter Page played in the larger objectives of the coup crew?
CIA operative and plant inserted into the campaign.
Yes, CIA operative. FBI was not the only agency sending CHS into the campaign to spy.
Yes, I’ve always been suspicious of Carter Page. Seemed like he would go on Fox and the hosts would be angrier than he was about getting spied on.
Carter, a scrificial lamb, would have been the glue connecting Trump and Russia were he actually a double agent. He is not. He will win his day in court. Death threats notwithstanding.
Page is a spook…enlisted by Mole AG Sessions…Both CIA and FBI payrolls
Brennan and Comey need multiple ways into the Trump campaign to coverup their motives. They hit on Page and Papdoupolas.
He knew he was in, but you could never prove it. He was used as a hook for FISA and might have known it, but you could never prove it.
He knows where his orders originally came from, but is now unsure….and in any event, they’re gone. He’s been floundering around for quite some time now for a new script, but there is none. He’s on his own. Outting him is problematic for a shit load of people, no matter who does it.
I vote he is a plant, but since one hand did not know what the other hand was doing, they screwed up. Busted, they have been trying to cover their tracks. Interestingly, he may be one of the many threads to pull, but I don’t expect him to help much on the matter since he is a traitor.
Never trusted the guy and still don’t. He acts like a tool, but you don’t work in Naval Intelligence by being stupid, it was all an act in my humble opinion. Now we know he was/is CIA too. Hard to really get a MO on the guy. He’s a spook and should be treated as such..
Mr. Sundance,
I agree with your initial instinct of not giving much time to consider his willingness of participation.
His willingness is trivial compared to the larger issues presented in recent events. I don’t see willingness or non-willingness as impacting the bigger picture. Understanding it only matters in determining if he should be held accountable.
I always thought Carter Page was brought into the corruption because he was perfect nexus to jump start the spying because he had a colorable connection to Russia. After Mike Rogers shut down the direct spying, the perpetrators needed someone they could point to before FISA with Russian links to be able to get a warrant on, since they no longer had the easy access Rogers blocked. The corrupt people didn’t care about Page or probably even know who he was, they just needed to be able to use the “double hop” ability to use the FISA warrant to tap into people Page associated with in the Trump campaign, their actual targer.
This view would seem to be supported by the fact that C. Page has never even been close to being charged with anything–he was an end to a means because he had once done something in Russia at some point. Good enough for these corrupt slime, Page was their entry point into spying and Russia collusion.
I state above what I felt I’ve learned here by and large, so I don’t feel I am adding to the conversation.
I really don’t know, but I’ve never trusted Carter Page. The fact that he was never charged like Papoudapolous or Flynn, even though he was the “target” of the FISA was always a red flag for me. Not to mention, every time he’s interviewed, he never answers the questions.
He will never answer the question asked and he always bumbles along. That’s shows me someone not being straight, when we all know he has to be articulate based on his background as an intelligence officer and academic. He has been booked around the world for speeches, yet he can’t speak on tv? I can’t point to one interview I have seen of Page, where I walked away with more of an understanding before he spoke!
Lastly, none of the people we despise in all of this, like Comey, Brennan, etc., have ever said a bad thing about him. This despite Carter Page’s many appearances on Foxnews, they have never said anything about him. They and their media allies all strangely have had nary to say about Carter Page.
So, I think Carter Page could be complicit in the scheme. He could have been one of the actual spies on the Trump campaign, planted by the FBI or CIA. I think he was just like Mr. Byrne, used to gather intel via FISA and I don’t think he didn’t know that. But by nature, I am a cynic and I am not too verse on everything Carter Page has said or what has been written about him.
I agree with your take – always seemed a bit on the shady side to me, and on top of that, anyone who wasn’t “in on it” would have been much more personally offended/incensed that he had been targeted in the way that he was….but strangely he doesn’t seem to mind all that much.
The fact that Carter Page was not charged with a crime like Flynn and Papadopoulos is a big, red flag for me. Both of those guys were charged, then forced to shut up and not share details of what they knew about the conspiracy. Page, on the other hand, didn’t discuss much unless it was to confirm something that was already public knowledge.
I myself have not quite made up my mind about Mr. Carter Page. I am not sure if he was another plant by unscrupulous intelligence and/or law enforcement agencies or just an innocent victim of the corrupt and disgraceful Obama Administration.
As General Mike Flynn was/is a
VICTIM of the same CORRUPT a**holes.
I’m with Bongino:
https://www.redstate.com/elizabeth-vaughn/2019/12/12/dan-bongino-discovers-critical-new-information-ig-report-actions-crossfire-hurricane-team/
The IG report tells us something else happened on August 15th. The FBI’s Office of the General Counsel (OGC) informed the Crossfire Hurricane team “there was an insufficient basis for them to proceed with a FISA application” for George Papadopoulos.” (One of the functions of the OGC is to prepare applications for the FISA Court.) The Crossfire Hurricane team dropped the matter.
On August 15th, the team requested assistance from OGC to prepare a FISA application for Carter Page. Later in August, the team was told the OGC had consulted with the attorneys in the Office of Intelligence (OI) in the DOJ’s National Security Division (the OI prepares FISA applications and presents them to the FISA Court), there was insufficient information to establish probable cause (PC) for a warrant to spy on Page.
Bongino: “So they run into McCabe’s office and say, hey, we need some kind of insurance policy.”
The report says the OIG (Horowitz’ office) was told that Comey was briefed about the Friendly Foreign Government (FFG), Australia, report of the Downer/Papadopoulos meeting in a London bar, on August 15th. The report also says that Andrew McCabe’s contemporaneous notes say he was informed previously.
Please note that the FBI has claimed publicly that the reason they opened Crossfire Hurricane on July 31, 2016 was because of the FFG meeting.
The IG report states:
“The Crossfire Hurricane team told us that the proposal for FISA coverage targeting Carter Page ***originated from the team, not an instruction from management.*** The team also told us that its interest in obtaining a FISA was based upon Page’s prior contacts with known Russian intelligence officers, which the team believed made him most receptive to receiving the offer of assistance from the Russians reported in the FFG information (described in Chapter Three) provided to the FBI in late July 2016. Case Agent 1 said that he had hoped that emails and other communications obtained through FISA electronic surveillance would help provide valuable information about what Page did while in Moscow in July 2016 and the Russian officials with whom he may have spoken.
“For these reasons, on August 15, 2016, Case Agent 1 emailed a written summary on Carter Page to the OGC Unit Chief, stating that he thought the information provided “a pretty solid basis” for requesting FISA authority. This summary, which a Staff Operations Specialist (SOS) prepared, briefly described Page’s Russian business and financial ties, his prior contacts with Russian intelligence officers, and his recent travel to Russia. According to Case Agent 1, both he and the SOS believed that they had enough information to establish the probable cause necessary to request FISA authority on Carter Page.
The Crossfire Hurricane team omitted the very important fact that all of Page’s Russian connections arose because of his work on behalf of the CIA.
Bongino’s Analysis: “They walk into McCabe’s office trying to get warrants to spy on Page and Papadopoulos, who they’ve been looking at for a long time. They don’t have the information, the probable cause, to get a warrant because neither one of these two did anything wrong…They double and triple down and look for an insurance policy. The insurance policy is the FFG tip, the friendly foreign government tip…Papadopoulos told Downer that there was a Russian offer of help to us…the us is important…the FBI interprets that to mean that Carter Page “is the most receptive to receive the offer of assistance from the Russians.” Carter Page has had interactions with Russians in the past, so he’s clearly receptive to Russian information. The reason Carter page had had contact with the Russians before that made him “the most receptive” was because he was working for the CIA on behalf of the U.S. government to nail these Russians to the wall…That was the insurance policy. The foreign government tip was the insurance policy to retroactively go back and make Carter Page look like a Russian agent even though he was a CIA asset.”
If you reread the second paragraph from the passage above, the FBI agent emails his summary on Page to the OGC chief saying it provided a “pretty solid basis” to obtain a warrant to spy on Page. Amazing.
Bongino notes that this email was sent on the same day as the Page/Strzok text about the insurance policy.
Bongino: “So, now we’re crystal clear. The insurance policy was the FBI knowingly lying and manipulating about Carter Page pretending he wasn’t an asset for the CIA, but an asset for the Russians. And manipulating emails to make a FISA judge believe what were benign, mundane contacts with Russians and some that were not benign, but were on behalf of a U.S. government mission were actually evidentiary data points that Carter Page was a U.S. spy worthy of spying on.”
Great topic. I’ve seen multiple Carter Page interviews and every single time I’m left with the question, “just who IS this guy?” IMO, he’s intentionally and consistently enigmatic, so it looks like he’s trained to be just that. He’s been more forthcoming and a whole lot less skittery in recent interviews, also interesting. Someday we may know his story, but on the other hand, perhaps not. Either way, Carter Page is a very interesting sidenote in the SpyGate saga.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We may be able to tell what he’s about if his touted “teams of lawyers” backed lawsuits are actually filed and successful. If they are never filed or are incompetent (just going through the motions), he was probably a plant whose cover was protected by the FBI’s change to the CIA’s claim he was working for them in some of his dealings with Russia. Perhaps the lower levels of the CIA who sent that didn’t know the plans of their upper level management at the CIA and elsewhere?
Former Naval Officer, CIA source, former FBI CHS…is discussing this even necessary?
And then, when those participants saw they had the ability to expand their plan saw him as a convenient tool for their purposes. as Sundance mentions, a sharpie that can be easily disposed of. That impression came through loudly when Mr. Page was complaining that the IG not only didn’t interview him but wouldn’t give him the opportunity to add comments before the finished report was released.
It’s not the way things are supposed to be when a citizen, whether a paid operative or honest, patriotic citizen who finds themself in a situation where they could be of help when their government calls upon them, gets used and spit out; just like Patrick Byrnes.
He will be the face of the lesson that the government’s become a machine, people are more cogs in their game vs. citizens the machine serves – this is what needs to change, the administrative state needs to be seriously downsized, de-unionized, easily fired temporary employees, not allowed to lobby once their temporary 5 year employment gig expires (just a dream of mine).
I feel sorry for Mr. Page. It seems his intentions were good. Just like Mr. Byrnes. There are thousands of citizens that have been burned by good intentions, people we’ll never know about. It would be nice to have a Justice Department headed by an Attorney General that puts that ship back upright.
Someone mentioned in a comment previously: who recommended he be added to the Trump campaign?
I think he probably thought his worked paid off and was gonna get to help legitimately, but he was just a tool used by whoever recommended him.
I read something about summary judgments, a good attorney will look to the opposition filing for a summary judgment and will frame the pleadings to be able to successfully oppose.
Carter Page was recommended knowing he’d be used to obtain a FISA, a disposal tool in the minds of those who used him.
Carter Page, like Paul Manafort, is a Council on Foreign Relations Alumni. I personally don’t trust him or Mr. Manafort at all. It would not surprise me if he was a planted mole.
Optimistically, people can, and do, change for the better. Let’s hope I’m all washed up on these guys.
I think he was placed to snoop. He found nothing, but had ties to Russians through his agency work / role.
Needing to secure FISA, they used Page.
This is my own fantasy, so I’m speculating.
If he was aware that he was used for FISA, he’d expect compensation after Hillary won. How would they compensate him or restore his reputation? Maybe this would have improved his spy credentials, if Hillary was President?
If he was not aware that they were using him for the FISA, he’d be pissed!
Once he was outed, it seemed more like he was flopping around like a goldfish on the floor and obtuse.
I’ve never ‘felt’ the cold anger vibe from Carter Page.
Regardless of his role, he would be expecting compensation now.
The insight I have after watching him many times on Hannity is that he is very blah and slow witted. He doesn’t show much emotion for someone who was supposedly framed by the FBI. This could be interpreted that he is simply going through the motions to keep up appearances he was an unwitting victim. Certainly plausible.
I believe he was a plant. He was not part of the brainpower behind it but was used by DeepState, and he was a willing accomplice. The same way some wives turn their heads while their husbands abuse their children.
No way he was working with DeepState and then gets let go and then pops up in the Trump campaign without it being engineered.
It is called plausible deniability. And being an idiot makes it so easy to make it believable.
From the initial CTH review of Page he always seemed to be a tool. Something akin to a disposable syringe.
I don’t think he was disposable. Be interesting to find out just how many times Page has had a FISA warrant issued on him. It’s all classified and compartmentalized isn’t it? So as long as the FBI/CIA go to a different judge, their “source and method” would remain a secret. I suspect Patrick Byrne was used in a similar way.
I haven’t been able to track down exactly who in the PT campaign hired/vouched for him. Who was his lawyer and who paid the lawyer?
He was under FISA surveillence long before he became involved in the PT campaign. If he is indeed a member of the IC in NOC status then a FISA surveillance warrant could only help in burnishing his bona fides as joe nobody just trying to make it. The FISA judge would be in on it (“hey this guy is ours, we’re creating his cover”) or they lied to the judge.
Despite being under surveillance for over two yrs they found NOTHING? They could not find ANY leverage to squeeze him? Lucky guy.
So I guess it’s time to write some fan fictions guessing at all the ways Carter Page is actually a secret mastermind of the coup, rather than a victim of it. Maybe next week, after we’ve exhausted all the ways to rubbish Page, we can guess at all the ways Michael Flynn or Sydney Powell are part of the coup as well.
It is kind of hard to explain why Flynn plead guilty — after all, if he was innocent he wouldn’t have given up so easily, right?
What utter garbage this way of thinking is. I’m tired of tolerating it from our side.
Haven’t (to date) seen any proof Page was knowingly working for the Deep State against the Trump campaign. I’ve seen a lot of people in comments pull that opinion out of their a**es in multiple threads, alongside the unqualified (and cynical) guess that AG Barr and Durham are also coup agents — because “we’ve been burned before”, or because “we want to see heads rolling but you’re calling Mueller your friend!”. It’s easy to just guess that everyone is a secret traitor, for easy likes, upvotes, slaps on the back, and a fake aura of know-it-all status.
You see a lot of that on crackpot websites, where everyone is assumed to be a zionist, communist, martians, CIA, KGB, or somehow in on the crime/conspiracy the forum focuses on. That’s what makes them crackpot forums (in contrast to alternative research efforts): they fire charges indiscriminately assuming 99% of people on Earth are working for the enemy.
In reality, truth is exposed by fact patterns and logic, not cynical, paranoid, lazy guesswork. People engaged in this bad habit should feel shame for casting quick and easy aspersions against people they don’t KNOW are dishonorable. It’s a sickening atmosphere on our side these days as a result of these lazy accusations, from people not even trying to figure things out. The Internet allows people to spend their days throwing out insults, accusations, and rotten fever dreams for attention — then never take accountability for their words.
If Page were a knowing participant in the coup, he stands apart from other CHSes like Rep. Mike Rogers and his spook wife. Both of whom waltzed away from the Trump team without ever being mentioned by the media, without their personal or professional lives inconvenienced to any extent. Secret assets like these tend not to get the spotlight. Actual victims tend to get the spotlight while the media demonizes them.
No one gets paid enough as a confidential human asset to endure death threats, permanent unemployment, nights spent with a firearm under the pillow, and social outcast status while not delivering any “slam dunks” for their (supposed) employers. People who get used, thinking they’re helping their country, and get betrayed or framed get to endure all that suffering.
For the time being, those are the facts surrounding Carter Page. Not sure how long we can honestly view ourselves as fighting on the side of the angels if we’re going to roast or smear the guy because we’re bored.
GOP establishment (Ed Cox, N Y state Republican bigwig) suggested Page as a member of Trump’s foreign policy advisory group. Trump caved to media pressure to form such a group hurriedly, naming people like Page, whom he had never even met. Trump’s biggest weakness has been letting media / GOPe influence his personnel decisions. If Page was a plant (bad Led Zeppelin joke in there),Trump was the naive gardener who let him grow in his garden.
LikeLike
I see him a a CIA spook through and through. Not like assassin type like Jason Bourne, but more of a good actor than can worm his way into different situations to observe and report. He plays his victim role quite well on Hannity and other shows. I find it impossible to believe that the 7th floor of the FBI had no knowledge of his spookiness.
