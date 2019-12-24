President Trump Remarks During Mar-a-Lago Press Availability…

Following a Christmas eve call to U.S. service members, President Trump answers questions on a variety of topics from the press pool.  [Video Below]

  1. flatlandgoober says:
    December 24, 2019 at 3:35 pm

    He’s not beaten, not bruised, not even bothered. Democrats, you aren’t even good at character assassination. What exactly can you do well?

  2. olddog35 says:
    December 24, 2019 at 3:49 pm

    “…. a bunch of dirty cops…”

    2:36 to 2:48; ….”They did a phoney dossier- they used the dossier for FISA and now, as you know, the FISA Court & your top judge is very much involved & hopefully they are going to do something about it.” …..

    Mr. Barr, Mr. Durham, Mr. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman, hello? Anybody Home?

