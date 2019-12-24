China’s Communist State Council Promises to Offset Economic Slowdown…

Perhaps the status of the economy in China is even worse than many have suspected. An interesting public statement from their State Council today highlights a promise by China to support jobs during their current economic downturn.
Against the backdrop of Hong Kong’s protests toward Beijing oppression, a rebellion of the people against the command authority is the single-most feared action by those in charge of government. If the economy is in worse position than previously thought, this latest statement might explain some of Beijings’ recent trade and economic concessions.
(Reuters) – China will step up support for employment to cope with rising pressure on job security due to internal and external challenges, the cabinet said on Tuesday, as the world’s second-largest economy slows.
Simultaneous downturns in the services and manufacturing industries pose a major problem for authorities seeking to keep a lid on unemployment and prevent social unrest as economic growth decelerates to near three-decade lows.
“At present, China’s employment situation is generally stable, but risks and challenges at home and abroad are increasing and the pressure to stabilise employment is increasing,” the State Council said in a statement.
The government will attach equal importance to creating new jobs and safeguarding existing jobs, and make more effort to head off risks of unemployment, it said.
China will step up financial support for private and small firms, including implementing targeted reserve requirement cuts and encouraging banks to boost long-term loans to small firms in the manufacturing sector, the cabinet said. (read more)
There are always lags within economies based on adverse conditions. The economic landscape today is likely the surfacing of economic conditions six months ago (+/-).
It was always a question of when the devaluing of currency and over-use of state subsidies to cover financial gaps caused by the trade conflict would surface. Perhaps Beijing is responding to the beginning of those consequences?…
I think Regime Change may be POTUS’ ultimate goal. An interim goal would be the removal of Tyrant Xi and his cruel callous coterie.
That would be a nice Xmas present in 2020.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Regime Change has never worked anywhere. Why would you think President Trump would suddenly turn to this when he knows its history and how many presidents before him engaged in this folly?
LikeLiked by 2 people
The collapse of the Soviet Union was a good thing…..especially for Poland, Hungary, Czechoslovakia, and the rest of Eastern Europe.
That was President’s Reagan’s end goal.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nope.
Pres Trump does NOT believe in regime change, Pres Trump believes in behavior change. C’mon Tars, you knew that.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Like!
LikeLike
If Chin would let the people have free will, they wouldn’t have to worry about their economy. People work well when they are not controlled, when they have to look over their shoulder and wondering when they are going to be taken away by the goon squad.. China should let Hong Kong alone as well, they have been a thriving community for more than 100 years….and the reason….because they were FREE.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I wish our democrats would learn the same lesson. The world would be a lot more harmonious if the elites (everywhere) didn’t demand complete control…
LikeLiked by 3 people
How can “our democrats” learn any lesson when the only things they are good at is to cheating, stealing, lying, and abusing our laws to achieve their main objectives: to stay in power and get rich by any means. Just look at the “our democrat” leaders (Pelosi, Schumer, Schiff, Nadler, Waters, to mention just a few, and tell me if there is anything else one can expect from them but more of the same.
The sooner a significant majority realizes that there is not redemption ability among “our democrats” the faster will the United States of America start to recover. Hopefully, starting after the November 2020 election.
.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Failure is the goal of the dumbocRATS, they want to be more like China.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“There are always lags within economies based on adverse conditions. ”
And the necessary propaganda to try to paper it over.
Who could have guessed? President Trump is a Chinese Revolutionary!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Seems China could be preparing for another purge and snap back to the closed society of yore. They’re coming to the realization that they’re not really cut out for running a multi-culti world.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, they are responding. Tomorrow they launch another rocket.
One way to address their employment issue is to occupy a nation that owes them.
LikeLike
“From each according to his ability, to each according to his needs.” – St. Karl
What’s all this nonsense about rising pressure on job security due to internal and external challenges? I thought eliminating profits and the protection of private ownership rights fixed all this. WTF? I want my Marxist egalitarianism NOW.
LikeLike
Downturns in services and manufacturing will be fixed by leveraging more debt for more manufacturing?
Even this dummy can see that is not the correct reaction. China is already leveraged something like 300 to 1.
And China has no social safety nets of any kind, iirc.
That President-For-Life gig is not so good when the only way out is for you to croak it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
What would be the reason every Chinese citizen would not like to have the freedom for opportunity and self-destiny as every American? The only reason I can think would be every Chinese citizen thinks like America’s Democrats.
LikeLike
Speaking as someone who has actually been to China, with many Chinese-national friends: this is ignorant nonsense. Please refrain from posting such remarks.
LikeLike
You take yourself and me way too serious.
LikeLike
https://mobile.twitter.com/demosisto/status/1209453788672581632/photo/1
LikeLike
HONG KONG LAW & CRIME POLITICS & PROTEST
‘We are not giving up’: Hong Kong marks Christmas Eve with mall clashes and tear gas
https://www.hongkongfp.com/2019/12/25/not-giving-hong-kong-marks-christmas-eve-mall-clashes-tear-gas/
LikeLike
I know I am repeating myself, but the free people of the world should ban together to completely stop trade with china, destroy their economy, and drive the CCP from power.
Xi and the CCP are the evilmost scourge of the world. They should be destroyed before the world
ends up in WW3. This of course would release the chinese people to become part of the free world.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They’re unlikely to abdicate voluntarily… Just ask the surviving family members of the late General Chang Chi Shek.
LikeLike
I’d say when they dropped $50 Trillion (US) into their Govt-owned banking system to forestall a run on their banks, that was a clue.
And when you think about it, that’s exactly 100X their former annual trade surplus ($500B) with the USA.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Growth and contractions are normal in a healthy society……continual contraction shows the disease of the communistic government when their strong-arm tactics are defended against and pushed back.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Which is also the primary reason for the construction of their modern high-speed rail system. It was to move troops quickly around their country in the event of civil insurrection (…not to transport workers from their rice fields to the Nike factory).
LikeLiked by 1 person
Quite true, their One Road, was not a supply system, but a dispatch system.
LikeLike
This needs to be watched closely because this is exactly how the Democrat guaranteed income plank, of their platform for 2020, is going to be proposed by Presidential and Congressional candidates..
LikeLike
Maybe the people of China are noticing, as our US lemmings need to do, that there are actually very rich elites and social stratification even in the utopia of communism.
LikeLike
China is a truly ancient land, much like Russia. I do not believe that they will continue to embrace “Communism” for too much longer … and for the very same reasons that their Russian counterparts abandoned it.
“Communism …” (how do I say this nicely?) “… doesn’t work!”
LikeLike
Ah, some new Trump supporters!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Chinese Communist Party has approximately 100 million members. I wonder what impact (if any) these people will feel during a downturn?
LikeLike
This is good news! I want Red China to crash and burn. I want the people rioting all over China like they do in Hong Kong. Am I being mean? Just ask those prisoner’s that are having their organs harvested by this Evil Empire. Red China- the enemy of humanity.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) just published new regulations. All hail big brother👇
(Article 5) Network information content producers are encouraged to produce, copy, and distribute information containing the following:
(1) Propagating Xi Jinping’s thoughts on socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era, comprehensively, accurately and vividly interpreting the road, theory, system, and culture of socialism with Chinese characteristics;
(2) Propagating the party’s theoretical line, policies, and major central decision-making arrangements;
(3) Show the highlights of economic and social development, reflecting the great struggle and fiery life of the people;
(4) Carry forward the core values of socialism, publicize outstanding moral culture and the spirit of the times, and fully demonstrate the upward and upward spiritual outlook of the Chinese nation;
(5) Effectively responding to social concerns, solving doubts, explaining confusion, and understanding things, which helps guide the masses to reach consensus;
(6) Contribute to improving the international influence of Chinese culture and show the world a true, solid and comprehensive China;
(In Chinese)
http://www.cac.gov.cn/2019-12/20/c_1578375159509309.htm
Note this one👇
(7) Those who undermine the country’s religious policies and promote cults and feudal superstitions;
Read this letter published in the SCMP👇
James Lee Proudfoot 😷
@PhilosophyNook
·
18h
It’s #ChristmasEve and my thoughts are with Christians in #China where the #CCP
– desecrates churches
– persecutes believers
– rewrites the Bible
– replaces images of Jesus with Xi
How many among the 100million Christians dream of a #FreeChina like us?
“ Why China under Xi Jinping will fail to shake the faith of Chinese Christians
China has rightly understood the transformative effect Christianity can have on a society
The faith has proved through history its resilience in the face of persecution and will do so again”
https://www.scmp.com/comment/letters/article/3040485/why-china-under-xi-jinping-will-fail-shake-faith-chinese-christians
LikeLike
The China thing is ‘gonna blow’. Not only thanks to PDJT trade reset.
Real estate bubble worse than Japan back in the day when Japan economy collapsed —and has really never recovered. Export dependency worse than Japan back in the day. Massively inefficient SOE, which Japan did NOT have back in the day. Stealing trade secrets and IPR, which Japan did not do back in the day. (They simply reinvented/ invented alt stuff from scratch, sort of a convergent evolution technologically. My favorite example is Toyota trading to Ford the Prius hybrid technology in return for Ford’s European diesel technology, no money, even steven. We drive a Ford hybrid Escape based on that trade.) Massive China pollution, which Japan culturally never allowed. Massive China military spend burden, which Japan did not have thanks to its post WW2 pacifist constitution.
LikeLike
So Hunter’s 1.5 billion-dollar gig is safe?
That’s good–he’s gonna need it:
Baby mama, where you been so long?
Baby mama, where you been so long?
I’ve been hiding out, in Ukraine
Baby mama, to avoid payin’
Baby mama, where you been so long?
Standing on the corner, looking to leave
Baby, standing on the corner, looking to leave,
Baby, Lord have mercy, I can’t believe
I’ve got to pay so I’m going back to Kyiv
Baby mama, where you been so long?
LikeLike
LikeLike
A little bit of capitalisim goes a long way. Not sure China can keep the genie in the bottle or get him back in whichever the case.
LikeLike
Xi will call up the military to rearrange deck chairs on the Titanic.
Then call on prison labor to crank out more chairs.
Commies can’t wrap their heads around supply/demand equilibrium.
Since the tariff fuss began, we are seeing a lot of consumer products from asia but not China.
LikeLike
👇👇 interview with Mr O’Brien, the US National Security Advisor.
‘ US warns Boris Johnson over Huawei risks to UK citizens’ secrets
Trump’s national security adviser steps up pressure as UK nears decision on China’s Huawei’
(Excerpt) The White House has stepped up warnings to the UK about allowing Huawei into its 5G telecommunications networks, saying that any such move would pose a risk to MI5 and MI6, the British secret intelligence services.
Robert O’Brien, the US national security adviser, told the Financial Times that any UK government decision to allow the Chinese telecoms company to participate in the country’s ultrafast 5G networks risked giving the Chinese Communist party access to the “most intimate” details of British citizens and the ability to steal national secrets.
“They are just going to steal wholesale state secrets, whether they are the UK’s nuclear secrets or secrets from MI6 or MI5,” Mr O’Brien said in an interview. “It is somewhat shocking to us that folks in the UK would look at Huawei as some sort of a commercial decision. 5G is a national security decision.”
Washington has repeatedly urged the UK to completely ban Huawei, but the warning from Mr O’Brien raises that pressure to a new level. It comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson prepares to decide whether to ban Huawei from the country’s 5G networks.
British security officials last year concluded that any risk from Huawei can be mitigated if it is barred from the network “core”, but US officials disagree with that assessment. Australia has also urged the UK to exclude Huawei from its 5G networks.
One reason Britain faces such pressure is because it is one of the “Five Eyes” partners — with the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand — that share critical intelligence. The US has previously said allowing Huawei in 5G networks could limit intelligence sharing.
In a stark warning about the threat to individuals’ data, Mr O’Brien said China would be able to “micro-target” individuals to “exploit their hopes and their fears” by gaining access to personal details. US concerns about 5G had been amplified by what he said were growing Chinese efforts to obtain the genetic data of people around the world.
US security agencies have in recent years boosted their focus on Chinese investment in US biotech companies and the hacking of patient data from hospitals and laboratories.
“If you get all the information on a person and then you get their genome, and you marry those two things up, and you have an authoritarian state wielding that information, that is an incredible amount of power,” Mr O’Brien said. “Why the UK would sign up for such a programme is astonishing.”
Read more, covers many subjects.
https://www.ft.com/content/686bfaf2-25d7-11ea-9a4f-963f0ec7e134
LikeLike
A2,
Can China even feed itself without import of food stuffs?
LikeLike