Cheeto-Child Discusses Donald Trump as a Wartime President…

In 2016 a bipolar, manic-depressive named Glenn Beck covered himself in mashed up Cheetos snacks to give a visible picture to his audience of just how vile presidential candidate Donald Trump was. Mr. Beck carried out these various episodes of unstable behavior; at increasing levels of severity; for around a year.
At the same time he was shoving his face into Cheeto dust, Mr. Beck was prayerfully declaring to the world how candidate Ted Cruz was the anointed one, chosen by God and displayed to Beck in his dreams. This is not the behavior of a stable mind, or person holding a stable disposition. A new generation of political followers should beware.
People forget exactly how loopy and unstable Beck is. He now discusses President Trump as a wartime president during the great cultural war of 2020.
Not thanks. I’m washing my hair.
My cat’s having puppies……
Once a Cheeto faves doofus, ALWAYS a Cheeto faces doofus.
That’s what he is to me – Cheeto-Face. Who gives a Ff** what such a doofus says???
To acquire money and gather power, along with self stimulation are the goals, nothing one such as Glenn Beck will do is a surprise.
Bi-Polar with a pronounced personality disorder on axis II
The pre-nominee shilling for Cruz by Beck — as well as Levin and Rush — is burned into my memory. Even though their credibility was diminished, I knew (and predicted) they would become on-air advocates for Trump in the end (in Beck’s case, to save the viability of his media interests; in Rush and Levin’s cases, I believe the evolution to be a bit more sincere).
Rush was never anti-Trump like beck and levin.
And he wasn’t necessarily pro Cruz, just pro conservative.
Michael Savage endorsed our President. Hannity endorsed him too.
Many good people supported Cruz over Trump initially as Trump had no record of being a true conservative that you could count on. It was in fact a huge risk but once he won there was no way in he double hockey sticks any sane anti-establishment individual was going to vote for Hillary. It is my belief the Socialist Democrat hatred for republicans in general was what drove Trump to where he is today politically for the most part. Rush who’s actually spent time with Trump will tell you he has no ideological-bent. The Obama Administration was spying on the Republicans since 2012 in order to smear whomever the Republican candidate was. Trump just provided them with a target rich personality. Beck wanted a George Washington figure – those types just don’t exist. Took him way too long to come around but he eventually did. Let’s not eat our own and work to keep us all on the same page to bury the Socialists in 2020.
i well recall Rush acting like an a** putting Trump down- before and after the landslide. Rush “saw the light” and “got his thinking right” when revenues went plop with Cruzallmighty’s campaign. I will never forget his vulgar acts toward my President. Who could forget Cruztard insulting him at convention time. It was awful.
What glues Rush, Levin (vile as he was), Cheeto et al together is a reverence and love for “conservatism” as a religion and savior for all mankind. Wrong. We have seen first hand the “conservatism” is just another false god- and a mighty flacid one at that. Liberals have marched like Sherman toward their evil goals steadily as they steam rolled those oh-so-valiant conservatives who constantly play defense and surrender via compromise as the left eats America alive one slice at a time. These Cons have not a single offensive bone in their body. I’m sick of it and them. Shame on these Never Trumpers and egocentric “leaders”. Give me a bare knuckle throw down brawler like Trump any day!!!!
Well said. And your comment echoes the exact same sentiment I had about our pre-election ‘thought leaders’ treating almighty ‘Conservatism’ as a religious dogma, rather than a set of principles to use as tools for better government. What *works* in any given situation to better our country may or may not align to ‘conservative’ religious dogma — and it befits a nationalistic Patriot like Trump to know the difference.
Amash, keeping his word to the Chino’s to sell as many of their junk tools through Harbor Freight as is humanly possible!
I had to go check to see if Amash is a Mormon. Apparently not, he’s Orthodox. From Palestinian and Syrian Christian parents.
I guess his business interest over-ride whatever nominal faith he has.
Amash is a Bushie. I cant stand Beck Levin and Rush. I like Micheal Savage but the best sites are news with views/ Kelleigh Nelson and Dewy Kidd and Karen Schoen. Look them up they work on donations and most of our conservstive commentators like Limbaugh get there information from Kelleigh Nelson from News with views. However some of there writers like Chuck Baldwin who was pro Trump until our President put the embassy in Jerusulem have turned on him. Baldwin now supports BDS and other anti Israel Groups and he is inconsistent. Soros probably got to him.
Baldwin also loves Amash and has turned on Rand Paul because he supports our President.
Well, I have listened to some of his historical info presentations that were interesting. Discernment is always required wherever you go for news and knowledge. If the man had a breakdown or was in need of medication at that time, we could afford to be gracious ( esp at this time of year). Just sayin’. Let the leftists have the market cornered on snarky, unforgiving insults. [I’ll save mine for those who are truly deserving, like Hollywood slugs and HRC for example.]
Amen
The video that they talk about at the beginning.
Really well made and very informative, and thats coming from someone who really doesn’t care for Mr Beck!
Beck is a clown. He is losing his business because people cant stand him. He was telling his audience to vote for Hillary Clinton before our President beat the crap out of her.
He lost me when he and his two rodeo clowns began making fun of the Bundy’s. He went down hill from their. He spent a fortune of his money on collectible trinkets and trying to set up another Disneyland…tried to think of himself as a Walt Disney type filmmaker. I believe it was his business manager who gave Jill Stein the 500K in seed money to fund her 2016 Presidential bid. Him and Ted still has dreams of teddy bears and soccer balls
I personally know Ted Cruz. I would never vote for him. I voted for Trump in the Primary and the General. Cruz refused to endorse our President. Cruzes wife Hiedi Nelson Cruz worked for Bush 1 the Clintons and Obama. She was part of the Washington Cartel that Cruz spoke about during the campian. It was Anne Coulter who told our President to campaign for Cruz and fire his wife. Cruz was not supposed to run. His Donor defunded him. He owns Brietbart. Cruz took money from the Bush family to try and peel away votes from our President. If you remember Beck and Cruz went after our Presidents wife. Than our President made a tweet about Cruzes Bush funded CFR wife. Hiedi Cruz born to take away the soverignty of the united States. Hiedi helped write bulding the North American Union. Look it up. Its why our President fired General Patroius. He wrote part of it. Our President stated dismantling it. Who he fired after he became President. Cruz could never beat Clinton.
The orange tint will never come off Beck’s face. He will wear it forever and deservedly so.
Orange man bad (Cheetos orange man, that is).
Beck was a big fan boy of Jeff Flake too.
Did Glenn beck really say that about smash this year????? Smash mouth (Amash) is deeply infected with tDs and would serve to block trump (conservatism). He holds interest in china as Sundance has outlined – he is crooked as hell! I listen to beck sometimes, he seems to be on the MAGA train now. That tweet is a surprise….Cruz would have lost spectacularly, terrible national candidate.
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/justin-amash-risks-splitting-votes-with-democrat-in-reelection-bid
Our President knows about Amash he will win Michigan and is focusing on New Mexico and Minnesota which he lost because they ran 4 canidates against him. This time he will win. Im not even sweating it.
Even a blind nut finds he has become a squirrel sometimes. so
I’ll listen to facts from anywhere, but my scope is limited to the rational presenters.
Once burned twice shy.
I am stll disappointed in Levin for choosing to platform with Beck, and limit my watching to select pre-screened for sanity interviews, like here at CTH, or read Levin’s books.
Levin is good on constitutional scholarship.
He was wrong on Cruz in the primaries but so was I.
The point of primaries is to weed out the weakest fighters.
Once it became Trump vs Clinton the choice was simple as ABC:
Anyone
But
Clinton
See McConnel FOx interview for why.
I am a single issue voter. The 2A protects the 1A.
Having said all that, as a caution as to “reliability of fact and rationality”,
the Reagan Rule applies.
More transparency, more reach is better, cross platform sharing helps.
With Goolag/Youtube, Fakebook, #deadbird (see GP, Prager U, etc) and MORE censorship of conservative thought to be expected as Nov 2020 approaches, then multiple info channels and cross platform sharing ground up is the strategy that works (see The Rise of The-AntiMedia in re sucessful CCW movement)
And the tactic to follow, including Dont Feed The Moby Trolls who seek to stimulate circular firing squads as in 2016, on conservative and most influential blogs with comments…
My $0.02 and YMMV, and thanks to SD posting guidelines and CTHs diligent mods for keeping this place one of the most informed and intelligent cognoscenti commenters, to be found imho, on the innertubes.
Amen
I’ll listen to facts from anywhere, but my scope is limited to the rational presenters.
Well expressed! Couldn’t agree more.
Agreed. The “never trumpers” did us a HUGE favor outing themselves like this. I consider them part of the swamp, or at least as bad.
Glenn grovels before the only deity he worships, money and the power that comes with it. He’s a pathetic creature.
Is EpochTimes chalkboard on SpyGate a rip-off on CTH?
Imitation is the soul of flattery.
Dear Glenn,
Another has revealed himself as TD (Taqiya Democrat)
False. Images. Deception.
Oh, and then there’s that Amash critter…
I was certain that the vast bulk of his cash-paying subscription fan base would leave that doofus high and dry after everyone learned just what a colossally disingenuous self-serving kook Glenn Beck truly is. Boy was I wrong, and I do not even get it.
Nope…..haven’t forgotten deranged Beck.
I was hoping you’d write this up and post the Cheese-O pig sty photo. Thank you, Sundance.
Merry CHRISTmas, Treepers!
Not shilling for Beck, but in all cases I use discernment and don’t agree with every word spoken by every person. The only person who is right about everything is Jesus Christ. Everyone else is a flawed human being. So, there’s that.
Any rational person who listened to Beck for more than a couple minutes the last decade figured out he has severe mental illness.
I am getting old and my memory is not as good as it once was…but I will never forget Beck`s crap..
hell I still remember the Alamo.
You fight with the army you have….
Yes and enemy of.my enemy is my friend, just do it count on him to cover your 6, they are great for diversion.
Like the Kurds of n Northern Iraq. We used them to drain resources and divert the Iraq’s from the south.
I say send Back down the the next Charlottesville he can vacum.up whatever’s.going on and leave.them all disoriented. Just like he did the Tea Party in Washington.
I never bought his “come to Trump” profession… he’s a tool with an agenda, nothing more. SD, what’s your take on Mark Levin now? I’ve been struggling with that one, man.
Very very nice interview!! What a monster!! Wonderful interview and go glen beck MAGA!!!
Plus 1. Worth the watch and a reminder of Epoch Times origins.
I note they are paying for some good guest article/guest interviewwriting talent I admire, VDH, Tapscott, Simon.
Glad they are taking on Red China.
Not much chance the Bought and Paid for DC-DNCmedia will…too many skeletons in CA Congressional
cloakroom closets, my guess.
I was a big fan for many years, until GB became a fanatic NT’er. But I have to admit, he’s back. I believe in the redemption of the soul. He has been doing bang-up work on Biden and Ukraine, and has essentially confessed the error of his ways.
What’s a Glenn Beck?
It’s brown, it stinks, and when not in use it’s sat on.
I am as certain as I can be of anything that Donald J. Trump wants to be remembered as a Peace Time President, as someone who got us out of stupid Endless Wars, instead of into them. When it comes to war, Donald Trump wants to be much more of a Rand Paul than a John Satan McCain.
Associated Press –
In 2017, President Donald Trump began taking meetings with enlisted US service members who deployed to Afghanistan.
“I want to sit down with some enlisted guys that have been there,” Trump told advisers, according to the national security journalist Peter Bergen’s latest book, “Trump and His Generals: The Cost of Chaos.”
“I don’t want any generals in here. I don’t want any officers,” Trump added. “I just want enlisted guys.”
Among the first Afghanistan veterans said to have talked to Trump were US Navy SEALs who spoke critically of the war.
“It’s unwinnable. NATO’s a joke. Nobody knows what they’re doing,” the SEALs said to Trump, according to Bergen’s book. “We don’t fight to win. The morale is terrible. It’s totally corrupt.”
The new details surrounding Trump’s conversation with the SEALs also come days after an extensive Washington Post investigation found that senior US officials had long publicly mischaracterized [bald faced lied about] the war.
I know many will disagree, but personally, I’ve never liked Glenn Beck. I remember when Beck burst on the scene with his chalk board and on-air crying fits. The whole thing felt like a big, over-the-top performance. Maybe he really was crazy, but Beck’s act felt insincere and phony to me. Years later, when he became a rabid anti-Trumper, I figured him for the opportunist I’d always suspected he was. I still remember him feverishly calling for Howard Stern to comb through his old DJT interviews to find, IIRC, “the many smoking guns” about DJT’s horrific views of women.
I figured Beck’s plan was, after HRC won the election, to settle into four comfy years of attacking HRC, then backing whichever 2020 GOP candidate paid the bills. These days, Never-Trump doesn’t pay the bills, so Beck has hitched his wagon to Trump.
That said, we are in the midst of a coup d’etat against our President. Whatever his motives or his sanity, if Beck can use his platform to get the truth out; provide excellent interviews; unearth meaningful research, I say, fantastic.
Otherwise, I won’t be going out of my way to watch him. Nor will I trust him.
“I know many will disagree,” Those who do should probably reevaluate their mental stability. Glen Beck thinks he’s a messiah (literally). The only thing Beck is good at is manipulating the weak minded into thinking he’s the christ (well as long as they pay their subscription to Blaze TV…).
The only great thing to come out of his show was “Moron Trivia” game on Fridays. An hour of fun and then back to bipolar behavior. Uh, no thank you GB.
I don’t care what goofball antics Beck engaged in back in ’16, as long as he’s on-board now.
Donald J. Trump has produced. And even the Beck’s of the party have noticed.
Seems Beck gets it wrong a lot. Who is his audience and why did Levin team up with him? I thought that was a big mistake. I was never a big follower of his I did not miss him much. I refuse to pay him for his media.
Seems Beck gets it wrong a lot. Who is his audience and why did Levin team up with him? I thought that was a big mistake. I was never a big follower of his I did not miss him much. I refuse to pay him for his media.
Eh, lots of peripheral players in Conservative Inc lost their way in the 2000’s. Beck was in the Apocaly-gelical Branch. Mark Levin in the Constitutional Conservatives Branch. Of course, today, we have that shrill little weirdo Ben Shapiro carrying the torch the others dropped when their ratings fell, and their normally supportive callers kept showing up to ask “WTF is wrong with you people?”
Election night 2016, I had the TV off until about 8pm local, while helping my daughter with her homework. But I did have Drudge up on my iMac…my how times have changed … anyway, Trump is in the lead and so I decided to turn on the news. We dumped cable a long time ago, so I signed up for Sling TV so I could see regular updates live. I think Beck was on Bloomberg, and it was like a bizarre funeral. Trump was winning, and the End Times were upon us.
Conservative Inc has had people come and go over the years. Some weirder than others. It’s why “conservatism” as an ideology is largely dead and buried. For all the talk and all the grifters and snake oil salesmen, conservatism conserved nothing. Beck was a symptom of the problem, and a warning sign of bad things to come.
For a lot of people like me, Glen Beck was Fonzie jumping the shark, when it came to the con being run by Conservative Inc.
I personal credit Glenn, with his monologues on spending traps of free credit linkage to personal responsibility towards digging ones self out of paycheck to paycheck existance with now being in a position where, I got a five to six month reserve of cash on hand, have wacked nearly 15,000 off my mortgage in four years and going that is going to put nearly 22,000 extra in my pocket on saved interest payments as it stands, yet alone the what that means if I continue doing the same.
So cheeto-face thankyou.
So crazy aside, thank you for just asking me to look in the mirror.
Rush was never that opposed to Trump as Levin and Beck were. Levin was a big disappointment but has since turned it around and is forgiven. Rush has been a stalwart supporter of Trump, so absolutely no complaints here.
Beck is a joke and his recent conversion is absolutely disingenuous. With that said, I am completely open to all converts to MAGA. All aboard the Trump train. We need everyone we can get for this very important 2020 push!
While I totally respect your opinion, Sundance (and all Treepers as well), I also have great respect for a man who can publically admit “I was wrong”.
Beck may be late to the party, but he is doing much good work now, imo.
And, he doesn’t constantly interrupt guests during interviews like the insufferable Hannity.
Beck’s recent videos on Ukraine and the Dems have been top notch. I can’t really stand to hear his insights or commentary on much else. That being said, his staff does all the research for those (much of which is heavily borrowed from researchers with a smaller audience), a fact on display the last time he interviewed someone who used to work with Viktor Shokin (aka, the Ukranian prosecutor Biden had fired for investigating his son Hunter). Beck seemed foggy on a lot of details, and unfamiliar with Ukranian names and the guest’s background. Sounded like he was interviewing the guest with notes prepared by staff.
Beck permanently scarred his reputation with his behavior during 2016, and his views on religion have always had the smell of snake oil and televangelism. He promotes his “dreams” and very questionable “prophesy” views. He gave a speech once, now suspiciously hard to find online, where he argues that the founding of the US was for the sole purpose of creating the state of Israel. That George Washington had a “vision” that the US Republic was founded “to establish the state of Israel”.
It’s one thing to support Israel, but to preach that the US exists solely for the Jewish people is disturbing. There are Christians like Beck who take things too far, acting like the only people that matter in the world are Israelis. Beck’s hero Ted Cruz has also been known for this rhetoric in the past. Cruz gave a speech once that seemed to be baiting fellow Christians, minimizing their suffering at the hands of ISIS so as to promote Israel. It just came across as bizarre. It’s not right to try to pit the suffering of one against the other, or exploit the pain of one community to promote another. Many Christians in Israel are targeted by right-wing elements on the Jewish side, as well as by Muslims. Those injustices are real, and need to be respected, at the very least, by fellow Christians. It was wrong to try to bait those grievances at a forum dedicated to raising awareness of ISIS persecution of Christians.
It’s a type of pandering that sounds suspiciously like wanting to demote your own people in favor of a foreign country; no ally is worthy of that kind of devotion. Nothing in scripture says that the state of Israel will play a role in biblical prophecy requiring such devotion. Americans need to put America first, or they can’t be a good ally to anyone else. We have our own God-given destiny we need to pursue. Even Israelis realize this and tell you so when asked.
Americans need to put America first, period.
Glenn Beck makes Howard Beal look sane and stable.
I catch a bit of beck once in a while on the radio, at times he’s rational, and at other times he’s not so rational.
I recall Beck saying shortly after his big rally in D.C. 7 or 8 years ago that he thought it was a mistake after teliing people for months how he was called to have such a gathering. He’s a real piece of work.
The two most distrustful are Beck and Shapiro.
I started listening to Beck right as he began his spiral in moron territory.
Heard a few shows to make sure he was batsh!t crazy. Vowed to never listen again. His never Tumper crap, sealed the deal.
Other than that, he seems like a fine individual.
I think his church spells it with another m, somewhere in the middle.
Beck may have changed his mind about Trump but I haven’t changed my mind about Beck.
Is he heading back to the southern border with another load of soccer balls? Or just selling some gold bars and freeze dried food?
Glenn beck is the cheeto,President Trump is for Real ! a type Cyrus! He is the best President of all time
Glenn Beck lost his way. He went from worshiping God to thinking he was God – I think it was the Lincoln Memorial Tea Party Rally that put that idea into his head…
I forgot that Heidi Cruz was one of the authors of that “North American Union” idea, to try and make North America into a version of the EU. It’s sad to think how many in the Republican party are probably still Never Trumpers, and secretly hold to the opposite agenda of their own voter base.
When Trump is gone, many will move to appropriate his name, like they did with Reagan, then use it to move in a different direction entirely.
Beck isn’t worth navel lint.
I still remember him declaring anybody that was pro Trump was nothing more than Nazi brown shirts.
Glenn Beck will always be dead to me. He burned bridges he’ll never be able to rebuild across.
