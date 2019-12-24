Cheeto-Child Discusses Donald Trump as a Wartime President…

In 2016 a bipolar, manic-depressive named Glenn Beck covered himself in mashed up Cheetos snacks to give a visible picture to his audience of just how vile presidential candidate Donald Trump was. Mr. Beck carried out these various episodes of unstable behavior; at increasing levels of severity; for around a year.

At the same time he was shoving his face into Cheeto dust, Mr. Beck was prayerfully declaring to the world how candidate Ted Cruz was the anointed one, chosen by God and displayed to Beck in his dreams. This is not the behavior of a stable mind, or person holding a stable disposition. A new generation of political followers should beware.

People forget exactly how loopy and unstable Beck is. He now discusses President Trump as a wartime president during the great cultural war of 2020.