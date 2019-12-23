Mitch McConnell: “Quit the Charade, this is a Political Exercise”…

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell appeared on Fox Morning broadcast to discuss the current status of the House impeachment and his perspective on why Speaker Nancy Pelosi is not sending the written articles of impeachment to the Senate for trial.
According to SCOTUS in 1993, McConnell doesn’t need the House articles.
https://www.thepostemail.com/2019/12/22/scotus-no-articles-of-impeachment-or-a-trial-are-required-for-the-senate-to-acquit-president-trump/
LikeLike
Why delay it? The Constitution doesn’t specify that the House must transmit the articles of impeachment to the Senate. The next time the Senate sits make a motion to proceed and vote for acquittal. Then tell Nancy what she can do with her impeachment. With the House impeachment complete and without a Senate trial pending the Lawfare people will lose their advantage in their other court cases currently pending.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Find your BALLS aand do the right thing Turkey Neck. Just shove it up the DEMORATS asses. Enough is enough.
LikeLike
of course it’s political. every one of the democrat senators is either running for president or jockeying for the VP spot on the ticket. every one of them. they are beyond biased.
what kind of jury pool is that?
LikeLike
Bullshit, Mitch. He just gave Pelosi permission to stall and stall while folding in more charges. What an ass.
LikeLike