Mitch McConnell: “Quit the Charade, this is a Political Exercise”…

Posted on December 23, 2019 by

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell appeared on Fox Morning broadcast to discuss the current status of the House impeachment and his perspective on why Speaker Nancy Pelosi is not sending the written articles of impeachment to the Senate for trial.

This entry was posted in 4th Amendment, 6th Amendment, Big Stupid Government, Election 2020, Impeachment, Legislation, Mitch McConnell, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

5 Responses to Mitch McConnell: “Quit the Charade, this is a Political Exercise”…

  2. Elric VIII says:
    December 23, 2019 at 1:55 pm

    Why delay it? The Constitution doesn’t specify that the House must transmit the articles of impeachment to the Senate. The next time the Senate sits make a motion to proceed and vote for acquittal. Then tell Nancy what she can do with her impeachment. With the House impeachment complete and without a Senate trial pending the Lawfare people will lose their advantage in their other court cases currently pending.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. FrankieZee says:
    December 23, 2019 at 1:56 pm

    Find your BALLS aand do the right thing Turkey Neck. Just shove it up the DEMORATS asses. Enough is enough.

    Like

    Reply
  4. LCPUSA says:
    December 23, 2019 at 1:59 pm

    of course it’s political. every one of the democrat senators is either running for president or jockeying for the VP spot on the ticket. every one of them. they are beyond biased.

    what kind of jury pool is that?

    Like

    Reply
  5. The Gipper Lives says:
    December 23, 2019 at 2:02 pm

    Bullshit, Mitch. He just gave Pelosi permission to stall and stall while folding in more charges. What an ass.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s