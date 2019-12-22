Stephanie Grisham Discusses House Withholding Articles of Impeachment…

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham appears on Fox News morning broadcast to discuss Speaker Nancy Pelosi holding back the articles of impeachment.
Unfortunately I have seen ZERO discussion about the obvious strategic legal benefits for Pelosi to withhold those articles. No-one seems to be paying attention to how those articles of impeachment have influence inside ongoing court cases.
Impeachment has already been backfiring for weeks. Likely to continue.
Pelosi is just looking for an out by either 1. helpful developments occurring during the delay, or else 2. being able to speciously blame the Senate Republicans because she can tell her base “well, we tried, but the baaaadddd Reps wouldn’t be fair.”
Pelosi is NOT looking for an out. She is still looking to take Trump out
And that will continue for another four plus yrs. It will never end.
“No-one seems to be paying attention to how those articles of impeachment have influence inside ongoing court cases.”
I noticed this, too. Media figures dismiss Pelosi’s maneuvering as simple “stalling” or “lack of confidence in the Articles themselves”
VERY shallow thinking out there… which is intentional, IMO.
One can only hope that, with the nations eyes on the courts where these are being decided, the judges will conclude that if there is already ‘enough evidence’ to go to trial since there was ‘enough evidence’ to vote on the articles of impeachment.
Also, now that the impeachment investigation is out of the house, do Nadler, Nancy and Schift have standing?
I don’t see anyway that grand jury information collected two or more years ago have anything to do with holding back $$$ to Ukraine unless they investigate Joe Biden which only occurred three months ago???? McGann was the White House attorney and protected by attorney-client privilege as well as executive privilege. In fact, the notes of the Mueller interviews with McGann were turned over to the House. AG Barr said that 99% of Mueller’s evidence was provided to the House of Representatives.
As noted by Jay Sekulow,
……the House portion of the impeachment effort is finished. The constitution does not outline rules, managers, and delivery methods. Once the House votes to impeach, they are finished. The Senate has full control now.
The Senate can begin their trial phase at any time and call for presentation of articles by the House. If no-one shows up, case dismissed. Pelosi/House has no role in next phase.
Absolutely!! McConnell needs to tell schumer and pelosi the trial will start Jan 7 at 10am est. And as you say ‘no show’ by the dems and the case is dismissed!
So why cant the Senate call for presentation of articles and simply dismiss the case when no one shows up?
They can dismiss the case straight out of hand. It’s a hoax like everything else the Democrats do!
Looks like McConnell is a hoax too. I expected him to quit the crap now that Trump gave him his China deal. What does he want now? Grahamnesty?
From what I have read her stunt is meaningless and McConnell is now control.
Talk amongst yourselves…
McConnell needs to crush Pelosi in the Supreme Court. Petition for Writ of Mandamus.
Sundance is correct. This is a serious legal question.
