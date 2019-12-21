Sidney Powell Extensive Interview With Eric Metaxas…

Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn’s primary defense attorney Sidney Powell, appears for an extensive interview with Eric Metaxas. Ms. Powell uses her knowledge of the Flynn case to overlay some of the larger issues with prosecutions within the Department of Justice.
The overall interview is nearly an hour long, and the issues discussed are considerable.
Going to be watching. Thank you Sundance and Merry Christmas 🎄 to you and your beautiful family!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Deep State has a name, folks. It is called Senior Executive Services. https://aim4truth.org/2018/01/03/deep-state-shadow-government-revealed-senior-executive-service/
LikeLiked by 3 people
Is John Roberts dirty too?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Cosidering the lack of consistency and downright questionable rulings in some of the Supreme Court decisions, Obama’s intelligence apparatus must have something very incriminating on Chief Justice Roberts.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Which also means PDT/team have knowledge of what it is.
LikeLike
I understand there may be an illegality pertaining to the adoption of the Roberts’ children. However, the children are now young adults so this is a moot point.
Maybe there are other issues that have Roberts afraid and feeling threatened.
LikeLike
I would think the evidence as well as those searching can be readily found in the FISA requests sometime during the Obama years. It was Roberts that not only rewrote the law but did so then pushed it through for passage!
Of in reality another corrupt individual that happens to be a Chief Justice using his power in unAmerican manners. A Bush appointee??
LikeLike
After the obamacare fiasco I don’t trust him
LikeLiked by 3 people