December 19th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1064

Despite what you think about Ted Cruz, he’s right about this
I can’t stand Ted Cruz (and never could) but this is six minutes definitely worth watching.
One can only hope that this “pile of trash” passed on a party line vote, though he did reference some kind of a deal.
The most stunning thing to me amidst the House madness, is how unaware some Americans are to the dangers they are supporting or unleashing on their nation. No nation is indestructible especially from within.
These WaPo celebrants are not content to deceive their readers. They are now cheering for the cancellation of the votes of 63 million fellow American voters. Steyn said, “some nations become too stupid to survive.” Here are some of the people he was referring to:
CYA Follow up:
Rachael Bade
Verified account
@rachaelmbade
2 hours ago
I’m deleting a tweeting tonight that is being misinterpreted by some as an endorsement of some kind. To be absolutely clear, we at the Post are merely glad we are getting a break for the holidays after a long 3 months. I will retweet the group photo w/ a better caption !
That’s just stupid people doing stupid things. That is the Internet.
Also CYA, they know they are next.
“That’s just stupid people doing stupid things.”
I understand what you’re saying but Rachel Bade is as you can see from her own Bio below–a hard core CNN, Politico partisan and a Congressional reporter. She knew exactly what she was writing IMO.
Rachael Bade
Verified account
@rachaelmbade
@WashingtonPost Congress reporter. @CNN Political Analyst. @POLITICO alum. Ex-ballerina. Spaghetti-obsessed. Email tips: Rachael.Bade@washpost.com.
It’s not Civil War 2.0
It’s Revolution 2.0
“A Republic, if you can keep it.”
