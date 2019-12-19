December 19th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1064

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45

121 Responses to December 19th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1064

  1. FPCHmom says:
    December 19, 2019 at 1:59 am

  2. shevee says:
    December 19, 2019 at 2:06 am

    Despite what you think about Ted Cruz, he’s right about this

    • cheering4america says:
      December 19, 2019 at 2:21 am

      I can’t stand Ted Cruz (and never could) but this is six minutes definitely worth watching.

      One can only hope that this “pile of trash” passed on a party line vote, though he did reference some kind of a deal.

  3. hawkins6 says:
    December 19, 2019 at 2:13 am

    (2nd post different article)

    The most stunning thing to me amidst the House madness, is how unaware some Americans are to the dangers they are supporting or unleashing on their nation. No nation is indestructible especially from within.

    These WaPo celebrants are not content to deceive their readers. They are now cheering for the cancellation of the votes of 63 million fellow American voters. Steyn said, “some nations become too stupid to survive.” Here are some of the people he was referring to:

    • hawkins6 says:
      December 19, 2019 at 2:21 am

      CYA Follow up:
      ———————————————–
      Rachael Bade‏
      Verified account
      @rachaelmbade
      2 hours ago
      I’m deleting a tweeting tonight that is being misinterpreted by some as an endorsement of some kind. To be absolutely clear, we at the Post are merely glad we are getting a break for the holidays after a long 3 months. I will retweet the group photo w/ a better caption !

    • A2 says:
      December 19, 2019 at 2:23 am

      That’s just stupid people doing stupid things. That is the Internet.
      Also CYA, they know they are next.

      • hawkins6 says:
        December 19, 2019 at 2:31 am

        “That’s just stupid people doing stupid things.”
        I understand what you’re saying but Rachel Bade is as you can see from her own Bio below–a hard core CNN, Politico partisan and a Congressional reporter. She knew exactly what she was writing IMO.

        Rachael Bade
        Verified account
        @rachaelmbade
        @WashingtonPost Congress reporter. @CNN Political Analyst. @POLITICO alum. Ex-ballerina. Spaghetti-obsessed. Email tips: Rachael.Bade@washpost.com.

  4. lida rose says:
    December 19, 2019 at 2:29 am

    It’s not Civil War 2.0
    It’s Revolution 2.0

    “A Republic, if you can keep it.”

