Christmas Rally – President Trump MAGA-KAG Rally, Battle Creek Michigan – 7:00pm ET Livestream…

Posted on December 18, 2019 by

While the swamp is voting on false and malicious impeachment articles, our President travels to Battle Creek, MI to hold a MERRY CHRISTMAS Rally at the Kellogg Arena. President Trump is expected to speak at 7:00pm EST

RSBN Livestream LinkFox10 Livestream LinkDonald J Trump Livestream

.

.

51 Responses to Christmas Rally – President Trump MAGA-KAG Rally, Battle Creek Michigan – 7:00pm ET Livestream…

  1. Caius Lowell says:
    December 18, 2019 at 6:39 pm

    Prediction: PDJT will be en fuego!

  2. Nigella says:
    December 18, 2019 at 6:40 pm

    God bless Our President

  3. hocuspocus13 says:
    December 18, 2019 at 6:42 pm

    🎄🎄 Merry 🎄🎄 Christmas 🎄🎄
    🎅🎅🎅🎅🎅🎅🎅🎅🎅🎅🎅🎅🎅

  4. MaineCoon says:
    December 18, 2019 at 6:43 pm

    Merry Christmas President Trump!! We love you!! Thank you for having this rally to lift our spirits (and yours too)!

  5. tax2much says:
    December 18, 2019 at 6:43 pm

    President Trump now has the support of many more millions than he was elected with. God Bless this man.

  6. calbear84 says:
    December 18, 2019 at 6:44 pm

    Merry Christmas to PDJT and to all you Treepers! Let’s have an awesome New Year! KAG 2020!

  7. Trump Train says:
    December 18, 2019 at 6:45 pm

    President Trump gonna be on fire. Give the dcoms hell

  8. starfcker says:
    December 18, 2019 at 6:48 pm

    Perfect way to spend this evening. For him. For us.

  9. Reserved55 says:
    December 18, 2019 at 6:49 pm

  10. EnoughIsEnough says:
    December 18, 2019 at 6:49 pm

    I have never looked forward to or needed a rally more than I do today. President Trump always conveys “calm”, despite the chaos around him. May the dems rue the day they decided to attack this good man. We stand behind our president.

  11. GregA says:
    December 18, 2019 at 6:49 pm

    Posting from rally overflow.

  12. nimrodman says:
    December 18, 2019 at 6:56 pm

    BRAVO Congressman from Georgia
    Look for that one on the replay clips

    • nimrodman says:
      December 18, 2019 at 7:01 pm

      … sorry, meant for the peach debate thread

      It was a rousing dressing-down of the swamp by a Congressman from Georgia, heavyset guy, don’t recall his name. Look for it on the highlight reels.

  13. webgirlpdx says:
    December 18, 2019 at 6:56 pm

    Having gone all day and no vote yet, the game is pretty anticlimactic.

    But the President’s rally? The timing couldn’t be more perfect. Even the evil LSM and lefties will be tuning in to see what he’s going to say.

    Winning!

  14. pacnwbel says:
    December 18, 2019 at 6:56 pm

    After watching 15 minutes, 15 too many , of the impeachment Punch and Judy show in Congress, I’m more than ready for a happy upbeat Trump rally this evening. MAGA, KAG 2020 in a landslide, that will show that pack of treasonous liars who is right.

  15. MaineCoon says:
    December 18, 2019 at 6:57 pm

    🎄🎄🎄☃️☃️☃️🌲🌲🌲🌲🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄

    WE’RE ALL WITH YOU PRESIDENT TRUMP!!!

    👷👮🏽‍♀️👷🏻‍♀️👩🏻‍⚕️👨‍⚕️👩🏻‍🌾👩🏼‍🍳👨🏻‍🏫👩🏽‍🏭👩🏽‍💻👩🏼‍🔬👨‍🔬👩🏼‍🎨👨‍🎨👩🏽‍🚒👨🏻‍🚒👩‍✈️👨🏻‍✈️👩🏻‍🚀👨🏼‍🚀👩🏼‍⚖️👨‍⚖️🤶🏽🎅🏻🎅🏽👸🏽🤴🏻👰🤵🙆🏽👪

  16. Dave Siebel says:
    December 18, 2019 at 6:58 pm

    Thank You Mr. President for having our backs. We hope to have yours come November 2020.

  17. cboldt says:
    December 18, 2019 at 6:59 pm

    Is CNN covering the rally or the impeachment? Asking for a friend.

  18. ecmarsh says:
    December 18, 2019 at 6:59 pm

    Where is my little RSBN lady that can yack nonstop?

  19. susandyer1962 says:
    December 18, 2019 at 6:59 pm

    Merry Christmas!!🎅🎄 I have been watching this 💩💩💩 in the House all day and NEED this rally! God bless our very brave President and God Bless the USA!💜

  20. MILupper says:
    December 18, 2019 at 7:01 pm

    Report from west Michigan:
    Local CBS live covering PDJT arrival at Battle Creek.
    Local Fox: split screen impeachment- Battle Creek live.
    Local NBC: Impeachment only.

  21. cboldt says:
    December 18, 2019 at 7:02 pm

    C-SPAN3 has the rally, for those with cable who would rather not stream, etc.

  22. TrueNorthSeeker says:
    December 18, 2019 at 7:05 pm

    May God Bless President Trump.

  24. The Devilbat says:
    December 18, 2019 at 7:18 pm

    Donate at http:donaldjtrump.com and it will be tripled. DO IT! Send a message. Support our president.

  25. JustSomeInputFromAz says:
    December 18, 2019 at 7:29 pm

    So inspiring that so many folks braved the cold to attend this rally!

  26. rayvandune says:
    December 18, 2019 at 7:33 pm

    Heard that a roll-call vote was rejected. How will they vote – secret ballot? That could turn out to be a nasty surprise for Nancy, couldn’t it?

  27. Bill Still says:
    December 18, 2019 at 7:34 pm

    I see great publicity benefit in burying this as soon as possible. Why? Because TV coverage of anything impeachment is the only possible path the desperate Dems have to reach the undecideds in the public. It’s their mana and without it they will shrivel and die as they turn on each other as the indictments start. Ole Misser Trump – he knows dat. He’s jus like the Honey Badger killing every dumb-ass snake that rears its arrogant head. He don care nuting about these Deeperados. He going right back to the public in Battle Creek, Michigan and jus keepin on. The less attention we pay to this increasingly small – increasingly leftist – increasingly shrill minority, the bigger and the more tightly bound together in classical Americana our bloc becomes.

  28. Super Elite Lt. Col. Covfefe999 says:
    December 18, 2019 at 7:35 pm

    Oh my gosh there are already 46,500+ people watching the RSBN feed right now! I think that’s a record. Wow. I just got chills.

  30. getfitnow says:
    December 18, 2019 at 7:39 pm

    The President asked that we ‘say a prayer’…God Almighty, You who know hearts and minds, grant our President and Vice President Your abundant blessings and protection. May Your Truth and Justice prevail over our country. Amen.

  31. thelastbesthope says:
    December 18, 2019 at 7:42 pm

    Merry Christmas = this rally
    ———–
    Did you know that your baby boy is heaven’s perfect lamb?

  32. Landslide says:
    December 18, 2019 at 7:42 pm

    Guy on OAN just said that they are hearing from the White House that most of PDJT’s speech will be about the impeachment scam.

  33. Jase says:
    December 18, 2019 at 7:44 pm

    I want somebody in the crowd to start singing the Battle Hymn of The Republic. Then I want every last person to join in.

  34. Rynn69 says:
    December 18, 2019 at 7:45 pm

    President Trump vs. Dem Vader:

