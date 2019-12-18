Christmas Rally – President Trump MAGA-KAG Rally, Battle Creek Michigan – 7:00pm ET Livestream…

While the swamp is voting on false and malicious impeachment articles, our President travels to Battle Creek, MI to hold a MERRY CHRISTMAS Rally at the Kellogg Arena. President Trump is expected to speak at 7:00pm EST
RSBN Livestream Link – Fox10 Livestream Link – Donald J Trump Livestream
Prediction: PDJT will be en fuego!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Yup, he is going to be one smokin dude!
LikeLiked by 1 person
God bless Our President
LikeLiked by 11 people
🎄🎄 Merry 🎄🎄 Christmas 🎄🎄
🎅🎅🎅🎅🎅🎅🎅🎅🎅🎅🎅🎅🎅
LikeLiked by 9 people
Merry Christmas President Trump!! We love you!! Thank you for having this rally to lift our spirits (and yours too)!
LikeLiked by 17 people
President Trump now has the support of many more millions than he was elected with. God Bless this man.
LikeLiked by 18 people
Merry Christmas to PDJT and to all you Treepers! Let’s have an awesome New Year! KAG 2020!
LikeLiked by 8 people
President Trump gonna be on fire. Give the dcoms hell
LikeLiked by 1 person
He was born for this fight. The DEMORATS have not seen anything yet. Trump will put a beat down on them in 2020. Tonight it starts.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Perfect way to spend this evening. For him. For us.
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 9 people
I have never looked forward to or needed a rally more than I do today. President Trump always conveys “calm”, despite the chaos around him. May the dems rue the day they decided to attack this good man. We stand behind our president.
LikeLiked by 17 people
Posting from rally overflow.
LikeLiked by 16 people
Thank you for going!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Jealous!! Too busy at work for me to take off today. I’m an hour and a half away. Stay warm!
LikeLike
Please post updates from out there if/when possible.
Curious how long you guys will last outside and how many are braving the cold!
LikeLike
BRAVO Congressman from Georgia
Look for that one on the replay clips
LikeLiked by 2 people
… sorry, meant for the peach debate thread
It was a rousing dressing-down of the swamp by a Congressman from Georgia, heavyset guy, don’t recall his name. Look for it on the highlight reels.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Having gone all day and no vote yet, the game is pretty anticlimactic.
But the President’s rally? The timing couldn’t be more perfect. Even the evil LSM and lefties will be tuning in to see what he’s going to say.
Winning!
LikeLiked by 8 people
After watching 15 minutes, 15 too many , of the impeachment Punch and Judy show in Congress, I’m more than ready for a happy upbeat Trump rally this evening. MAGA, KAG 2020 in a landslide, that will show that pack of treasonous liars who is right.
LikeLiked by 4 people
🎄🎄🎄☃️☃️☃️🌲🌲🌲🌲🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄
WE’RE ALL WITH YOU PRESIDENT TRUMP!!!
👷👮🏽♀️👷🏻♀️👩🏻⚕️👨⚕️👩🏻🌾👩🏼🍳👨🏻🏫👩🏽🏭👩🏽💻👩🏼🔬👨🔬👩🏼🎨👨🎨👩🏽🚒👨🏻🚒👩✈️👨🏻✈️👩🏻🚀👨🏼🚀👩🏼⚖️👨⚖️🤶🏽🎅🏻🎅🏽👸🏽🤴🏻👰🤵🙆🏽👪
LikeLiked by 14 people
Thank You Mr. President for having our backs. We hope to have yours come November 2020.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Is CNN covering the rally or the impeachment? Asking for a friend.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Neither, since they don’t have any viewers.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Where is my little RSBN lady that can yack nonstop?
LikeLike
Cheers, she is back to take up the slack for that boy!
LikeLike
Merry Christmas!!🎅🎄 I have been watching this 💩💩💩 in the House all day and NEED this rally! God bless our very brave President and God Bless the USA!💜
LikeLiked by 2 people
Report from west Michigan:
Local CBS live covering PDJT arrival at Battle Creek.
Local Fox: split screen impeachment- Battle Creek live.
Local NBC: Impeachment only.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s freaking freezing here today!!! Kudos to my fellow Michiganders who stood for hours in this weather!!👍🏻🥶
LikeLiked by 5 people
C-SPAN3 has the rally, for those with cable who would rather not stream, etc.
LikeLiked by 2 people
May God Bless President Trump.
LikeLiked by 7 people
CNN will be livestreaming: https://www.c-span.org/video/?467146-1/president-trump-rally-battle-creek-michigan
LikeLike
Donate at http:donaldjtrump.com and it will be tripled. DO IT! Send a message. Support our president.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Believe me they (DemonRats) are watching PDJT donations.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Did the same. I think PDJT needs (or should have) some feedback from us on a day like this!
LikeLiked by 2 people
JUST DONATED
LikeLiked by 1 person
Devilbat:
I totally support all of us $contributing to PDJT tonight.
In the interest of clarity, though, I don’t see anything here about tripling.
https://www.donaldjtrump.com/
or here
https://secure.winred.com/djt/we-made-history/?amount=150&location=wesbitecallout
LikeLike
winred was tripled for me earlier today but I linked thru an email
LikeLike
How does the contribution “match” double, triple work? Who is matching my contribution?
LikeLike
So inspiring that so many folks braved the cold to attend this rally!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Heard that a roll-call vote was rejected. How will they vote – secret ballot? That could turn out to be a nasty surprise for Nancy, couldn’t it?
LikeLike
Recorded vote. Names get attached. You just miss the pointless drama of hearing the names called out in order.
LikeLike
I see great publicity benefit in burying this as soon as possible. Why? Because TV coverage of anything impeachment is the only possible path the desperate Dems have to reach the undecideds in the public. It’s their mana and without it they will shrivel and die as they turn on each other as the indictments start. Ole Misser Trump – he knows dat. He’s jus like the Honey Badger killing every dumb-ass snake that rears its arrogant head. He don care nuting about these Deeperados. He going right back to the public in Battle Creek, Michigan and jus keepin on. The less attention we pay to this increasingly small – increasingly leftist – increasingly shrill minority, the bigger and the more tightly bound together in classical Americana our bloc becomes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh my gosh there are already 46,500+ people watching the RSBN feed right now! I think that’s a record. Wow. I just got chills.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Now > 49k. 🙂
LikeLike
I just found this, livestream CBS, with rally music: https://www.cbsnews.com/news/trump-rally-battle-creek-today-2020-campaign-kellogg-arena-live-stream-updates-2019-12-18/
LikeLiked by 1 person
The President asked that we ‘say a prayer’…God Almighty, You who know hearts and minds, grant our President and Vice President Your abundant blessings and protection. May Your Truth and Justice prevail over our country. Amen.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Merry Christmas = this rally
———–
Did you know that your baby boy is heaven’s perfect lamb?
LikeLike
Guy on OAN just said that they are hearing from the White House that most of PDJT’s speech will be about the impeachment scam.
LikeLike
I want somebody in the crowd to start singing the Battle Hymn of The Republic. Then I want every last person to join in.
LikeLike
President Trump vs. Dem Vader:
