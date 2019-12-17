President Trump Letter to Speaker Pelosi: “You are declaring open war on American democracy”…

President Donald Trump sends a seven-page letter to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi outlining the executive concerns with the bastardization of a legislative impeachment process that will forever change the landscape of our constitutional republic.
…”You are turning a policy disagreement between two branches into an impeachable offense – it is no more legitimate than the executive branch charging members of congress with crimes for the lawful exercise of legislative power”…
[pdf link is HERE and full letter embed below]
In six pages, the President spelled it out and once again, with a bit of a shot across her bow, has offered a fig leaf….. which is going to grate at her gizzard forever.
In President Trump’s day 1 battle against coupe by impeachment, his unimagineable strategy of intentional uninvolvement in the legal machinations navigated between the Devil (impeachment) & Deep Blue Sea (‘interfering in it).
Finally, his purposeful strategy success has been laid bare in this letter, for PDJT this is a ballot box fight with a side dish of admonition by obtuse reminder to SCOTUS of their FISA court oversight failure.
If PDJT had fought this in the courts, even if he won, the ballot box would have been lost due to the corrupt media. Instead, the blatant injustice in full Clint Eastwood Western Movie style has been put in the full sun. The stoked to full heat, complete frustration and anger, on this board attests to this. ‘Why doesn’t Clint Eastwood fight back?’ meaning ‘Lock em up.’ Turn out at the stadiums shows it isn’t just the Tree House,
No. Pelosi has been goaded into the ‘Lock him up’ strategy and it will cost her her party and 2020, and likely more. We see it in even in Demographics through polls.
The joke of it all is that the elitist mentality of the hard left is 100% lawyer and they know no other behavior. IF, if after this letter Pelosi and party follow through with the vote in the partisan affirmative the box will have been bolted on their party. And the joke is they know it.
So on point. So well deserved.
Quick — someone ask the Dems if it is “bribery” when they offer “free” (i.e., paid for by others) healthcare, college, debt cancellation, housing, food, etc., in exchange for votes.
Oh, puleeze, don’t say they have been practicing pay-to-play for all these decades?
On a similar note, the DoJ has literally been burying bodies for ages. In a report on the deaths from U.S. government testing of radiation, ” The Albuquerque journalist, (Ellen Welsome) who recently won a Pulitzer Prize for her reporting on this issue, was asked what she learned. She responded, The DoE of today is no different from the DoE of 50 years ago. It’s an obstructionist agency; it doesn’t follow the law. I think it’s an agency that bears careful scrutiny and constant scrutiny.” This was during the Clinton administration.
In other words, don’t count on the DoJ to work on behalf of We,the People. Don’t count on your Congresscritter either.
http://www.qcc.cuny.edu/socialsciences/ppecorino/MEDICAL_ETHICS_TEXT/Chapter_7_Human_Experimentation/Case_Study_Radiation_Experiments.htm
Well said! Bravo, Mr. President! Thank you for your perseverance, your common sense, and for yourself. A President who is for the people, who was elected by the people because he is of the people. Thank you, thank you! You are one of a kind and appreciated more than you can ever know. God bless!
As a side note: I can’t help but comment on the extraordinary artwork that frequently appears at CTH. The particular photograph accompanying this post which shows Pelosi with Trump’s shadow in the background is absolutely genius. I hope someone is making a bundle from it, and my hearty congratulations to whomever it is!
About Trump’s letter, it is superb, and, in general, I like our chances for total, ultimate, political vindication in the long run. Every day that Donald The Great sits in the Oval Office is a day America grows stronger, more secure, and, quite simply, greater than the previous day.
As things stand on Dec. 17, 2019, based on the current political landscape, we hold better cards to continue making Donald Trump our president. In spite of the noise Dems make, I would not want to be in their position to either remove Trump or to cause his reelection to fail. It’s true, on the merits, the Dems should be languishing, but there are no havens in life.
Sundance has correctly characterized the Trump phenomenon as an insurgency. It is impossible to assess this Administration’s extraordinary achievements without keeping that perspective in mind, and after nearly three years of his presidency, he is immeasurably stronger than when he began.
Lastly, I have to differ with the opinion of some, ‘the stain,’ is, and always will be, on THEM,and not on our President.
JUST MY OPINION.
I like what you said. If we retake the house we need to steamroll the DemonRats into oblivion.
If IMPEACHMENT passes the House, the DEPLORABLES will rally to Trump’s defense like never before. The DEMORATS are committing political suicide. Trump’s rallies will only get bigger and bigger this coming year.
There is a rally tomorrow in Battleground MI at 7 p.m ET.
Battle Creek
John Adams was right: “Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.”
The (hell-hole rat-trap) Baltimore Mafia daughter and her God-less Demončrats shows how inadequate our republic is when we send such as her ilk to pull the levers of government.
God gave is free will to choose good or evil.
There are consequences to both choices.
DJT knows, of course, that Pelosi and her Gaggle of Demented Clowns are impervious to reason, so his facts and arguments are not meant for them.
If VSGPDJT wins a second term, the declas will take some time. If he fails to win a second term, we know Biden won’t investigate anything other than the shampoo the kids use at the Easter egg roll. In that case, it will all come out.
“… the executive branch charging members of congress with crimes for the lawful exercise of legislative powers.”
Do it… Please do it!
When the Founders included impeachment in the Constitution there were no term limits for the office of President. Impeachment was what could limit the President from retaining the office forever. Now Congress can silence the voices of voters who disagree with them, instead of allowing a mere second term of the Office.
Outstanding summary, and superb characterization of the vileness and perfidy of the communist democrat cultists. Very much needed for the record.
Every communist democrat is stained to their core with the pernicious sedition perpetrated by their ‘party leaders”; everyone strong armed and blackmailed to vote for this shampeachment is marked forever,
Their names will live in infamy, and their political lives are destroyed by kowtowing to dictator pelosi and their corrupt donors to support an evil crime against America.
Personally, I think this letter is intended for the Supreme Court as IMO PT is going to ask them to weigh in BEFORE any Senate Trial and this letter begins to tee up some arguments.
I think he should immediately appeal to SC after vote.
The President’s letter is excellent. He succinctly articulates everything wrong about the sham impeachment process and the DemonRATs who continue to push it.
If I had to guess, I’d say Stephen Miller had a hand in the writing.
I love that it is written in such simple language. Seems to me, it is as much for the average consumer (who doesn’t closely follow details like we politics addicts do here) as anyone else.
That’s the common touch that has made him so approachable to so many, thus the turnout at his rallies no matter where, no matter the weather, no matter the length of the lines, no matter if they can’t get into the venue. He IS the President of thr People.
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/fisa-court-slams-fbi-rare-public-statement
Ok so Rosemary is off and running on the FBI abuse of her FISA process
You can see the plan is somethings were done wrong and we need to fix the process….total BS.
Yep, another sternly worded letter…”to all of you people who did things you shouldn’t have done, please don’t do those things any more or I am going to get really upset! And I may send another, even more sternly worded letter!”
just a “low level” attorney messing up here…nothing to see…
Kinda like the letter by Hans Blix to Kim Jong Il in Team America.
“DON’T make me have to come down there!”
So why hasn’t Judge Collier who is the head of all FISA judges not demanded and ordered a full audit of all FISA requests since 2012 to fully understand how massive this problem of abusing and lying to FISA judges has been?
And while she is at it what about auditing the FIB contractors who have had unfettered access to the NSA database since 2012 when the Hammer Program became to risky?
I’ll answer my own question.
Because she and others IMO in the DOJ don’t really want to know how bad and how long this illegal spying has been going on.
And, IMHO, they do NOT want to be the one to point the finger at exactly WHO was in the White House in 2012 when this whole Hammer program was put into effect…because they know they will then be branded as RACIST and their career will be ruined. That is what happened to almost everyone who dared to question ANY statement, policy, program that was instituted under Obama.
It’s not that they don’t want to because they are obtuse. They don’t want to, because to expose the depth and breadth of corruption would destroy our country. You think it’s going to help to know that the Chief Justice changed his vote on Obamacare because he was being blackmailed? Is that going to overturn Obamacare? No. But it’s going to make you wonder about every other decision he’s made. What about the votes of Congress people. Is it going to help to know that this one or that one was bribed or blackmailed into voting a certain way? No, but it’s going to destroy trust in the passage of laws.
We may want the exposure, but are we ready? Do we have systems in place to which we can immediately load-shift and be assured that all is well? No. So…then what?
What about foreign countries? Can they trust us? We don’t want this dirty laundry out there for everyone to see, without corrective measures ready and able to be put in place immediately. I think the reason everything has taken so long is because PDJT and the Uniparty are playing a big game of chicken. The closer to the end we get, the more obvious it is that PDJT holds all the cards. But to lay them on the table would too much, so what to do? How about negotiate a resolution.
👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼
Because they’re ALL COMPLICIT.
APPOINT a SPECIAL PROSECUTOR:
• Audit EVERY Obama FISA Request.
• Audit EVERY Obama FBI-DOJ Contractor.
• PUBLISH the names of ALL who were SURVEILLED.
• CONFISCATE the ASSETS of ALL involved in fraudulent applications/surveillance
… including their CHAIN of COMMAND up to and including Obama
… for CORRUPTION.
• CONSUME those ASSETS to FUND Restoring Reputation/Privacy of VICTIMS.
Post of the DAY, Bogeyfree!
Add a SPECIAL PROSECUTOR for the Clinton Foundation & DNC
… and EVERYWHERE that takes him
… with the 2-HOP RULE!
I agree with Sundance’s article on this. Shut down the FISC. They’ve had 2 yrs.since Adm. Rogers’ report of abuse to force the DOJ to clean up its act and nothing has changed, and American citizens are being abused w/these sispect filings. If a judge doesn’t ask the questions & go behind the 4 corners of the documents & relies on the “truthfulness” of the FBI/DOJ, then we don’t need judges. Let the DOJ rubber-stamp its apps & save the taxoayers the judge salaries.
Belatedly at this stage of the thread,
President Trump’s message to save the USA from Demo☭rat Tyranny.
Spread it far and wide while there’s still time.
God help our Republic if it fails.
Link:
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/letter-president-donald-j-trump-speaker-house-representatives/
Blessings to you BNR. I wanted to let you know that I value your comments here, but do not comment much. I am enclosing President Trump’s letter in all my Christmas cards to family and friends. A much better read than those “yearly newsletters.”
👍amplifyouredge 🇺🇸Fantastic idea!
Terrific idea, Amplify -> LEADING by EXAMPLE.
Pelosi to the Speakership, parley-voo?
Pelosi to the Speakership, parley-voo?
She is going utterly mad and spews such a crock
On her complete insanity will soon have a full head lock
She has so many delusions it would make Freud’s knees knock
And her hateful eyes could stop a cuckoo clock
She can swindle several millions in a inside deal
But it’s not because of any human appeal
If she would just change her underwear
Her MSM frogs would probably give her the Croix-de-Guerre
You might forget her incessant chant and grating yell
But you’ll never forget the Speaker from Hell
Hinky, dinky, parley-voo
I think with all the mistakes that the FBI and the CI A and all the rest of these idiots made the courts should now get Manafort out of jail and send him home and allow a new court hearing to take place where he can be pardoned If they did this to FLYNN and others Gates was a traitor and turn coat and Manafort has been proven not to have been as dirty as they once said he was and the blac book has been proven to be one of the fakes too. Time to take down all the cases these people worked on for a long time and clean them up..
“… get Manafort out of jail …”
He IS out of jail
He’s in the hospital after a heart attack
What a perfect letter. It is very sad reading how these endless witch hunts and the constant resistance have harmed his family. God bless and protect them all.
Pelosi and the democrats’ despicable impeachment scam will barely be remembered as a last ditch effort to avoid their sliding into the dustbin of history. However, everyone will remember that sharp dressed man who stepped into the breach and saved the republic.
~~~~~~~ TRUMP 2020 ~~~~~~~
That was a fun break D.V.! Thanks for the memories : )
Roger that. Glad you enjoyed the jam session.
Rare collaboration one night in Trump Territory
… Tulsa, Oklahoma some six years ago.
Interesting development, if true:
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/12/17/mcconnell-suggests-senate-will-move-to-dismiss-impeachment-after-opening-arguments/
This is where I’ve been living for the past few months. The Democrats were always going to vote on articles of impeachment. Adam Schiff could crap in a brown paper bag, write “articles of impeachment” on it, and the Democrats would produce 219-220 votes in favor of leaving it on the Senate’s front porch.
The proper answer to a bag of doo? Pick it up, walk it to the trash can, throw it away without much of a second thought. These articles of impeachment are so bad, the GOP could just toss them and after the media stops howling they could simply say, “The American People have been put through enough. It’s time to stop screaming at each other and enjoy the holidays. Our Christmas Present to America is that you do not have to listen to Chuck Schumer talk about impeachment. Merry Christmas and God Bless the USA and God Bless President Trump.”
That’s a great plan. It would be nice if we could have a long drawn out affair in the Senate that exposes countless dimm deep state sins and treasonous acts, but the MSM would underreport that and spin it the dimms’ way as it amplifies the predictable dimms’ disingenuous complaint about not being able to get on with the people’s business. Discarding the impeachment articles as a stinky pile of dimm poop followed by a magnanimous speech to the American people who aren’t infected with TDS would provide the right optics.
Here’s the thing, and why I disagree with the “hold the trial” camp.
If you were a lawyer, and I was falsely accused, my gut would be to say “Let’s go to trial so I can prove I’m right.” Then you tell me, “Out of 12 jurors, 5 will vote to convict you NO MATTER WHAT you say. If the other 7, 5 are already in your camp and two are untrustworthy unprincipled backstabbing snakes.”
You would never tell a client to go to trial with that jury pool. A trial is utterly unpredictable. If trials were good, lawyers wouldn’t work so hard to get cases thrown out, plea deals, etc. Lawyers know trials are unpredictable and dangerous.
I get the appeal of a Senate trial, but it is irrational. There will be no Perry Mason moment. The Democrats’ goal is not a conviction and removal. It is 51 votes to convict which is the impeachment equivalent of “guilty, suspended sentence” which is incredibly damaging to the institution.
Throw the case as meritless garbage. Let’s get in with the business of the country.
And as the hard-left moonbat wing of the democrat party in the House hurtles headlong toward the cliff in its unconstitutional impeachment wagon, President Donald John Trump gives it a parting “heave-ho” on his way down the street to the Supreme Court. Meanwhile, Nancy stands to the side (it is reported she is NOT whipping the vote) with a tear in her eye waving goodbye to the crazies as well as her gavel, sacrificing democrat control of the House (as well as her speakership) to save her party from the insane. Fun while it lasted.
Like sands through an hourglass ….
Trump Landslide Twenty Twenty
Can someone explain why he references the “American Democracy”?
We are a representative Republic.
If he’s using it in the colloquial sense, that seems to constitute a surrender to the perpetual misunderstanding (and ignorance) regarding the distinction between a democracy and a representative Republic.
I suspect he is using the term democracy in its meaning as opposed to tyranny. We are a Representative Republic where the citizens get to chose their representatives in a democratic manner. At least that’s how I am understanding it.
Judge Collyer’s rebuke of the FBI today is justification for Wray’s firing tomorrow.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Perfect
Stellar Letter! The epitome of why Trump wins and they hate him so much. He plays their game better than they do so, to a Democrat, he cheated. They have always gone low while the Republicans have claimed to take the moral high road, never realizing the prize was the captivated attention of the people. YOU have to mix it up in today’s world and President Donald Trump continually lands uppercuts,…amazing! He’s the right man for the times, no question whatsoever.
GOD BLESS PDJT!
Perhaps we can look at the Senate Impeachment process through the lens of game theory? Lets assume that more than 2/3 of the Senate is corrupt in the extreme. Thus they are more than willing to remove the President from office based upon a hazy recollection of a 3rd hand witness who heard it from a friend that thought he saw the President jaywalking to Marine One on a dark foggy night on the Whitehouse grounds, then again maybe it was a lion? The real objective though is to obstruct justice being delivered for their crimes as required by law by the President.
At the same time they also know that enough of their Republican + Independent base would not vote this next election cycle if they did remove such a popular President over such a feckless charge and thus stand a very strong likelihood of losing in the next election cycle. But hey retirement is better than jail is it not? Plus don’t forget all the cash up front book deals, lobbying retainers, board memberships, think tanks and somehow always being on the winning side of a joint leveraged stock trade account. In short a Trump free Rino’s paradise awaits.
The again Trump does have the goods on enough of them?; and as the saying goes there is no honor among thieves. Remember what Biden said to Graham when Graham brought up Burisma? In short if you try to take me out I’ll do you the same favor Senator. Those that live in glass houses should not throw stones after all.
Thus it is possible that during Kabuki theater on public display a truce will be reached in which the feckless charges from the house are dismissed quickly by the Mitch Senate. As Mitch said he is taking his direction from the Whitehouse. Like two gunman in s stand off with their hands near their holsters.
So the outlines of what will likely be an unofficial agreement is that the Bush fixer, Barr, continues to slow roll the Duram investigation by tracing to the extreme every rabbit trail, thoroughly documenting all the fraud along the way, taking so long to do so, that the statute of limitations runs out in addition to generous application of informant immunity (ie just like the Hillary Email scam) to ‘go’ for the bigger fish that somehow never seem to get caught. Justice delayed in Justice denied, at least in this life anyway. At some point we all will stand before or maker, and he most definitely has all the deleted emails and knows all manor of things done in darkness.
Back on Earth, even the rank and file deep staters can call witnesses that would further expose the entire corrupt edifice that has built within DC over many decades. Hence why the Senate leaker was given a slap on the wrist if you recall, and why I also suspect the even now significant portions of what should be unredacted are still redacted, even if it would benefit General Flynn and others undergoing their own deep state witch hunts. Oh and also part of the deal will be a series of Presidential pardons. After all the Democrats need help to at least energize their democratic base a bit in order to backfill their anger over the failed impeachment.
Sundance has written many times about leverage and I think we are witnessing one of the biggest displays of it just beneath the surface of it in action in US history.
It ain’t just the ‘democracy’ – they’ve declared war on everyone who isn’t a flat-nut progressive. You don’t have to be a conservative.
I have lost all faith in our entire justice system and the cowardly inept Fat Cat Republican Party. They have all the evidence in the world to send many guilty Democrat’s to jail and Do NOTHING! PROOF THEY ARE ALL ON THE SAME TEAM! ALL IN ON IMPEACHING TRUMP! OTHERWISE THEY WOULD HAVE ANNOUNCED INDICTMENTS BY NOW! ALL TALK AND ZERO ACTION! TICK TOCK? BULL SHIT! NOTHING IS GOING TO HAPPEN!
beautiful letter I read all 6 pages of it! thanks mr trump!!!
u are the best president I have ever seen and THIS IMPEACHMENT SUCKS!
Ruth Ginsburg implying McConnell should recuse and outright slamming our President. 😡
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-50829474
We can’t trust the FISC/FISA or the SCOTUS
OK, Conservative Tre House, I read this letter completely, as well, completely! pretty DE-VAS-TA-TING. but still it is giving them : ONE LAST CHANCE to mend their wrongdoings.
PaoloC:. However msm is not covering this so it didn’t happen. Sad.
You can bet your last dollar, PDJT is going to there as outlined in this letter. The only thing left to do is for him to go as Martin Luther and nail this letter to the doors of the Capital Building.
Cold anger personified.
Mtk:. Yes nailed to the door, with a Finish puukko knife, excellent for killing communists with! Just ask the Russians!
Beautiful!
Elegant and insightful.
Purr-fect.
Well it’s about time he called it a coup – had he read the CTH over the last 3 years he’d have been ahead of the ‘calling a spade a spare’ game.
One of the long term pieces of fallout from this is that all of the Jewish members of Congress, save two Republican Jewish House members are in on the coup. I’m already picking up on the anti-Semitic crowd using that to fan the fire; congrats Chuck, you and your colleagues have contributed to the already growing anti-Semitic movement in the US.Not only did you collude with your anti-Jew/anti-Trump Moslem Congressjerks but but helped them build have against you and yours. And you’re supposed to be the best and brightest politicians we have???
The last openly Christian president the Democrats had was Carter, since then they’ve foisted off a string of reprobates that would make a Hollywood screenwriter envious. Now they’re after a president who dares to put a long-missing Christian face on the US and stand up against the well financed tsunami of Moslem conversion by the sword and checkbook. Good luck Chuck, it’s interesting how you and yours emboldened both groups looking for your heads on a platter.
