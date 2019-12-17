President Trump Letter to Speaker Pelosi: “You are declaring open war on American democracy”…

President Donald Trump sends a seven-page letter to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi outlining the executive concerns with the bastardization of a legislative impeachment process that will forever change the landscape of our constitutional republic.

…”You are turning a policy disagreement between two branches into an impeachable offense – it is no more legitimate than the executive branch charging members of congress with crimes for the lawful exercise of legislative power”…

[pdf link is HERE and full letter embed below]