House Rules Committee Constructs Rules for Wed Impeachment Vote – 2:00pm ET Livestream

The House Rules Committee is constructing the rules that will govern the House of Representatives’ vote on the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump tomorrow. The House Rules Committee is led by Democrat Rep. Jim McGovern.
The rules and procedures debate is following along party lines.
PBS Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream Link
This needs to come to a swift end. Arguing on television about this being unfair or democrats lying through their teeth is not going to change. Vote in the House and then let McConnell acquit with 51 votes.
I refuse to watch this debacle. Thanks to Sundance, I don’t have to and can still stay informed.
TWO thumbs up!!!
Annie…I agree. There is NO way I will watch. I would probably lose a couple of brain cells while watching. I will wait to see the excerpts. Wonder if PBS and others will be doing a close check on how many people view?
Wonder what would happen if……..no one watched. I would rather wait and watch the Trump rally and get report from Sundance.
Same here.
It’s heartbreaking to see full ongoing corruption while powerless to stop it.
Yes.
Acquit or dismiss this shampeachment as quickly as possible!
If the Transcript don’t fit, you must acquit!
My vote is for Jackie Chiles to cross examine all DemocRATS at the Senate trial. The RATS are flouting societies’ conventions.
Would make sense that the media would want this sham televised. Increased ratings. They haven’t had a good “show trial” for ratings in a couple of years.
So, not going to play their game. Not going to watch. Hopefully they will see by the ratings combined with poll numbers that the American public are on to them (media and Dems)…..and we are choosing not to play their game.
Confident that Sundance will show us clips, and we can get other clips on the internet. We can also see the final vote numbers and who voted how.
I watched a few minutes of this and it is ridiculous. The Democrats won’t allow any witnesses before there vote; under the guise that McConnell can call them. The democrats refusing to acknowledge that the President has a right to executive immunity and privilege.
If there was even a semblance of fair media coverage, I would agree with you. This is the only chance for any type of coverage for Republicans exposing the fraud being perpetrated by the democrat party. Plus, this needs to be in the congressional record.
Those may seem like trite points but they are crucial as the real moderates and independents actually pay attention to that kind of information. Granted the 30-35% rabid lemmings of the democrat party are not going to change no matter how much truth slaps them in the head.
It also makes a lie out of the democrat claims of bi-partisan support and no opposition.
The rules: “We don’t like this person, so we’re going to construct a Bill of Attainder and use it to throw him out because we don’t like this person and we’ve decided that’s a crime because we don’t … like … this person who might otherwise put all of us in jail.”
Got it. Happy rule-making. Enjoy today’s politics because tomorrow you die, politically speaking.
It is not that they do not like him, Trump threatens life as they know it. Trump is a threat to their corruption. Just look at how Biden and Hillary operated with kickbacks. One scheme after another. They see this as their entitlement.
Exactly, and that’s WHY they don’t like him!
I’m not a fan of the Clintons.
I thought his impeachment was childish.
The look on that sexual deviants face, when he denied his guilt.
Priceless.
This ‘circus’ by the Democrats, is so wrong,
It will not end well.
When evil rises to this level.
It leaves a mess that will be hard to clean up.
Like ice cream, on red hot asphalt.
The flavor?
Democrat road pizza.
Bill Clinton was officially impeached December 19 1998.
The leftists would really like to impeach PDJT on December 19 2019.
Whatever happens will only serve to strengthen his resolve.
Revenge is the remedy of the weak and afraid.
“Tell them what they won Bob”
“You can say you impeached the President,
And that is all you get.”
“Do you feel liker a winner now?”
Nice description there!
You touched on Biden here and as I watched a few minutes of this debacle it dawned on me that this impeachment thing is the only reason Biden was put into the primary at all and the only reason he is still in the race.
Because they can use him to try to illustrate Trump’s malfeasance by asking the Ukrainian Zelensky about Biden. If Biden drops out then the issue vaporizes.
Could be but remember the field is full of people nobody would vote for. If Biden could keep his mouth shut, he would have been the best of the liter of mutts.
Its what happens when too many shysters become politicians.
Con men. That’s how these criminals get elected. They con us into believing they can do something but they couldn’t even hold a steady job.
It is the Emperor’s New Clothes Impeachment.
You have to be as fine, and refined, and elite as they are to see the evidence.
Us low-life deplorables can’t even see the fine paper it isn’t written on.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It’s not a Bill of Attainder. Sorry.
Oh, yes it is. There’s nothing in the United States Code to correspond to any of this, and no Grand Jury has handed down any indictment and no shred of the 4th, 5th, or 14th Amendments has ever been followed. The only reason why the House Democrats proclaim that the President has committed “impeachable offenses” is … because they say so, on their own supposed authority. We’re not going to spend two years and $40 million on a special counsel: you’re guilty just because we say so and that’s that. We sat in our secret rooms and listened to our chosen hearsay and didn’t let you say a word. But, “due process of law” is what “we give to a two-bit thief” … not to the President.
Our Founders knew of this. They grew up in England which has “maladministration” on the books, which is “whatever Parliament says it is.” In that country, you can be kicked out of office because the legislature doesn’t like you anymore. But they also understood attainder and “the corruption of blood,” where “we just don’t like you” becomes “you committed a crime, and we’re going to punish you for it.” English Kings killed thousands of their rivals through attainder.
The Democrats of course hope that no one will call it “attainder,” so that they can simply do it … not just this time but many times in the future … so that everyone in both the Executive and the Judicial Branches will serve at their pleasure, knowing that they can be removed from office — or, one day, deprived of their heads — at the pleasure of the Legislature. If we don’t call it by its name, maybe Sec. 1.9.3 won’t apply after all.
No, it’s not. First, Impeachment is specifically provided for by the Founding Fathers despite their concern for bills of attainder.
Second, impeachment does not result in a criminal conviction, or even the repayment of any damages. It’s just a way to remove someone from office.
This impeachment is just false and ridiculously nebulous and unverified charges being filed that need to be dismissed for lack of substance and evidence.
This is NOT a criminal indictment.
Yes, it is more of an indictment for non-crimes. A bill of attainder assigns a punishment for something that is not a crime without a trial.
There is no crime here, except that the Congress proclaims it to be, and impeachment is most certainly the most grievous punishment that can be inflicted upon an elected official short of death.
Congress has no judicial power with which to indict anyone for a crime. It is clear from plain reading of the Impeachment Clause that the offender would face “indictment, trial, conviction and punishment” in the actual Court system … but Trump faces and will face nothing. The only ones who say that he has done anything wrong is Congress itself, and they seek to be judge, jury and executioner. Which is exactly what “attainder” is.
it is or it is not a bill of attainder
irrelevant to discuss it…as far as ive seen, noone is discussing it, with the exception of a quick aside by dershowitz
so lets move on
its boring
its up there with the interminable debate over whether sessions was a white hat or not
there are more important things to discuss
for example, raskin’s new hairstyle
When all has been said and done then what is left to say or do?
With Democrats you have all the facts of a crime but no “Intent.” Now you’re seeing our President being tried with no facts for “Intent.” Up is down and day is night. Smh 🤦♂️
I wish one person, and I have yet to hear it, would turn to the democrats and ask them to tell us on what page, of the five page phone call transcript, does President Trump ask Ukraine to interfere with the 2020 election on his behalf or he will withhold aid? Page numbers please. If you ask that question it would force the democrats to engage in what all of their witnesses engaged in, presumption and assumption. Their is no such demand made in the transcript and so their only reply would have to be, ‘Well, when Trump said this we assumed he meant that.” Presumption and assumption. Dam the facts, their goal to oust this president by any means necessary.
… and when this supposed “political candidate,” in an election that hasn’t started yet, boasts of extorting a foreign prosecutor and implicates the President while doing so … “no, nothing to see here.”
So, what do these people really fear? That the investigations won’t stop there. That they will one day expose … them.
They are using the rope given, all of it, to hang themselves. They are already exposing themselves and despite the timing suiting anyone at all, action is inevitable.
the investigation of bidens predate his announcement of candidacy.
that is all that needs to be said.
what shocks and disheartens me is that no republican, not even the white hats like collins, jordan et al, mentions this simple fact. what is wrong with these people?!
otoh, raskins hair
It was done several times during the hearings in the Schiff Crypt as well as during the Public Clown Shows hosted by Schiff and Nadler. There were NO answers from the witnesses, just blank stares.
has it? by whom? i watched much of the clown shows and did not see anyone state this fact.
Yep, Luke. This entire charade is truly bizarre. For years, Rush has said these people cannot be reasoned with, appeased, handled like any other normal person one might disagree with. He’s said….they must be defeated. Full stop. If the Dim shampeachment is the vehicle for their ultimate annihilation, bring it on. But still, it’s surreal to the max.
Anti-Americanism, socialism, and 0bama-ism on stilts…
Rats standing up on their hind legs
Globalist fascism. They have the green light to do whatever they want, “need” to in order to complete the destruction of our nation.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Perhaps someone can explain to me why PDJT can’t declassify all the materials we want declassified after this Wednesday vote. I don’t get it. He’s still president, still able to execute all his powers, and has no constitutional duty to defer to any impeachment in either house of congress. It is a president’s prerogative to obstruct congress any time he wants, any way he wants.
The entire constitutional process is all ABOUT quid pro quo. I’ll vote for your highway if you vote for my bridge, and I as president will sign that legislation if you pass the DOD authorization at the same time. So – “impeach me and I’ll declassify it all and F every one of you 6 ways to Sunday” is perfectly legit.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I dont think that its he cant legally do it, but that it would be politically risky. I think its similar to what Rosenstein threatened PT with during the Mueller SC. He told him if you declass, they(we) will call it “obstruction”. Same thing during an impeachment trial. I think this is why the Ds want a long trial in the senate. It takes away PTs declassification leverage.
Since they accuse him of obstruction anyways does it really matter? Honest question.
Well, sundance has said explicitly that PT loses the ability to declassify after Wednesday. But I dont think sundance means legally, I think he means that PT can be accused of obstruction if he does that during an impeachment trial. And if the Senate Dems are allowed to get what they are asking for right now, the trial would turn into a circus and they could conceivably add that to their impeachment charges, (considering their history of perverting the process) and for that there would be more of a risk of getting to 67 votes, so just that threat may be enough to prevent PT from declassifying, and the whole impeachment would have served what I think is its primary purpose, which is to cover up their own crimes.
And that is what I don’t understand. There is a difference between a president interfering with the DOJ investigating a possible violation of a criminal statute by a sitting president, and a president (one branch of government) obstructing Congress (another branch of government) in whatever congress is doing. It is a president’s prerogative to work with, assist, or obstruct congress as the president sees fit in his exercise of his constitutional powers and duties. And it is also the president’s prerogative to tell congress “stuff your obstruction, I’m heading to the Supreme Court.” That is actually the way it is SUPPOSED to work.
Rosenstein said if you declass you will be charged with obstruction…….at which point I said ….so what….he will be charged with impeachment anyway. And what is one of the articles? Obstruction……..It did PT no good to hold back on bringing out the truth, Unless there is a strategy that I am unaware of….lets hope. If not maybe PT sees that this is the case….Burn them all to the ground..
How can revealing truth be obstructing anything?
“Perhaps someone can explain to me why PDJT can’t declassify all the materials we want declassified after this Wednesday vote.”
****
From a practical point of view, it is unlikely that PDJT is in physical possession of any/all of the documents that need to be declassified. It is highly unlikely that the corrupt DOJ, FBI, State Dept. will produce the documents. PDJT knows that is would put him in a very bad position to order declass. and have no documents produced. From a CEO’s perspective, mass firings would be the appropriate response, however, PDJT knows that Mitch and the Senate will stick a knife in his back if he did that.
The bottom line is that PDJT needs to be re-elected by a large margin and the House Dems need to be destroyed at the polls. That is the way the system was designed to have “feed back” loops; if that doesn’t happen then good luck…no political system last forever. (and buy ammo)
This is over and Americans have quickly lost interest. Heck, I have lost interest.
McConnell has dismissed this hyper-partisan impeachment* without a crime. It is illegitimate and has been a political gift for the president. They can have their little vote, the senate won’t recognize it, and America will move on. Trump will wear it as a badge of honor and pound the democrats with it for the next five years.
I hope you are right. The entire basis of the sham impeachment is unconstitutional. It deserves no acknowledgement from the Senate.
Classic showdown going on. PDJT will not blink but I have zero trust in senate rinos. If it goes to trial be prepared for the worst.
The Dems need to pay a steep political price for this, or they will do it again. The steeper the better.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I. Don’t. Trust. McConnell.
Sundance has done amazingly detailed reviews over many years outlining McConnell and others in what they have done, how and why. For most people, this isn’t even a footnote in history — it just doesn’t exist for most people and all that matters to most people is “Republican leader” and he just keeps getting re-elected by Republican voters who don’t seem interested in looking behind the curtain.
But when you have read, you can’t unread. And when you see, you can’t unsee.
I. Don’t. Trust. McConnell.
McConnell keeps getting re-elected because nobody of substance primaries him. Ever. And that leaves it down to McConnell or a democrat every single time. And he’s better than the democrat every single time.
I’ve voted for him for years, not because I want to, but because he’s the lesser of two evils. I hate it, but that’s how it is.
Just like this time. Mitch’s opposition is Amy McGrath. She just lost a house race against Andy Barr. During that race she deliberately portrayed herself as a moderate, extolling her service in the Marines heavily. However, while on a fundraiser in New York City (long way away from the Appalachians and viewpoints of Kentucky….) , she told her audience that she was “further to the left than anyone in Kentucky “.
She SURE didn’t advertise that during the house race, and she SURE is not going to advertise that during her senate race.
Mitch is better for Kentucky and the country than she is. And that’s how he keeps getting re-elected.
The parties have incredibly high bars to entry. It’s a closed club, and you aren’t in it.
McConnell keeps getting re-reelected because he has the power, money and favors to destroy any and all Republican challengers before they even get their boots on. He is the master of dirty tricks.
Unless we become the Party, it will stay the same.
A travesty of justice. An innocent man being found guilty and a President who has done nothing wrong getting impeached. Makes my blood boil. Cold anger.
If the Dems are so much damn rule breakers, why are the republicans not pulling stunts too?
Let’s have a free for all wrestling bout and see what comes out of it!
two sides of the same uniparty coin is why…
The Republican part of the UniParty’s mission is to stand by and watch the Dim side of the UniParty pull stunts.
> “If the Dems are so much damn rule breakers, why are the republicans not pulling stunts too?”
Oh boy, as amusing as it might be, how could that convince the American public that the President is above reproach and the House Democrats are the culprits.
If Republicans are liars and as corrupt to the core as Democrats voters would be justified in thinking “one is as bad as the other”. No reason to care what happens with Democrat impeachment scams or what the Senate does with an impeachment trial.
That renders the President more vulnerable to removal because who knows what games would be played or what tricks happen under the table. Yeah, we know these sorts of things go on all the time but in a “free for all” environment it’s likely to be more intense and risky.
The best bet is for Republicans to stay unified and defend the mutual interests of the President and Congressional Republicans alike.
True, and well stated,
Could you ever in a billion years ever imangine the GOP impeaching a Dem president in the future like this on such flimsy hearsay made up evidence??? It will never happen.
They do this because the Democrats are the Party of moochers & losers, sludge & gutter snipes, freaks & riffraff. They hate America as it is today and “have never been proud of the country” so they have no problem dragging the nation through the mud. When you got nothin’ you got nothin’ to lose and to that’s why they are proceeding with this fake impeachment. Of course it helps to have the propaganda media back them up as they pretend to care about the Constitution. They are on a losing path.
Dems don’t care about truth or justice. They only care about their wallets. Trump is slowly cutting off their supply of easy money. Logic and rational have no place in this process. The false impeachment will brand the democratic party forever. They will own it and Trump will keep the branding iron right in their faces until the end of time.
Vote here:
Grant, that Twitter thread is crazy 😜
Can’t vote unless you are a twit. I’m not.
Just voted almost 60% NO
The GOP should basically not allow any speeches by their members and just have one person, maybe McCarthy but Radcliffe or Jordan would be best, to speak for the entire GOP. Call it a fraud, sit down, and then vote. Don’t give this the dignity or respect everyone will claim it deserves. Speak with literally one voice, and then vote with one voice.
Hokkoda, I agree the Repubs should speak with “one voice,” but not literally. I think every Repub should condemn and expose this travesty, one by one, sound bite after sound bite. Draw it out and make it as painful for the Dems as possible. The more the American people hear this, the more the impeachment polls will crater, the worse this becomes for the Dems. It’s in the Dems interest to get this over with as quickly as possible, I think the Repubs should take every chance they have to expose and attack them.
I’ve always held the philosophy that when everybody else panics and hits the gas, I lean back, tap the brakes, and chill. The last 2 weeks have just been people screaming at and past each other. It’s pointless and stupid. I would like to see just one Republican stand up, speak briefly and eloquently, and then sit down. When the last vote is cast, get up, and walk out in silence.
And so Donald Trump recited Voltaire’s prayer – “Dear Lord, please make my enemies … … … ridiculous” – and the Lord granted his prayer as He had Voltaire’s. ….
A lot of Treeper’s are assuming the Senate will not convict…and I’m assuming that assumption is based on Mitch saying “There’s no chance Trump will be removed from office.” So we’re trusting Mitch’s word?
I see all the Treeper props given to Mitch for getting judges confirmed, as if that is proof Mitch is on our side. I wonder just how important these judges will be if Trump is removed from office?
Ask yourself, if Trump is removed from office, what comes next?
The senate wont convict.
I hope you are correct, believe me, I pray you are correct.
Now, go tell Julius Caesar that.
Mad Max
I’m cautiously optimistic……have been wondering just lately why Mitch is moving these judicial appointments like the speed of light but that could just be a coinckiedink…..
There are no coincidences. 😉
Any Treeper who trusts Mitch McConnell or believes he is ever on our side is sadly deluded.
Sundance has done incredibly rich work on McConnell. I wonder if it would be worth his time and energy to work up a summary of McConnell with links to prior stories and other information — like a treehouse Wiki. (Shoot, there really needs to be a treehouse wiki… SO much information here about so much! If you’ve been here and followed most things, you know what’s there but would have a really hard time finding it.)
McConnell, like so many other swamp creatures play their roles and assume a type-cast character reflecting a large and general range of positions (often compromised) supported by the base. They don’t actually believe in anything and only stand on principle when there is an advantage in doing so while abandoning principle when inconvenient. And if you think that sounds more like a Democrat than a Republican, then maybe you’ve been ignoring so much of what Sundance has been putting out for so long. He uses terms like “big club” “small group” and “uniparty” for reasons — mostly because they aren’t truly reflective of any specific party ideology or agenda. (This isn’t new. The Republican Party was formed out of the frustration of the “uniparty” which existed at the time and the Tea Party was a movement born of the same exact frustration.)
I’m NOT worried about impeachment. Impeachment is essentially an indictment. And they would indict a ham sandwich. And while Impeachment was displayed as worthless when it was used on Bill Clinton, they have managed to make impeachment even MORE worthless now. Impeachment will further guarantee Trump’s re-election and the continued migration of moderate Democrats to support Trump.
I am worried about McConnell because he can’t be trusted.
Look, if McConnell try’s any funny business, he is signing his death warrant and will be air dropped into North Korea at night without a parachute. The Conservatives have been actually very civil for 3 plus years, where all evidence points to a bloodless coup by the previous administration, our federal law enforcement and all of the sick deprived pussycat wearing Left Commies. If Trump is removed by McConnell, this country will turn in Dante’s Inferno. Does he really want to be the man responsible for that? I don’t think so.
3…2…1…civil war. At a guess. I know that I would renounce and repudiate the government, and regard what was once known as the United States, dead, null, and void unless and until every one of these vile ‘congressmen’ and ‘women’ were hanging on lamp posts. I don’t think the country could recover from it this time, because of demographics and balkanization.
That…would be that.
It has been said that the Democrats will not stop even after Trump is re-elected. He might actually get impeached TWICE! How amazing is that? We’ll wear it the way we wear “deplorables” as a badge of honor. Trump’s impeachment will be the same.
The idea that he won’t be able to do anything after being impeached? I’m not so sure of that. The thing I don’t trust is McConnell.
We’ve been watching as politicians and the media have been destroying themselves in order to take Trump out. A kamikaze McConnell move would shock the nation but wouldn’t take me completely by surprise as I don’t find it hard to imagine at this point. It would effectively serve as his retirement move.
“The idea that he won’t be able to do anything after being impeached?”
*****
There is plenty that he can do and will do; he will hammer the House Dems at rally after rally for the next year and see them destroyed at the ballot box. That will end all of this impeachment bullsh*t. If the American People re-elect a Dem majority, then they/we will deserve the consequences; beginning with the economy going into the sh*tter!
Well my congresswoman Rep. Abby Finkenauer, is voting YES for impeachment. As soon as she posted her decision, tons of comments praising her for following the constitution.
Majority of the comments look phony to me because there are at least 90% comments on her previous posts to vote NO and she might save her job.
It would be interesting to see if any of the newspapers and other news media have any criticism of her.
“I’m not a -languistic-”
No kidding.
This President holds back no punches! Excellent letter!
President Trump, “…for the purpose of history…”. And I plan to respond to the historically partisan assault on our collective sense of fair play (i.e., impeachment) by sending another contribution to the TRUMP2020 campaign. Hopefully scads of others will do the same and show both the support for our president and our animus for the schemers.
Great letter for the historical record.
Especially the last few paragraphs: “I know that you won’t do it, but I want to write my thoughts down for history so that, one hundred years from now, no President will ever have to face this again.”
Nancy Pelosi is an already-lost cause, blinded both by her corruption (specifically with regards to Ukraine but also in other places), and her unspoken ambition to seize the Presidency for herself. History will not judge these people kindly.
LikeLiked by 2 people
All while committee chairmen falling out like flies leaving underlings to flop around in the Rules Hearing…the Nancester might have to cook the shitburger all by herself.
Pretty damn good letter. Unfortunately the media will ignore it, cherry pick parts so as t to paint it in bad light. Hard to see how a peloski could be so evil, but there it is. Very interesting that he didn’t include the Media in the entire hoax, just the dems.
Excellent
Was Alcee Hastings was the voice of Foghorn Leghorn(D-FL)🤣
Yeah, an impeached US District Judge, Hastings appeared to have a bit of a hard time reading the statement someone prepared for him. Just another democrat dingbat.
Scary that a brain dead fool like that was a judge.
The only thing standing between PDJT and impeachment/removal is the collapsing poll numbers for impeachment and surging support for PDJT.
I’ve sent messages to House Republican reps. Please do the same if you haven’t already:
Tell them this is a national disgrace, our President is at stake; you, Republican Congressman XYZ, need to do more than just sit there and vote no; Don’t be a coward and hide behind Nunes, Meadows, and others brave enough to take a stand; get out there and fight; we want to hear you speak up and SAY SOMETHING – NOW!
PDJT has been absolutely fearless in exposing this sham over and over. Dems and the Media attacked him for it. Why? Because they know it’s working!
https://www.politico.com/news/2019/12/13/trump-clinton-impeachment-084630
Republicans, the momentum is on your side! Get out there, be loud, be agGressive, and and FIGHT.
The Donks and Lawfare stooges have spent every waking moment since before Donald Trump was officially elected and sworn in building this gigantic TURD of an impeachment only to have to cry crocodile tears watching as soon as it reaches the Senate, the Turtle will just FLUSH IT DOWN THE COMMODE! Schadenfreude!
I hate them.
Nothing “cold” about it … anymore.
#WheresJerryNadler?
#WheresJerryNadler?
Two rules: 1) you can only vote YES. 2) Republicans don’t get to vote.
Slimeball Guy #1: “I never though i’d see a day where the President of the United States would heckle and diminish the work of patriotic Americans”
I guess he doesn’t remember Obamas infamous, “they acted stupidly comment”….
Any one catch the body language by Democrats council while listing about Honduras… first the fist to the heart followed by the fingers across the lips..
Impeachment Not important … we get a history lesson on Middle America .
This isn’t the first time impeachment has been used so ‘the rules’ already exist. They are following Ol’ Botox Pelosi’s lead, and inventing new rules…
Rep Woodall-R (Ga) kickin ass.
!
Raskin defensive.
Hilarious
Nadler at the hospital with Manafort.
Poor Raskin😰
None of this is remotely possible without the complicity of the Main Stream Media.
ABC NBC CNN MSNBC CBS WaPo NYT et al are all ENEMIES OF THE PEOPLE.
There is no other way to put it.
You all just remember that now and forever. NONE OF THIS IS POSSIBLE without the backing of the MSM…..NONE.
Punish them for it every opportunity you get.
That “Media” is running the show now just like they did when they got rid of Richard Nixon. The GOP’s hotel break-in snooping on the democrats during an election year pales in comparison to the widespread spying perpetrated by the BroncoBama Administration. The are the enemy an integral part of the swamp; from the talking heads to the grunts behind the cameras, all of them.
I hope nelly ohr & lisa page get to share a cell. They deserve each other.
Can we assume that the senators that are running for president will recluse themselves from the Senate trial/vote since they will be voting (presumably against) a political opponent? If you can’t investigate a political opponent, seems to me you should not be able to vote to impeach one.
The Grand Impeach-o-rama
(spit)
