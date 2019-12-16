December 16th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1061

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
Yesterday’s Headline: 17 Agencies have confirmed…
Today’s Headline: 17 lies and omissions…
Funny how that works.
And the 17th letter is…
Are there any mathematicians out there that can tell us what the odds are of all 17 (or whatever the total number is) “errors” going against Trump/Page?
At what point does it become a mathematical certainty that it was deliberate bias?
For example, when DNA evidence is used, the likelihood of a particular sample being from a particular individual is expressed in mathematical terms. At a certain point, it becomes a mathematical certainty.
Is there anybody that knows what the standards are or do I need to call in Barry Scheck?
The odds would be 1:131,072. Normally in a court of law, those odds would be more than sufficient for a conviction or an acquittal.
I’m sure Adam Schiff’s reply to this would be “So what you are saying is that it’s possible, correct?”.
Assuming a simple binary outcome that is equally likely either way (50% for, 50% against), 1/(2^17), or 131,071 to 1.
— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” The Spirit Of America CHRISTmas ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA *
Day after tomorrow is Trump Rally in Battle Creek, MI on Dec. 18th at 7pm ET–
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————–
🌟 “All the earth bows down to you; they sing praise to you,
they sing the praises of your name. ” 🌟 — Ps 66:4
————–
***Praise: Thank You, Lord, for President Trump’s excellent and talented Trade Team…Lighthizer is the Best
***Praise: More than 5.9 million people have been taken off Food Stamps since President Trump took office
————–
🙏 Pray:
— for protection for President Trump & MAGA Team
— Dems’ plot on Impeachment schedule this week to fall apart
— USMCA gets ratified this week
— protection and empowerment for Congressional Patriots who aren’t afraid to speak out the truth
— for protection for Rudy Giuliani
— for special 24/7 protection for our military-they”re being targeted
— 25 million Evangelical Christians get register to vote
— Those involved in the fake impeachment drama in search of a nonexistent crime, get caught and charged
— for continuing empowerment for all Patriots and Independent Journalists to stand their ground and fight against Opposition & their ongoing lies & to bring out the truth
— for protection for White House, all AF One Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns, old & new, to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof–
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for speed in WALLbuilding and safety for WALLbuilders
— for Mexico to honor their promises to President Trump about invaders/cartels
— for quick recovery for Treepers who have the flu and keep everyone healthy over CHRISTmas season
— for protection/healing for all American children/youth and our young Landen
— *🇺🇸* First Noel*🇺🇸*
🦅 “A stable, loving family is one of life’s greatest blessings. It provides support, comfort, guidance, acceptance, and joy.”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Monday, December 16, 2019 — 👌
Countdown: 323 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” Win
Yea, God !
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/12/15/december-15th-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1060/comment-page-1/#comment-7663064)
– – – – – –
Sunday update – 12/15/19
– FWI, on yesterday’s wall posts freespeechfanatic provided a GatewayPundit article with an interview with Brian Kolfage about the IBWC. Today, I’ve added 3 posts under his comment containing older Jun/Jul tweets and info about the IBWC. This should provide a little background for those curious about WBTW’s history with the IBWC and the gate the IBWC keeps leaving open during the day on Project 1. Btw, WBTW’s official website has a livestream camera(operating 24/7) on that gate for those who wish to observe this.
– Instagram post remembering BORTAC Agent Brian Terry.
– Brian Kolfage tweets about the Army Corps of Engineers.
– Friday(12/13/19) tweets where Dave Hendricks reports that “the federal government and Fisher Industries, which is building a privately owned border wall near Mission, can’t agree on the terms of a new temporary restraining order.” We’ll probably get more info on Monday.
– Misc. tweets about illegal activity on the border.
– – – – – –
***Praise: 🧱🧱🧱 Fisher Sand & Gravel has been awarded “mammoth” border wall contract (receiving 268M of this 400M project) to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona. Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020. (12/2/19) (2 days of posts here & here.)
***Praise: Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House. (12/4/19)
***Praise: Fisher Industries and crews have been able to keep busy on Project 2 since Dec. 5th hearing while still working within and adhering to the limits set by the Temporary Restraining Order(s). However, there may be additional restrictions imposed after Thursday’s (12/12/19) hearing. (As of Friday 12/13/19 “the United States and Fisher Defendants are unable to agree to the wording in an amended temporary restraining order.”)
***Praise: As reported on 12/11/19, WBTW doesn’t have $50 million for Project 2, but as a result of the success on Project 1, investors have united to come together to secure that stretch of the border on Project 2.
Prayer for the work crews.
Pray:
– for upcoming status conference which Judge Crane scheduled for Dec. 19. (Another document states that there is a preliminary injunction hearing scheduled on Dec 20. Not sure if this is the same event with 2 conflicting dates being reported or if these are 2 separate events.)
– that any Temporary Restraining Orders that have been put in place to halt/slow construction would be resolved/dropped and work will continue so that the 3.5 mile project would be completed by WBTW’s January 15 goal (Date may be pushed further as video was made a few days before Fisher Industries was ordered not to build wall.).
– that the Department of Defense Inspector General’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract (in Arizona) the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the deep state in DoD and ACOE wouldn’t be able corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction for the work crews, security personnel, legal team, CBP, DHS, Army and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, and other projects
– that work would go smoothly with quality construction; with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall demonstration will provide the evidence necessary to overcome any objections and show that WBTW/Fisher Industries can rapidly complete large sections of wall, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that this demonstration of the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain would provide undeniable proof that the design is sound and they are able to safely and effectively build it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW to build 250 miles on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all projects that WBTW builds so the funds can be rolled into new &/or larger projects in the future and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
(This, in addition to ongoing fundraising from public/investors, will allow WBTW/Fisher to continue to self fund projects, build their reputation/resume, while they continue to pursue other avenues which could lead to government contracts down the road.)
Tweet with article.
Article: https://www.miamiherald.com/news/local/immigration/article238364473.html?fbclid=IwAR01hNNOLk7dEx1FWlpmr6bfoFa9pXSFo9JWdG7URCo22qM_FulVupobiGA
WeBuildTheWall Instagram post – 12/15/19
LikeLiked by 5 people
Eric Holder aka “wingman” should hang his head in shame – AND be in jail!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Brian Kolfage: Did you know in Texas the US Army Corps of Engineers builds walls miles inland! This doesn’t stop anyone! We are changing this wasteful government plan for good. Stop fencing citizens into Mexico!
Q: You’ve been barking about walls for how long and you just figured that out?
Brian Kolfage: Just figured out? No just tweeted, yes.
Q: Did you know, that prisons have built walls to keep criminals out of general population, and they work like a charm. Maybe give the Army COE the resources to build better walls.
Brian Kolfage: Need to be built on the border near water
Dave Hendricks tweets, Friday, 12/13/19
Tweet with court document: OPPOSED MOTION FOR ENTRY OF AMENDED TEMPORARY RESTRAINING ORDER
Document excerpt:
– “At this time, the United States and Fisher Defendants are unable to agree to the wording in an amended temporary restraining order.”
Background (previously posted): https://www.progresstimes.net/2019/12/12/government-attorneys-say-private-border-wall-project-irreparably-damaged-the-riverbank/
Tweet with federal government proposal.
Dave Hendricks: Here’s what the federal government proposed:
Tweet with original temporary restraining order.
Dave Hendricks: And here’s the original temporary restraining order for comparison:
Foreman Mike Facebook post – 12/14/19
https://www.facebook.com/TheForemanMike/
Edit: (correcting link)
***Additional tweets – last few days***
Tweet with Breitbart article.
Brian Kolfage: Dem policies directly cause deaths of these migrants who r taking a dangerous journey for nothing. Without proper border security many more will die all in the name of butterflies 🦋
Tweet with article.
Brian Kolfage:Angel Mom Mary Ann Mendoza ⭐️ 💥17,000 Brazilian migrants entered the US through the city of El Paso during Fiscal Year 2019. Approximately 18,000 crossed into the U.S. along the entire southwest border with Mexico — a 600% increase over the previous high during FY2016.
Tweet with article.
Brian Kolfage: Cartel members storm police station in Mexico killing three cops, wounding two others and kidnapping four officials, including a judge
Tweet with article.
Brian Kolfage: 300 bodies of illegals found in 2019. Open border freaks are responsible for these deaths. If we sealed the border these people would be forced to use safe ports of entry. What’s more important than a life?
Tweet with article.
Brian Kolfage: Texas Couple Sentenced to Prison for Smuggling More Than 100 Illegal Aliens Across Border
Still – Thank You!!! I appreciated the update on what the heck is going on with project 2 and the butterfly nutters down there. I have read so many different versions. The clarification is much appreciated…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Your welcome ~ 🙂
I’m no legal expert, but my thinking is that as long as both sides are not agreeing on terms of the amended TRO, then work will continue. We’ll probably know more on Monday… unless the other side is unreasonable enough to justify it being stalled out until the next hearing (Dec. 19 or 20) 😀 … allowing work to continue, with perhaps some limitations that Fisher may have promised the Judge (as stated below).
However, in the article I posted: “Fielder said that Fisher Industries wants to cooperate with the government and would stop work on the trench.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump Retweet
Obama saw nothing, he heard nothing, he knew nothing. He was not there. He didn’t even get up a single day of his Presidency.
And if you don’t believe that, would you believe he was in a coma?
O’bama likely read about it in the paper.
Yes, which is why I think Barr and Durham can do some real damage by slip-streaming that into his criminal investigations.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Also, Feel better, Citizen817
“Obama knew everything!” Yes Sir, he did… #ObamaKnew
I guess this also means the Comey memos don’t support his lies either?
Could Comey’s memos be an accurate story of the coup?
LikeLike
Our President should have said “Faux News Polls.” Makes it easier on everyone. No need to wonder how this happened.
Trump Retweet
This is so unfair to kangaroos. What did they ever do to deserve being compared to lying Democrats?
LikeLike
Great point.
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1206446331675451392?s=20
Trump Retweet
hmmm,
> Interesting
. https://youtu.be/WFiYd0QwtMY
LikeLike
A full 60 minutes of repeating cliches and phrases we’ve already heard a thousand times. Mr. Levin, if you read here, please don’t do this again. You have brought us some of the most interesting, in-depth interviews ever.
This wasn’t one of them.
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1206440080220606464
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1206440098667122688
File this under WUH??
Some have probably heard, and then tried for themselves, that throughout the IG Report, “Comey” is not spelled Comey with an “M” — it’s spelled C-O-R-N-E-Y, which it turns out looks the same in lower case. Someone discovered this, perhaps doing a search-and-replace for Comey only to find it didn’t work, then tried corney … so, weird.
Conspiracy theories abound. I find it interesting fodder for idle speculation, including someone at the DOJ Effing with all of us for their own kicks. Which is weird; any which way you cut it — weird — which is why it’s fun to ponder.
So here’s what’s weirder: yes, I’ve had idle time today; so I typed “corney” (with r-n) into the State Dept FOIA database, and there a 5 documents where the same thing happened! Comey is spelled wrong. Now you can also find Comey spelled correctly, in more documents. But in 5 documents, this odd copy-editing “joke” shows up. (Try it!)
And even odder, most of them were in news reports. One thought is that I can’t imagine a newsroom AND the OIG playing the same little game with his name; which leads to speculation that the newsrooms are cutting-and-pasting copy they get from somewhere in govt where they do this trick, and sometimes they don’t catch it (imagine — a newsroom cut-and-pasting text form a gov source, shocker!) ….. who knows, but you have to admit it’s a WEIRD thing!
Theories welcome!
Whittaker reaction to partisan Eric Holder
