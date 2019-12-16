December 16th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1061

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

63 Responses to December 16th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1061

  1. bertdilbert says:
    December 16, 2019 at 12:20 am

    Yesterday’s Headline: 17 Agencies have confirmed…
    Today’s Headline: 17 lies and omissions…

    Funny how that works.

    • Robert Smith says:
      December 16, 2019 at 12:27 am

      And the 17th letter is…

    • joeknuckles says:
      December 16, 2019 at 12:29 am

      Are there any mathematicians out there that can tell us what the odds are of all 17 (or whatever the total number is) “errors” going against Trump/Page?

      At what point does it become a mathematical certainty that it was deliberate bias?

      For example, when DNA evidence is used, the likelihood of a particular sample being from a particular individual is expressed in mathematical terms. At a certain point, it becomes a mathematical certainty.

      Is there anybody that knows what the standards are or do I need to call in Barry Scheck?

  2. Grandma Covfefe says:
    December 16, 2019 at 12:20 am

    — * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” The Spirit Of America CHRISTmas ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA *

    Day after tomorrow is Trump Rally in Battle Creek, MI on Dec. 18th at 7pm ET–

    🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
    —————–
    🌟 “All the earth bows down to you; they sing praise to you,
    they sing the praises of your name. ” 🌟 — Ps 66:4
    ————–
    ***Praise: Thank You, Lord, for President Trump’s excellent and talented Trade Team…Lighthizer is the Best
    ***Praise: More than 5.9 million people have been taken off Food Stamps since President Trump took office
    ————–
    🙏 Pray:
    — for protection for President Trump & MAGA Team
    — Dems’ plot on Impeachment schedule this week to fall apart
    — USMCA gets ratified this week
    — protection and empowerment for Congressional Patriots who aren’t afraid to speak out the truth
    — for protection for Rudy Giuliani
    — for special 24/7 protection for our military-they”re being targeted
    — 25 million Evangelical Christians get register to vote
    — Those involved in the fake impeachment drama in search of a nonexistent crime, get caught and charged
    — for continuing empowerment for all Patriots and Independent Journalists to stand their ground and fight against Opposition & their ongoing lies & to bring out the truth
    — for protection for White House, all AF One Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
    — Presidential Candidate Democlowns, old & new, to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof–
    — for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
    — Protection for: USSS, Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses/dogs
    — for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
    — for speed in WALLbuilding and safety for WALLbuilders
    — for Mexico to honor their promises to President Trump about invaders/cartels
    — for quick recovery for Treepers who have the flu and keep everyone healthy over CHRISTmas season
    — for protection/healing for all American children/youth and our young Landen
    — *🇺🇸* First Noel*🇺🇸*

    🦅 “A stable, loving family is one of life’s greatest blessings. It provides support, comfort, guidance, acceptance, and joy.”
    — 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
    👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Monday, December 16, 2019 — 👌
    Countdown: 323 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” Win

  3. Stillwater says:
    December 16, 2019 at 12:20 am

    ***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
    (Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/12/15/december-15th-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1060/comment-page-1/#comment-7663064)

    – – – – – –
    Sunday update – 12/15/19

    – FWI, on yesterday’s wall posts freespeechfanatic provided a GatewayPundit article with an interview with Brian Kolfage about the IBWC. Today, I’ve added 3 posts under his comment containing older Jun/Jul tweets and info about the IBWC. This should provide a little background for those curious about WBTW’s history with the IBWC and the gate the IBWC keeps leaving open during the day on Project 1. Btw, WBTW’s official website has a livestream camera(operating 24/7) on that gate for those who wish to observe this.

    – Instagram post remembering BORTAC Agent Brian Terry.

    – Brian Kolfage tweets about the Army Corps of Engineers.
    – Friday(12/13/19) tweets where Dave Hendricks reports that “the federal government and Fisher Industries, which is building a privately owned border wall near Mission, can’t agree on the terms of a new temporary restraining order.” We’ll probably get more info on Monday.
    – Misc. tweets about illegal activity on the border.

    – – – – – –
    ***Praise: 🧱🧱🧱 Fisher Sand & Gravel has been awarded “mammoth” border wall contract (receiving 268M of this 400M project) to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona. Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020. (12/2/19) (2 days of posts here & here.)
    ***Praise: Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House. (12/4/19)
    ***Praise: Fisher Industries and crews have been able to keep busy on Project 2 since Dec. 5th hearing while still working within and adhering to the limits set by the Temporary Restraining Order(s). However, there may be additional restrictions imposed after Thursday’s (12/12/19) hearing. (As of Friday 12/13/19 “the United States and Fisher Defendants are unable to agree to the wording in an amended temporary restraining order.”)
    ***Praise: As reported on 12/11/19, WBTW doesn’t have $50 million for Project 2, but as a result of the success on Project 1, investors have united to come together to secure that stretch of the border on Project 2.

    Prayer for the work crews.
    Pray:
    – for upcoming status conference which Judge Crane scheduled for Dec. 19. (Another document states that there is a preliminary injunction hearing scheduled on Dec 20. Not sure if this is the same event with 2 conflicting dates being reported or if these are 2 separate events.)
    – that any Temporary Restraining Orders that have been put in place to halt/slow construction would be resolved/dropped and work will continue so that the 3.5 mile project would be completed by WBTW’s January 15 goal (Date may be pushed further as video was made a few days before Fisher Industries was ordered not to build wall.).

    – that the Department of Defense Inspector General’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract (in Arizona) the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the deep state in DoD and ACOE wouldn’t be able corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned.

    – for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction for the work crews, security personnel, legal team, CBP, DHS, Army and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, and other projects
    – that work would go smoothly with quality construction; with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
    – that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)

    – that Project 2’s wall demonstration will provide the evidence necessary to overcome any objections and show that WBTW/Fisher Industries can rapidly complete large sections of wall, with a superior build, at the lowest price
    – that this demonstration of the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain would provide undeniable proof that the design is sound and they are able to safely and effectively build it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley

    – that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW to build 250 miles on Private Property in Texas
    – that the Government would purchase all projects that WBTW builds so the funds can be rolled into new &/or larger projects in the future and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
    (This, in addition to ongoing fundraising from public/investors, will allow WBTW/Fisher to continue to self fund projects, build their reputation/resume, while they continue to pursue other avenues which could lead to government contracts down the road.)

  4. citizen817 says:
    December 16, 2019 at 12:21 am

  5. citizen817 says:
    December 16, 2019 at 12:22 am

  6. citizen817 says:
    December 16, 2019 at 12:23 am

    Trump Retweet

  7. citizen817 says:
    December 16, 2019 at 12:24 am

  8. citizen817 says:
    December 16, 2019 at 12:24 am

  9. citizen817 says:
    December 16, 2019 at 12:25 am

  10. citizen817 says:
    December 16, 2019 at 12:26 am

  11. citizen817 says:
    December 16, 2019 at 12:26 am

  12. citizen817 says:
    December 16, 2019 at 12:27 am

  13. citizen817 says:
    December 16, 2019 at 12:28 am

  14. citizen817 says:
    December 16, 2019 at 12:29 am

  15. Troublemaker10 says:
    December 16, 2019 at 12:29 am

  16. citizen817 says:
    December 16, 2019 at 12:29 am

    Trump Retweet

  17. sunnyflower5 says:
    December 16, 2019 at 12:29 am

  18. Troublemaker10 says:
    December 16, 2019 at 12:30 am

  19. citizen817 says:
    December 16, 2019 at 12:30 am

  20. sunnyflower5 says:
    December 16, 2019 at 12:30 am

    https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1206446331675451392?s=20

  21. citizen817 says:
    December 16, 2019 at 12:31 am

    Trump Retweet

  22. citizen817 says:
    December 16, 2019 at 12:32 am

  23. citizen817 says:
    December 16, 2019 at 12:32 am

  24. citizen817 says:
    December 16, 2019 at 12:32 am

  25. citizen817 says:
    December 16, 2019 at 12:34 am

    . https://youtu.be/WFiYd0QwtMY

    • joeknuckles says:
      December 16, 2019 at 12:45 am

      A full 60 minutes of repeating cliches and phrases we’ve already heard a thousand times. Mr. Levin, if you read here, please don’t do this again. You have brought us some of the most interesting, in-depth interviews ever.

      This wasn’t one of them.

  27. citizen817 says:
    December 16, 2019 at 12:36 am

  28. citizen817 says:
    December 16, 2019 at 12:37 am

  29. citizen817 says:
    December 16, 2019 at 12:38 am

  30. citizen817 says:
    December 16, 2019 at 12:40 am

  31. Newhere says:
    December 16, 2019 at 12:40 am

    File this under WUH??

    Some have probably heard, and then tried for themselves, that throughout the IG Report, “Comey” is not spelled Comey with an “M” — it’s spelled C-O-R-N-E-Y, which it turns out looks the same in lower case. Someone discovered this, perhaps doing a search-and-replace for Comey only to find it didn’t work, then tried corney … so, weird.

    Conspiracy theories abound. I find it interesting fodder for idle speculation, including someone at the DOJ Effing with all of us for their own kicks. Which is weird; any which way you cut it — weird — which is why it’s fun to ponder.

    So here’s what’s weirder: yes, I’ve had idle time today; so I typed “corney” (with r-n) into the State Dept FOIA database, and there a 5 documents where the same thing happened! Comey is spelled wrong. Now you can also find Comey spelled correctly, in more documents. But in 5 documents, this odd copy-editing “joke” shows up. (Try it!)

    And even odder, most of them were in news reports. One thought is that I can’t imagine a newsroom AND the OIG playing the same little game with his name; which leads to speculation that the newsrooms are cutting-and-pasting copy they get from somewhere in govt where they do this trick, and sometimes they don’t catch it (imagine — a newsroom cut-and-pasting text form a gov source, shocker!) ….. who knows, but you have to admit it’s a WEIRD thing!

    Theories welcome!

  32. citizen817 says:
    December 16, 2019 at 12:44 am

    Whittaker reaction to partisan Eric Holder

  33. citizen817 says:
    December 16, 2019 at 12:45 am

    • citizen817 says:
      December 16, 2019 at 12:46 am

