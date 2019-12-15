Sunday Talks: Sanctimonious James Comey -vs- Insufferable Chris Wallace…

Former FBI Director James Comey appears on Fox News for a defensive narrative building session with his ally in fraud, Chris Wallace. The topic is how the FBI under Comey’s leadership manipulated the FISA process and lied, repeatedly, to the FISA court in order to gain technically legal surveillance authority over his political opposition.

Wallace presents a high-level review, intentionally absent of specific details, providing sanctimonious Comey with the opportunity for professional deflection and obfuscation. Comey repeats his well rehearsed points providing plausible deniability to the questions; proving once again he is a manipulative liar, devoid of intellectual honesty, and without an ounce of integrity. Mr. Comey “doesn’t understand” a lot of things…

This is the former Director of the FBI. The FBI has a decades-long history of gross inefficiency in stopping terrorist attacks on U.S. soil; now we see why. In essence, Comey admits the FBI is a rogue federal agency without any direction or oversight. The focus of the DC institutional effort is to refine their skills explaining why they fail.