Sunday Talks: Sanctimonious James Comey -vs- Insufferable Chris Wallace…

Former FBI Director James Comey appears on Fox News for a defensive narrative building session with his ally in fraud, Chris Wallace. The topic is how the FBI under Comey’s leadership manipulated the FISA process and lied, repeatedly, to the FISA court in order to gain technically legal surveillance authority over his political opposition.
Wallace presents a high-level review, intentionally absent of specific details, providing sanctimonious Comey with the opportunity for professional deflection and obfuscation. Comey repeats his well rehearsed points providing plausible deniability to the questions; proving once again he is a manipulative liar, devoid of intellectual honesty, and without an ounce of integrity. Mr. Comey “doesn’t understand” a lot of things…
This is the former Director of the FBI. The FBI has a decades-long history of gross inefficiency in stopping terrorist attacks on U.S. soil; now we see why. In essence, Comey admits the FBI is a rogue federal agency without any direction or oversight. The focus of the DC institutional effort is to refine their skills explaining why they fail.
Something that keeps passing through my mind is that yes, people are finally admitting that the Steele dossier was ordered and paid for my lying Hillary Clinton. It was a pack of lies and the FISA warrants were illegal, ….BUT…
Why wasn’t Mueller able to come up with these findings in his “investigation”? He was supposed to pick up on the Crossfire Hurricane investigation. Didn’t he look at the “evidence” he had in his “investigation”???? After spending millions why didn’t he find the same thing Horowitz found????
What were those 13 lawyers and their “investigators” doing all those months?? Creating more lies and planting more false evidence?
Nail head, meet hammer
Surprising after all this time you don’t understand that Mueller and his mob of exclusively Democrat lawyers were just another Administrative State team whose aim was to create evidence to impeach PDJT. They tried and they failed, Ukraine is their fall back position.
If you go back about 6 months ago–probably when Mueller was testifying, Sundance discussed this. The Mueller team by June 2017 knew there was no “there there.” Mueller took over 5/17/2017. From that point forward they were trying to construct an obstruction of justice case for which Pres. Trump could be impeached.
Notice Nadler was even saying his committee would investigate the Mueller report during the impeachment hearings last week. So it was somewhat interesting that they did not have an article of impeachment for obstruction of justice.
Maybe they’re saving OoJ or the next round of impeachment.
BOOM!
This is the question no one is asking! If there was nothing but exculpatory evidence since the first FISA then what did Mueller do for two plus years? He should be the next Graham should put before his committee and asked some hard questions and if he gives BS answered hold him in contempt and put him in jail. He has already lied to Congress.
Team Mueller spent two years doing taxpayer funded opposition research for the democrats, publicly disparaging President Donald Trump with controlled leaks, and trying to entrap him into an obstruction of justice charge. That was his mission all along.
“Team Mueller spent two years doing taxpayer funded opposition research for the democrats”
Correct, as such. Team Mueller and the democrats should be responsible for the bill (35-40 Million $) not the taxpayers…
“These people are scum…SCUM.”
And intimidating and suppressing Trump supporters.
If this creep doesn’t go to jail NOBODY should in any DOJ Prosecution!– They will have zero credibility–not like they have much any more anyway….
Literally Comey and his buddies tried to install Hillary Clinton as President by walking her on multiple, easily proven, Felonies and then he tried with his Lawfare, CIA and other Deep State buddies to actually frame the President of the United States. The FBI is a total clown show — no one I know respect it or any of the “Agents”, Field or otherwise–the “bad apples” picked the rest, it should be shut down. —
The DOJ is full of Leftist Activists and law breaker “Prosecutors” who don’t follow the rules or the law, have no problem framing people in conjunction with the FBI creeps, and nothing happens to any of them when they get caught–Horowitz outlines it and then lies about it in his Conclusion–this is the best the USA “Law Enforcement” Feds can do?….AG Barr had better do something, the majority of people know what is up at this point and that DC is totally corrupt and the FBI/DOJ are on par with the old KGB of USSR days. Sad.
Epstein didn’t kill himself…. And no one will ever be punished for any of this.
What he did by not exposing the dossier as false right away, which I believe was on Day 1, is interfere with the 2018 midterms.
You mean stole the midterms. Nanzi Pelosi is an imposter.
Well, look at what happened under Mueller: Carter Page had a FISA,, so Mueller team went after him. Papadopoulos had a FISA, so Mueller went after him, too. Same with Manafort and Stone. So, what was Mueller REALLY about? Keeping these people shut up.
Horowitz testified there was only 1 FISA for Carter Page!
Um… err..
Oh yeah, not my purview!
Destroying evidence.
perhaps DOJ will get a bootleg copy of FBI’s new computer based …..
BIAS in the WORKPLACE
training program???
Sundance seems to always find the most apropos adjectives for ScuzzBuckets.
Yes he does. I love the highlights around trade, it shows how Trump always sets himself in a win/win situation. The latest (which I wish Sundance will look into) is Trumps new war on Fox. Fox is in a lose lose position, Trump is nailing them in the open, and the other networks hate Fox, they have to cover him fairly or risk losing 70% of their viewership. The negative slant they have taken comes from the top. Its a strategic move telling the Murdoch’s don’t screw with me in the next election, or ill take you down.
Matthew 12:36 King James Version (KJV)
36 But I say unto you, That every idle word that men shall speak, they shall give account thereof in the day of judgment.
LikeLiked by 3 people
If you think about it for awhile, that is one of the scariest verses in the entire Bible.
It should make us pause when we think….and when we speak.
Is there an accountability difference between Comey asserting a FISA application prepared by others as “verified” and his signing a personal tax return prepared by his accountant? Looks like the worm has turned for the dirtbag.
Maybe if he could prove willful illegality on the part of his accountant…..or his FBI subordinates.
Is Comey going to assert that McCabe and Strzok and company willfully lied in order to make HIM look bad???
L4grasshooper. Might even be true (that they willfully deceived him). Comey is bone stupid and arrogant to boot, so it is conceivable they used that against him. Trumpmfired him which would have destroyed his ego. A stupid person would then strike back..which is what he did. Not saying that is what happened, just that it is plausible.
Ratcliffe/Bartiromo
Maria Bartiromo has exposed much of Obama Administration’s illegal acts.
Another one that as part of the gang of eight, knew that the dossier was fake and it was used to get all the FISA warrants. Schiff lied for two years.
Human scum. Both of them.
I’m going with my President saying, “I caught the swamp. I caught them all.” 👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 9 people
Now he needs party help to lock ’em up!
Oddly, no push back from interviewer Wallace. I wonder why?
So sad 😕😕😕 for Director Comey but his completely innocent of bias or wrongdoing. (For those of you in Rio Linda, I would recommend that you view these comments as self-serving lies. Comey knew and was an active conspirator).
It seems Adam Schiff, too, was duped by lying FBI agents and DOJ lawyers. Again no push back from Chris Wallace. Apparently, he did not think it his job to confront Rep. Schiff with Nunes Report.
(For those of you in Rio Linda, Adam Schiff lies even in face of documentary evidence).
Tweet “Schiff tells Chris Wallace he was unaware of errors and omissions in FBI use of FISA process. Bunk. The much-derided Nunes memo, which Schiff strongly disputed at the time, called attention to these very abuses. Most media, of course, echoed the Schiff version, scoffed at Nunes.”
I keep wondering why it is Wallace puts himself on the wrong side of good journalism and the wrong side of history here. I suspect it’s because he doesn’t believe Barr-Durham will bring down the hammer with the truth. I think he’s wrong.
LikeLiked by 3 people
He’s a committed Leftist and part of the NWO Globalist Propaganda “Media”– he’s paid to be that way.
Globalism activist….lots of money and power at stake.
Uh Oh Poor Jake Tapper, he, too, was duped by Obama’s FBI and Obama’s DoJ. So sad (Actually, CNN and the Democratic operatives in the Media was presenting a fabricated narrative and were more than willing Fellow Travellers.
@ChuckRossDC
Will Hurd tells Tapper that “media was lied to” by FBI about FISA abuse and Steele dossier. Tapper says he agrees “100%” (lol) & that there should be “bipartisan outrage” over this (CNN has done nothing to date to correct its false reporting on dossier)
Will Hurd: ‘Media Was Lied To’ About FISA Abuse, Steele Dossier
Will Hurd said Sunday that the media should be “outraged” at the FBI for lying about its surveillance of former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page.
dailycaller.com
3:10 PM · Dec 15, 2019
F
https://dailycaller.com/2019/12/15/will-hurd-fbi-lied-media-dossier/
From the automated transcript:
01:31 THE FISA COURT ITSELF IS IN
01:34 TREMENDOUS JEOPARDY.
01:36 WE CANNOT SUPPORT THE FISA COURT
01:37 RIGHT NOW.
01:38 THE JUDGES ARE REFUSING TO TAKE
01:40 ACTION AGAINST THESE DIRTY COPS
01:42 AND DIRTY LAWYERS WHO DID THIS.
01:43 THAT IS TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE.
01:45 BECAUSE, REMEMBER, THIS IS A
01:47 SECRET COURT.
01:48 THE PEOPLE WHO, LIKE CARTER
01:51 PAGE, THEY HAVE NO RECOURSE
01:53 EXCEPT FOR CONGRESS.
01:54 THIS IS WHY THE HOUSE
01:55 INTELLIGENCE COMMITTEE AND
01:56 SENATE INTELLIGENCE COMMITTEE
01:57 WERE CREATED.
FISA Court Rolls Over, Plays Dead
Aug 28, 2013
https://www.forbes.com/sites/jennifergranick/2013/08/28/fisa-court-rolls-over-plays-dead/#2b26114763ae
A newly declassified opinion shows FISA court “oversight” in the face of egregious, unconstitutional and potentially criminal government misconduct means nothing.
Last week, thanks to the Electronic Frontier Foundation’s excellent FOIA work, we got the gift of a newly declassified 2011 FISA court opinion. The opinion finds that the government misled the FISA court for over three years about the details of its illegal and unconstitutional surveillance programs. These lies hid from the court the fact that every year, the NSA is collecting at least 56,000 emails – and possibly many more — between innocent Americans who have no foreign connections and are suspected of no crimes. That’s bad, but the worst part of it is, when the government’s lies were finally exposed the FISA court demanded … that NSA analysts read our private messages right away, so they can be used or deleted more quickly. In other words, the government got not a slap on the wrist, but a pat on the back.
This was the third lie in less than three years that the FISA court had learned about. The judge described one such pattern of lying in Footnote 14 of this newly declassified opinion. There, the clearly outraged judge said the NSA had misrepresented so frequently and systematically how it conducted its program to collect and query Americans’ phone call records that the agency had utterly subverted the Court-mandated oversight regime for that program.
So what did the court do when it found out it had been lied to, that purely domestic communications were fair game, that untold numbers of innocent people were being illegally spied on, and that all the safeguards in place needed to be rethought?
Nothing, really. The court suggested the NSA should train its analysts to notice when their queries turned up an MCT – i.e., an Internet transaction containing multiple messages — and then to look carefully at all the by-catch. If existing procedures allowed them to use anything in those purely domestic messages that they were never supposed to have collected in the first place, great! Otherwise, only after collection and review, should the information be deleted. The NSA adopted this approach, and continues to blithely collect Internet transactions containing wholly domestic communications between innocent Americans to this day.
So in the face of illegal, unconstitutional and potentially criminal conduct — conduct about which the NSA repeatedly lied to the FISA court — the FISA court “corrected” the problem by requiring … banner warnings that something might be an MCT, and an extra round of review by NSA analysts. The real problem – that the NSA regularly collects Americans’ most private communications that the law does not permit it to collect and lies about it to the FISA court – was simply waved away.
The Federal Judges these days are actually outlaws in great part, they deserve no respect, they are Leftist Activists — but we knew that after Chief “Justice” Roberts “Obamacare” decision, and Kennedy hoisting “Gay Marriage” on the USA stating it is somewhere in the Constitution– clowns…. — these secret “judges” are even worse, really no different than the old Soviet era types–the FISA Court should be tossed after this but it won’t be because “our” Government is all in on spying on the Peons–they know they are finally wising up to what cretins are actually “running” things and this is why they want spying and a police state.
BET the JUDGES are tapped by the Intelligence Community so they can blackmail the judges into not holding them accountable.
Carter Page lost everything, reputation, business and personal contacts all gone. I resent that the money people will be eventually awarded will come from taxpayers, when it should come first from the individuals who actually were involved in the coup. Carter Page & General Flynn, deserve every dime but I want to see Comey and his gang of crooks have to sell everything to pay up. What the government has to pay out will be worth it for Page, Flynn, etc. and they absolutely are entitled to it, but if these people don’t go to jail and lose their fortunes, what lessons will be learned for what’s left of the FBI/DOJ?
This reminds me of going to the supermarket and trying to pick out Fruit Juice for the kids….
If you pick up a “Fruit Drink” most will say its made with all Natural Ingredients…. Keep in mind Cyanide and Plutonium are Natural ingredients as well….. Comey
Fruit Juice is made from…Most containers say…..100% Apple, Orange or Grape…..Trump
Mistakes, genuine ones, you don’t know you’ve made one till later, if you knew beforehand you wouldn’t make them.
Point I’m making is genuine mistakes would take no account of the mistake makers predudices.
When a lot of mistakes have been made I think its fair to say that, like flipping a coin, they’d be around 50:50 either way.
Why then is it that all the mistakes where in a direction harmful to PDJT’s interests ?
The odds that 17 random mistakes would go in one direction is 132,000:1.
Comey looked a bit nervous and Adam shit for brains is just a clown , TRUMP 2020🇺🇸
If I were his mother in law that interview would do NOTHING to calm my fears that COMEY is going to prison.
Answer They are failing because report ideological, partisan, political and agenda-driven as news
Robert Reich@RBReich
What do these newspapers have in common?
NY Times
Washington Post
USA Today
LA Times
Salt Lake Tribune
Tampa Bay Times
Orlando Sentinel
Boston Globe
NY Daily News
Chicago Sun-Times
Philadelphia Inquirer
SF Chronicle
Their editorial boards have all called for impeachment.
2:54 PM · Dec 15, 2019
It should shock people that these once reputable (or at least more reputable) newspapers are championing an obviously false impeachment.
As they did with the false Mueller collusion/obstruction report.
Even the softball questions Wallace served up damned Comey and got him flustered. Was fun to watch!
as mentioned elsewhere, there is a nutty aside comey tosses that chrissy misses completely
to paraphrase:
that this investigation isnt close to the most f-ed up thing comey has presided over in his tenure
say what?!!!
Fox News should be ashamed of this interview. Comrade Wallace parses every syllable that comes from Republicans but allows the Pontiff-of-the-Potomac to get away with characterizing 27 serious acts of misconduct as sloppy work. Wallace can’t nail Comey on his BS claim of taking a hands off approach with the muh-Russia investigation while he was personally authoring investigation reports on the POTUS? Why Mr. Comey did you even need to brief the President on a dossier that had absolutely no corroboration, especially when you just learned that it’s primary sub-source said it was pure garbage? Why, Mr Comey, were you against telling the public that the POTUS wasn’t under investigation, if that is your story, when you literally had no evidence of Russian collusion? And those are just a fraction of the questions Comey should have faced. But worst of all, Wallace teeing things up at the end for Comey to take a shot at the President made my blood boil. If Fox couldn’t arrange for somebody like Tucker Carlson, Maria Bartiroma or Bret Baier to do the interview, they shouldn’t have done the interview.
The attempts by James Comey to redefine and edit the written report and testimony of DOJ IG Horowitz is disgusting. Talk about pretzel logic! That man led the FBI? Really? Wow!
He didn’t lead anything. He followed Klintoon Krime Kartel orders. That’s all he has ever done. Soon, if it hasn’t already happened, he’ll be cast off by his former handlers, bc he’s become a liability. What happens then will be interesting.
Comey is already useless to them… he didn’t renew his security clearance which means he can no longer hold positions such as he held… what good is he to a democrat admin?
James Da Stork is a Victimmmmmmm…
Comey to sue Hannity for the cost of anxiety meds for Comey’s mother-in-law, but will settle for a picture of Hannity wearing “Comey is my Homey” t-shirt and yoga pants. Obviously, it’s all because of incompetent boobs “7-layers below” him. Sheesh!
Listen again to his answer at 13:13.
“There where mistakes more consequential than this during my tender.”
Holy crap!! What is his admitting? We now know how bad this is. What mistakes is he talking about that where “more consequential?”
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/10/head-of-fbi-in-las-vegas-is-comey-appointee-no-wonder-the-investigation-is-a-mess/
I was also struck by the comment, and replayed it to hear it again.
Wallace missed the chance to ask him for an example of one on the mistakes, or, after Comey refuses to ask that question, ask him what could be a bigger mistake than the ones here.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Letting Trump win?
Not knowing what certain princes were doing in Las Vegas?
Not firing Lisa when he had the chance?
Comey and his brother, iirc, were Klintoon Krime Kartel bagmen from jump. It’s really the only job Jimbutt’s ever had. Director of FIB was just a cover, a way to keep the Klintoon fires burning in the deep stank through the complicit Shrub & Obunghole regimes, always with the expectation of HELLary’s return to power. Thank God PDJT stopped that literal hell on Earth scenario. It’s no wonder Jimbutt and all the deep stankers have been in such States of apoplexy.
Comey walked into a trap.
funny how the media and friends have just glazed the fact that ALL these people in the spotlight TOOK this from the field office… you know, like the VPs at UPS all jumping in trucks and taking over routes without a hitch. Yeah sure, they wouldn’t know what to do. this BOZO NERD needs to be asked why he and the gang all decided one day to get in the delivery trucks!
What was YOUR INTENT jimmy.
There are excellent columns at TheConservativeTreehouse. … What’s needed right now is a psychological explanation, of why so many ‘Swamp Creatures’ are >pathological liars. … ‘We know they’re lying when their lips start to move.’
FIY: I’m voting for Donald Trump in 2020; just as I did in 2016. … I’m upset with ONE promise made by Donald Trump, that’s yet to be fulfilled. He said, ‘If he was President, he’d put Hillary Clinton in Jail.’ Hillary + A large number of ‘Swamp Creatures’ need to spend time in the Clinker too.
Psychopaths are naturally attracted to positions of power.
This guy suffers from a severe pathology. He is simply incapable of being honest.
if he was, in light of all the lives he ruined, he’d do the honorable thing.
Disband the FBI. Station its successor organization in Montana. Or Guam. Hopefully, Guam won’t tip over. (H/T Hank Johnson)
I have yet to hear anyone ask the likes of Comey if in fact a CI investigation must be approved by the POTUS.
or why he was playing field agent?
How in the world did his lawyers allow him to go on this or any other media?
Everything he says can be used against him by prosecutors.
I appreciate what Wallace did here, letting Comey dig himself deeper into a his self created hole, Keep talking Comey, keep talking
He’s talking without a lawyer because he doubts he’ll be prosecuted. He doesn’t even think he is being investigated. And he is probably perfectly safe.
I don’t get all the negativity about Wallace and the interview. I found it a pleasure. Comey was no longer in the friendly confines of CNN and it showed. For the first time he couldn’t just toss out lies and spin and get away with it, because only he knew better. Thanks to the report we knew better. No longer could he claim the FBI used a “mosaic” of information to get the warrant, because the IG told us it was all about the dossier. Now we could laugh at his response. For the first time ever Jim was forced to play defense. Sure, he still spun and prevaricated. But this time was different. The fact he had to suck it up and admit he was wrong about ANYTHING made the watching worthwhile.
Remember this: Carter Page’s lawyers and Durham now have Comey on video admitting his FBI screwed Page royally.
I did think Chris Wallace’s interview was hard hitting, too.
Me too and I was shocked that he was so.
“I don’t get all the negativity about Wallace and the interview.”
Given the extensive work that sundance has done over the years to investigate and reveal every possible detail of this Coup plot to his readers, I am not surprised that SD criticized this interview. He never said it was a total waste of time but his extensive knowledge of the plot dwarfs Wallace’s scripted and limited talking points so Chris only scratched the surface in SD’s mind.
Sundance is the top medical specialist in his field of inquiry and Wallace is a news orderly or other similar analogy.
Did anyone notice that Comey elected not to have his security clearances reinstated so that he couldn’t be questioned about certain elements of the investigation that were classified?
I can’t believe that is acceptable.
He also claims the investigation was “7 layers below him” but Andrew McCabe was directly beneath him.
Horowitz tried his hardest to play stupid about his findings the same way Comey did when reading out that long list of crimes committed by Clinton.
Horowitz is dirty. We knew that when being questioned about his earlier reports he repeatedly said “We couldn’t find political bias by the prosecutors”.
No shit, it was the evidence gatherers (FBI) who were biased but he word gamed his way around that one.
Please Durham, your last name is the only thing that makes me think there *might* be a chance you aren’t going to cover this up as well.
Horowitz is every bit as bad as Comey, he’s just not quite so stupid.
he took 302s for 7 layers below him
The disaster for the USA is the Institutional State refusing to prosecute and /or convict its own elite.
There be disintegration.
People should listen to this interview. Wallace may be insufferable, but this time it is aimed directly at Comey. It’s a skewering. I particularly liked his technique of contrasting actual footage of what Comey said and contrasting it with what the IG said. Zing.
Mr. Comey, you are full of sh1t, and not fit to carry the President’s blank strap.
At around 13:10 in this video Wallace asks Comey about the mistakes made and would he resign if he were still there…..
Comey says there were “mistakes I consider were more consequential than this during my tenure”… When asked if he were still there “would you resign?” He said No.
I would like to know what mistakes were made that were more consequential …
WHAT THINGS WERE DONE THAT WERE WORSE THAN THIS DEBACLE?
I also wondered. Perhaps Durham will as well.
I was really dreading listening to arrogant Comey and sure enough – within the first minute, he goes on to list MANY of the charges that we now KNOW are true against his FBI. He says, “the FBI was accused of tapping Mr. Trump’s wires, opening a criminal investigation illegally, without justification, being part of a criminal conspiracy to unseat/defeat a President,” and THEN says, “they were all nonsense and I think it’s really important the IG looks at that and that your viewers, all viewers understand that’s true. Then he says, “BUT he also found things we ere never accused of, real sloppiness, and that’s concerning.”
Sickening. I stopped watching.
FBI personnel really aren’t that impressive. They are mediocre at best and glorified bureaucrats. There are entire federal agencies that have staff similar to your average DMV (e.g., OPM, GSA).
Then there are the agencies full of mediocrities like the Department of Labor, FBI, Department of Interior and frankly most others.
Then there are the agencies with slightly above average intelligence personnel like DOJ and State who believe they are far superior to the taxpayers they “serve,” and the politicians to whom they are supposed to defer. The thing is they aren’t. They are no different that your average 4-year college graduate with a degree in Poly Sci or some othe Social Science.
They are all paid way more than they are worth and most if they do any actual work don’t do anything that really needs to be done.
The dirty secret is the federal workforce and the contractor class that supports them are to a large extent a form of middle/upper middle class welfare or more kindly jobs programs.
he squints when he fibs. he’s always squinting.
good catch
see photos downthread
“Former FBI Director James Comey appears on Fox News for a defensive narrative building session with his ally in fraud, Chris Wallace”
IMO, this was a planned exercise to begin burying everything. Comey had the questions in advance so he could sound contrite. FOX news is as bad as CNN now. It’s best to rip off the bandaid quickly and get it over with. That’s what this was all about.
Chris is not too swift on his feet, and missed an excellent opportunity.
He starts out ok, reporting that the “primary sub-source said that Steele mis-stated or exaggerated his info, etc” Comey responded “Well, it is complicated, because the sub-source could be walking away from his statements because all this was now out in the news”
Wallace should have come back with, “the IG tells us that the FBI told the court that the sub-source was cooperative and truthful”
So the sub-source is truthful, and he tells the FBI that Steele is unreliable and the info is “bar room talk, rumors and jokes”
Now we have a clear lie by the FBI:
1) the FBI lied about the sub-source being truthful (assuming they thought he was lying) or
2) the FBI lied about the info being reliable, because they knew the sub-source was truthful.
comey still giving the uncertain ‘two or three times’ answers on lil nothings like signing Page FISAs.
Just keep snowing everybody with this interruption to your memoirs; we believe it sir James.
Only in the comments section of CTH
can But But But Wallace either accidentally or on purpose help
Jim Comey plant his face firmly on the pavement….
And folks not recognize a WIN
It reminds me alot of CNN and MSNBC only the inverse….
they don’t recognize a LOSS
Of course…..most y’all actually MAKE A POINT to admit you
DIDN’T EVEN WATCH THE INTERVIEW
so…
why should anyone be surprised.
Wallace’s questioning was “intentionally (or ‘incompetently’) absent of specific details” but it was also far less probing and arrogant than when he relentlessly interrogates Trump cabinet members like Mulvaney or his senior adviser Steven Miller. In those interviews, unrelenting Mikey seems to be looking for a kill shot but Wallace willingly backed off whenever Comey squirmed in his chair.
That aside, Wallace did present enough relevant questions to force Comey to either admit his culpability or throw everyone below him in the pecking order from McCabe to “7 layers below him” under his patsy bus. McCabe and others might have a different view of Comey’s alleged distant non role in the hyper biased and deliberate plot if they are pressured by Durham. The restrained interview might also have opened the door for many lingering doubters to finally realize that the so called “errors and omissions” at the FBI were real and very damaging to the FBI and the nation.
I tried to watch the interview, but after about 45 seconds, the severely unpleasant urge to projectile hurl violently was too much to bear.
It’s clear he’s worried about going to jail.
I forgot about this…
It was posted on a Mark Meadows tweet.
I got to watch Republican Senator from Pennsylvannia Pat Toomey agree with Chuck Todd of Meet The Press that President Trump was a dimwit & USMCA is a total giveaway to Pelosi & the “Republican Senators” are going to have to fix “what unfortunately USMCA is an exercise through all kinds of new provisions to diminish trade, and that’s why I hope Republicans reconsider this,” Toomey said. “We have historically recognized we’re all better off with more open markets.” Toomey then went on to say President Trump didn’t do much regarding China at all. Toomey assured Chuck Todd he would be running again for senator and not governor of PA.
Toomey is the rot in the republican party. He has zero interest in Trumpanomics: closing down borders/lowering infux of non-citizens so inner city/depressed areas start gaining higher incomes, getting our companies to produce here so we’re not spending $ or body parts of military soldiers protecting those companies interests over there, and the ho-hum Trump didn’t do much re:China just tells me he’s no friend of #45 but was pretty close with Chuck Todd. HE’S GOTTA BE PRIMARIED.
Wallace and Comey should get married.
