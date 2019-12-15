Sunday December 15th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
The Power Of Godliness
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
God would have us live as His own sacred possession, separate from this world-system, but godliness is out of style these days. Religious leaders in ever greater number are telling us that to win the world we must become part of it and to win the people of the world we must fellowship with them in the things they do and the places to which they go. But the believer cannot impress the world by conforming to it. And even if he could this approach would still be contrary to the Will of God, for His Word exhorts us:
“Be not conformed to this world, but be ye transformed by the re- newing of your mind, that ye may prove what is that good, and accept- able and perfect, will of God” (Rom. 12:2).
It is true godliness, consistent separation to God from this world, which most deeply impresses the lost to whom we bear witness.
True godliness exerts enormous spiritual power. It causes men to toil and sacrifice, yea to suffer and die for Christ and for others. It exerts a profound influence upon those with whom it comes into contact. A truly godly believer will win the respect of other believers and by his example encourage them to live godly lives, while at the same time his godliness will convict the lost, so that they will either be angered or will turn to Christ for salvation.
This is why II Tim. 3:12 says: “Yea, and all that will live godly in Christ Jesus shall suffer persecution.” Carnal Christians do not like to think about the word “all” in this passage, but it is there and stands as a rebuke to their lack of consecration to God. They have “a form of godliness” but deny “the power thereof” (II Timothy 3:5).
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/the-power-of-godliness/
Romans 12:2 And be not conformed to this world: but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind, that ye may prove what is that good, and acceptable, and perfect, will of God.
2 Timothy 3:12 Yea, and all that will live godly in Christ Jesus shall suffer persecution.
2 Timothy 3:5 Having a form of godliness, but denying the power thereof: from such turn away.
Lyle and Kat are obviously not supposed to have this much fun singing this hopelessly sexist song. Humm . . . I guess nobody told ’em that. And besides, it **is** cold outside . . . 🙂
I hope everybody has a wonderful Sunday, Treepers.
You too, Garrison… You too.
The bond between humans and dogs is incredibly strong and sweet. Because of their long association with us, dogs reflect human values and emotions. They do this as best they can often showing the kind of absolute trust and courage that personifies the very best human values. This dog was in dire danger yet he put his complete trust in the human who was equally determined to rescue him from certain death. Neither dog nor man was going to give up. At the moment of rescue, the thousands of years of association combined in a vivid moment and you can easily sense the strength of the ancient bond between them. When these things happen it isn’t just the dog that gets saved . . . it’s us too.
oh, Garrison…that was gut-wrenching!
SO glad I knew the doggo was going to make it.
God bless those men.
Late autumn snows blanket much of the northern border states…
…let’s hope it won’t be as heavy as the storms which covered parts of Great Britain in January 2013…
Compton Down, Shaftesbury, Dorset
Castle Coch, Cardiff, South Wales
Malvern Abbey, Malvern Hills, Worcestershire
Have a wonderful Sunday, no matter the weather! God bless!
