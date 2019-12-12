President Trump begins by saying “we’re having a very exciting month in Washington DC”, and later remarks “we’re going to have a fantastic year.” Doesn’t sound like President Trump is too concerned with the impeachment fiasco. Lead on Mr. President, lead on.
SD — agreed. POTUS has been confident, aggressive and altogether unflappable through this whole ordeal. For me, that’s the tip off that things are going according to…plan?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Some judiciously placed X lax in some of the
refreshments might not be a bad thing. Current
events being noted.
LikeLike
Melania’s been doing he coat style lately…probably good for winter. And of course, she looks lovely as usual. Will have to go to Breitbart or the Daily Mail to read about her outfit.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Triggering that “fashion writer” that melted down over her coat while she was showing the White House Christmas decorations. I imagine she’s saying “in your eye” when she puts it on laughing all the way. 😂
LikeLiked by 3 people
That coat and dress ensemble she wore to show the decorations is exquisite. Simple elegance and perfect for her height and figure.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Doesn’t sound like President Trump is too concerned with the impeachment fiasco. Lead on Mr. President, lead on.”
Since the entire fiasco is blatantly unconstitutional, let thise bote on whatever they want. It will mot stand
LikeLike
“those vote”
“not stand”
(Still don’t like doing this by phone)
https://thehill.com/opinion/judiciary/473849-two-house-articles-of-impeachment-fail-to-meet-constitutional-standards
Neither of these proposed articles satisfy the express constitutional criteria for an impeachment, which are limited to “treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors.” Neither are high or low crimes or misdemeanors. Neither are mentioned within the Constitution….”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is that a sea gull on the podium?
LikeLike
Verge of China Phase 1…. Bojo Conservatives bigly win in the UK!!!! Brexit on my wayward friends!
Anytime in weakness someone falls upon their knees
Or dares to speak the truth that sets men free
Anytime the choice is made to stand upon the Word
I know, I know, I know, I know
God is on the move, on the move
Hallelujah
God is on the move
In many mighty ways
God is on the move, on the move
Hallelujah
God is on the move
On the move today
7eventh Time Down “God is On The Move”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Be still my heart! My favorite couple of the century! So gorgeous! Can wish them more blessings from above! God bless them!
LikeLike