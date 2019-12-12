President Trump and First Lady Melania Host Congressional Christmas Ball – Video…

President Trump begins by saying “we’re having a very exciting month in Washington DC”, and later remarks “we’re going to have a fantastic year.”  Doesn’t sound like President Trump is too concerned with the impeachment fiasco. Lead on Mr. President, lead on.

10 Responses to President Trump and First Lady Melania Host Congressional Christmas Ball – Video…

  1. CharterOakie says:
    December 12, 2019 at 9:27 pm

    SD — agreed. POTUS has been confident, aggressive and altogether unflappable through this whole ordeal. For me, that’s the tip off that things are going according to…plan?

  2. Your Tour Guide says:
    December 12, 2019 at 9:29 pm

    Some judiciously placed X lax in some of the
    refreshments might not be a bad thing. Current
    events being noted.

  3. littleflower481 says:
    December 12, 2019 at 9:32 pm

    Melania’s been doing he coat style lately…probably good for winter. And of course, she looks lovely as usual. Will have to go to Breitbart or the Daily Mail to read about her outfit.

  4. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    December 12, 2019 at 9:32 pm

    “Doesn’t sound like President Trump is too concerned with the impeachment fiasco. Lead on Mr. President, lead on.”

    Since the entire fiasco is blatantly unconstitutional, let thise bote on whatever they want. It will mot stand

  5. Bee says:
    December 12, 2019 at 9:34 pm

    Is that a sea gull on the podium?

  6. highdezertgator says:
    December 12, 2019 at 9:41 pm

    Verge of China Phase 1…. Bojo Conservatives bigly win in the UK!!!! Brexit on my wayward friends!

    Anytime in weakness someone falls upon their knees
    Or dares to speak the truth that sets men free
    Anytime the choice is made to stand upon the Word
    I know, I know, I know, I know

    God is on the move, on the move
    Hallelujah
    God is on the move
    In many mighty ways

    God is on the move, on the move
    Hallelujah
    God is on the move
    On the move today
    7eventh Time Down “God is On The Move”

  7. codasouthtexas says:
    December 12, 2019 at 9:44 pm

    Be still my heart! My favorite couple of the century! So gorgeous! Can wish them more blessings from above! God bless them!

