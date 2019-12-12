President Trump begins by saying “we’re having a very exciting month in Washington DC”, and later remarks “we’re going to have a fantastic year.” Doesn’t sound like President Trump is too concerned with the impeachment fiasco. Lead on Mr. President, lead on.

