IG Modifies FISA Report, Adds Declassification Aspect Per DOJ (Barr?)…

Well, it looks like some efforts have paid off. In an unusual update two days after the IG report was published, the IG modifies the report content. See Update Notification Below:
Apparently the DOJ and FBI had a change of heart about the FISA dates.
Actually they’ve re-written a portion of the report, and moved some material completely. As an example this section formerly present on page ii of the executive summary is now moved to page vi:
Prior Paragraph:
Revised Paragraph per November 11, 2019:
This matches the FISA dates we already identified: Original application Oct 21, 2016. The first FISA renewal was January 12, 2017 (84 days from origination). The second renewal was April 7, 2017 (85 days from prior renewal). The third renewal was on June 29th, 2017 (83 days from prior renewal).
Now, if the DOJ or any enterprising congressperson wants to really dig into the issue, they can request a declassified copy of the exact version the FISC generated on March 17th, 2017, to be delivered to the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, Custodian James Wolfe.
The March 17th copy delivered to SSCI Director Wolfe and Vice-Chair Mark Warner would only have the original and first renewal.
Start asking questions about why the copy from March 17th, 2017, has different dates than the original FISA application and first renewal. That March 17th copy was seeded with a false date of origination. The reason for the false date appears to be the FBI leak taskforce initiated by Sessions. The false date was a leak trap.
That’s exactly what happened.
♦ On March 17th, 2017, the Senate Intelligence Committee took custody of the FISA application used against Carter Page. We know the FISA court delivered the read and return Top-Secret Classified application due to the clerk stamp of March 17, 2017.
The FISA application (original and first renewal) was delivered to Senate Security Director James Wolfe. Senator Mark Warner entered the basement SCIF shortly after 4:00pm on March 17, 2017, the day it was delivered (texts between Warner and Waldman):
Now, when SSCI Security Officer James Wolfe was indicted (unsealed June ’18), we could see the importance of the March 17th date again:
We could tell from the description within the Wolfe indictment FBI investigators are describing the FISA application. Additionally Wolfe exchanged 82 text messages with his reporter/girlfriend Ali Watkins. The FISA application is 83 pages with one blank page.
The logical conclusion was that Wolfe text Ali Watkins 82 pictures of the application.
FBI Investigators applied for, and received a search warrant for the phone records of journalist Ali Watkins through November 2017. Ms. Watkins was notified in February 2018, three months after Wolfe was questioned by FBI investigators in December 2017.
However, despite the overwhelming (public) circumstantial evidence that Wolfe leaked the FISA application, he was never charged with leaking classified information. Wolfe was only charged with lying three times to federal authorities, and he pled down to one count of lying to the FBI.
CTH made the case in mid 2018 that someone at the DOJ had influenced a decision not to charge Wolfe with the leaking of the FISA application; despite the FBI and DOJ having direct evidence of Wolfe leaking classified information.
The logical reason for the Rosenstein DOJ not to charge Wolfe with the FISA leak was because that charge would ensnare powerful Senators on the powerful committee. Worse still, in hindsight we now see how that committee was working to aide the purposes and intents of the corrupt DOJ and FBI officials as they built their impeachment agenda.
Remember, the SSCI has intelligence oversight of the DOJ, DOJ-NSD, FBI and all associated counterintelligence operations. Additionally, when the FBI was investigating Wolfe for leaking classified documents, according to their court filings they had to inform the committee of the risk Wolfe represented. Who did they have to inform?.. Chairman Richard Burr and Vice-Chair Mark Warner.
Think about it. Both gang-of-eight members (Warner/Burr), who happened -as a consequence of the jaw dropping implications- to be two SSCI members who were warned by the FBI that Wolfe was compromised…. and they, along with Feinstein in 2016, were the co-conspirators who used James Wolfe. The ramifications cannot be overstated.
Any criminal charges for leaking classified intelligence information against James Wolfe would likely result in a major scandal where the SSCI itself was outlined as participants in the weaponization of government for political intents. Thus, the perfect alignment of interests for a dropped charge and DC cover-up. REMEMBER:
(Source)
If it wasn’t already transparently sketchy, in an act of serendipity and self-preservation, the accused Security Director James Wolfe evidenced the schemes when he threatened to subpoena members of the SSCI as part of his defense. [See Here]
[…] Attorneys for James A. Wolfe sent letters to all 15 senators on the committee, notifying them that their testimony may be sought as part of Mr. Wolfe’s defense, according to two people familiar with the matter.
[…] Mr. Wolfe’s defense lawyers are considering calling the senators as part of the proceedings for a variety of reasons, including as potential character witnesses and to rebut some of the allegations made by the government in the criminal complaint, these people say. (link)
Immediately after threatening to subpoena the SSCI (July 27, 2018), the DOJ (Rosenstein authorizing) cut a deal with Wolfe and dropped the charges down to a single charge of lying to investigators. However, someone in the FBI who was doing the investigative legwork wasn’t happy with that decision.
The overwhelming circumstantial evidence that Wolfe leaked the FISA application went from a strong suspicion, to damn certain (after the plea deal) when the DOJ included a sentencing motion in mid-December 2018.
On December 15th, 2018 the DOJ filed a response to the Wolfe defense teams’ own sentencing memo (full pdf), and within the DOJ response they included an exhibit (#13) written by the FBI [redacted] special agent in charge, which specifically says: “because of the known disclosure of classified information, the FISA application”… Thereby admitting, albeit post-plea agreement, that Wolfe did indeed leak the FISA:
Right there, in that FBI Special Agent description is the bombshell admission that James Wolfe leaked the Carter Page FISA application to journalist Ali Watkins at Buzzfeed. (Keep Reading Background)…
Because the copy delivered to the SSCI on March 17th, 2017, had a modified date as a leak tracer. All subsequent public releases of the FISA dates had to either: (A) duplicate the false date; or (B) be redacted.
Oddly, and *coincidentally*, after the DOJ made the decision to declassify the previously hidden dates today, another announcement followed:
WASHINGTON — The primary liaison between the Justice Department and the special counsel’s office is set to step down at the end of the month, after helping oversee the department’s most consequential and controversial investigation in a generation.
Edward O’Callaghan, who served as the deputy attorney general’s right-hand man, worked closely with the deputy attorney general at the time, Rod J. Rosenstein, to oversee the Russia investigation. He had primary supervisory responsibilities over the special counsel’s office, which was led by Robert S. Mueller III. (more)
And for the Trifecta:
What do all three have in common?
(1) DOJ tells IG to declassify FISA dates.
(2) Ed O’Callagahan removed (going to private practice).
(3) Jessie Liu removed as U.S. DC Attny (going to treasury).
Answer: The James Wolfe Coverup.
When the Treehouse was divided on Jeff Sessions, I said very little about Sessions because I honestly could not get a good read on him. Part of me said he could be the Silent Executioner while all of the evidence pointed to him being Mr. Magoo. It turns out he was Mr. Magoo.
With Barr, I have actually gotten a lot of positive reads from his actions and words. First of all, the ink had barely dried on his Senate confirmation before he told that snake Weissmann to take a hike and for the crook Mueller to wrap things up. If Barr were corrupt, the Weissmann probe would still be ongoing.
Both interviews yesterday were very positive. He is saying the right things.
Further, his actions in Europe have been very positive. He knows that he cannot trust ANYONE in the DC swamp, so he went himself to Italy. Smart move. This also prompted a total FREAKOUT in DC. You could sense the fear and anxiety after the coupsters found out about this trip.
The thing with Barr is that he is a Bush swamp creature, but he is a 1992 Bush swamp creature. It’s like trying to compare a Democrat from 1992 with one from 2019. They have the same name, but they are totally different creatures.
Back in 1992, there were Swamp rules, but those rules involved some level of honor and decorum. There was a structure in place that the Swamp abided by that has changed greatly over 27 years. Today the Swamp is comprised of Totalitarians and Communists, but mostly Totalitarian Communists. There are no rules other than to go full Xi Jinping on the American people.
He has a tough path to travel, because 95% of the Swamp bureaucrats are anti-Trump and anti-Barr. There are landmines everywhere. I think that Barr would like to move faster, but there are roadblocks at every turn.
If there end up being no indictments by next June, then it will turn out that my reads on Barr were incorrect. For now, he is the best chance that the Republic has. Barr, please do not fail us.
LikeLiked by 14 people
I can’t trust a plan in which Trump (and the country) are punished for the dastardly act of trying to Make America Great Again. At this point the only person I would believe about why Sessions recused and yet occupied the AG position is Trump. It doesn’t quite feel like a plan to me.
I’m glad Sessions did the leak traps. But who was it who recommended Rod Rosenstein?
I’m thankful that both Trump and Barr are on the offensive. The tide has changed and the bad guys better start running. But they aren’t going to and It’s going to get more dangerous. They are either stupid or they are protecting others through their stupidity and sacrifice of the Democrat party.
The list of things destroyed while trying to take down Trump is impressive: the media, the Democrat party, the Democrat base is weakened and Trump has 33+% of the black vote. There is probably a lot more is you include Publis trust in the FBI, DOJ, CIA and others.
Now if we can just get those activist judges removed…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Protecting! This is unbelievable huge. People losing jobs is bad but Trump is after it all, the retirement money. Remember when the crash hit all the rich morons started jumping out of windows? He may never get them prosecuted but I will guarantee Trump will get every single one, how? They are all connected.
LikeLike
Great translation. Fits. Thank you. GP. ♥️🌲🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nice write up. About Jeff “Mr. Magoo” Sessions I thought all along that he was a typical Retardpublican Senator which is to say a terminally naïve and clueless nincompoop. When he announced his run for Senate recently he excused his recusal on the grounds that it was “the honorable thing to do”. So as far as Sleepy Jeff is concerned abandoning his president and the Office of the Presidency to a pack of seditious Deep State saboteurs is apparently honorable. This is why I despise politicians. Even the ones who aren’t outright lying scum are just completely clueless.
LikeLike
I know this is a little off topic, but… did anyone watch the MSM news tonight?
I watched Lester Holt on NBC… (held my nose).
The entire IG Horowitz Senate Testimony was (I counted) the 4th or 5th news item, and got about 2 (less thajn 3) minutes of coverage. Very limited report, almost like it was not important news.
Maybe this is something for Newsbusters, but I just thought I would mention it…
(And I don’t post very often.)
LikeLiked by 9 people
Today’s hearing must have been even worse for the evil Press than I thought.
Plus, he’s still sulking over what AG Barr said about the Press yesterday.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Kind’a what I am thinking
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks for the info. How come it’s not surprising.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yeah… It did not surprise me. But my wife kept telling me I was grumbling at the TV… (She keeps me on an even keel)…
LikeLiked by 1 person
watching msm news? Wow. you are brave. seriously.
those people make me retch, and then I get a headache. yep, the smell is bad too
LikeLiked by 2 people
I watch it to know what the MSM is saying… I keep one Antenna TV…
LikeLike
Not me. I can’t take the snark and lies not to mention the commercials. I gave up talking head tv years ago. You think you’re going to learn anything from them? Pffffft
LikeLike
That sounds like they acknowledge the Democrat failure. That’s a little more than I expected… I expected them to lie and spin.
LikeLike
I did too… thats why I posted.
LikeLike
As a kid, I once sat on a deer stand, freezing my skinny butt for 5 hours with my Granpaw. During the first two hours, three bucks walked within easy range but Granpaw did not flinch. Three hours later when it seemed safe the big boy strolled in and I helped Granpaw drag home the trophy that he went hunting for.
My hope is that AG Barr has that same mentality and patience. While it is nice to have meat on the table, it is the trophy on the wall that is remembered.
LikeLiked by 18 people
A buck this good you don’t eat all at once.
LikeLiked by 1 person
that’s what the feller with the three legged dog says
LikeLike
Yes indeed. With deer, the leaders (doe and buck) always make the little ones go ahead first. To protect the leaders.
The same is true in government.
The experienced hunters know this.
LikeLike
Well, a little bit of cleanup helps. Glad handing problematic people out and up to higher things, reputations intact, does remove the problems.
But it is not enough to prevent these problems from recurring.
Neither will a new set of rules.
We need public examples. Trials, convictions and jail time. The core conspirators, that small group, that pushed ahead relentlessly to frame the innocent are the ones that should be prosecuted.
But, that is hard to do with Liu controlling prosecutions in DC. So the sooner she is no longer US Attorney the better.
LikeLike
Gee, what do you know? Mark Warner is up for re-election in 2020. I hope he gets roasted by Durham and Barr over this. Maybe it could even help tip VA for the president.
LikeLiked by 4 people
It’s providence.
LikeLiked by 2 people
to Zombie – Amen.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is there any id or even speculation on id of “Steele’s Primary Sub-source”? Per article at the Federalist, the FBI interviewed the sub-source and was informed that Steele exaggerated and distorted info significantly, and that the sub-source’s info was 4th and 5th hand hearsay. The FBI knew the claim that Page had been offered a very lucrative Russian energy deal was a complete lie.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m wondering about the “Primary Sub Source” identity too, wondering why we don’t at least know more about the person, if not his/her actual name. And what’s more, I’m now wondering how much of Steele’s dossier was based on this “PRIMARY Sub Source”. “Primary” connotes to me a MAIN source. I didn’t realize Steele, ostensibly anyway, relied on a main source, which could make reliance on his dossier and accepting it at face value even more suspicious. One would think the FBI would consider the more sources, the more reliable.
Steele’s attorneys went public yesterday to say Steele claims to have audio recordings of what this Primary Sub Source told him, I can only presume he’s worried about his business prospects because the source (and I think others who were interviewed in the course of the IG investigation, not absolutely sure though) was so dismissive and critical of his work.
LikeLike
The commenter “arze” pointed out yesterday that the IG report already gave away the October 21, 2016 original application date, so there was no point to keeping that redacted anyway. The report contained the following tidbit:
“On October 18, 2016, three days before the first FISA application was submitted to the FISC…”
arze comment on 121019
“Arze” also pointed unerringly to Horowitz et al’s “incompetence”, and I emphasized this in my own response to his comment. So this “unredacting” is most likely only meant as further cover-up, by removing the clear evidence of everybody involved’s incompetence (redacting info that is explicitly uncovered elsewhere in the report).
It’s nice to think that Barr read Sundance’s analysis, maybe even arze’s, maybe even my comment (which ended, as I have done before, by reminding everybody that any and all cover-ups are useless, given all we know; we simply do not have a legitimate government, with the no-longer legitimate Democrat party and the complicit Republicans still in their positions of power, and for all of them to act like the people will put it out of their minds, if these “leaders” can just keep muddling on, is inviting the very destruction that they think they are avoiding.
But Sundance was right before, when he wrote that Barr is “compromised”, shall we say, unless and until we see the mob actually taken down, not just publically recognized by Barr (as more or less a theoretical exercise, or in other words, just more political wind, signifying nothing).
LikeLike
I try to go easy with the armchair bomb throwing. Barr has a huge task and seems to be doing a bit more than we’ve seen in decades.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Glad to see Jessie Liu out as USA-D.C., but I want to see her out of government. Since POTUS nominated her, I assume Senate must confirm her again. I didn’t think anything could come from her appearing before the Senate Banking Committee until I saw Senator Kennedy (LA) sits on it. I’d love to see him rain on her parade for past sins.
LikeLiked by 3 people
As I’ve posted elsewhere, If Barr is compromised, why in H would he even take this job? He had a great reputation and a secure retirement? You don’t give those up to be a
fig leaf for the Swamp. Jessie Liu had to go so they COULD start to get these cases moving past her blocking, Anyone want to bet against her just being kicked upstairs so they can keep an eye on her while the stuff hits the fan? She may even learn how “to sing” while up there.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Liu gave sweetheart deals to Awan brothers, James Wolfe, Andrew McCabe, and ran out the statute of limitations on Greg Craig.
Now she is going to the Treasury Department? I thought they chased down money launderers.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The White House is going to…nominate….Liu. It could be a bumpy ride for Jessie.
LikeLike
The only way this works is by taking down Demonrats and crooked Republicans at the same time. Maybe, just maybe you start with Burr and Warner in adjacent cells.
LikeLike
The problem of regular readers here is that thanks to Sundance’s superb long-running analysis WE know too much, WE understand far more of the granular detail of the Big Ugly than 95% of Americans. The vast majority doesn’t pay much attention to ‘politics’ until sometime between July 4th and Labor Day before an election; only THEN do most Americans start ‘paying attention.’
So THAT is the time frame (July 4th ~ Labor Day, 2020) when Durham’s indictments will drop and those indicted will be frog-marched into custody at 5:00 am with TV news cameras rolling. It won’t happen until then because among Trump’s many gifts is his IMPECCABLE GRASP OF THE POWER OF PERFECT TIMING.
We are all terribly impatient for indictments to happen NOW because we know who is guilty of what, thanks to Sundance. But Trump is smarter than us, and he knows this entire reeking swamp mess needs to ripen and marinade for months longer until the stench is so overwhelming that even some of the MSM (who’d like to still be employed in journalism for the next couple of decades) will be forced to cover it.
To summarize, don’t expect anything ‘fun’ from our perspective until July 4th at the earliest, but things should be rockin’ & rollin’ by Labor day. Barr himself implied a July 4th time frame for Durham in an interview yesterday …let’s believe him.
Sincere thanks to Sundance for your diligent, relentless pursuit of the truth. I don’t know how you’ve managed to avoid burnout, but I’m forever grateful for your unrivaled work.
LikeLiked by 5 people
My money is on Trump. No way will he allow this to get swept under the rug. If he can get of all people MX to help secure our border, he will make sure some or unbelievable justice is done. This is personal, too. Hurt him and his family. What’s the famous saying? If you try to kill the king, you best not miss.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The significance of exposing these dates is huge. It exposes the ties of the conspirators with documented actions.
SSCI Senators, Wolf, NY Times, Rosenstein, Mueller and his team, not to mention DOJ DC Atty Liu. My hope is Mr Durham will persue the conspiracy, not just ‘errant’ souls in the FBI.
LikeLike
Here’s an aspect I haven’t heard discussed anywhere yet today… In Bill Barr’s two interviews (with NBC and the WSJ CEO Conference) he made mention that the “whole case collapsed” for the justification for a FISA warrant on Carter Page and the broader FBI counter-intelligence investigation into the Trump Administration when the FBI learned (in January 2017) the allegations in the Steele reports were based on speculation and bar talk from Steele’s primary sub source. What justification was there for the appointment of the Special Counsel, then? Oh yes, the Presidents hope that Jim Comey could see his way to let this (General Flynn) go. The thinnest excuse for an obstruction case? And what is happening with the General Flynn case? More omissions, withholding of exculpatory evidence, modifying evidentiary documentation possibly? It is shaping up that way. So Barr and Durham have a lot of work to do to pull on all threads to see what may be criminal and what my be worthy of disciplinary action (terminations for cause and/or possible disbarments.) This is more residue of the Obama legacy.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Maybe someone should ask Sidney what she thinks of Liu going to Treasury.
Could this be a deal move?
Just speculating but maybe a quick Acquittal for no Ukraine investigation?
Thus 100-0 senate approval?
LikeLiked by 1 person
The number and severity of prosecutions will be proportional to the amount of pressure we put on Barr and our representatives. Also on the amount of awareness of the corruption by the general populace. So we know how we can help.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We need to break out 62 million t-shirts with……
Never talk to the FIB
And
Never trust the DOJ
LikeLiked by 1 person
When James Wolfe was not originally charged with leaking a classified and Top Secret document but only with lying I had hoped he would someday be charged with leaking. Is that day coming? Also, apparently AG Barr is not afraid to cast shade on members of the SSCI. Folks who think AG Barr is swampy might want to reconsider.
Sundance, I have been following this since its inception. Your close reading of the Wolfe indictment was spot-on. So, I wonder who else besides Ali Watkins had the misdated FISA application?
LikeLike
Could this change be a trap?
Meaning could Barr and team have a FISA or surveillance going on a few Congressional folks and this change was purposeful as a trigger to get those with dirty hands to start yelping up the ladder?
LikeLike
Did we accidentally stumble on something useful Jeff Sessions did?!
LikeLike
“When the people fear the government, there is tyranny. When the government fears the people, there is liberty.”
– Thomas Jefferson
I don’t yet see evidence that the swamp fears us, but they have to be fearing President Trump.
LikeLike
Call me naive but I think there’s a real possibility that Barr isn’t making personnel changes now because “too many people know”, but rather, he’s getting to know the granular details little by little and acting accordingly. Keep in mind that many people have been actively covering up these deeds. If this is right, the good news is that maybe Barr has also recently had his eyes opened about Rosenstein’s role in this mess.
LikeLike
Very interesting developments…..a small step in the right direction! I d9nt know how SD churns out all of this analysis so fast. Kudos and hat tip SD
LikeLike
i got banned from twitter for mocking the news slut ali watkins and DAMNED PROUD OF IT.
LikeLike