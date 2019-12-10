Jim Jordan Eviscerates Democrat Impeachment Narrative and a Key Witness….

Jumpin’ Ju-Ju bones, Jim Jordan eviscerated about eleventy insufferable articles of impeachment in a single rapid-fire round of questioning.   WATCH:

.

I can only imagine what Jimmy Jacket was like as a young ‘un:

You can git outta ma way, or we kin keep talkin’… yer call!

This entry was posted in Big Stupid Government, Cold Anger, Dem Hypocrisy, Donald Trump, Impeachment, Legislation, media bias, Notorious Liars, President Trump, propaganda, Ukraine, Uncategorized.

  1. Snow White says:
    December 10, 2019 at 12:11 am

    😂😂😂🤣🤣love the picture

  2. Neil M. Dunn says:
    December 10, 2019 at 12:16 am

    His best and most powerful performance yet. Maybe he should go help and instruct Sen. Graham how to run an investigation. Most probably Sen. Graham would shut him down to keep the truth hidden like the House Dems have done.

  4. A2 says:
    December 10, 2019 at 12:18 am

    Choke hold and down for the count.
    👍👍👍💥

  5. Hide the Decline says:
    December 10, 2019 at 12:21 am

    When the Dem lawyer was the one asking questions he looked so confident and in control. But when he’s on the receiving end of tough questioning he looks like a kid whose parents are threatening to take his Playstation away. He’s a typical pencil neck bully.

  6. graficgod says:
    December 10, 2019 at 12:21 am

    don’t hold your breath…

  7. The Gipper Lives says:
    December 10, 2019 at 12:23 am

    Comey and Baker refused to renew their clearances so they could not be shown classidfied materials to “refresh their memories”. That way, they can keep claiming they don’t remember things.,,just like Vincent “the Chin” Gigante!

    Even James Comey thinks James Comey shouldn’t have a security clearance.

