Lindsey Graham Press Conference – Three Key FISA Moments Highlight Gross FBI Misconduct…

Posted on December 9, 2019 by

Earlier this afternoon Senate Judiciary Committee Lindsey Graham held a press availability to discuss concerns with the Inspector General report.   Senator Graham outlines three key FBI moments (for him) within the IG report, that highlight demonstrable and intentional misconduct.

  1. January 2017 the FBI contacted the Steele Dossier sub-source and was informed the dossier was remarkably unreliable, out of context, and full of “bar talk”.
  2. January 2017 the FBI lied. Telling the FISA Court the sub-source validated the dossier as evidence in order to get a renewal; a claim they repeated in April.
  3. June 2017 the CIA told FBI Lawyer Kevin Clinesmith that Carter Page was working for them; and then Clinesmith changed that notification so he could submit the last renewal.

This entry was posted in 4th Amendment, 6th Amendment, Abusive Cops, AG Bill Barr, Big Stupid Government, CIA, Cold Anger, Conspiracy ?, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, Donald Trump, Election 2016, FBI, IG Report FISA Abuse, Impeachment, media bias, President Trump, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Russia, Spygate, Spying, THE BIG UGLY, Typical Prog Behavior, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

110 Responses to Lindsey Graham Press Conference – Three Key FISA Moments Highlight Gross FBI Misconduct…

  1. TheHumanCondition says:
    December 9, 2019 at 8:14 pm

    Does anyone here feel like they owe Horowitz a debt of gratitude?

    Askin’ for a fren.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Clue says:
      December 9, 2019 at 8:19 pm

      You spelled fern wrong.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Eric Kennedy says:
      December 9, 2019 at 8:20 pm

      Or perhaps some horse trading going on?

      Seems awfully coincidental that a deal on USMCA was reached today.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Grandma Covfefe says:
        December 9, 2019 at 8:29 pm

        Re: USMCA, I haven’t been able to see the confirmation that a deal has been made.
        Can you post the site you got it from? Thank You!

        President Trump and Press Secretary hasn’t said anything about it yet or maybe I missed it.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • Eric Kennedy says:
          December 9, 2019 at 8:31 pm

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
          • hawkins6 says:
            December 9, 2019 at 9:06 pm

            “Chrystia Freeland said Canadian officials ‘have been working intensively … over the weekend and this morning with our American partners on getting the deal finalized.”

            Canada and the USA still have to pass it by a House and a Parliamentary vote if an agreement is actually reached. Dates for either are unknown with Parliament due to shit down soon.

            Like

            Reply
          • littleanniefannie says:
            December 9, 2019 at 9:29 pm

            Wow! Talk about throwing the President a bone!! A real DemocRAT boner!!

            Like

            Reply
        • A2 says:
          December 9, 2019 at 8:42 pm

          It was on Fox Business, and in all the international news. confirmed that an agreement has been reached and will be put to a floor vote according to multiple sources.

          Lighthizer, Kushner headed to Mexico to sign new NAFTA deal
          It comes after U.S. and Mexican negotiators spent last week negotiating changes to the pact’s labor, enforcement and other provisions.

          Unless the Speaker pulls a temper tantrum, seems all remaining dem blockages have been cleared.
          Today is reserved for whining and wankering , tears and spinning plates.🤣🤣🤣

          Like

          Reply
          • gda53 says:
            December 9, 2019 at 9:01 pm

            Speaker needs the cover USMCA will offer to overcome the impeachment disaster and lack of ANY other achievement by the House..

            She rides (her broom) to the rescue and takes all the glory. Book it.

            Like

            Reply
          • twingirls (@twingirls49) says:
            December 9, 2019 at 9:17 pm

            A2- Pelosi needs to be able to tell her constituents they accomplished something.

            Like

            Reply
            • A2 says:
              December 9, 2019 at 9:30 pm

              Yes. And ‘what difference does it make’. Whether she takes credit (dubious selling point above yours), or trying to whitewash her year long obstruction, the deal is a big ******* deal with our largest trading partners.
              #winning

              Like

              Reply
          • jjs says:
            December 9, 2019 at 9:29 pm

            Trump conferenced me into a negotiation meeting today (although i was kinda busy but country comes first) and i gave them them the go ahead to make the deal happen.

            No need to thank me, just glad i could help.

            Like

            Reply
    • Paul says:
      December 9, 2019 at 8:20 pm

      In our everydayland….our world…cops don’t let perps just walk around for years and try to screw up society. This is bizzarao land.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • California Joe says:
      December 9, 2019 at 8:34 pm

      What is about McCabe’s statement that “FIRST WE “F” GENERAL FLYNN AND THEN WE “F” PRESIDENT TRUMP” that Horowitz didn’t understand? This is the most blatant expression (admission) of criminal intent and bias by a law enforcement official that ever existed. Horowitz like Wray is just another empty suit and both should be fired immediately!

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
    • ATheoK says:
      December 9, 2019 at 9:26 pm

      For taking two years to write a report that should’ve been written within 2 months?
      No!

      Like

      Reply
  2. SE says:
    December 9, 2019 at 8:15 pm

    I love 15:30 where a reporter calls him out for having reviewed the dossier with McCain and help smuggle it into the FBI. His fake outrage immediately transitioned into a busted grin.

    Graham was in on this from the beginning. He was put on Judiciary to control the damage.

    Liked by 21 people

    Reply
    • Right to reply says:
      December 9, 2019 at 8:20 pm

      Yes he was. Along with Rubio and all the others on the foreign money making committee!
      Now, How much did Goudy, Chaffetz, and Ryan make?

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
    • TheHumanCondition says:
      December 9, 2019 at 8:29 pm

      Oh noes! Say it ain’t so?

      Here he is telling us how honest Horowitz is, what are we to believe about all of his talk of how “others” moved into being a criminal enterprise, like in the days of J. Edgar Hoover??? /s

      Like

      Reply
    • WonkoTheSane says:
      December 9, 2019 at 8:58 pm

      Today Rush read a large part of Sundance’s analysis of OAN’s investigations into Graham/NoName activities in Ukraine. He praised CTH for their work and timelines. The truth got shouted out through a giant bullhorn. Truth is coming out. Who knows if anything will be done about it.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
  3. BlackKnightRides says:
    December 9, 2019 at 8:17 pm

    Ok Hotshot Graham, what the hell will you be doing about it.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  4. Paul says:
    December 9, 2019 at 8:17 pm

    So what. Nobody has been arrested for trying to undo an election.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. Clue says:
    December 9, 2019 at 8:17 pm

    Little lyndassy running in front of the camera…

    But doing nothing as usual…

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. Right to reply says:
    December 9, 2019 at 8:17 pm

    Errrrr????
    “June 2017 the CIA telling FBI Lawyer Kevin Clinesmith that Carter Page was working for them; and then Clinesmith changing that notification so he could submit the last renewal.”

    Carter Page was working for the CIA?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • WhiteBoard says:
      December 9, 2019 at 8:55 pm

      Page 123 –

      While FISA discussions were ongoing, on or about August 17, 2016, the Crossfire Hurricane team received information from another U.S. government agency relating to Page’s prior relationship with that agency and prior contacts with Russian intelligence officers about which the agency was aware. We found that, although this information was highly relevant to the potential FISA application, the Crossfire Hurricane team did not engage with the other agency regarding this information until June 2017, just prior to the final Carter Page FISA renewal application. 262 As we discuss later in this chapter, when Case Agent 1 was explicitly asked in late September 2016 by the 01 Attorney assisting on the FISA application about Page’s prior relationship with this other agency, Case Agent 1 did not accurately describe the nature and extent of the information the FBI received from the other agency.

      Like

      Reply
      • Right to reply says:
        December 9, 2019 at 9:02 pm

        So Page was working previously for the CIA and FBI?

        Like

        Reply
        • WhiteBoard says:
          December 9, 2019 at 9:07 pm

          my guess is YES once He was told he was under surveillance for being a spy (hence he became a formal informant as MALE-1. this evidence of him telling russians he was Male -1 is what made the new york field office want to open a FISA on him. he isnt allowed to tell russians he is the guy in the indictment of russians. /sarc. but he did.

          Like

          Reply
    • Chewbarkah says:
      December 9, 2019 at 9:09 pm

      I was about to post the same thing — I see it as very significant confirmation of what many have speculated. In a world of duds, this is a real “bombshell”:

      The CIA injected someone “working for them” into the Trump campaign.

      FBI used that person to facilitate surveillance of the Trump campaign and Presidency.
      The key to achieving a FISA warrant on Page was the claim that he was an agent of a foreign power. Strzok and others involved in the application knew full well that was a lie. The entire application is a fraud from page one.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • Napoleon Trombonaparte says:
      December 9, 2019 at 9:16 pm

      Remember Strzock said they had to burn a ” source” in August 2016 ,right around the time of the insurance policy.
      That is why he has not been aggressively going after anyone other than the DNC
      He probably signed a disclosure that he could not sue.

      Like

      Reply
  7. Grandma Covfefe says:
    December 9, 2019 at 8:19 pm

    Can’t stomach this guy today…..
    I’ll wait for Treepers’ comments. They are way more enjoyable to read than listening to another lying snake.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • TheHumanCondition says:
      December 9, 2019 at 8:52 pm

      Well Grandma, I watched it and have to say you “done good” not to. I feel like I need a long hot shower after doing so.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • highdezertgator says:
      December 9, 2019 at 8:57 pm

      “Oh well,” she cried, “I’ll take you in and I’ll take care of you”
      “Take me in oh tender woman
      Take me in, for heaven’s sake
      Take me in oh tender woman, ” sighed the snake

      “Oh shut up, silly woman,” said the reptile with a grin
      “You knew damn well I was a snake before you took me in”
      Excerpt Al Wilson’s “The Snake”

      Like

      Reply
    • sherryoftexas says:
      December 9, 2019 at 9:00 pm

      Grandma, I am so with you on that! There are just some people that I can’t stomach listening to and this guy is one of them. How am I supposed to get my cholesterol down when stress is one of the things that raises it, (I didn’t know that until today).

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  8. CNN_sucks says:
    December 9, 2019 at 8:19 pm

    Blah..blah..blah…Lindsey. So, what are you going to do about it?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  9. TradeBait says:
    December 9, 2019 at 8:19 pm

    Just use it for what can be brought into evidence to build cases. We all knew that he would whitewash the conclusions having read his previous “work”. Barr and Durham have serious heavy lifting to do to restore American citizens’ faith in the justice system in this country. The sad part is none of us waiting with unbridled enthusiasm for it to happen. We expect the worst and hope for truth to win.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. Mo says:
    December 9, 2019 at 8:21 pm

    15:30 lintsey is as happy as a fag with a bag of dildos.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. Bogeyfree says:
    December 9, 2019 at 8:22 pm

    But I still won’t allow any Ukraine corruption testimony.

    What was it that PT called the President of Canada???

    Like

    Reply
  12. Free Speech says:
    December 9, 2019 at 8:28 pm

    LOL. Lindsey is like Tom in that episode of Tom and Jerry where he’s running back and forth trying to keep his owners from seeing the picture Jerry took of him framing the dog for stuff he, Tom, did.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  13. Zy says:
    December 9, 2019 at 8:30 pm

    Having Horriblitz in Thursday for a hearing looks like a rush job. Might the Uniparty desire that committee members come unprepared?

    Like

    Reply
  14. ALEX says:
    December 9, 2019 at 8:30 pm

    I hope the Attorney General clears up the parameters of what Durham is doing as related to circumstances like these three instances.

    Durham and Barr were obviously not pleased today.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  15. bullnuke says:
    December 9, 2019 at 8:30 pm

    All talk unless you prove you aren’t a tool.
    Don’t hold your breath either expecting the FISA court to be pissed off and hold people accountable either. Apparently deceiving the court isn’t as bad a not remembering a date in an FBI interview.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  16. thedoc00 says:
    December 9, 2019 at 8:31 pm

    Its called the preamble to setting up the fall guy(s).

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. RJ says:
    December 9, 2019 at 8:31 pm

    When a young man entering Wake Forest many years ago, I carried with me the notion that Southerners were slow because of the way they talked. They might therefore also be stupid as a class, or at the very least ignorant. Yea, that perspective got replaced really fast by me!

    I met and became friends with many Southerners while at Wake. Some of the sharpest, kindest people I have ever come across…and that’s my life experiences talking!

    That slow drawl will rapidly seduce many, many from the northern part of the country, or the coastal people.

    Lindesy has always made me cautious and circumspect to the ninth degree over any and every thing he says.

    I think of “Gone With The Wind” when his voice or words catch my attention. He’s not on my team, never was and I doubt he ever will be. Some people change, I don’t think he is of that group.

    Like

    Reply
  18. kleen says:
    December 9, 2019 at 8:31 pm

    His job is to get out of the way so his fellow Democrats can do what they need to do without any opposition.

    I just wish he would be honest with the public. Dude is a fraud.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  19. Full Spectrum Domino says:
    December 9, 2019 at 8:33 pm

    I don’t care about people’s private lives. But in Graham’s case I wish he had a wife and kids so he didn’t chew up so much of Bartiromo’s Sunday air-time with faux-MAGA trial balloons. There’s a lot to be said for family cook outs. Empty soundstages can be catnip to lonely bachelors.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  20. AccountabilityPlease says:
    December 9, 2019 at 8:38 pm

    Lindsey Graham is getting a lot of focus here and rightfully so. However, you have to wonder what the heck Carter Page was doing for John Brennan’s CIA? I knew the guy was a flake.

    Like

    Reply
    • Chewbarkah says:
      December 9, 2019 at 9:16 pm

      Q. What was he doing for John Brennan’s CIA?
      A. Joining the Trump campaign.

      Horowitz evidently didn’t bother to speak to Page. I hope Durham will do so immediately.

      Like

      Reply
  21. JohnCasper says:
    December 9, 2019 at 8:38 pm

    The FBI has committed the Greatest Crime Wave of the Century. But there intention were good, so they must be great patriots. Well, great patriots on the NAZI plan anyway.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. MA says:
    December 9, 2019 at 8:43 pm

    On pdf pg.235, there is a footnote #354 stating: “We did not review the entirety of FISA [REDACTED] obtained through FISA surveillance [REDACTED] targeting Carter Page. We reviewed only those [REDACTED] under FISA authority that were relevant to our review.” Horowitz reviewed the original FISA warrant and 3 renewals we’ve known about. Is this footnote saying there were other FISA warrants targeting Carter Page that we don’t know about?

    Like

    Reply
    • WhiteBoard says:
      December 9, 2019 at 9:04 pm

      its page 199 in my view

      and i think its saying that they didnt review all the emails and docs collected from the fisa warrant… only viewed what was relevant.

      or maybe you just exposed a system where each person has a FILE. and each FISA warrant adds more DOCS to that file… so IG only views portions relevant to the FISAs in question.

      literally a dossier per person is highly management with this Hillary and Epstein system.

      if you want this to end – we MUST demand this sytem shut down or someone gets prosecuted. let the deep state decide what is more valuable – keeping the system of spying or protecting the coup who misused it.

      tie the NSA to the ELECTION. Senator must pledge to vote out the FISA system or they wont get your 2020 vote. same with the house. MAKE THE DEEP STATE DECIDE.

      Like

      Reply
  23. JohnCasper says:
    December 9, 2019 at 8:44 pm

    Lindsey will huff and puff ’till he blows himself down!

    Like

    Reply
  24. Genie says:
    December 9, 2019 at 8:44 pm

    Under-informed Average Joes are showing signs of Trump Investigation Tedium Syndrome.

    Like

    Reply
  25. A2 says:
    December 9, 2019 at 8:44 pm

    The most shared headline story on the Grauniad is that Ivanka Trump is friends with Christopher Steele as exposed in the IG report………according to Christopher Steele.
    🤣🤪🤣🤪🤣🤪🤣

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  26. dogsmaw says:
    December 9, 2019 at 8:45 pm

    So after playingTiddlywinks in the FBI, look who is moving into the Lawfare territory 😛

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. luke says:
    December 9, 2019 at 8:46 pm

    Lindsay made some good points. In this he’s saying that rather or not you agree this FISA surveillance was politically motivated (more on that later with Durham) reasonable minds cannot disagree that it should have never kept going. He’s not wrong and again hits some key notes. But after processing things taken in today including Trump’s statement and SD’s previous Post about Durham vs Horowitz I think the impeachment sham is now more clear than ever. The swamp particularly from the left has done some naughty things and they sense this time the sunlight carries sentences. For the first time I am no longer just hopeful; I believe there will be some arrests in the near future. Now I’m not silly enough to think it will go all the way up to Obama but he was being briefed on this surveillance; it’s in the report. Going to be tough for them to obfuscate their way out of this one.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • California Joe says:
      December 9, 2019 at 9:06 pm

      Exactly! Whether you like him or not Lindsey Graham is clearly on President Trump’s side as nd speaking up for him. You’d think Grassley would be doing the same at some point soon!

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • tageweb says:
      December 9, 2019 at 9:08 pm

      Most important point Lindsay was making: WHO lied to the FISA court about what the sub-source said, for the purpose of keeping going the spying and therefore the attempted coup against President Trump? Gee, do you suppose it was any of the Angry Attorneys that ended up on Mueller’s team?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • delighteddeplorable says:
      December 9, 2019 at 9:12 pm

      Wow Luke, love your optimism. It sure does look like things are turning very much in POTUS’ favor. I keep going back to when he said…I caught them. I caught them all. He doesn’t throw out random comments.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • A2 says:
      December 9, 2019 at 9:18 pm

      I appreciate your post. Taking a few giant leaps back, these ongoing investigations into the events of spygate have come in phases, and each one, from Mueller to IG reports have exposed new evidence, debunked fervent claims, swept away much of the chaff in a specific sequence, laying the foundation for criminal charges by Durham’s investigation to come.

      Each one has made specific recommendations for sweeping reforms, a new OIG investigation has been announced to that effect. Nothing will be as before going forward. I take this as what is meant by “draining the swamp”.

      Firing, dismissals, criminal charges are fine, but reforming the institutions to make sure new swampy critters do not arise and run rampant ignoring Law is vital to the Republic.

      I find it hard to find any other examples of a country that rises to the challenges on this scale, makes corrections to governance without a blood bath.

      Pat yourselves on the back Americans. You have met the enemy and stood up.

      Like

      Reply
  28. Bigly says:
    December 9, 2019 at 8:50 pm

    “If I were Carter Page I’d go get me a lawyer and sue the hell out of the govt

    Like

    Reply
    • WhiteBoard says:
      December 9, 2019 at 9:12 pm

      to get details of the event – there must be a victim. EVERYONE IS TRYING TO HINT THIS – and GET THEM to sue.

      it the only way to open the door on the survielliance of an individual , if that individual sues as a victim.

      Like

      Reply
  29. Brenrod says:
    December 9, 2019 at 8:52 pm

    How come no one is mentioning this bombshell verification the Carter page was a CIA asset?

    “June 2017 the CIA told FBI Lawyer Kevin Clinesmith Carter Page was working for them; ….”

    We discussed this question here for at least a year, only then it was in regards to him being the FBIUCE in the 2012 case wherein he testified in 2016 for the FBI. Whether FBI or CIA it appears that Page operated for the swamp. This is why I caught a page never appeared to be troubled by all the accusations of him being a Russian spy.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Expedy (@expedy21) says:
      December 9, 2019 at 9:04 pm

      The way I read it, even though Clinesmith was TOLD Page was CIA, it doesn’t make it true.

      Like

      Reply
      • WhiteBoard says:
        December 9, 2019 at 9:16 pm

        it goes like this – PAGE IS AN ASSET FOR THE INTEL AGENCY – GOOD GUY..

        CLINESMITH EDITS THAT TO — PAGE IS IN CONTACT WITH RUSSIAS – FISA IS SIGNED ( one of the only 2 facts used as probable cause on the FISA)

        CLINESMITH got the slap on the hand by the DOJ last week in the news right?

        and this is the FIRST APPLICATION NOT A RENEWAL LIKE THE NEWS was implying…
        it appears it was the first!.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • Brenrod says:
      December 9, 2019 at 9:07 pm

      Correction: this is why Page never appeared to be troubled by all the accusations of him being a Russian spy.

      Like

      Reply
  30. dogsmaw says:
    December 9, 2019 at 8:54 pm

    Lindsey Graham…

    maybe changing the laws &/ making it a crime for the FBI to abuse the system the way they have done…its time 4 con•tri•tion kən-trĭsh′ən
    n. Sincere remorse for wrongdoing; repentance. synonym: penitence.
    n. The act of grinding or rubbing to powder; attrition.
    n. Brokenness of spirit for having given offense; deep sorrow for sin or guilt; pious compunction; sincere penitence.

    Like

    Reply
  31. hawkins6 says:
    December 9, 2019 at 8:58 pm

    Sen Graham is a vacillating enigma and is looking more shady and suspicious every day as this saga unwinds.

    It’s time he was investigated by the FBI. Maybe someone that skilled at faking credibility like Steele etc can write a “chilling, scary, unnerving” dossier about Graham being compromised by both the Iranians and the Chinese Politburo and send it to Ohr or Wray at the FBI so an immediate and secret counter intelligence investigation can commence against him.

    if that’s all it allegedly takes to shock and scare experienced battle hardened Senators (or Trump haters) into squealing on your own party’s President to a shady FBI director, just wait until the next POTUS is elected in 2024. This Obama–McCain–Graham investigation precedent and the subsequent multi agency cover ups and obfuscations regarding the real Coup attempt on President Trump could mean a century of back and forth POTUS investigations. But the USA would not likely survive even one more .
    ——————————————————-
    If Barr seriously wants to return fairness to the DOJ, he should start by dropping the Flynn case due to prosecutorial abuse (ie hiding excuplatory evidence, threatening to indict a suspects son) and begin purging the SDNY of Trump haters.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Super Elite Lt. Col. Covfefe999 says:
      December 9, 2019 at 9:12 pm

      Why not just take what you can get from Graham? Sometimes he’s an ally, other times not. I appreciate when he is and I don’t sweat it when he’s not. This press conference was fantastic and, bonus, it’s pretty much impossible for propaganda media to discredit him.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • hawkins6 says:
        December 9, 2019 at 9:19 pm

        I kinda agree Mr. Vindman.

        But his regaling the press about how he and McCain fell for the “scary, chilling dossier or were active, willing and “reliable” participants in providing the trashy Dossier with credibility for Comey to exploit made me more unsure of Graham’s true motives.

        If he has truly changed and regrets some of his past decisions, then it makes sense to “appreciate when he is” helping Trump, his party and most importantly the best interests of Americans.

        Like

        Reply
        • hawkins6 says:
          December 9, 2019 at 9:26 pm

          …But his press conference today was a very positive one and I probably over reacted to his honest retelling about his part in the Comey–Steele Dossier incident with McCain.

          Like

          Reply
  32. gsonFIT says:
    December 9, 2019 at 9:01 pm

    Interested to know what would have motivated Clinesmith to change an email in favor an investigation he was working? I would think that would involve a bias!

    Like

    Reply
    • WhiteBoard says:
      December 9, 2019 at 9:28 pm

      He edited it because he needed Russian Contacts with an individual near Trump to SPY.
      saying the 1 guy you found with that criteria was also Contacting Russians on behalf of a Criminal Investigation supporting the US would not fit FISA CRITERIA of an AGENT of Russia.

      see?
      HE HAD TO PLAY IGNORANT to the INFORMANT STATUS so he could put in the FISA request that MALE 1 was in contact with Russians(minus the part of on behalf of the US GOV as an informant).

      See how that works?

      NO FISA WITHOUT LYINg… and they dont correct it until june 2017 AFTER THE LAST RENEWAL – yeeeeeeeeHAW see how that goes??? FBI LIES and WE Get surveilled… fun times right.

      Arrest them all.

      Like

      Reply
  33. Mark W says:
    December 9, 2019 at 9:02 pm

    The IG report is the whitewash, and it’s still pretty damning, but the prosecutor with power to bring criminal charges has now said he thinks it’s not damning enough. And the Attorney General seems to agree.
    http://www.investmentwatchblog.com/the-ig-report-is-the-whitewash-and-its-still-pretty-damning-but-the-prosecutor-with-power-to-bring-criminal-charges-has-now-said-he-thinks-its-not-damning-enough-and-the-attorney/

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  34. California Joe says:
    December 9, 2019 at 9:02 pm

    For what it’s worth, Graham completely exposes the deliberate blinders worn by Horowitz claiming there was no political bias or animus against President Trump evidenced by the FBI and DOJ in it’s investigation! I think he did a very good job and hopefully Graham doesn’t tiptoe or soft pedal Horowitz’s stupidity on Wednesday! Horowitz needs to be exposed for the Obama tool that he is and fired!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  35. prairiedayz says:
    December 9, 2019 at 9:05 pm

    None..,,.Horowitz did exactly what the IG is designed to do….create delay, delay, delay, slow down if not impede criminal investigations and purposely provide cover for Congress to hide and quiver…created and designed to protect the swamp….Barr & Durham may just may earn our gratitude and thanks…

    Like

    Reply
  36. Super Elite Lt. Col. Covfefe999 says:
    December 9, 2019 at 9:06 pm

    This is the second time Lindsey Graham has made me cry a little bit. The first time was when he lashed out at the Dems during the Kavanaugh hearing.

    We have been battered since mid 2015 with ridiculous and infuriating irrational anti-Trump propaganda fake news crap. Every frigging day. When someone speaks common sense, especially someone who we know isn’t devoted to Trump, it’s such a huge relief it makes me emotional.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  37. burnett044 says:
    December 9, 2019 at 9:08 pm

    Ms. graham be like..

    Like

    Reply
  38. john another says:
    December 9, 2019 at 9:12 pm

    Given Grahams total lack of commitment to actually do anything as opposed to his words (of coarse that’s why McConnell moved him to this committee) and thus driving Trump to the Supreme Court whose chief ‘justice’ was supposed to oversee FISA court, what’s to stop Trump from suing and demanding recusal from Graham and all the Dems and Rinos who have at minimum the appearance of conflict of interest. We cannot clean up the government with politicians from both parties laundering money from foreign aid and who knows what else

    Like

    Reply
  39. Bendix says:
    December 9, 2019 at 9:14 pm

    This man has posted his own analysis of the report:
    https://kunstler.com/clusterf***-nation/the-war-of-the-narratives/
    Scroll down to the Monday Evening Update.

    Like

    Reply
  40. beaujest says:
    December 9, 2019 at 9:14 pm

    “Bias” , Horowitz must have a different dictionary!

    Like

    Reply
  41. Brenrod says:
    December 9, 2019 at 9:15 pm

    The idea that there was a “predicate” to investigate Trump is ludicrous. To arrive at that conclusion one would have to ignore everything that happened Prior to Steele DOSSIER beginning with the NSA illegal queries which were directed towards framing trump and authoring the Steele dossier From within the FBI and State Dept by Nellie Ohr, Simpson, Blumenthal and Cody shearer.

    Like

    Reply
  42. Mongo Mere Pawn says:
    December 9, 2019 at 9:20 pm

    Have not had time to read the report or all the commentary on it. What I am not seeing is ANY discussion of whether Candidate Trump, any member of his family, or any other Republican presidential candidate was the subject of the FISA abuse Judge Collyer’s opinion attributed to the nefarious FBI subcontractors based upon Admiral Rogers’ NSA audit from October 2015 through April 2016 (Hell, I’d settle for just the identities of the subcontractors!!). Did any of the subcontractor 702 searches collect ANY electronic surveillance information on any of those individuals and, if so, what was the nature of such information? Financial? GPS tracking? Phone, email or texting? Internet? Was any such information the subject of an unmasking request? Or made the subject of a presidential briefing? And did any such information overlap with the electronic surveillance authorized by Collyer’s granting of the original Page FISA application, or any of the three renewals?

    As to the granting of the original Page FISA application by Collyer, was Candidate/President-Elect/President Trump, or any member of his family, the subject of the electronic surveillance authorized thereby as either a one hop or two hop target? Same questions as to the results of such surveillance? And the surveillance authorized by the renewals?

    The lack of curiosity concerning the actual information obtained by the NSA surveillance conducted, and what that information would reveal about the intent of those conducting the surveillance, whether authorized or not, is pretty deafening.

    Like

    Reply
    • Mike Robinson says:
      December 9, 2019 at 9:29 pm

      Dunno … it’s really not Horowitz’s role to be “curious.” His role is to report, and indeed he did. You need to read between the lines, but Horowitz gave us plenty of lines. (In some ways, his report reads like an “open code.”)

      Like

      Reply
  43. Miya says:
    December 9, 2019 at 9:20 pm

    Lindsey can hold as many pressers as he wants.

    I still won’t vote for this pathetic, manipulative, coattail-riding swamp creature next year.

    Like

    Reply
  44. repsort says:
    December 9, 2019 at 9:22 pm

    Please oh Please, Please let me wake to news that DC has been reduced to nothing but a smoldering crater. Amen.

    Like

    Reply
  45. Mike Robinson says:
    December 9, 2019 at 9:27 pm

    In addition to the prosecutorial concerns that Lindsey ought to have, I really want this report to be a shot across the bow that “FISA doesn’t work – at all.” It’s a 1970’s legal concept that has been utterly and completely gamed. Even the judges are saying that it can’t be saved.

    I think that both it and PATRIOT should be retired and replaced by something that incorporates these “lessons painfully learned.”

    Like

    Reply
  46. pucecatt says:
    December 9, 2019 at 9:28 pm

    Why do people still trust Carter page and Papadop ? I still think these 2 guys are shady as hell ..

    Like

    Reply
  47. evergreen says:
    December 9, 2019 at 9:29 pm

    Here’s how I view it in a nutshell:

    A FISA is a stay on the 4th Amendment.

    Anything other than by-the-law adherence by the FISA principals trips into civil rights violation under color of law. PERIOD.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s