Lindsey Graham Press Conference – Three Key FISA Moments Highlight Gross FBI Misconduct…

Earlier this afternoon Senate Judiciary Committee Lindsey Graham held a press availability to discuss concerns with the Inspector General report. Senator Graham outlines three key FBI moments (for him) within the IG report, that highlight demonstrable and intentional misconduct.
- January 2017 the FBI contacted the Steele Dossier sub-source and was informed the dossier was remarkably unreliable, out of context, and full of “bar talk”.
- January 2017 the FBI lied. Telling the FISA Court the sub-source validated the dossier as evidence in order to get a renewal; a claim they repeated in April.
- June 2017 the CIA told FBI Lawyer Kevin Clinesmith that Carter Page was working for them; and then Clinesmith changed that notification so he could submit the last renewal.
Does anyone here feel like they owe Horowitz a debt of gratitude?
Askin’ for a fren.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You spelled fern wrong.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I didn’t write the word fern! 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
It Sarc at this point, but what he hid is worse than what he reported.
LikeLiked by 3 people
HA!
LikeLike
Fern as in a potted plant ?
LikeLike
Shades of the Ollie North hearings, when Sullivan said “I am not a potted plant”.
Graham talks a good story……we will see in a couple days if there is any meat on that there bone.
LikeLike
Dear Clue, “fren” is 4chan slang for “friend”. Another one is “guise” for “guys”.
LikeLike
Or perhaps some horse trading going on?
Seems awfully coincidental that a deal on USMCA was reached today.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Re: USMCA, I haven’t been able to see the confirmation that a deal has been made.
Can you post the site you got it from? Thank You!
President Trump and Press Secretary hasn’t said anything about it yet or maybe I missed it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Chrystia Freeland said Canadian officials ‘have been working intensively … over the weekend and this morning with our American partners on getting the deal finalized.”
Canada and the USA still have to pass it by a House and a Parliamentary vote if an agreement is actually reached. Dates for either are unknown with Parliament due to shit down soon.
LikeLike
apologies”…shut down.” It is a genuine, regrettable typo and not intentional.
LikeLike
Wow! Talk about throwing the President a bone!! A real DemocRAT boner!!
LikeLike
It was on Fox Business, and in all the international news. confirmed that an agreement has been reached and will be put to a floor vote according to multiple sources.
Lighthizer, Kushner headed to Mexico to sign new NAFTA deal
It comes after U.S. and Mexican negotiators spent last week negotiating changes to the pact’s labor, enforcement and other provisions.
Unless the Speaker pulls a temper tantrum, seems all remaining dem blockages have been cleared.
Today is reserved for whining and wankering , tears and spinning plates.🤣🤣🤣
LikeLike
Speaker needs the cover USMCA will offer to overcome the impeachment disaster and lack of ANY other achievement by the House..
She rides (her broom) to the rescue and takes all the glory. Book it.
LikeLike
Nancy didn’t rescue anything. Look for this skeletor to keep trading the welfare of the citizens off for her increasingly tenuous grip on power.
LikeLiked by 1 person
A2- Pelosi needs to be able to tell her constituents they accomplished something.
LikeLike
Yes. And ‘what difference does it make’. Whether she takes credit (dubious selling point above yours), or trying to whitewash her year long obstruction, the deal is a big ******* deal with our largest trading partners.
#winning
LikeLike
Trump conferenced me into a negotiation meeting today (although i was kinda busy but country comes first) and i gave them them the go ahead to make the deal happen.
No need to thank me, just glad i could help.
LikeLike
In our everydayland….our world…cops don’t let perps just walk around for years and try to screw up society. This is bizzarao land.
LikeLiked by 3 people
What is about McCabe’s statement that “FIRST WE “F” GENERAL FLYNN AND THEN WE “F” PRESIDENT TRUMP” that Horowitz didn’t understand? This is the most blatant expression (admission) of criminal intent and bias by a law enforcement official that ever existed. Horowitz like Wray is just another empty suit and both should be fired immediately!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Parse the words, “we found no documentary evidence or testimonial evidence of bias”.
They found nobody who would testify that they were biased (testimonial evidence) or documented they were biased in a text or email. The IG won’t deduce things, regardless of how things look.
I found it funny as hell that a couple of the FBI agents were Trumpers and were making fun of so many of the other agents after PDJT won.
LikeLike
I guess there’s no bias evident when everyone at the DOJ and FBI hates Trump?
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2019/12/09/oann-goes-to-ukraine-to-investigate-biden/
Here is the transcript from Rush today, giving a shout out to Sundance on the Ukraine story. Don’t know where to post it, but at last Sundance gets some recognition.
LikeLiked by 1 person
For taking two years to write a report that should’ve been written within 2 months?
No!
LikeLike
I love 15:30 where a reporter calls him out for having reviewed the dossier with McCain and help smuggle it into the FBI. His fake outrage immediately transitioned into a busted grin.
Graham was in on this from the beginning. He was put on Judiciary to control the damage.
LikeLiked by 21 people
Yes he was. Along with Rubio and all the others on the foreign money making committee!
Now, How much did Goudy, Chaffetz, and Ryan make?
LikeLiked by 6 people
Oh noes! Say it ain’t so?
Here he is telling us how honest Horowitz is, what are we to believe about all of his talk of how “others” moved into being a criminal enterprise, like in the days of J. Edgar Hoover??? /s
LikeLike
Today Rush read a large part of Sundance’s analysis of OAN’s investigations into Graham/NoName activities in Ukraine. He praised CTH for their work and timelines. The truth got shouted out through a giant bullhorn. Truth is coming out. Who knows if anything will be done about it.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Rush doing it is what’s sometimes called a “force multiplier”, and yep…my ears perked right up when he started reading SD’s work.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Even in Howie Carr, CTH were mentioned.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ok Hotshot Graham, what the hell will you be doing about it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
wasn’t that his line? “We don’t know why just they did it.”
Be nice if a reporter said “cut the crap, what are you going to do about it.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yea do nothing Graham but protect the swamp, he would be such a good asset but isn’t going to happen.
LikeLike
So what. Nobody has been arrested for trying to undo an election.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Little lyndassy running in front of the camera…
But doing nothing as usual…
LikeLiked by 3 people
..”running (Graham) in front of a camera..” Careful, now boys and girls, on a busy political day it can be very dangerous to get in-between Sen. Graham and a TV Camera.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Errrrr????
“June 2017 the CIA telling FBI Lawyer Kevin Clinesmith that Carter Page was working for them; and then Clinesmith changing that notification so he could submit the last renewal.”
Carter Page was working for the CIA?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Page 123 –
While FISA discussions were ongoing, on or about August 17, 2016, the Crossfire Hurricane team received information from another U.S. government agency relating to Page’s prior relationship with that agency and prior contacts with Russian intelligence officers about which the agency was aware. We found that, although this information was highly relevant to the potential FISA application, the Crossfire Hurricane team did not engage with the other agency regarding this information until June 2017, just prior to the final Carter Page FISA renewal application. 262 As we discuss later in this chapter, when Case Agent 1 was explicitly asked in late September 2016 by the 01 Attorney assisting on the FISA application about Page’s prior relationship with this other agency, Case Agent 1 did not accurately describe the nature and extent of the information the FBI received from the other agency.
LikeLike
So Page was working previously for the CIA and FBI?
LikeLike
my guess is YES once He was told he was under surveillance for being a spy (hence he became a formal informant as MALE-1. this evidence of him telling russians he was Male -1 is what made the new york field office want to open a FISA on him. he isnt allowed to tell russians he is the guy in the indictment of russians. /sarc. but he did.
LikeLike
I was about to post the same thing — I see it as very significant confirmation of what many have speculated. In a world of duds, this is a real “bombshell”:
The CIA injected someone “working for them” into the Trump campaign.
FBI used that person to facilitate surveillance of the Trump campaign and Presidency.
The key to achieving a FISA warrant on Page was the claim that he was an agent of a foreign power. Strzok and others involved in the application knew full well that was a lie. The entire application is a fraud from page one.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Remember Strzock said they had to burn a ” source” in August 2016 ,right around the time of the insurance policy.
That is why he has not been aggressively going after anyone other than the DNC
He probably signed a disclosure that he could not sue.
LikeLike
Can’t stomach this guy today…..
I’ll wait for Treepers’ comments. They are way more enjoyable to read than listening to another lying snake.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Well Grandma, I watched it and have to say you “done good” not to. I feel like I need a long hot shower after doing so.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Oh well,” she cried, “I’ll take you in and I’ll take care of you”
“Take me in oh tender woman
Take me in, for heaven’s sake
Take me in oh tender woman, ” sighed the snake
“Oh shut up, silly woman,” said the reptile with a grin
“You knew damn well I was a snake before you took me in”
Excerpt Al Wilson’s “The Snake”
LikeLike
LikeLike
Grandma, I am so with you on that! There are just some people that I can’t stomach listening to and this guy is one of them. How am I supposed to get my cholesterol down when stress is one of the things that raises it, (I didn’t know that until today).
LikeLiked by 1 person
Blah..blah..blah…Lindsey. So, what are you going to do about it?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Just use it for what can be brought into evidence to build cases. We all knew that he would whitewash the conclusions having read his previous “work”. Barr and Durham have serious heavy lifting to do to restore American citizens’ faith in the justice system in this country. The sad part is none of us waiting with unbridled enthusiasm for it to happen. We expect the worst and hope for truth to win.
LikeLiked by 1 person
15:30 lintsey is as happy as a fag with a bag of dildos.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m going to laugh at that before it gets erased.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I had to join you, and finally, I got to see a comment before it was deleted. lol
LikeLike
There’s so many posts and threads it may be a while.
LikeLike
But I still won’t allow any Ukraine corruption testimony.
What was it that PT called the President of Canada???
LikeLike
LOL. Lindsey is like Tom in that episode of Tom and Jerry where he’s running back and forth trying to keep his owners from seeing the picture Jerry took of him framing the dog for stuff he, Tom, did.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Having Horriblitz in Thursday for a hearing looks like a rush job. Might the Uniparty desire that committee members come unprepared?
LikeLike
I hope the Attorney General clears up the parameters of what Durham is doing as related to circumstances like these three instances.
Durham and Barr were obviously not pleased today.
LikeLiked by 2 people
All talk unless you prove you aren’t a tool.
Don’t hold your breath either expecting the FISA court to be pissed off and hold people accountable either. Apparently deceiving the court isn’t as bad a not remembering a date in an FBI interview.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Its called the preamble to setting up the fall guy(s).
LikeLiked by 1 person
Seemed rushed, and a tad “premature”, the gotcha question “got him”.
Sure bolted upon conclusion, eh?
LikeLike
When a young man entering Wake Forest many years ago, I carried with me the notion that Southerners were slow because of the way they talked. They might therefore also be stupid as a class, or at the very least ignorant. Yea, that perspective got replaced really fast by me!
I met and became friends with many Southerners while at Wake. Some of the sharpest, kindest people I have ever come across…and that’s my life experiences talking!
That slow drawl will rapidly seduce many, many from the northern part of the country, or the coastal people.
Lindesy has always made me cautious and circumspect to the ninth degree over any and every thing he says.
I think of “Gone With The Wind” when his voice or words catch my attention. He’s not on my team, never was and I doubt he ever will be. Some people change, I don’t think he is of that group.
LikeLike
His job is to get out of the way so his fellow Democrats can do what they need to do without any opposition.
I just wish he would be honest with the public. Dude is a fraud.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He’s still “working” with no name!
LikeLike
I don’t care about people’s private lives. But in Graham’s case I wish he had a wife and kids so he didn’t chew up so much of Bartiromo’s Sunday air-time with faux-MAGA trial balloons. There’s a lot to be said for family cook outs. Empty soundstages can be catnip to lonely bachelors.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Lindsey Graham is getting a lot of focus here and rightfully so. However, you have to wonder what the heck Carter Page was doing for John Brennan’s CIA? I knew the guy was a flake.
LikeLike
Q. What was he doing for John Brennan’s CIA?
A. Joining the Trump campaign.
Horowitz evidently didn’t bother to speak to Page. I hope Durham will do so immediately.
LikeLike
The FBI has committed the Greatest Crime Wave of the Century. But there intention were good, so they must be great patriots. Well, great patriots on the NAZI plan anyway.
LikeLiked by 1 person
On pdf pg.235, there is a footnote #354 stating: “We did not review the entirety of FISA [REDACTED] obtained through FISA surveillance [REDACTED] targeting Carter Page. We reviewed only those [REDACTED] under FISA authority that were relevant to our review.” Horowitz reviewed the original FISA warrant and 3 renewals we’ve known about. Is this footnote saying there were other FISA warrants targeting Carter Page that we don’t know about?
LikeLike
its page 199 in my view
and i think its saying that they didnt review all the emails and docs collected from the fisa warrant… only viewed what was relevant.
or maybe you just exposed a system where each person has a FILE. and each FISA warrant adds more DOCS to that file… so IG only views portions relevant to the FISAs in question.
literally a dossier per person is highly management with this Hillary and Epstein system.
if you want this to end – we MUST demand this sytem shut down or someone gets prosecuted. let the deep state decide what is more valuable – keeping the system of spying or protecting the coup who misused it.
tie the NSA to the ELECTION. Senator must pledge to vote out the FISA system or they wont get your 2020 vote. same with the house. MAKE THE DEEP STATE DECIDE.
LikeLike
Lindsey will huff and puff ’till he blows himself down!
LikeLike
Under-informed Average Joes are showing signs of Trump Investigation Tedium Syndrome.
LikeLike
The most shared headline story on the Grauniad is that Ivanka Trump is friends with Christopher Steele as exposed in the IG report………according to Christopher Steele.
🤣🤪🤣🤪🤣🤪🤣
LikeLiked by 2 people
So after playingTiddlywinks in the FBI, look who is moving into the Lawfare territory 😛
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wonder if Lisa is now involved w/ Ben over at Lawfare?
LikeLike
Lindsay made some good points. In this he’s saying that rather or not you agree this FISA surveillance was politically motivated (more on that later with Durham) reasonable minds cannot disagree that it should have never kept going. He’s not wrong and again hits some key notes. But after processing things taken in today including Trump’s statement and SD’s previous Post about Durham vs Horowitz I think the impeachment sham is now more clear than ever. The swamp particularly from the left has done some naughty things and they sense this time the sunlight carries sentences. For the first time I am no longer just hopeful; I believe there will be some arrests in the near future. Now I’m not silly enough to think it will go all the way up to Obama but he was being briefed on this surveillance; it’s in the report. Going to be tough for them to obfuscate their way out of this one.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Exactly! Whether you like him or not Lindsey Graham is clearly on President Trump’s side as nd speaking up for him. You’d think Grassley would be doing the same at some point soon!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Most important point Lindsay was making: WHO lied to the FISA court about what the sub-source said, for the purpose of keeping going the spying and therefore the attempted coup against President Trump? Gee, do you suppose it was any of the Angry Attorneys that ended up on Mueller’s team?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow Luke, love your optimism. It sure does look like things are turning very much in POTUS’ favor. I keep going back to when he said…I caught them. I caught them all. He doesn’t throw out random comments.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I appreciate your post. Taking a few giant leaps back, these ongoing investigations into the events of spygate have come in phases, and each one, from Mueller to IG reports have exposed new evidence, debunked fervent claims, swept away much of the chaff in a specific sequence, laying the foundation for criminal charges by Durham’s investigation to come.
Each one has made specific recommendations for sweeping reforms, a new OIG investigation has been announced to that effect. Nothing will be as before going forward. I take this as what is meant by “draining the swamp”.
Firing, dismissals, criminal charges are fine, but reforming the institutions to make sure new swampy critters do not arise and run rampant ignoring Law is vital to the Republic.
I find it hard to find any other examples of a country that rises to the challenges on this scale, makes corrections to governance without a blood bath.
Pat yourselves on the back Americans. You have met the enemy and stood up.
LikeLike
“If I were Carter Page I’d go get me a lawyer and sue the hell out of the govt
LikeLike
to get details of the event – there must be a victim. EVERYONE IS TRYING TO HINT THIS – and GET THEM to sue.
it the only way to open the door on the survielliance of an individual , if that individual sues as a victim.
LikeLike
How come no one is mentioning this bombshell verification the Carter page was a CIA asset?
“June 2017 the CIA told FBI Lawyer Kevin Clinesmith Carter Page was working for them; ….”
We discussed this question here for at least a year, only then it was in regards to him being the FBIUCE in the 2012 case wherein he testified in 2016 for the FBI. Whether FBI or CIA it appears that Page operated for the swamp. This is why I caught a page never appeared to be troubled by all the accusations of him being a Russian spy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The way I read it, even though Clinesmith was TOLD Page was CIA, it doesn’t make it true.
LikeLike
it goes like this – PAGE IS AN ASSET FOR THE INTEL AGENCY – GOOD GUY..
CLINESMITH EDITS THAT TO — PAGE IS IN CONTACT WITH RUSSIAS – FISA IS SIGNED ( one of the only 2 facts used as probable cause on the FISA)
CLINESMITH got the slap on the hand by the DOJ last week in the news right?
and this is the FIRST APPLICATION NOT A RENEWAL LIKE THE NEWS was implying…
it appears it was the first!.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Correction: this is why Page never appeared to be troubled by all the accusations of him being a Russian spy.
LikeLike
Lindsey Graham…
maybe changing the laws &/ making it a crime for the FBI to abuse the system the way they have done…its time 4 con•tri•tion kən-trĭsh′ən
n. Sincere remorse for wrongdoing; repentance. synonym: penitence.
n. The act of grinding or rubbing to powder; attrition.
n. Brokenness of spirit for having given offense; deep sorrow for sin or guilt; pious compunction; sincere penitence.
LikeLike
Sen Graham is a vacillating enigma and is looking more shady and suspicious every day as this saga unwinds.
It’s time he was investigated by the FBI. Maybe someone that skilled at faking credibility like Steele etc can write a “chilling, scary, unnerving” dossier about Graham being compromised by both the Iranians and the Chinese Politburo and send it to Ohr or Wray at the FBI so an immediate and secret counter intelligence investigation can commence against him.
if that’s all it allegedly takes to shock and scare experienced battle hardened Senators (or Trump haters) into squealing on your own party’s President to a shady FBI director, just wait until the next POTUS is elected in 2024. This Obama–McCain–Graham investigation precedent and the subsequent multi agency cover ups and obfuscations regarding the real Coup attempt on President Trump could mean a century of back and forth POTUS investigations. But the USA would not likely survive even one more .
——————————————————-
If Barr seriously wants to return fairness to the DOJ, he should start by dropping the Flynn case due to prosecutorial abuse (ie hiding excuplatory evidence, threatening to indict a suspects son) and begin purging the SDNY of Trump haters.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why not just take what you can get from Graham? Sometimes he’s an ally, other times not. I appreciate when he is and I don’t sweat it when he’s not. This press conference was fantastic and, bonus, it’s pretty much impossible for propaganda media to discredit him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I kinda agree Mr. Vindman.
But his regaling the press about how he and McCain fell for the “scary, chilling dossier or were active, willing and “reliable” participants in providing the trashy Dossier with credibility for Comey to exploit made me more unsure of Graham’s true motives.
If he has truly changed and regrets some of his past decisions, then it makes sense to “appreciate when he is” helping Trump, his party and most importantly the best interests of Americans.
LikeLike
…But his press conference today was a very positive one and I probably over reacted to his honest retelling about his part in the Comey–Steele Dossier incident with McCain.
LikeLike
Interested to know what would have motivated Clinesmith to change an email in favor an investigation he was working? I would think that would involve a bias!
LikeLike
He edited it because he needed Russian Contacts with an individual near Trump to SPY.
saying the 1 guy you found with that criteria was also Contacting Russians on behalf of a Criminal Investigation supporting the US would not fit FISA CRITERIA of an AGENT of Russia.
see?
HE HAD TO PLAY IGNORANT to the INFORMANT STATUS so he could put in the FISA request that MALE 1 was in contact with Russians(minus the part of on behalf of the US GOV as an informant).
See how that works?
NO FISA WITHOUT LYINg… and they dont correct it until june 2017 AFTER THE LAST RENEWAL – yeeeeeeeeHAW see how that goes??? FBI LIES and WE Get surveilled… fun times right.
Arrest them all.
LikeLike
The IG report is the whitewash, and it’s still pretty damning, but the prosecutor with power to bring criminal charges has now said he thinks it’s not damning enough. And the Attorney General seems to agree.
http://www.investmentwatchblog.com/the-ig-report-is-the-whitewash-and-its-still-pretty-damning-but-the-prosecutor-with-power-to-bring-criminal-charges-has-now-said-he-thinks-its-not-damning-enough-and-the-attorney/
LikeLiked by 1 person
For what it’s worth, Graham completely exposes the deliberate blinders worn by Horowitz claiming there was no political bias or animus against President Trump evidenced by the FBI and DOJ in it’s investigation! I think he did a very good job and hopefully Graham doesn’t tiptoe or soft pedal Horowitz’s stupidity on Wednesday! Horowitz needs to be exposed for the Obama tool that he is and fired!
LikeLiked by 3 people
None..,,.Horowitz did exactly what the IG is designed to do….create delay, delay, delay, slow down if not impede criminal investigations and purposely provide cover for Congress to hide and quiver…created and designed to protect the swamp….Barr & Durham may just may earn our gratitude and thanks…
LikeLike
This is the second time Lindsey Graham has made me cry a little bit. The first time was when he lashed out at the Dems during the Kavanaugh hearing.
We have been battered since mid 2015 with ridiculous and infuriating irrational anti-Trump propaganda fake news crap. Every frigging day. When someone speaks common sense, especially someone who we know isn’t devoted to Trump, it’s such a huge relief it makes me emotional.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ms. graham be like..
LikeLike
Given Grahams total lack of commitment to actually do anything as opposed to his words (of coarse that’s why McConnell moved him to this committee) and thus driving Trump to the Supreme Court whose chief ‘justice’ was supposed to oversee FISA court, what’s to stop Trump from suing and demanding recusal from Graham and all the Dems and Rinos who have at minimum the appearance of conflict of interest. We cannot clean up the government with politicians from both parties laundering money from foreign aid and who knows what else
LikeLike
This man has posted his own analysis of the report:
https://kunstler.com/clusterf***-nation/the-war-of-the-narratives/
Scroll down to the Monday Evening Update.
LikeLike
“Bias” , Horowitz must have a different dictionary!
LikeLike
The idea that there was a “predicate” to investigate Trump is ludicrous. To arrive at that conclusion one would have to ignore everything that happened Prior to Steele DOSSIER beginning with the NSA illegal queries which were directed towards framing trump and authoring the Steele dossier From within the FBI and State Dept by Nellie Ohr, Simpson, Blumenthal and Cody shearer.
LikeLike
Have not had time to read the report or all the commentary on it. What I am not seeing is ANY discussion of whether Candidate Trump, any member of his family, or any other Republican presidential candidate was the subject of the FISA abuse Judge Collyer’s opinion attributed to the nefarious FBI subcontractors based upon Admiral Rogers’ NSA audit from October 2015 through April 2016 (Hell, I’d settle for just the identities of the subcontractors!!). Did any of the subcontractor 702 searches collect ANY electronic surveillance information on any of those individuals and, if so, what was the nature of such information? Financial? GPS tracking? Phone, email or texting? Internet? Was any such information the subject of an unmasking request? Or made the subject of a presidential briefing? And did any such information overlap with the electronic surveillance authorized by Collyer’s granting of the original Page FISA application, or any of the three renewals?
As to the granting of the original Page FISA application by Collyer, was Candidate/President-Elect/President Trump, or any member of his family, the subject of the electronic surveillance authorized thereby as either a one hop or two hop target? Same questions as to the results of such surveillance? And the surveillance authorized by the renewals?
The lack of curiosity concerning the actual information obtained by the NSA surveillance conducted, and what that information would reveal about the intent of those conducting the surveillance, whether authorized or not, is pretty deafening.
LikeLike
Dunno … it’s really not Horowitz’s role to be “curious.” His role is to report, and indeed he did. You need to read between the lines, but Horowitz gave us plenty of lines. (In some ways, his report reads like an “open code.”)
LikeLike
Lindsey can hold as many pressers as he wants.
I still won’t vote for this pathetic, manipulative, coattail-riding swamp creature next year.
LikeLike
Please oh Please, Please let me wake to news that DC has been reduced to nothing but a smoldering crater. Amen.
LikeLike
In addition to the prosecutorial concerns that Lindsey ought to have, I really want this report to be a shot across the bow that “FISA doesn’t work – at all.” It’s a 1970’s legal concept that has been utterly and completely gamed. Even the judges are saying that it can’t be saved.
I think that both it and PATRIOT should be retired and replaced by something that incorporates these “lessons painfully learned.”
LikeLike
Why do people still trust Carter page and Papadop ? I still think these 2 guys are shady as hell ..
LikeLike
Here’s how I view it in a nutshell:
A FISA is a stay on the 4th Amendment.
Anything other than by-the-law adherence by the FISA principals trips into civil rights violation under color of law. PERIOD.
LikeLike