Sunday Talks: Ted Cruz -vs- Chuck Todd…

Senator Ted Cruz appears on Meet The Press to discuss the fiasco of the impeachment effort…. and things immediately go south. Chuck Todd flips though page of Share Blue and Media Matters talking points while attempting to interrupt and knock down arguments put forth by Senator Cruz.
Always fun to watch Chuck seriously outgunned. Cruz could easily sit on SCOTUS, Chuck, not so much.
Good Ted, chop Chuck up – but its all nonsense on the Russia stuff. It does my head in that Republicans feel they need to ‘defend’ giving arms to one of the most corrupt nations on earth. Ukraine is the last country that should be given missiles or aid – EVER. What happened in Crimea is not what is pushed in the Media. 99% of the citizens wanted out of that corrupt cesspool (Ukraine) and preferred Russia (not matter what you think of it). That is just how it is. Ukraine murdered its own citizens en masse on the Russia/Ukraine border indiscriminately – slaughtered them, and pushed their bodies into ditches (this is proven) under the orders of the likes of ‘Kolomoisky’ and the Obama (and McCain sanctioned groups of Nazi beasts – Kolomoisky lifted billions of the US aid for his own gain, and was one of the main players with Soros (therefore Hillary and the entire Obama state dept, and the recent Burisma scandal. It was he who shot down the plane load of civilians.
All of this is complete guff. Its like arguing about why zebras have polka dots, when they never did, let alone ‘RUSSIA RUSSIA’ hacking emails and on and on and on… it is just insane.
But – THANK YOU TED for saying it – Ukraine blatantly interfered in US election. Chuck tries to call it a nothing burger. Its hilarious.
2/3 of the population of the Crimea is Russian, and only 15% is Ukrainian.
If they wanted to join Russian corruption, and leave Ukrainian corruption behind, then so be it.
Heika,
THANK YOU!!!! One of my dear friends, Alex (from Russia, shocker!) told me the exact same thing. He said the region basically ended up in the hands of the ones with the most firepower, with equal parts ruthlessness. He also said “Imagine going to sleep tonight in the STATE of Florida, and waking up in the COUNTRY of ????” The media has been bulshiffing us about that (and Crimea) for years.
Do you happen to know if there is hope for reform w/Zelensky? I sure hope so.
Ted Cruz is a wild card but if Lindsey’s “sweep the corruption under the rug” is the plan of the GOPe Senate leadership, then Ted is likely the leader of a trio of Kennedy, Blackburn and himself to throw sand in the gears. If the House votes out Articles of Impeachment, what happens in the Senate Judiciary committee will be very interesting. The Clinton “trial” was highly scripted (the SJC rules were approved 100-0) with a known outcome; this Senate trial may be a wild ride.
That was hard to watch. Like really hard. Why do republicans go on these clown shows. To a non observer, few will argue Cruz made outside look good. He appeared hyper defensive, but that’s just me.
Rudy has 3 affidavit ‘s , sworn testimony , proving everything Cruz kinda says but doesn’t. More Rudy, less republicans.
You have to go on the shows. You cannot cede the ground and narrative completely.
Weak performance by Ted.
Does he not know the name Alexandra Chalupa? Does he not know Ukrainians have been convicted of meddling in our elections? Is he unaware of OAN’s investigation?
Rudy has been all over TV talking about the documentation he has of Ukraine meddling.
If Cruz still wants to be President (yes) this is his moment. He should be Trump’s most passionate defender from now to the end of the Senate trial. Trying to triangulate here by being a lukewarm participant would be the end of Ted’s Oval Office dream. Republicans haven’t forgotten his disgraceful performance at the 2016 Convention; Cruz has to make amends with the home team through a passionate and partisan performance.
And even if the Senate impeachment was not at issue, Senator Cruz should use all his resources to defend Donald Trump. :President Trump can only serve 2 terms. Sen Cruz’ best chance to further his OWN political ambitions is to stand with Pres Trump. We will not look kindly on Republicans who work to undermine THIS President.
Nellie Ohr testified under oath she got disinformation from Ukraine.
That’s all people have to say.
I’m Catholic, but I still hate Chuck Todd. At least I don’t hate babies.
The Mephistopheles beard does nothing to help his likability quotient.
I love Ted. I don’t always agree with his political moves but I know he has stellar character, in spite of what some folks think. Stellar character is hard to find. That said, the OTHER Senator from Texas needs to go in the primary! My friend, Dwayne Stovall, is just the man to replace him. Check him out, Texans, at TexansforStovall.com or puttingTexasfirst.com take a few minutes to watch the videos.
Chuck Todd honestly believes he is unbiased and fair minded. While engaged with wrong thinking non progressives he is honor bound to challenge their misunderstanding of neo liberalism.
I assume the network would replace Chuck except they don’t want to admit he’s useless.
I must say that upchuck looks sick or beat up. Is this the face of evil? What happens in the leftist-democrat-media circles when the cameras are turned off? Perhaps this is the honeypot. Ukraine, where supposedly approximately 7 BILLION dollars disappeared, and the DemonRats act like there is no corruption. Follow the Money. Look at the desperation in their faces. This is the source of deep state financing, and they are all connected.
Ukraine is but one of many. THAT is what they are worried about. They know that every cow patty we pick up from their path leads to an even larger pile
The Repypublicans keep playing Defense, arguing legal points.
The only reason the Dems prolong the farce that they are a legitimate party is because the crooked cowardly DoJ has refused for my entire adult life to prosecute high status insiders for their blatant crimes, intell breaches and corruption.
I blame the Dept of Justice for ruining our country. The others are criminal opportunists.
The dirty feds we entrust w guarding our country are an org of flat out traitors.
I agree. Until we the People truly see what CIA/FBI/DOJ and all the rest have perpetrated on this country and actually DO something about it, we are lost.
Bingo.
Chuck Todd is a desperate loser. He knows nobody cares about their partisan impeachment farce and there is nothing he and the fake news media can do about it.
Trump owns the narrative tomorrow.
That was fun! Can we do it again? Please, Please, Please. 🙂
This is the second week in a row that Chuckles Todd’s mantra was “did you get the briefing, did you get the briefing”! I assume, and anyone feel to educate me, that there was some purported briefing, or Chuckles is making it up, allegedly saying Russia was the ONLY country in the whole wide world that attempted to or actually, however the metric of “actually” is measured given the fact the DOJ has said no evidence that one vote was changed, interfered in our elections. So if anyone has the 411 on such a briefing, I’m all ears.
“Did you get the briefing?” means “did you get the swamp memo as to the correct response?”
“Did you get the briefing?” means “did you get the swamp memo as to the correct response?” wink wink wink!
There is a BIG problem that the DeepState Democrats cannot easily solve. If they have to “prove” Russia changed votes, then the whole election system is swisscheese and needs to be fixed. We know there’s tons of holes in the voting system AND that the Democrats don’t want it fixed. So the last thing they want is this.
This is where the white hats, if any, come into play. Show forensic evidence of Russia hacking voting machines. Show how the supposed Soros machines are changing votes. Prove it, then force states to take sensible voting machine security precautions as a prerequisite to participating in national elections (Congress/President). This should probably involve: no online machines, no Soros machines if they do exist, paper trail of all votes, and physical multi-person security for paper ballots, such as only handled under very specific conditions.
Whether vote cheating/voter fraud is committed by foreigners or a domestic enemy, the national elections must be secure!
I posted this in the Horowitz thread, but is seems like this is where it should be…
“I simply want to ask when do we go after the REAL culprits behind all that we have endured going back years, the corrupt ‘MEDIA’???…
None of the Deep State heathens, Brennan, Clapper, Comey, Strozk, Page… even Obama and his WH cabal and dare I say Soros, would have been able to pull of this elaborate scheme without the corrupt Media… They are truly the ones that have driven it all…
As corrupt as the Deep State is, I would venture to say that without the Media they would not have even attempted to begin this treasonous behavior going back a decade or two…
The 1st Amendment does not conflate Freedom of Speech with Sedition and Treason…
I believe that the push back or consequences against the willing accomplices in the media must be stronger than simply changing the channel…
Regardless of whether indictments/convictions materialize or not, if the corrupt media is left in place, unruffled they will simply gloss it all over and start again…
In 2024 they will have identified a new and improved chosen one and begin the process of undoing everything PDJT and we deplorables have accomplished….
The corrupt media is the most dangerous enemy America faces”…
They are certainly a “co-equal” branch of the poisonous tree.
When you can act with immunity, without consequence, and no fear of reprisal, corruption always flourishes.
RR fully agree! Read about the beast in revelations. MSM is the ‘kingmaker’.
“The Late Great Planet Earth” ring a bell…. Yes I know…
The medias evil is clear for all to see
My question is– do the journalists make any money from their position? Or are they just ideologically left leaning and so oblivious to the truth because they want to get “the power?” I guess there is no downside to being found out wrong in the end– so many others are headed down the same path that there is a “herd” mentality.
I think that the media fell to commie lite around
1970-1971. Getting rid of all the wholesome sitcoms,
patriotic variety shows with the “rural purge”.
Everything became “meaningful, relevant” after that.
Watch an old black and white sitcom. Almost all of
them had a moral contained in the script. That disappeared
with all the Norman Lear sitcoms. And MASH. The
writing was very good, but so much propaganda was
being snuck in at every turn.
And, then the news in the networks fell under the
“entertainment” division. With ABC and Roone Arledge
leading the way. Look at news coverage from the late 60s
and earlier. See how much more in depth the coverage was.
Everything changed to catering to please people with the
attention span of a gnat. Once the in depth disappeared,
sound bites took it’s place. Much easier to drive a narrative
when you can quote out of context all day long through
editing. Much more insidious.
I see first hand how all the indoctrination has affected
people by my own parents. They’ve always been democrats,
but my dad was actually outraged by the Clarence Thomas
hearings. His sense of justice and fairplay has been eroded
by all the continual claptrap he sees on TV. I knew that
his objectivity had completely been shut off when he wasn’t
outraged by Lois Lerner’s shennanigans. If the same thing
had occurred 30 years ago, he would have been bending
my ear about “What are they trying to put past us here?”.
All that has been euthanized. He’s 86, and very sharp.
But he fell for all the “press is defending the little guy”
horseshit after watergate. He still believes everything
that he sees come through the screen. I don’t bother
trying to red pill him at this stage. He survived a
widowmaker anterior MI, so I keep my thought to myself.
Poor Chucky got his clock ⏰ cleaned or reamed any way you look at it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He then talks to Cruz like it’s his ex wife who ran off with their children.
Uh … [raises hand, waiting to be called on]. Congress is trying to pass legislation to prevent a pipeline from Russia to Germany? Wait a minute. Isn’t that kind of like Spain passing legislation to stop the Keystone pipeline from Canada to the US? What am I missing? How is a European pipeline any of OUR business?
I second this question
I have ZERO respect for any member of the MSM…..Chuck Todd is without qualification the King Shit of the giant Turd Island that makes today’s networks. What a pathetic excuse!
Despise Todd but not that impressed with Cruz, especially as a supposedly much vaunted debater. He came off as unprepared to counter Todds nonsense, actually dodged Todds strawman about misdeamenors, and overall vague, evasive and even a bit defensive when he wasnt promoting himself.
He’s been this way for 2 years. We’ve hardly heard a peep from him. I don’t know why everyone wanted him as president- he doesn’t appear to be a fighter at all.
I just can’t watch. Chunk is just uncomfortable to witness. And if it weren’t for his double standards …
I second this question
Good to see Cruz fight back, especially when Chuckles taunted him with 2016 campaign attacks by the Donald, which were unfair at the time IMO. He could have done more but was still effective. Chuck Todd is the poster boy for MSM BS. But with so many MSM losers its hard to choose who is the worst of the worst.
