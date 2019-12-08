Rudy Has the Democrats Going Bananas Again – A Trip to Ukraine Triggers DNC Media Reaction….

Rudy Giuliani went to the Ukraine with an investigative journalist team from One America News Network and boy howdy are the democrats going bananas all over again.
In this interview Margaret Brennan sits with jaw agape as she questions Mark Meadows about the latest information that Rudy Giuliani went to Ukraine. WATCH:
.
The DNC media is really worried about anyone going to Ukraine. The over-reactions indicate something very politically damaging to them must emanate from Ukraine.
STRATEGIC APPROACH to DRAIN the SWAMP
[or as POTUS has begun to say, CLEAN the SWAMP]
Pull the initial SEQUENCE of THREADS that cascades through every layer of Corruption
… IRREVERSIBLY.
Has Barr-through-Durham TRIGGERED the CASCADE through Indictments?
Have Revelations been DELAYED to ensure IRREVERSIBILITY?
Did they START with the INTEL Community that knows ALL?
… by TAPPING Foreign EVIDENCE
… then FLIPPING Intel Informants
… who tacitly CONDONED but seldom ASSISTED?
Did they DELAY Indicting POLITICIANS?
… to PRE-EMPT the use of Leverage
… until ALL had been ENSNARED?
Does the UniParty have ANY way to SLOW the SNOWBALL?
LikeLiked by 17 people
Indeed
LikeLiked by 2 people
I wonder when they are going to try to smear the prosecutors.
LikeLike
… whose NOMINATIONS they CONFIRMED. 😎
LikeLiked by 2 people
Or will Democrat Horowitz and his largely Democrat staff produce another milquetoast report, pull punches, and not make the blatant calls on illegality?
12 Hours & counting.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You will hear the screams from the high heavens,
if Horowitz and his DemoRats declare, that there is No There, There!
LikeLike
No matter what Horowitz says, the Dims and MSM will say “there’s no there, there”.
LikeLike
… tomorrow we also learn if Joe diGenova, Victoria Toesing, Sara Carter & Sean Hannity – do they have solid sources?
Months ago they said 3 FISA applications were illegal … then all 4!
diGenova said careers would be ruined, but then has walked back confidence in Horowitz.
Sara Carter (employed by Hannity?) said there would be an AVALANCHE of information.
Tick tock time?
Then Judge Sullivan time?
And pressure seems to be mounting to pass USMCA.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Does Judge Sullivan rule immediately after the IG reports drops? Do we have a specific date?
LikeLike
President Trump said that he caught them. He caught them all. All it took is a President willing to expose the corruption inherent in the system.
LikeLike
M. Brennan: Rudy – nothing from him is credible. You are crazy if you believe anything he says. And, by extension, OAN’s Ukraine reports.
M. Brennan: Schiff – nothing to be even questioned about his credibility, “research”, and anon sources.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Looks like the walls are closing in on PDJT…
😄
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m not sure which videos are funnier “the walls are closing in” or the “bombshell” ones.
LikeLiked by 3 people
You would think. But then you would be wrong. Dems are over-playing theirs cards. And when Trump sweeps the Electoral College and the popular vote in 2020, come back and tell us about you walls. (Because I know the one on our southern border will be going gang-busters.)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Guess I really needed to add “/sarc” to my comment…geez
LikeLiked by 1 person
She would appear to be a Shook Toad apprentice.
LikeLike
Dems? Don’t worry, Rudy was just talking with a few of his Ukrainian beach friends.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Emet, beach friends! 😂 That’s too rich. Love it.
LikeLike
Wow, She is just so sure Giuliani is someone NOT to be trusted to bring accurate information to Congress, that he promotes centering his accusations around Biden and son and of course that’s just a ridiculous idea /s. She dissed him every which way she could and I thought Meadows was a bit weak in telling the real story when he had the chance.
I have never watched this woman before and I will never watch her again.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Way back when, media riffraff were gaga over D.J.Trump. They couldn’t get enough of his wisdom, humor, style.
And Rudy? Rudy was the touchstone of integrity who took down the mafia’s five families, our anchor when the world collapsed around us 9/11.
That’s what’s enduring. No matter what pinheads in echo chambers tell each other.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’ll take it as fact that Rudy has the real goods on a number of people. Ukraine has learned that the SINGLE thing they can do to improve their lot immensely is to uproot internal and international corruption that relates to the U.S. in particular. They benefit from a healthy body politic and also from goodwill from the U.S.
With that motivation, the DC political crowd is going to be flushed thoroughly. Impeachment is their #1 priority, Schiff, Graham, the whole lot of them. I am convinced (two days ago I was of the opposite belief) that if the house tees up impeachment to the senate, that the senate will be a dog left unguarded with a raw steak: completely unable to withhold its natural urge to grab and run. I actually think a conviction would be too easy for too many.
Rationale? Because a dozen votes to remove the president–this president–will be bought with “trillions at stake”. What’s a commission on trillions worth? That’s the retirement opportunity of the century for a dozen senators. AND, DC and the media and half the country will worship them. How can they resist?
LikeLiked by 3 people
The reason that limp, lame articles of impeachment are being pursued is not because the trial will be on their merits; rather, the trial will be nothing more than hand waving before taking Paul Ryan type payoffs for selling out the president.
A senator does not have to provide analysis to prove his mindset behind a vote. He merely votes. Trump can be innocent before the world, but in this case, the leading powers of the world want him gone, and a senator can provide word salad if necessary to explain it all away. Or….say not much and collect from the DC goodwill machine.
LikeLike
evergreen: You think that little of the genius of POTUS, Guiliani and Barr?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I took evergreen’s comments as directed toward the corrupt houses of Congress – especially the Senate…not PDJT & Company
LikeLike
Would you feel secure arguing for your freedom to Schiff sitting in judgment? Clever though you may be, Schiff would just order you condemned.
Does Trump own the path to impeachment? That is, can he stop it? If rolled over, perhaps. Trump won’t roll over. Trump will take it on directly. Just because he is fearless and not embarrassed about standing tall for all the good reasons does not mean he controls Romney or McConnell or a host of other loose wads. If/when he is standing before the senate for their decision, he does not control them or their interests. He can appeal to their constituents, but if, like Paul Ryan, they walk away from their constituents for a DC retirement, then the voters have no control. With no control comes….what?
LikeLike
Why does Margaret Brennan’s chair appear to be higher than Meadows? Is it the old power negotiations trick?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Too young to wear Depends so there must be a port-a-potty rigged under her chair just in case
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wondering why former SoS John Kerry has SUDDENLY jumped in to support Joe Biden for President?
🤔 Gee, was it John Kerry’s State Department, Ambassadors and Embassies that were funneling Money-Laundered KICKBACKS out of Foreign Aid back to Demo☭rats and their sponsoring “Institutions”?
LikeLiked by 9 people
Kerry is there to make sure Biden keeps his tongue mouth. As soon as he starts improvising with state-secrets, Kerry is there to take him out.
LikeLike
“tongue in his mouth”
🙂
LikeLike
The more this plays out the more it seems that Patriots are now in control.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Great thing about Trump he is not part of any political corruption and cannot be blackmailed by the Swamp. Let Rudy find the truth and present it. What are Dem’s and Rhino’s scared of if they did nothing wrong. I think this will get very ugly. Rudy, Barr and the President are no ones fool.
LikeLiked by 4 people
And Durham. Don’t forget him.
I think the way this whole counter coup has gone is get the right people to do the job. There is no boss telling what to do and what to look at. Follow the evidence and the law. Hard to fault an unfair political prosecution that way.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Great thing about Trump he is not part of any political corruption and cannot be blackmailed by the Swamp. Let Rudy find the truth and present it. What are Dem’s and Rhino’s scared of if they did nothing wrong. I think this will get very ugly. Rudy, Barr and the President are no ones fool.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh Margaret, Margaret, Margaret….off to Constitution School you go….bye-bye..
Questioning fairness?
LikeLiked by 3 people
I find it invigorating that a new and small network like OAN would go to Ukraine to conduct interviews and the old revered, rich networks like CNN or NYT wouldn’t/couldn’t send anybody!
I hope OAN finds that “nugget” that upsets this whole hog-trough hoax over on the Dims and blows impeachment off the schedule.
LikeLiked by 5 people
It’s not that they can’t, grumpy…they won’t
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s a large part of what angers them: the Mainstream Media should properly decide what’s a news story and what isn’t. OAN, never mind Rudy, have no business breaking a big news story. In France, a journalist requires a license: that’s what they want to bring to America. You’ll need a license to express your opinion (because its journalism, don’t you know..). And it can’t be Fake News if it comes from them: they’re licensed!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Drudge made his name during Clinton’s Lewinski scandal, OAN is hungry!
LikeLike
Poor Rudy looks so worried in that picture. /s
LikeLiked by 3 people
Note: Schiff received MONEY-LAUNDERED ILLEGAL CAMPAIGN CONTRIBUTIONS
… along with Hillary and Senate Demo☭rats
… via the Cabal-of-EIGHT who were indicted last Friday
… providing MOTIVE for Schiff to OBSTRUCT JUSTICE by Impeaching the President
… and REMOVING his Justice Department Prosecutors
… on behalf of the Foreign-Aid Campaign-Kickback UniParty.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/12/update-bill-barr-indicts-8-including-mueller-top-witness-for-funneling-millions-in-foreign-donations-to-adam-schiff-hillary-clinton-and-top-senate-democrats/
LikeLiked by 4 people
Margaret Brennan: from wikipedia…
“She graduated with honors from the Convent of the Sacred Heart in Greenwich, Connecticut in 1998. At the University of Virginia, she graduated with highest distinction in 2002 with a B.A. in Foreign Affairs and Middle East Studies with a minor in Arabic language. She was named an Emmerich-Wright scholar for her thesis and also studied abroad at Yarmouk University in Irbid, Jordan, on a Fulbright-Hays Grant.”
LikeLike
Apparently, critical thinking skills were not part of any curriculum. Too bad.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Robert:. In fewer words; a liberal brainwashing.
LikeLike
Big Whoop!
And look where she landed $$’s………no Arabic required…….
LikeLike
Mammet principle?
Sundance, Ristvan … get some rest! Big day tomorrow.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Clearly, the democrats see Rudy as more Sherlock Holmes than Inspector Clouseau or their hair and pants wouldn’t be on fire.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Rudy! Steppin’ outta the lane.
GO GET ‘EM!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Anyone beginning to appreciate what our forefathers were feeling during the Continental Congress, with no reliable rules and no recourse?
LikeLiked by 3 people
More proof the main stream media is a joke. What true journalist wouldn’t have curiosity about such a huge story. Their TDS prevents them from acknowledging any source unless it is against President Trump.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Today’s journalist does google searches and plagiarizes articles.
LikeLiked by 3 people
New alternative to Drudge Report –
https://bonginoreport.com/
LikeLiked by 4 people
ooooo! Thank you!
LikeLike
“American Thinker” is a good site too, John.
https://www.americanthinker.com
LikeLike
It’s a good site JohnCasper; I use it daily.
LikeLike
Ukraine has been the corrupt DNC honey pot — will they ever be held accountable for knowingly laundering U.S. aid back into their own pockets? Probably not…
LikeLike
Hmmm. POTUS was touting OANN a couple weeks ago. Now this. Interesting if he can drain the swamp AND their enablers in the Fake News media.
I suspect more coming from OANN.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Dems would love it if they could just get it done, but all of their own corruption keeps getting the way. I just know they are making a deal to let PDT off of the impeachment if he lets them all go. Man the corruption runs deep. I can’t see how they can let this all out. I doubt there is a single govt employee that has clean hands. I would want to take a shower every day after work if I had to work with some of these sleazeballs. Trouble is, some are republican too, what will this do? I guess they are damned if they do and damned if they dont. This will get a whole lot more interesting in the next couple of weeks. I hope they all get what they deserve. I hope Trump gets them all, I hope Trump is assassinated before this is over. I hope for lots, tis the season.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ummm…. Did you MEAN to say ‘assassinated’?
LikeLike
I believe Deborah intended to put a “not” in there, tcb!
LikeLike
“I hope Trump gets them all, I hope Trump is assassinated before this is over.”
typo?
If Trump took a deal to let off Democrats then he gets corrupted and at their mercy. I don’t think you’ll be seeing a deal because we are in crazy town right now. Trump isn’t hands-on the Barr/Durham so he isn’t going to stop anything.
LikeLike
“I hope Trump is assassinated”….I don’t believe you meant to type that…….Damn autocorrect; should read:
“I hope Trump is NOT assassinated”…..
There, fixed it for you!
Later….Skater…:)
LikeLiked by 1 person
its not a coincidence that the same time the OIG report on FISA abuse is coming out, they discover a huge black hole.
http://www.astronomy.com/news/2019/12/this-huge-galaxy-has-the-biggest-black-hole-ever-measured
LikeLike
The Ukrainians remind me of the ferry boat pilot in “The Outlaw Josie Wales”…signing whatever tune required to earn their money. Trump should have the US Secret Service audit US aid to Ukraine and where every penny went since 2014.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Back when they actually made good movies.
I see where you are coming from. One kill shot is all it takes to bring all the bastards down.
LikeLike
She said the impeachment is about interference for the upcoming (2020) election, not past elections. How can they impeach for something that hasn’t even happened? These people are crazy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
p.s. she mentioned that, the issue about the impeachment is on the upcoming election, starting at the 3 min 13 sec mark
LikeLike
How did anyone interfere with the last election? What was the margin of interference?
LikeLike
Mark Meadows: “Great Set”
Me (channeling SD): Mark, that is the specifically designed to “impeach the president set you idiot!”.
LikeLike
I’ve got to admit, watching this clip, I could not contain my chortling in my bedroom. Then came full on belly laughs. When Mark Meadows said that Schiff should hear out what Rudy has to say- I swear Margaret almost keeled over! This was such a great exchange- she really did not see that coming.
LikeLike
I got almost two thirds of the way through the interview before I counldn’t take her voice anymore.
Is it just me, or do a lot of female msm news presenters have an extremely annoying voice?
LikeLike