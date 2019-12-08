Rudy Has the Democrats Going Bananas Again – A Trip to Ukraine Triggers DNC Media Reaction….

Rudy Giuliani went to the Ukraine with an investigative journalist team from One America News Network and boy howdy are the democrats going bananas all over again.

In this interview Margaret Brennan sits with jaw agape as she questions Mark Meadows about the latest information that Rudy Giuliani went to Ukraine. WATCH:

The DNC media is really worried about anyone going to Ukraine.  The over-reactions indicate something very politically damaging to them must emanate from Ukraine.

  1. BlackKnightRides says:
    December 8, 2019 at 10:36 pm

    STRATEGIC APPROACH to DRAIN the SWAMP
    [or as POTUS has begun to say, CLEAN the SWAMP]

    Pull the initial SEQUENCE of THREADS that cascades through every layer of Corruption
    … IRREVERSIBLY.

    Has Barr-through-Durham TRIGGERED the CASCADE through Indictments?

    Have Revelations been DELAYED to ensure IRREVERSIBILITY?

    Did they START with the INTEL Community that knows ALL?
    … by TAPPING Foreign EVIDENCE
    … then FLIPPING Intel Informants
    … who tacitly CONDONED but seldom ASSISTED?

    Did they DELAY Indicting POLITICIANS?
    … to PRE-EMPT the use of Leverage
    … until ALL had been ENSNARED?

    Does the UniParty have ANY way to SLOW the SNOWBALL?

  2. Robert Smith says:
    December 8, 2019 at 10:47 pm

    M. Brennan: Rudy – nothing from him is credible. You are crazy if you believe anything he says. And, by extension, OAN’s Ukraine reports.

    M. Brennan: Schiff – nothing to be even questioned about his credibility, “research”, and anon sources.

  3. bluenova1971 says:
    December 8, 2019 at 10:49 pm

    Looks like the walls are closing in on PDJT…
    😄

  4. Ray Runge says:
    December 8, 2019 at 10:52 pm

    She would appear to be a Shook Toad apprentice.

  5. emet says:
    December 8, 2019 at 10:52 pm

    Dems? Don’t worry, Rudy was just talking with a few of his Ukrainian beach friends.

  6. cjzak says:
    December 8, 2019 at 10:52 pm

    Wow, She is just so sure Giuliani is someone NOT to be trusted to bring accurate information to Congress, that he promotes centering his accusations around Biden and son and of course that’s just a ridiculous idea /s. She dissed him every which way she could and I thought Meadows was a bit weak in telling the real story when he had the chance.

    I have never watched this woman before and I will never watch her again.

    • yucki says:
      December 8, 2019 at 11:39 pm

      Way back when, media riffraff were gaga over D.J.Trump. They couldn’t get enough of his wisdom, humor, style.

      And Rudy? Rudy was the touchstone of integrity who took down the mafia’s five families, our anchor when the world collapsed around us 9/11.

      That’s what’s enduring. No matter what pinheads in echo chambers tell each other.

  7. evergreen says:
    December 8, 2019 at 10:52 pm

    I’ll take it as fact that Rudy has the real goods on a number of people. Ukraine has learned that the SINGLE thing they can do to improve their lot immensely is to uproot internal and international corruption that relates to the U.S. in particular. They benefit from a healthy body politic and also from goodwill from the U.S.

    With that motivation, the DC political crowd is going to be flushed thoroughly. Impeachment is their #1 priority, Schiff, Graham, the whole lot of them. I am convinced (two days ago I was of the opposite belief) that if the house tees up impeachment to the senate, that the senate will be a dog left unguarded with a raw steak: completely unable to withhold its natural urge to grab and run. I actually think a conviction would be too easy for too many.

    Rationale? Because a dozen votes to remove the president–this president–will be bought with “trillions at stake”. What’s a commission on trillions worth? That’s the retirement opportunity of the century for a dozen senators. AND, DC and the media and half the country will worship them. How can they resist?

    • evergreen says:
      December 8, 2019 at 11:03 pm

      The reason that limp, lame articles of impeachment are being pursued is not because the trial will be on their merits; rather, the trial will be nothing more than hand waving before taking Paul Ryan type payoffs for selling out the president.

      A senator does not have to provide analysis to prove his mindset behind a vote. He merely votes. Trump can be innocent before the world, but in this case, the leading powers of the world want him gone, and a senator can provide word salad if necessary to explain it all away. Or….say not much and collect from the DC goodwill machine.

    • abigailstraight says:
      December 8, 2019 at 11:07 pm

      evergreen: You think that little of the genius of POTUS, Guiliani and Barr?

      • bluenova1971 says:
        December 8, 2019 at 11:20 pm

        I took evergreen’s comments as directed toward the corrupt houses of Congress – especially the Senate…not PDJT & Company

      • evergreen says:
        December 8, 2019 at 11:47 pm

        Would you feel secure arguing for your freedom to Schiff sitting in judgment? Clever though you may be, Schiff would just order you condemned.

        Does Trump own the path to impeachment? That is, can he stop it? If rolled over, perhaps. Trump won’t roll over. Trump will take it on directly. Just because he is fearless and not embarrassed about standing tall for all the good reasons does not mean he controls Romney or McConnell or a host of other loose wads. If/when he is standing before the senate for their decision, he does not control them or their interests. He can appeal to their constituents, but if, like Paul Ryan, they walk away from their constituents for a DC retirement, then the voters have no control. With no control comes….what?

  8. Brian Baker says:
    December 8, 2019 at 10:57 pm

    Why does Margaret Brennan’s chair appear to be higher than Meadows? Is it the old power negotiations trick?

  9. BlackKnightRides says:
    December 8, 2019 at 10:58 pm

    Wondering why former SoS John Kerry has SUDDENLY jumped in to support Joe Biden for President?

    🤔 Gee, was it John Kerry’s State Department, Ambassadors and Embassies that were funneling Money-Laundered KICKBACKS out of Foreign Aid back to Demo☭rats and their sponsoring “Institutions”?

  10. Random Comment says:
    December 8, 2019 at 11:01 pm

    The more this plays out the more it seems that Patriots are now in control.

  11. jjs says:
    December 8, 2019 at 11:02 pm

    Great thing about Trump he is not part of any political corruption and cannot be blackmailed by the Swamp. Let Rudy find the truth and present it. What are Dem’s and Rhino’s scared of if they did nothing wrong. I think this will get very ugly. Rudy, Barr and the President are no ones fool.

    • Robert Smith says:
      December 8, 2019 at 11:09 pm

      And Durham. Don’t forget him.

      I think the way this whole counter coup has gone is get the right people to do the job. There is no boss telling what to do and what to look at. Follow the evidence and the law. Hard to fault an unfair political prosecution that way.

  12. jjs says:
    December 8, 2019 at 11:03 pm

    Great thing about Trump he is not part of any political corruption and cannot be blackmailed by the Swamp. Let Rudy find the truth and present it. What are Dem’s and Rhino’s scared of if they did nothing wrong. I think this will get very ugly. Rudy, Barr and the President are no ones fool.

  13. abigailstraight says:
    December 8, 2019 at 11:03 pm

    Oh Margaret, Margaret, Margaret….off to Constitution School you go….bye-bye..
    Questioning fairness?

  14. grumpyqs says:
    December 8, 2019 at 11:03 pm

    I find it invigorating that a new and small network like OAN would go to Ukraine to conduct interviews and the old revered, rich networks like CNN or NYT wouldn’t/couldn’t send anybody!
    I hope OAN finds that “nugget” that upsets this whole hog-trough hoax over on the Dims and blows impeachment off the schedule.

    • bluenova1971 says:
      December 8, 2019 at 11:23 pm

      It’s not that they can’t, grumpy…they won’t

    • Raptors2020 says:
      December 8, 2019 at 11:24 pm

      That’s a large part of what angers them: the Mainstream Media should properly decide what’s a news story and what isn’t. OAN, never mind Rudy, have no business breaking a big news story. In France, a journalist requires a license: that’s what they want to bring to America. You’ll need a license to express your opinion (because its journalism, don’t you know..). And it can’t be Fake News if it comes from them: they’re licensed!

    • Linda K. says:
      December 8, 2019 at 11:47 pm

      Drudge made his name during Clinton’s Lewinski scandal, OAN is hungry!

  15. Judith says:
    December 8, 2019 at 11:07 pm

    Poor Rudy looks so worried in that picture. /s

  16. BlackKnightRides says:
    December 8, 2019 at 11:08 pm

    Note: Schiff received MONEY-LAUNDERED ILLEGAL CAMPAIGN CONTRIBUTIONS
    … along with Hillary and Senate Demo☭rats
    … via the Cabal-of-EIGHT who were indicted last Friday
    … providing MOTIVE for Schiff to OBSTRUCT JUSTICE by Impeaching the President
    … and REMOVING his Justice Department Prosecutors
    … on behalf of the Foreign-Aid Campaign-Kickback UniParty.

    https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/12/update-bill-barr-indicts-8-including-mueller-top-witness-for-funneling-millions-in-foreign-donations-to-adam-schiff-hillary-clinton-and-top-senate-democrats/

  17. Robert Smith says:
    December 8, 2019 at 11:10 pm

    Margaret Brennan: from wikipedia…

    “She graduated with honors from the Convent of the Sacred Heart in Greenwich, Connecticut in 1998. At the University of Virginia, she graduated with highest distinction in 2002 with a B.A. in Foreign Affairs and Middle East Studies with a minor in Arabic language. She was named an Emmerich-Wright scholar for her thesis and also studied abroad at Yarmouk University in Irbid, Jordan, on a Fulbright-Hays Grant.”

  18. Perot Conservative says:
    December 8, 2019 at 11:12 pm

    Mammet principle?

    Sundance, Ristvan … get some rest! Big day tomorrow.

  19. JohnCasper says:
    December 8, 2019 at 11:15 pm

    Clearly, the democrats see Rudy as more Sherlock Holmes than Inspector Clouseau or their hair and pants wouldn’t be on fire.

  20. The Far Side says:
    December 8, 2019 at 11:16 pm

    Rudy! Steppin’ outta the lane.
    GO GET ‘EM!!

  21. BlackKnightRides says:
    December 8, 2019 at 11:16 pm

    Anyone beginning to appreciate what our forefathers were feeling during the Continental Congress, with no reliable rules and no recourse?

  22. bullnuke says:
    December 8, 2019 at 11:18 pm

    More proof the main stream media is a joke. What true journalist wouldn’t have curiosity about such a huge story. Their TDS prevents them from acknowledging any source unless it is against President Trump.

  23. JohnCasper says:
    December 8, 2019 at 11:22 pm

    New alternative to Drudge Report –

    https://bonginoreport.com/

  24. digitaldoofus says:
    December 8, 2019 at 11:23 pm

    Ukraine has been the corrupt DNC honey pot — will they ever be held accountable for knowingly laundering U.S. aid back into their own pockets? Probably not…

  25. Republicanvet91 says:
    December 8, 2019 at 11:32 pm

    Hmmm. POTUS was touting OANN a couple weeks ago. Now this. Interesting if he can drain the swamp AND their enablers in the Fake News media.

    I suspect more coming from OANN.

  26. Deborah Fehr says:
    December 8, 2019 at 11:33 pm

    The Dems would love it if they could just get it done, but all of their own corruption keeps getting the way. I just know they are making a deal to let PDT off of the impeachment if he lets them all go. Man the corruption runs deep. I can’t see how they can let this all out. I doubt there is a single govt employee that has clean hands. I would want to take a shower every day after work if I had to work with some of these sleazeballs. Trouble is, some are republican too, what will this do? I guess they are damned if they do and damned if they dont. This will get a whole lot more interesting in the next couple of weeks. I hope they all get what they deserve. I hope Trump gets them all, I hope Trump is assassinated before this is over. I hope for lots, tis the season.

  27. andy says:
    December 8, 2019 at 11:33 pm

    its not a coincidence that the same time the OIG report on FISA abuse is coming out, they discover a huge black hole.

    http://www.astronomy.com/news/2019/12/this-huge-galaxy-has-the-biggest-black-hole-ever-measured

  28. hokkoda says:
    December 8, 2019 at 11:34 pm

    The Ukrainians remind me of the ferry boat pilot in “The Outlaw Josie Wales”…signing whatever tune required to earn their money. Trump should have the US Secret Service audit US aid to Ukraine and where every penny went since 2014.

    • todayistheday99 says:
      December 8, 2019 at 11:54 pm

      Back when they actually made good movies.

      I see where you are coming from. One kill shot is all it takes to bring all the bastards down.

  29. bessie2003 says:
    December 8, 2019 at 11:38 pm

    She said the impeachment is about interference for the upcoming (2020) election, not past elections. How can they impeach for something that hasn’t even happened? These people are crazy.

  30. todayistheday99 says:
    December 8, 2019 at 11:45 pm

    Mark Meadows: “Great Set”
    Me (channeling SD): Mark, that is the specifically designed to “impeach the president set you idiot!”.

  31. Carrie says:
    December 8, 2019 at 11:55 pm

    I’ve got to admit, watching this clip, I could not contain my chortling in my bedroom. Then came full on belly laughs. When Mark Meadows said that Schiff should hear out what Rudy has to say- I swear Margaret almost keeled over! This was such a great exchange- she really did not see that coming.

  32. Laurie Walker says:
    December 8, 2019 at 11:57 pm

    I got almost two thirds of the way through the interview before I counldn’t take her voice anymore.

    Is it just me, or do a lot of female msm news presenters have an extremely annoying voice?

