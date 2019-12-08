December 8th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1053

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45

40 Responses to December 8th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1053

  1. citizen817 says:
    December 8, 2019 at 12:20 am

  2. citizen817 says:
    December 8, 2019 at 12:21 am

  3. citizen817 says:
    December 8, 2019 at 12:21 am

  4. citizen817 says:
    December 8, 2019 at 12:21 am

  5. Stillwater says:
    December 8, 2019 at 12:22 am

    ***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
    (Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/12/07/december-7th-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1052/comment-page-1/#comment-7633372)

    – – – – – –
    Saturday update – 12/7/19
    – Older Fisher Industries video from 2017 showing various projects they have worked on. Gives a sense of their capability.
    – Tweet with TennesseeStar article.
    – Brian Kolfage tweet with same Official statement posted on WBTW’s instagram account yesterday.
    – Tweet about fake news article from TheHill.
    – Tweet with Guardian article.
    – WBTW Instagram post with call in phone #.
    – Retweet of CBP twitter report.

    – – – – – –
    ***Praise: 🧱🧱🧱 Fisher Sand & Gravel has been awarded “mammoth” border wall contract (receiving 268M of this 400M project) to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona. Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020. (12/2/19) (2 days of posts here & here.)
    ***Praise: Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House. (12/4/19) (RSVP Confirmation from WH & 2 photos.)

    Prayer for the work crews.
    Pray:
    – for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction for the work crews, security personnel, legal team, CBP, DHS, Army and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, and other projects
    – that work would go smoothly with quality construction; with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
    – that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
    – that any Temporary Restraining Orders that may have been put in place this week to halt construction would be resolved/dropped and work will continue so that the 3.5 mile project would be completed by WBTW’s January 15 goal (Date may be pushed further as video was made a few days before Fisher Industries was ordered not to build wall.).

    – that Project 2’s wall demonstration will provide the evidence necessary to overcome any objections and show that WBTW/Fisher Industries can rapidly complete large sections of wall, with a superior build, at the lowest price
    – that this demonstration of the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain would provide undeniable proof that the design is sound and they are able to safely and effectively build it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley

    – that the Government would purchase all projects that WBTW builds so the funds can be rolled into new &/or larger projects in the future and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
    (This, in addition to ongoing fundraising, will allow WBTW/Fisher to continue to self fund projects, build their reputation/resume, while they continue to pursue other avenues which could lead to government contracts down the road.)

  6. citizen817 says:
    December 8, 2019 at 12:22 am

  7. citizen817 says:
    December 8, 2019 at 12:22 am

  8. citizen817 says:
    December 8, 2019 at 12:23 am

  9. citizen817 says:
    December 8, 2019 at 12:24 am

  10. citizen817 says:
    December 8, 2019 at 12:24 am

    Trump Retweet

  11. citizen817 says:
    December 8, 2019 at 12:25 am

    Trump Retweet

  12. Grandma Covfefe says:
    December 8, 2019 at 12:25 am

    — * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” Jesus Is The Reason For The Season ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA *

    One more day then Trump KAG Rally in Hershey (Candy Bar), PA Tue Dec 10, 7pm ET

    🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
    —————–
    🌟 “All people will fear; they will proclaim the works of God
    and ponder what he has done.” 🌟 — Ps 64:9
    ————–
    ***Praise: News Flash! 8:1-Eight regulations eliminated for every one new regulations, not 2:1 as promised by President Trump—Promise Made, Promise Kept
    ***Praise: Regulation cuts will save over $3,000 a year for a typical family in USA
    ***Praise: 158 Million Americans are now working-highest ever in history
    ***Praise: One-on-one hostage exchange with Iran was successful, no money payout involved
    ————–
    🙏 Pray:
    — for protection for President Trump & MAGA Team
    — for Pensacola victims and other shooting victims around USA in recent days
    — for protection and cooperation for Giuliani…he found info in Ukraine/Budapest and want to share with Congress and Attorney General/DoJ
    — the fake impeachment drama in search of a nonexistent crime, to get Scrub away
    — for empowerment for all Patriots to continue to stand their ground, fight against Opposition and their ongoing lies
    — for protection for White House, all AF One Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
    — Presidential Candidate Democlowns, old & new, to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, rumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof–
    — for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
    — Protection for: USSS, all Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
    — for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
    — for speed in WALLbuilding and safety for WALLbuilders
    — for Mexico to honor their promises to President Trump about invaders/cartels
    — for Sundance, AdRem, Menagerie, and the Treehouse crew–They are so appreciated for their work in the Treehouse
    — for protection/healing for all American children/youth and our young Landen
    — *🇺🇸* God Bless America *🇺🇸*

    🦅 “More than 2,000 years ago, a brilliant star shone in the East.”
    (12-5-19, Nat’l Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony)
    — 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
    👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Sunday, December 8, 2019 — 👌
    Countdown: 331 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” Win

  13. citizen817 says:
    December 8, 2019 at 12:26 am

    Trump Retweet

  14. citizen817 says:
    December 8, 2019 at 12:27 am

    Trump Retweet

    Like

    December 8, 2019 at 12:28 am

    Trump Retweet

    Like

    December 8, 2019 at 12:29 am

    Trump Retweet

    Like

    December 8, 2019 at 12:30 am

    Still Standing with Michael Caputo
    DOJ – IG Report (Ep. 53)

    https://www.stillstandingpodcast.com/podcast/episode/5425845c/doj-ig-report-ep-53

    Michael Caputo|12/6/2019

    Topic: I get into what to expect in the soon to be released DOJ Inspector General report … All that and much, much more hard-hitting political commentary.

    https://www.stillstandingpodcast.com/

  18. citizen817 says:
    December 8, 2019 at 12:32 am

  19. citizen817 says:
    December 8, 2019 at 12:33 am

  20. citizen817 says:
    December 8, 2019 at 12:34 am

  21. lida rose says:
    December 8, 2019 at 12:40 am

    God Bless and Protect President Donald Trump
    Dear Lord, let us save Our Country

  22. Lucille says:
    December 8, 2019 at 12:44 am

    NYC: Hizballah sleeper agent gets 40 years for jihad terror activity, New York Times sheds bitter tears
    December 7, 2019 5:00 PM By Robert Spencer

    The New York Times describes Ali Kourani as a “Lebanese immigrant,” for an audience that believes Donald Trump is a new Hitler for wanting to restrict mass immigration.

    https://www.jihadwatch.org/2019/12/nyc-hizballah-sleeper-agent-gets-40-years-for-jihad-terror-activity-new-york-times-sheds-bitter-tears

  23. JohnCasper says:
    December 8, 2019 at 12:45 am

    Impeachment isn’t everything, it’s the only thing!
    – Queen of Hate Pelosi

  25. citizen817 says:
    December 8, 2019 at 12:49 am

  28. nwtex says:
    December 8, 2019 at 1:07 am

  29. nwtex says:
    December 8, 2019 at 1:18 am

    The bottom one is the one I want to post but since it’s a reply to the one on top I can’t seem separate the two. There must be a way but after 12 years it still has me stumped. If any one has the secret I’d like to know.

  30. Lucille says:
    December 8, 2019 at 1:39 am

    This arrived into my mailbox at 8:41 PM PT….
    “President Trump Delivers Remarks at the Israeli American Council Na…”
    The White House

    …and just now I tried to view it and up popped a notice from YouTube….
    “This video is private.
    Sorry about that.”

    Is YouTube censoring The White House Channel? Should we expect them to remove the channel before the election?

