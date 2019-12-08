December 8th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1053

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
Winning…Winning…Winning
Always amazes me the extent a politician such as Pelosi will put themselves ahead of the best interests for masses of millions.
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/12/07/december-7th-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1052/comment-page-1/#comment-7633372)
– – – – – –
Saturday update – 12/7/19
– Older Fisher Industries video from 2017 showing various projects they have worked on. Gives a sense of their capability.
– Tweet with TennesseeStar article.
– Brian Kolfage tweet with same Official statement posted on WBTW’s instagram account yesterday.
– Tweet about fake news article from TheHill.
– Tweet with Guardian article.
– WBTW Instagram post with call in phone #.
– Retweet of CBP twitter report.
– – – – – –
***Praise: 🧱🧱🧱 Fisher Sand & Gravel has been awarded “mammoth” border wall contract (receiving 268M of this 400M project) to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona. Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020. (12/2/19) (2 days of posts here & here.)
***Praise: Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House. (12/4/19) (RSVP Confirmation from WH & 2 photos.)
Prayer for the work crews.
Pray:
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction for the work crews, security personnel, legal team, CBP, DHS, Army and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, and other projects
– that work would go smoothly with quality construction; with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that any Temporary Restraining Orders that may have been put in place this week to halt construction would be resolved/dropped and work will continue so that the 3.5 mile project would be completed by WBTW’s January 15 goal (Date may be pushed further as video was made a few days before Fisher Industries was ordered not to build wall.).
– that Project 2’s wall demonstration will provide the evidence necessary to overcome any objections and show that WBTW/Fisher Industries can rapidly complete large sections of wall, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that this demonstration of the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain would provide undeniable proof that the design is sound and they are able to safely and effectively build it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley
– that the Government would purchase all projects that WBTW builds so the funds can be rolled into new &/or larger projects in the future and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
(This, in addition to ongoing fundraising, will allow WBTW/Fisher to continue to self fund projects, build their reputation/resume, while they continue to pursue other avenues which could lead to government contracts down the road.)
Type and scale of projects Fisher Industries has completed from around the country.
Fisher Projects and Locations – (2:16) – 7/11/17
Tweet with article.
Brian Kolfage: A little adversity makes the victory all that much more sweet. We won’t stop fighting to stop women & children from being enslaved by cartels.
If a Butterfly Flaps its Wings in Court, a Judge May Block Construction of the Border Wall – 12/7/19
Article: https://tennesseestar.com/2019/12/07/if-a-butterfly-flaps-its-wings-in-court-a-judge-may-block-construction-of-the-border-wall/
Tweet with screenshot of WBTW’s “Official Statement” which I posted yesterday.
Brian Kolfage: Very proud of our legal team for getting @WeBuildtheWall dropped from case completely. As DHS Secretary Chad Wolf said regarding the wall we built in Sunland Park, it was a ‘game changer’. The wall being constructed by Fisher on project 2 will also be ‘game changing’.
Q: Can’t wait till the IRS looks into how you’re spending all of those donations you’re receiving. What a scam.
Brian Kolfage: Yup just like it’s annotated on our website 🙂 and verified by the required external audit per IRS requirements.
Q: Biggest con job and rip-off since Trump started making huge sums on campaign T-shirts and hats … not toforget its also continuing illegally.
Brian Kolfage: Totally! Of it was illegal it would be stopped
Q: The Sunland Wall is amazing!! We live just a couple miles from it and are so THANKFUL you built it! Thank you from El Paso!🇺🇸
Brian Kolfage: Thank you!
Tweet with article full of inaccuracies. (I censored some language in the tweet.)
Brian Kolfage: FULLSCALE MELTDOWN! … these people can’t even get the story right. Who’s fact checking them? Did they even read the court document? Did they ask fisher what was going on? Nope.
Article: https://thehill.com/latino/473499-construction-of-private-border-wall-continues-despite-order-from-judge-to-temporarily
Brian Kolfage: Fact checkers contact me and I’ll give you an exclusive
Tweet essentially saying that Foreman Mikes video was taken days prior to Fisher being ordered not to build.
Q: Not disagreeing with you. Just wondering what this was about (references 12/3/19 Foreman Mike video)
Brian Kolfage: This was days before they order fisher “Not to build wall”
Tweet in response to article.
Brian Kolfage: .@ninalakhani when have I called migrants terrorists? Your source is me calling los zetas cartel members terrorist you idiot. We know you support open borders but don’t be LAZY and LIE! fact check your own sources and UPDATE!
Article: https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2019/dec/06/private-border-wall-construction-continues-despite-court-order
Brian Kolfage: Or do you simply support the Los Zetas cartel and are sympathetic to them so you call them migrants?
WeBuildTheWall Instagram post – 12/7/19
Link: https://www.instagram.com/p/B5x488hABOs/
Brian Kolfage retweet of CBP twitter report other wall construction projects (not WBTW).
CBP: Construction of the new border wall system continues.
@USBPChief: “Not only will the border wall system slow or stop illegal activity to give agents time to respond, but its design will help keep them safe while they patrol the border.” Details: http://bit.ly/35DfakZ
Trump Retweet
Trump Retweet
— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” Jesus Is The Reason For The Season ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA *
One more day then Trump KAG Rally in Hershey (Candy Bar), PA Tue Dec 10, 7pm ET
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————–
🌟 “All people will fear; they will proclaim the works of God
and ponder what he has done.” 🌟 — Ps 64:9
————–
***Praise: News Flash! 8:1-Eight regulations eliminated for every one new regulations, not 2:1 as promised by President Trump—Promise Made, Promise Kept
***Praise: Regulation cuts will save over $3,000 a year for a typical family in USA
***Praise: 158 Million Americans are now working-highest ever in history
***Praise: One-on-one hostage exchange with Iran was successful, no money payout involved
————–
🙏 Pray:
— for protection for President Trump & MAGA Team
— for Pensacola victims and other shooting victims around USA in recent days
— for protection and cooperation for Giuliani…he found info in Ukraine/Budapest and want to share with Congress and Attorney General/DoJ
— the fake impeachment drama in search of a nonexistent crime, to get Scrub away
— for empowerment for all Patriots to continue to stand their ground, fight against Opposition and their ongoing lies
— for protection for White House, all AF One Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns, old & new, to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, rumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof–
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, all Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for speed in WALLbuilding and safety for WALLbuilders
— for Mexico to honor their promises to President Trump about invaders/cartels
— for Sundance, AdRem, Menagerie, and the Treehouse crew–They are so appreciated for their work in the Treehouse
— for protection/healing for all American children/youth and our young Landen
— *🇺🇸* God Bless America *🇺🇸*
🦅 “More than 2,000 years ago, a brilliant star shone in the East.”
(12-5-19, Nat’l Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony)
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Sunday, December 8, 2019 — 👌
Countdown: 331 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” Win
Trump Retweet
Trump Retweet
Trump Retweet
Trump Retweet
Still Standing with Michael Caputo
DOJ – IG Report (Ep. 53)
https://www.stillstandingpodcast.com/podcast/episode/5425845c/doj-ig-report-ep-53
Michael Caputo|12/6/2019
Topic: I get into what to expect in the soon to be released DOJ Inspector General report … All that and much, much more hard-hitting political commentary.
https://www.stillstandingpodcast.com/
God Bless and Protect President Donald Trump
Dear Lord, let us save Our Country
NYC: Hizballah sleeper agent gets 40 years for jihad terror activity, New York Times sheds bitter tears
December 7, 2019 5:00 PM By Robert Spencer
The New York Times describes Ali Kourani as a “Lebanese immigrant,” for an audience that believes Donald Trump is a new Hitler for wanting to restrict mass immigration.
https://www.jihadwatch.org/2019/12/nyc-hizballah-sleeper-agent-gets-40-years-for-jihad-terror-activity-new-york-times-sheds-bitter-tears
Impeachment isn’t everything, it’s the only thing!
– Queen of Hate Pelosi
