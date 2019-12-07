Velvet Revolutionaries – Iran and U.S. Exchange Assets…

While the U.S. calls Xiyue Wang a “scholar” and Iran calls Massoud Soleimani a “scientist“, it’s likely both were not exactly forthcoming as as they presented themselves to the professional networks within each host nation.

Just my cynical opinion [nudge, nudge – wink, wink – say no more, say no more]…

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A Princeton scholar held for three years in Iran on widely criticized espionage charges was freed Saturday as part of a prisoner exchange that saw America release a detained Iranian scientist, a rare diplomatic breakthrough between Tehran and Washington after months of tensions.

The trade on the tarmac of a Swiss airport saw Iranian officials hand over Chinese-American graduate student Xiyue Wang for scientist Massoud Soleimani, who had faced a federal trial in Georgia over charges he violated sanctions by trying to have biological material brought to Iran. (read more)

Statement from President Donald J. Trump on the Release of Xiyue Wang:

“After more than three years of being held prisoner in Iran, Xiyue Wang is returning to the United States. A Princeton University graduate student, Mr. Wang had been held under the pretense of espionage since August 2016. We thank our Swiss partners for their assistance in negotiating Mr. Wang’s release with Iran. The highest priority of the United States is the safety and well-being of its citizens. Freeing Americans held captive is of vital importance to my Administration, and we will continue to work hard to bring home all our citizens wrongfully held captive overseas.” ~ President Donald Trump

Rivkin Project