Saturday December 7th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
The Oberg Color Film Footage of Pearl Harbor – December 7, 1941
Happy Caterday, Treepers!
Hahaha… thanks, Garrison. That was a fun romp.
Unos Baric is a young guitarist from Slovenia who has quickly earned my respect (such as it is) for being a remarkably gifted classical guitarist. Some people just seem to have “it” and this guy is definitely one of those people. This is not an easy piece to play well because it requires some 5 fret stretches which are a challenge for most guitarists. Unos, however, is making these 5-fret stretches with complete ease while simultaneously maintaining the requisite lyricism of this beautiful piece. Dammit. 🙂
He makes it seem easy. Lovely.
