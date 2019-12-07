Devin Nunes: “My phone records don’t match what Schiff, Dems put in report”…

HPSCI Ranking Member Devin Nunes discusses his review of phone records, and how the mysteriously collected phone data that Chariman Schiff put into his impeachment report doesn’t match with his own review.
Geez.. can somebody step in and hold this Shiff clown responsible for this crap.. outrageous!!!
NO! What aren’t u getting?
No surprise here
Wow , pencil neck needs to be investigated immediately.. scumbag . I hope Nunes demands an investigation asap .. no time to be nice to fellow congressmen..
If people arent held accountable, I fear for the rest of us.
What on earth can stop him? I don’t get it. There are all sorts of ‘safe-gaps’ put on a rogue president but what happens when this happens? WHO is Shiff accountable to? I am not asking that in general way looking for a benign answer such as ‘the voters’. What actually happens when this happens? What if Hitler was Shiff (I know, its close) so what is to be done here within the system of checks and balances? Anyone? Does it actually come down to the only action possible (of account) that Nunes has to sue Shiff as a private matter? This makes no sense.
It’s like with Flynn. The only way justice will occur is because of him pursuing it as a private matter – thank goodness Sidney Powell. All of what is occurring indicates whatever this is (the consitution?) its not working. As I said, if (the Democratic Party) was Hitler and his Nationalsozialistische Deutsche Arbeiterpartei – then is this how easy it is for an abomination (was it was for him back then) to take power and lever and use it to his hearts content (as is Shiff)??
Sorry – for grammar, rushing
Once FBI gets done investigating Republicans, they will find time to investigate the dems (sarc.)
He he… yeh
Would love to see Jim Jordan grin at Schiff and then “Lights Out”! (I can dream…right?) 😉
I think the call log graphic Schiff put out was a cut &paste job on par with that ridiculous narrative he laid out when he first described the call that started this whole sham.
Nunes is being EXTREMELY careful in what he says publicly. He knows he has likely spoken to Parnas (sp?) but he will not definitely say yes or no He knows he has done nothing wrong, but he is making SURE that he doesn’t get caught in a public lie.
They are gonna get Schiff, and good. You can see the cold burn in Nunes. They are furious with Schiff and the Dems.
Maybe it was just “a parody” of Devin Nunes’ phone logs…isn’t that what Schiffy claimed when he got caught trying to enter a totally false transcript of the President’s telephone call with the new Ukrainian President?
If Schiff doctored evidence of the phone calls and that gets into the report or documents sent to the Senate you’d have a clear-cut federal crime!”
