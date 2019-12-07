December 7th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1052

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” The Spirit of America CHRISTmas ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA *
———————-Pearl Harbor Remembrance————————-
**NOW, THEREFORE, I, DONALD J. TRUMP, President of the United States of America, do hereby proclaim December 7, 2019, as National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.
**On this day, we resolve forever to keep the memory of the heroes of Pearl Harbor alive as a testament to the tremendous sacrifices they made in defense of freedom and all that we hold dear.
**IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand this sixth day of December, in the year of our Lord two thousand nineteen, and of the Independence of the United States of America the two hundred and forty-fourth.
———————-
2 day til Trump KAG Rally in Hershey (Candy Bar), PA Tue Dec 10, 7pm ET
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————–
🌟 “He will turn their own tongues against them and bring them to ruin;
all who see them will shake their heads in scorn.” 🌟 — Ps 64:8
————–
***Praise: President Trump, the Cabinet, and MAGA Team are the BEST
***Praise: Thanks to Pres. Trump, Americans get to keep more of their hard-earned money
***Praise: For the year…Dow up 18.65%, S & P up 2.36%, Nasdaq up 29.17%
***Praise: 266,000 jobs added in Nov–7M jobs since election
***Praise: 3.5% unemployment rate- lowest in 50 yrs, 2.5M American out of poverty
————–
🙏 Pray:
— for protection and safe traveling for President Trump & MAGA Team as attend 2 speaking events in FL at 6:30pm and 8pm ET. (Dep Wh 2:30pm ET ***Arr back at WH 12:05am ET Sunday)
— for Pensacola victims and other shooting victims around USA in recent days
— the fake impeachment drama in search of a nonexistent crime, to get Scrub away
— for empowerment for all Patriots to continue to stand their ground, fight against Opposition and their ongoing lies
— for protection for White House, all AF One Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns, old & new, to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, rumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof–
— the entire Cabal comes to the Light & that our country returns to it’s Christian Roots
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, all Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for speed in WALLbuilding and safety for WALLbuilders
— for Mexico to honor their promises to President Trump about invaders/cartels
— for protection/healing for all American children/youth and our young Landen
— *🇺🇸* It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like CHRISTmas *🇺🇸*
🦅 “Later that night, African American community centers held an outdoor worship service on these grounds. And during that service, the Washington Monument was illuminated with a beautiful cross, a powerful reminder of the meaning of Christmas.”
(12-5-19, Nat’l Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony)
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Saturday, December 7, 2019 — 👌
Countdown: 332 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” Win
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/12/06/december-6th-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1051/comment-page-1/#comment-7630283)
– – – – – –
Thursday update summary – 12/5/19
As anticipated…
There appears to be two lawsuits this week with 1 or 2 temporary restraining orders to halt wall construction:
– One brought by The National Butterfly Center against WBTW on Tuesday (11/3/19)
– and one brought by the federal government against WBTW and Fisher Industries on Thursday (11/5/19). Since then, WBTW has been dropped from the federal TRO. Fisher Industries remains on it.
– In a 12/4/19 CNN article below Brian mentioned in regard to the first lawsuit that it was fake news and they had not heard anything and had not been served. Later on on Thursday he mentioned that it would unravel soon due to baseless claims.
– So it appears that there is one TRO on Fisher Industries (WBTW dropped from TRO) resulting from the federal lawsuit and a status conference is scheduled for Dec. 12.
Friday update – 12/6/19
– Official statement (dated yesterday) from WBTW on the wall situation at Project 2.
– Misc. tweets
– – – – – –
***Praise: 🧱🧱🧱 Fisher Sand & Gravel has been awarded “mammoth” border wall contract (receiving 268M of this 400M project) to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona. Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020. (12/2/19)
***Praise: Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House. (12/4/19)
Prayer for the work crews.
Pray:
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction for the work crews, security personnel, legal team, CBP, DHS, Army and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, and other projects
– that work would go smoothly with quality construction; with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that any Temporary Restraining Orders that may have been put in place this week to halt construction would be resolved/dropped and work will continue so that the 3.5 mile project would be completed by WBTW’s January 15 goal.
– that Project 2’s wall demonstration will provide the evidence necessary to overcome any objections and show that WBTW/Fisher Industries can rapidly complete large sections of wall, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that this demonstration of the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain would provide undeniable proof that the design is sound and they are able to safely and effectively build it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley
– that the Government would purchase all projects that WBTW builds so the funds can be rolled into new &/or larger projects in the future and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
(This, in addition to ongoing fundraising, will allow WBTW/Fisher to continue to self fund projects, build their reputation/resume, while they continue to pursue other avenues which could lead to government contracts down the road.)
WeBuildTheWall Instagram post – 12/6/19
“It’s no surprise that environmentalist groups are trying their hardest to stop our second wall build after they were unsuccessful on wall one. With that said, we want to address the issue and clarify the situation, especially in light of mixed messages, rumors, and even completely false and misleading news that’s out there.”
OFFICIAL STATEMENT:
The more detailed study provided to the IBWC by Fisher Industries today demonstrates that the wall will have no adverse hydrological impact on the Rio Grande. We are confident that the IBWC will reach the same conclusion and the court will allow Fisher Industries to continue building. We Build the Wall is committed to securing every section of the border with barriers appropriate for that section. As Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf said regarding the wall we built in Sunland Park, NM, it was a ‘game changer.’ We will continue to change the game as we use private funds to protect our borders, defeat the cartels, and assist the US Border Patrol.
Link: https://www.instagram.com/p/B5v6drvgKB5/
Tweet with Breitbart article & video. Report by Brandon Darby.
Brian Kolfage: Border agents are busting their ***** and putting their lives on the line. All these trails were found in McAllen! Let’s stop all people who are enabling the cartels to profit, thrive on American soil and putting agents in danger.
Foreman Mike Facebook post: Border agents are working hard and putting their lives on the line. All these trails were found in McAllen where we’re building wall #2, but have (temporarily) been stopped from putting up our wall. Why would groups against a border barrier, that would stop this dangerous illegal activity, want to keep the trails flowing and growing?
Let’s stop all people who are enabling the cartels to profit, thrive on American soil and putting agents in danger. #BUILDTHEWALL
Help us fight for the right to protect our nation at the border by building a wall We The People need:
🚨 http://www.WeBuildTheWall.us
Dave Hendricks retweet. Screenshot of Q&A texts between Salvador Hernandez & Brian Kolfage.
Angel Mom Mary Ann Mendoza ⭐️: Non-citizens constitute only about 7 percent of the U.S. population. Yet the latest data from the Justice Department’s Bureau of Justice Statistics reveals that non-citizens accounted for nearly two-thirds (64 percent) of all federal arrests in 2018
Brian Kolfage retweet of video he made numerous comments on yesterday.
Brian Kolfage: And there wasn’t 1000 prego women with anchor babies climbing it either… like we saw rushing the border before the wall.
Stilwater:
I haven’t seen any info on Brian’s visit to the WH. Maybe you posted it earlier. I hope it went well.
Stillwater:
***Additional tweets (Group 1) – Dec 5/6, 2019***
Tweet with screenshot of news headline.
Brian Kolfage: And @TheDemocrats want open borders. We have been briefed that many Islamic terrorists have been caught trying to enter the USA.
Tweet commenting on CBP twitter report. – 3 pictures.
Brian Kolfage: Great job @cbp another convicted rapist caught entering the USA. Anyone enabling these sickos to enter have a special place in hell.
Brian Kolfage: Mexico can’t even rid themselves of the terror orgs that have infiltrated more than half their government. They are a FAILED Narco state with terrorist thugs running wild.
Brian Kolfage: We will unleash the kraken soon on who the political players are with enabling these cartels to profiteer from open borders. Their games are coming to an end
Tweet with screenshot of headlines.
Brian Kolfage: Can we get a retweet if you are sick of fake LIB environmental groups enabling women and children to be raped by human traffickers. If you want open borders you are complicit to putting these women and children in harms way.
***Additional tweets (Group 2) – Dec 5/6, 2019***
Tweet commenting on CBP twitter report.
Brian Kolfage: Great job agents busting up fake families! Women and children being used in the sex slavery industry Is disgusting and @WeBuildtheWall is committed to protecting women and children from predators and those enabling it.
Tweet commenting on ICE twitter report.
Brian Kolfage: Great work @ICEgov saving children from the sex industry. Wish left wing enviro freaks cared for children as much as they do insects.
I am glad the President called them on this.
It is a huge national problem. It isn’t just TV and it isn’t just politics. Many books on any number of subjects are total fabrications that gain respect because they are a book. The Bible is a book so all other books are researched and accurate, right?
My pet peeve about most award winning, authoritative, world renowned, acknowledged expert TV commentators and book authors is that don’t know or care about one thing they are talking about. From documentary producers to historic vehicle authors to CNN. The worst thing is they believe their own propaganda.
This is worth repeat posting during the Dems Impeachment farce.
Justin Trudeau: “Hey Macron–Boris. You guys should have seen the Dem’s jaws drop to the floor when they saw the Jobs Report video above.”
Macron: “Sacre bleu! Il Nous Fait Regarder Mauvais.”
President Trump Ended Ghoulish Contract to Create “Humanized Mice” Using Aborted Babies
ACLJ – December 6, 2019
At the beginning of the year, we told you that we had issued a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request to discover more about this unsettling experimentation being conducted by NIH, which had contracted with University of California San Francisco (UCSF) to “obtain the body parts from unborn babies to make at least two types of ‘humanized mice.’”
https://www.lifenews.com/2019/12/06/president-trump-ended-ghoulish-contract-to-create-humanized-mice-using-aborted-babies/
The American Center for Law and Justice (ACLJ) is led by Jay Sekulow, ACLJ Chief Counsel. He is also one of President Trump’s attorneys.
It makes me shudder to think we must walk the earth amongst such ghouls.
Yes, exactly. I wonder if the NIH and UCSF were also been in cooperation with Planned Parenthood since they are the entity which sells baby parts for experiments.
If I wanted a rat person I’d grab a Democrat.
Citizen: We almost posted this video at the same time. The more the merrier IMO.
God Bless and Protect President Donald Trump
Lord, let us save Our Country
lol
“I don’t care” is exactly the response when provided evidence of their failures..
Trump Retweet
MSM is really trashing itself. hehe
Just saw Grandma’s Psalm for the day (thanks, Grandma!):
🌟 “He will turn their own tongues against them and bring them to ruin;
all who see them will shake their heads in scorn.” 🌟 — Ps 64:8
Goes for both the Den Party AND their MSM, of course.
Hilarious video! A guy got a Walmart employee to page a Mr. Clinton Killedpstein.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Love this so much. She is so sweet, and the “customer” so polite. Really hilarious!
I wonder how many votes for impeachment Palsy Pelosi lost today. I have gone along with the conventional wisdom that impeachment by the house is a done deal but now I’m beginning to question that. It takes a simple majority (218 votes minimum) and the unemployment news today had to leave a mark on some of the fence sitters.
This is so lame –
Just run them over and give them Darwin Awards.
LikeLike
Democrats used a deceptively edited video of President Donald Trump in Wednesday’s first House Judiciary Committee hearing on impeachment, using “experts” in constitutional law to claim, falsely, that he believes he has absolute power.
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/12/06/democrats-used-deceptively-edited-video-of-trump-in-judiciary-committee-impeachment-hearing/
Time to call Pierre …
Retirees should say ‘no thanks’ to Romney’s Social Security plan
The last thing America’s retirees need is Sen. Mitt Romney’s (R-Utah) hands on their future Social Security benefits. Yet that is precisely what may happen if a piece of draft legislation by the Utah senator isn’t relegated to the dust bin of history — and fast. Romney’s proposed TRUST act aims to establish “rescue committees” for federal trust funds, including Social Security. These committees would operate outside of regular order and their recommendations would be fast-tracked to the Senate floor.
https://thehill.com/opinion/white-house/468907-retirees-should-say-no-thank-to-romneys-social-security-plan
So let’s play along with Nervous Nancy’s claim that she doesn’t hate Trump.
If she doesn’t hate him, how does she explain her irrational actions involving the entire impeachment charade? Surely, there must be a reason for it. I can only conclude she is in mortal fear of her and her party’s many crimes being exposed.
To be honest, it has always bugged me to hear the pundits blame the Democrats’ actions on their hatred of Trump because it’s almost a way of justifying it. The fact is that they are lying, they know they are lying and they are doing it as a means to an end, not out of blind hatred. Sure, most of them hate him, too, but that is not why they are trying to impeach him.
I think Trump deliberately does things (like tweeting) to agitate them so they will make mistakes and expose themselves. This is as effective as it is entertaining.
Sorry if this was posted on yesterday’s thread — it’s hysterical!
OK — embedding the tweet didn’t work so let’s try it this way:
