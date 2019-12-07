Beijing Yanks DPRK Chain – North Korea Envoy: “denuclearization is already gone out of the negotiating table”…

China controls North Korea; essentially as a proxy province. As a result Beijing controls the messaging from the DPRK. Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping is the captor and North Korean Chairman Kim Jong-un is the captive – it’s essentially a hostage dynamic. The historic objective has been to use DPRK aggression as a hedge against the west.
Predictably there was going to come a moment when Chairman Xi realized the trade negotiations by his adversary, President Trump, were a hall of mirrors. The U.S. President has played China by using their own panda-mask strategy against them.
President Trump achieved his goal when no-one was paying attention. The goal was a decoupling from China on economic terms. Strategic decoupling has been underway for over a year. There is no actual intent to reach a trade deal with China where the U.S. drops the tariffs and returns to holding hands with a happy panda playing by new rules. This fictional narrative is a figment of fantasy being sold by a financial media that cannot fathom a U.S. President would be so bold as to just walk away from China.
For almost three years U.S. President Trump has been working on two connected objectives: (1) removing the threat posed by North Korea by severing the ability of Beijing to use the proxy province as a weapon (Kim is hostage to China); and (2) deconstructing the growing economic influence of China.
Both issues are directly connected to U.S. national security; and both issues are being approached by President Trump through the use of economic leverage to achieve national security results.
In the dynamic of the denuclearization of North Korea, the projected Beijing narrative was Chairman Xi Jinping playing the role of magnanimous panda and *guiding* Chairman Kim Jong Un into the world of nations. This strategy was pure cunning; as it would look magnanimous to the world, but Xi would always retain control over Kim…
The Magnanimous Panda ploy was a false optic; and President Trump through direct contact with Chairman Kim knew it.
President Trump portrayed himself as buying-in to the Magnanimous Panda scheme of Chairman Xi. However, the unorthodox approach of having frequent contact and direct communication with Chairman Kim Jong-un muted Beijing’s control as puppeteer.
The Beijing central authority, while negotiating with President Trump over trade issues, did not initially realize that President Trump was also wearing a panda mask.
President Trump looked like he was being earnest, deliberate and patient; but in reality President Trump was achieving his goal. Here’s the ‘ah-ha’ moment.
….The current status with China was the final objective.
President Trump is not currently engaged in a substantive trade agreement in the formal way people are thinking about it. Instead “Phase-One” is simply President Trump negotiating the terms of a big Agricultural purchase commitment from Beijing, and also protecting some very specific U.S. business interests (think Apple Co.) in the process.
The actual goal of President Trump’s U.S-China trade reset is a complete decoupling of U.S. critical manufacturing within China. President Trump does not express angst, frustration, or even disappointment over the U.S-China trade discussions because the decoupling is well underway.
China is suffering a slow death by a thousand paper-cuts. The bleeding of cash in combination with the direct loss of $75 billion in annualized exported products that U.S. companies have now sourced from alternative ASEAN nations is biting hard.
The direct outcome is also a drop in China’s purchasing of industrial goods they would normally use in the manufacturing process. This lack of Chinese purchasing is one of the top reasons for the stall in the European economy.
Donald Trump spent 30-years openly advocating for the principle of restoring American wealth. That meant the economic pressure would continue until China was decoupled from influence over the U.S. economy.
President Trump used tariffs and threatened more consequential action as it relates to non-tariff barriers, IP protection, forced technology transfers etc as a result of China reneging on their May 2019 agreement.
Additionally, President Trump was openly engaged with North Korean Chairman Kim Jong-un throughout; telling the world North Korea was already no longer a threat, and muting the ability of Beijing to use DPRK aggression against the economic confrontation.
In hindsight every move since early 2017 including: (1) the warm welcome of Chairman Xi Jinping to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate; (2) the vociferous praise poured upon Xi; (3) the U.N. sanctions where China and Russia agreed; (4) the November 2017 “golden ticket’ tour of Asia; (5) the direct engagement with North Korean Chairman Kim Jong Un; (6) the strategic relationship with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe; and a host of smaller nuanced moves were all quietly building toward the goal of decoupling from China.
President Trump outmatched Chairman Xi in this economic confrontation by allowing Beijing to underestimate Trump’s resolve. While Chairman Xi thought he was outmaneuvering his rival, it was President Trump who was wearing the Panda mask all along.
There was always going to be a moment when China realized what was happening.
It was also predictable China would react to the realization by returning to their historic leverage against such economic confrontation.
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – North Korea’s ambassador to the United Nations said on Saturday that denuclearization is off the negotiating table with the United States and lengthy talks with Washington are not needed.
Ambassador Kim Song’s comment appeared to go further than North Korea’s earlier warning that discussions related to its nuclear weapons program, the central focus of U.S. engagement with North Korea in the past two years, might have to be taken off the table given Washington’s refusal to offer concessions.
“We do not need to have lengthy talks with the U.S. now and denuclearization is already gone out of the negotiating table,” he said in the statement made available to Reuters. (more)
On December 15th the next round of tariffs against China are likely to go into effect.
There will possibly be North Korean missile launches.
There will possibly be North Korean ICBM launches.
All of it is controlled by Beijing and all of the activity is in direct proportion to Chairman Xi realizing that President Trump is decoupling the U.S. from China.
In early 2018, I attended a small luncheon for C-Suite executives focused on national security and commercial cyber security. The guest speaker was AD – FBI Counterintelligence Bill Priestap. When not busy with Crossfire Hurricane and the plot to overthrow President Trump, Priestap was preaching an entirely different agenda. Russia, he explained was not a major threat to the United States either economically or in conventional military terms. While Europe and NATO concerns over “Soviet” revanchism was substantive, they were not domestic issues of the first order. China, however, Priestap said, was and had been the pre-eminent threat to the US on every level for 20 years.
Priestap said that since he joined the CI Division of the FBI, they had been “screaming from every street corner in America” that Russia was not our front line enemy, China was, and we had better wake up and do something about it RIGHT NOW, because it was rapidly becoming too late. Since 2010 or before, the CI Division had been pushing the Obama Administration to confront China on trade, cyber and social issues, on the level of an existential threat, to almost no avail. He said the Trump Administration had been far more receptive, and he was traveling the nation to speak to as many senior business leaders as possible to avail upon them to use whatever influence they might have to keep this pressure on Washington. He then gave a slide presentation, with 20 “action points” – I remember the top point – the complete ban of Huawei and ZTE equipment from any and all US infrastructure – commercial, government and military, and the ban of all smartphones and related equipment made by them, as well as others Chinese or Chinese-controlled entities. He portrayed a terrifying scenario in which every single chipset in the country would be weaponized against us, from banking and financial data attacks, to power grid and nuclear plant disruptions, communications and air traffic breakdowns, and satellite and missile guidance failures.
Priestap referred to the famous Richard Clarke meme of running around with his “hair on fire” Before the 9/11 attacks… equating this emergency with that one. “I hope the President, and everything one of you, listens,” he said, “because that is where we are right now, this day, right here, in this country. It is real, it is absolute, and it is imperative.”
Whatever else Trump may have had going on with the FBI and the IC, it is clear he listened to the warnings coming in from every side. Yes, Russia is and was a problem, but with their tiny economy and plentiful natural resources, the scale of the threat was entirely different. While Russia might seek to do damage to us through cyber warfare, they were not building the guts of our systems and sending us billions of Trojan horses every day. I was sitting next to one of the chiefs of security for a top predator in the telecoms business, and he muttered “Holy shit” under his breath. During the lunch, he sent a message to his office to convene a meeting that afternoon to discuss supply chain issues, and escalating and accelerating decoupling from all Chinese exposure.
While I am mightily pissed at the FBI for what they did before and after Trump’s election, it is good to remember that there are many there who do excellent work, and strive to protect this country every day. Those who rant and rave about the IC must remember that the ambitious assholes like McCabe, Brennanm, Comey and Strzok are playing a different game than the vast majority of the agents and analysts who work under that broad umbrella.
Trump has fully engaged the Chinese in this war, and has brought the massive Arizona-class guns (A timely reference) of the US economy to bear on the Panda’s underhanded, two-faced games – there will be no sneak attack on us through Chinese tech or trade on his watch. But, we must also give credit to the national security intel experts who shone the light on this issue from Day One. Fortunately, for the first time ever, they found a POTUS willing to “take the hit” that taking action would bring to economic growth. His other policies did much to offset it, though the deficit is totally out of control. It’s now time for the Fed to buy in and retire 10 trillion of the national debt.Let all that cash go into productive investment, not just more gubmint giveaways to the Dems and their growing constituency of illegals, indigents and impeachers.
“Those who rant and rave about the IC must remember that the ambitious assholes like McCabe, Brennanm, Comey and Strzok are playing a different game than the vast majority of the agents and analysts who work under that broad umbrella.”
I’m sure it’s a frustration to honest people in the intel agencies but why didn’t they sacrifice their jobs and do something about it?
I wouldn’t help a US FBI or CIA agent or trust their testimony. I don’t trust them any longer. And that makes me heart sick too. I certainly wasn’t raised that way. But by doing nothing , the “vast majority” have destroyed the reputation of the place you worked at. If you can’t see that, you don’t understand what’s happened.
The second I read NK's quick public response "dotard" to President Trump's UN comment "rocketman," I immediately thought "those are communication keywords!" "Rocketman" being the querry, and "Dotard" being the response. The meaning behind them being known only to KJU and Our VSG.
I’ve lived here 20 years and have been part of China’s rise. I’ve a family. We have been honest and have worked hard doing ok. I love the Chinese people and value their deep culture, but I know few who speak of their government favorably, -if at all- as they are ALWAYS looking for cover. I hope the transfer of power will be a safe one but I do not think so (historically China’s upheavals have always been dramatic) and fear for my family and property. Perhaps it is time to leave or be the last man standing
