Friday December 6th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
BREAKING:
1) AT&T in big trouble
2) NSA in big trouble
3) Adam Schiff in big trouble.
Received phone numbers ILLEGALLY!
Investigation started.
I’m interested to see where the investigation goes. An unnamed intelligence agency in Langley has had a very cozy ‘you washa me I washa you’ relationship with AT&T for decades. Inquiring minds want to know if this agency may have been involved in getting these records?
Slam dunk using the RICO ACT against the DNC and Schiff. Schiff can be charged with Conspiracy to commit Fraud on the American public. Add Treason just to nail the coffins shut. If our local newspaper is any indication, the public is still completely in the dark and being propagandized daily by the AP and the Washington Post. This situation is a festering boil and must be lanced …..now!
The news outlets are just sitting on this. I called my local Fox station and the snippy staffer just went on about how they just play what they’re fed from national. Then again when you’re dealing with a local population that’s majority Democrat and heavily functionally illiterate Sesame Street’s too mentally taxing for many.
They are nekid!
Practical Instructions For Our Teens
By Pastor Paul M. Sadler
Scripture Reading:
“Children, obey your parents in the Lord: for this is right. Honor thy father and mother (which is the first commandment with promise) that it may be well with thee, and thou mayest live long on the earth.”
— Ephesians 6:1,2
In all likelihood mom and dad have been impressing upon you the importance of only dating and marrying those who are saved. You may think that they are being narrow-minded, but the truth is, your parents are looking out for your spiritual well-being. The Word of God is quite clear when it comes to the matter of separation:
“Be ye not unequally yoked together with unbelievers: for what fellowship hath righteousness with unrighteousness? and what communion hath light with darkness?” (II Cor. 6:14).
Some Christian young people feel strongly that there is no harm in just dating the unsaved. But why become emotionally involved in a relationship that has no future? Furthermore, it is unfair to the unbelieving party who will never understand your reasoning for breaking off the relationship. We have seen too many tragic cases where these types of associations end up in unequally yoked marriages that fail. So, may we encourage our young people to heed the godly counsel of their parents, for in so doing, you will spare yourself a lifetime of heartache.
But where can a Christian young person find Mr. or Mrs. Right? Since faithful believers do not frequent worldly establishments your search must begin where the Lord’s people gather. You must take the initiative to regularly attend church services, conferences, youth groups and camp meetings. In the meantime, a young man should be working toward financial stability while the young ladies learn to cook. After all, there is a limitation to McDonald’s!
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/practical-instructions-for-our-teens/
Do any of the CTH readers say to themselves… when will our politicians extreme craziness end? Or, what is the event that unifies these elected officials to act normally or does it even matter?
I am sincerely wondering.
A terrorist attack on Congress.
And the idiocy sails on. In an attempt to destroy the concept of ‘Plantation Weddings’ the language police are on the march: https://www.wwltv.com/article/news/local/orleans/plantation-weddings-no-longer-supported-by-wedding-planning-sites/289-3b0d8997-9d9a-4d80-b86b-c0f9156988a8
One local ‘plantation’ wedding venue owner was complaining that his ‘plantation’ building is new, just some years old. It never was a plantation in the Gone With the Wind sense, it was built from scratch in modern times to look like an antebellum plantation just to be rented out for celebratory events. Too bad, the language police said the name included the word ‘plantation’ and as such it romanticizes plantations and slavery.
Do these people stay up at night thinking of new forms of idiocy?
Is this considered actual aggression or a micro-aggression?
I’m not sure but it does chafe my already rosie red.
Linda was strongly opposed to doing American standards music with Nelson Riddle who they considered (along with the music she wanted to perform) a bit over-the-hill, especially for a money-producing star like her. She rather adroitly showed them just how wrong they were.
Oops. Pardon my poor editing. What I meant to say:
Linda’s record label was strongly opposed to her doing American standards music with Nelson Riddle who they considered (along with the music she wanted to perform) a bit over-the-hill, especially for a money-producing star like her.
I love Linda Ronstadt. I haven’t had a chance to see the recent movie yet.
I still remember listening to Linda Ronstadt, and singing along, with her first big hit. Not as elegant as her later work, but it spoke to me.
There’s plenty of old video of her doing that song. A favorite of mine too.
🙂
I was stuck in the usual (Vienna) Mozart Piano concertos and recently “discovered” the No.9. Kayoung Ahn, the pianist, really gets into the part III Rondo in this version and this video is my favorite version I’ve come across. It’s all preference to me since I know diddly about music and playing, but I’ll take heart that Mozart did write to entertain all audiences.
Mozart Piano Concerto No. 9 “Jenamy” –
Wikipedia says:
Often incorrectly nicknamed “Jeunehomme”. The work has long been known as the Jeunehomme Concerto. Théodore de Wyzéwa and Georges de Saint-Foix claimed that Mozart wrote the piece for an unnamed French pianist ‘Jeunehomme’ (French for “young man”) visiting Salzburg. This name for the dedicatee is incorrect; in 2004 Michael Lorenz demonstrated that the dedicatee was actually Victoire Jenamy (1749–1812), a daughter of Jean-Georges Noverre, a dancer who was one of Mozart’s friends.[8] Mozart had made Victoire Jenamy’s acquaintance during his stay in Vienna in 1773.
This version by Maria Joao Pires was the one I initially settled on watching. The little smile, @ 22:05, she gives before she launches into the III Rondo basically expresses my sentiment. I like all of her mozart piano concertos I’ve found on youtube. Oh yeah, hey videographers, I want to see the pianist play piano concertos I’ve seen enough conductors waving frantically!
A brief daydream from the past. Put politics down for a moment and go hug your spouse.
Remembering Jessica Chambers on the anniversary of her death.
