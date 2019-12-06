December 6th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1051

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45
Dear President Trump,
We are also proud to call you Our President Trump.
You have sacrificed for our country.
You have taken the slings and arrows intended for us.
You have kept your promises you made to us.
You have never given in, never given up, never back down…instead you decided to forge ahead to winning, winning, winning.
Thank You, President Trump. We, The Treepers, Love you.
I often pray that he does read here. We are SO incredibly proud to call him our President. I also pray that God gives him the strengths to finish this in victory. Regardless, I am still 100% behind him always 🙂
You nailed it, Grandma Covfefe !
“Get yer words straight, jack” .. in other words, do what I say or you had better look out, Fat.. of course, Fredo is now laughing about this .. what a despicable display .. am sure “how bout if i throw you down those stairs Fredo” thinks this is cute.. sorry, in a bit of a foul mood after watching him arguing/overtalking with Matt Gaetz.. Fredo’s face is beyond punchable.. his great big humongous smug head would need something much larger.. just cannot imagine how he can look at himself in the mirror everyday or look his children in the face without some scintilla of knowledge of what could happen in your country if his & others’ demonic dreams come true
— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” The Spirit of America CHRISTmas ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA *
3 day til Trump KAG Rally in Hershey (Candy Bar), PA Tue Dec 10, 7pm ET
Another Rally!! Wed Dec. 18 7pm ET in Battle Creek Michigan
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————–
🌟 “But God will shoot them with His arrows;
they will suddenly be struck down.” 🌟 — Ps 64:7
————–
***Praise: President Trump and FLOTUS lit up our Beautiful National CHRISTmas Tree
***Praise: President Trump’s approval rating is 52% (Rassmussen poll)
***Praise: Do-Nuthin’ Dems are creating the ‘Dems Great Panic of 2019′ because their fake impeachment scheme/plot fell apart
————–
🙏 Pray:
— for protection for President Trump, family & MAGA Team
— the fake impeachment drama in search of a nonexistent crime, to get Scrub away
— for empowerment for all Patriots to continue to stand their ground, fight against Opposition and their ongoing lies
— for protection for White House, all AF One Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns, old & new, to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, rumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof–
— the entire Cabal comes to the Light & that our country returns to it’s Christian Roots
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, all Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for speed in WALLbuilding and safety for WALLbuilders
— for Mexico to honor their promises to President Trump about invaders/cartels
— for protection/healing for all American children/youth and our young Landen
— *🇺🇸* O’ CHRISTmas Tree *🇺🇸*
🦅 “In 1923, President Calvin Coolidge lit the first National Christmas Tree.”
(12-5-19, Nat’l Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony)
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Friday, December 6, 2019 — 👌
Countdown: 333 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” Win
Yea, God !
I’m highly in favor of the shooting down with arrows piece. 👌🏻😄🇺🇸
I eagerly await a “taking a flamethrower to this place” moment during the Trump Senate trial.
Amen to that. Meanwhile, we need to scorch the earth under the House Dem’s in Trump districts—let them know this will be their defining moment–vote to impeach and you punch your ticket to lose in Nov. Hopefully they lose either way but they need to squirm and face their constituents’ anger over this national disgrace.
BTW, a big shout out to Paul Ryan—happy now, Swamp Rat? We will never forget all you did to get us to this point.
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/12/05/december-5th-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1050/comment-page-1/#comment-7626556)
– – – – – –
As anticipated…
There appears to be two lawsuits this week with 1 or 2 temporary restraining orders to halt wall construction:
– One brought by The National Butterfly Center against WBTW on Tuesday (11/3/19)
– and one brought by the federal government against WBTW and Fisher Industries on Thursday (11/5/19). Since then, WBTW has been dropped from the federal TRO. Fisher Industries remains on it.
– In a 12/4/19 CNN article below Brian mentioned in regard to the first lawsuit that it was fake news and they had not heard anything and had not been served. Later on on Thursday he mentioned that it would unravel soon due to baseless claims.
– So it appears that there is one TRO on Fisher Industries (WBTW dropped from TRO) resulting from the federal lawsuit and a status conference is scheduled for Dec. 12.
Maybe a legal mind on CTH can clarify/explain this better than I can.
– So I guess time will tell how much the TRO(s), will delay putting up the bollards. Brian Kolfage seemed to suggest in a Q&A tweet posted below that it might not take that long.
– Brian also tweeted tonight that “There’s nothing better than dominating the media keeping the border wall front and center which is assisting us to raise more money to fund more walls!”
So even potentially bad news is good news. 😀
– – – – – –
***Praise: 🧱🧱🧱 Fisher Sand & Gravel has been awarded “mammoth” border wall contract (receiving 268M of this 400M project) to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona. Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020. (12/2/19)
***Praise: Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House. (12/4/19)
Prayer for the week for the work crews.
Pray:
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction for the work crews, security personnel, CBP, DHS, Army and all involved in Project 2 and other projects
– that work would go smoothly with quality construction; with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that any Temporary Restraining Orders that may have been put in place this week to halt construction would be resolved/dropped and work will continue
– that the 3.5 mile wall would be completed(to the extent planned) by Friday (12/6/19), in time for the “massive unveiling” mentioned in Brian’s tweet
– that Project 2’s wall demonstration will provide the evidence necessary to overcome any objections and show that WBTW/Fisher Industries can rapidly complete large sections of wall, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that this demonstration of the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain would provide undeniable proof that the design is sound and they are able to safely and effectively build it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley
– that the Government would purchase all projects that WBTW builds so the funds can be rolled into new &/or larger projects in the future and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
(This, in addition to ongoing fundraising, will allow WBTW/Fisher to continue to self fund projects, build their reputation/resume, while they continue to pursue other avenues which could lead to government contracts down the road.)
Tweet with article about possible lawsuit brought by The National Butterfly Center against WBTW on Tuesday (11/3/19),with a possible TRO.
Tweet with article. Some conflicting info. See excerpts.
Excerpts:
– A Texas judge has temporarily halted the construction of a private wall along the US-Mexico border, delivering a blow to the group that has ardently supported the President Donald Trump’s push for additional border barriers.
– When asked about the order, Kolfage told CNN Tuesday, “More fake news. We haven’t heard anything. We have not been served.”
Tweet with article TheRundownNews fact checking/exposing the TheHill article.
Amanda Shea: This false & sloppy reporting by @thehill is unacceptable & needs to be fixed ASAP. Not just with correction, but acknowledgment of completely false allegations about the ownership of the property we’re @WeBuildTheWall is building on.
Article: https://therundownnews.com/2019/12/fact-check-the-hill-wrongly-claims-wall-being-built-on-butterfly-center-property/
Article about lawsuit brought by the federal government against WBTW and Fisher Industries on Thursday (11/5/19) with resulting TRO against Fisher Industries.
Federal judge approves temporary restraining order, stops construction on private border wall – 12/5/19
Dave Hendricks has been tweeting updates on this case. The tweets have been summarized in the article below.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/dmhj
https://www.progresstimes.net/2019/12/05/federal-judge-approves-temporary-restraining-order-stops-construction-on-private-border-wall/
Excerpts:
– At the request of the federal government, a judge on Thursday temporarily stopped a construction company from building a privately owned border wall south of Mission.
U.S. District Judge Randy Crane approved a temporary restraining order against North Dakota-based Fisher Industries, which plans to build more than 3 miles of privately owned border wall near Madero.
– Thursday marked the second time during the past week that We Build the Wall had been slapped with a lawsuit in Hidalgo County.
The National Butterfly Center filed a lawsuit against We Build the Wall on Tuesday in state district court. While state District Judge Librado “Keno” Vasquez approved a temporary restraining order in that case, the National Butterfly Center lawsuit didn’t mention Fisher Industries.
Brian Kolfage: Yeah 5% at this moment 🙂 we pay at end of project
Brian Kolfage: .@WeBuildtheWall dropped from federal TRO brought on by @NatButterflies @nababutterfly it will all unravel soon as it’s baseless claims are based on garbage from a group who enables cartels
Q: Here is some good news you can report. (includeds screenshot of document)
Brian Kolfage: And it’s already dropped LMAO!
Tweet with picture of bollard panels being trucked in by Stinger Bridge & Iron.
Q: Hopefully, we are still good to go on putting up that bollard fencing ASAP!
Brian Kolfage: We are
Q: Are those the bollards you fill with concrete?
Q: I don’t think bollards are ever filled with concrete. Concrete are poured at the base and thru capillary force, the wet concrete travel up the tube to a point
Brian Kolfage: We fill with concrete and rebar so no one can cut through
Brian Kolfage: And we use fiber optics so the moment anyone tries to tunnel its detected instantly.
***Additional tweets – Dec 4, 2019***
Q: This is the newly replaced wall along the US/MEXICO border. (includes video of men climbing over 30 foot wall)
Brian Kolfage: I don’t see 100’s of pregnant women scaling it with their anchor babies.
Brian Kolfage: You know how u stop that? Razor sharp cuts into the steel
Brian Kolfage: It’s a whole lot less than the herd of 100’0’s of pregnant women bearing anchor babies. No wall is perfect but it makes the illegals manageable since not many can climb it
Brian Kolfage: That’s all? I’ll take that all day versus the 1000’s who stormed that same border earlier in year. #wallswork case in point Israel. 99.9% drop in illegal entries.
Stillwater:. I guess I spoke too soon! Opponents of the wall are obviously still finding plenty of judge’s willing to issue stop work orders!
That also explains why we have not seen any videos of construction progress. There has sadly been none. Everything has ground to a halt.
Stillwater: If the second TRO is from the US government that sounds quite serious.
Not good, probably means a very long delay.
I’d be interested in what Ristvan thinks about the situation.
There will always be adjustments, delays, detours that have to be made along the way.
As much as I would have liked to see them build a lot of wall by Friday I also don’t mind a little delay while they raise an extra couple million from the media drama. I actually was sort of surprised they didn’t try to sue earlier. Maybe they were timing it to interfere with the “massive unveiling”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Stillwater: Their timing is designed solely to drive up the costs of building the wall.
They deliberately wait until the construction company has fully committed all of it’s resources to the construction project!
Whenever a construction project is delayed, operating costs do not drop to zerro!
The single biggest costs of construction is often equipment rental/lease costs. These costs continue whether the equipment is idle or working.
Then there are general overhead costs such as management. Often construction companies incur on going housing, food costs, for staff staying at local hotels waiting, etc.
Can also apply to all of your general construction crew too! You have to pay them whether they work or not! Especially if they are not local hires.
Many a construction project has been successfully bankrupted by lawyers delaying via legal warfare.
Thank you for the details. I forgot about all those ongoing costs. Hopefully it will be a short duration.
Stillwater: Sadly WBTW takes the financial hit! Hopefully donations outrun costs. But it is always a gamble as lawyers and courts are so expensive!
Thank you so much for keeping us all informed, Stillwater.
Still water runs deep and butterflies are free to fly –comes to mind
Your welcome Patience ~ 🙂
He maketh me to lie down in green pastures: he leadeth me beside the still waters.
– Psalm 23:2
Oh,,,, That is much better; yes.
Methinks she does not pray for his well being.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Nor did she happen to mention to whom she prays….
LikeLike
Bill Barr could counter punch on all this disgraceful activity by issuing a criminal inquiry on Whissy the Blower Boy.
LikeLike
Hey Nancy, don’t mess with us because we’re praying your Squad is first in line off your plank. 3 of the 4 should be under investigation for all kinds of goodies like campaign finance abuse at the least. You’re terrified of them but voters aren’t.
God Bless and Protect our President Donald J Trump
Dear Lord, let us save our Country
Lord, Hear our prayer.
Tamika Hamilton is running in the Sacramento CA. area for U.S. Congress. CA. District #3.
If you’re in the area, there’s a ton of info at her twitter.
The Democrat Party is in the process of collapsing in upon itself. Soon, there will be nothing but a black hole where it used to be.
The force of their level 6 TDS was just too much for them.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thx, Joe. I do believe that too.
Just hope that many “discouraged Republicans” will get on board and quit the “that’s a Blue Area, never gonna change” thinking.
Defeatist thinking NEVER leads to Victory. I think we can ALL agree on that point!
The Schwarschild radius around Hillary’s @ss is immense.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/12/george-zimmerman-sues-family-of-trayvon-martin-publisher-prosecutors-for-100-million/
George Zimmerman has filed a lawsuit/s. The suit cites info that appears in a documentary about the case titled “The Travon Hoax” that “accuses the Martin family of engineering false testimony” per the Miami Herald. Please join me in praying for him and a successful outcome. No amt of money can make up for the hell he was put thru but I would love to see Sabrina Fulton handing him garbage cans filled with cash.
I would like know SD’s analysis on the upcoming IG report and how that can impact the media narrative? Do you trust IG to do a better job than the clinton email case? The so called leak in CNN about “No conspiracy Headline” does not look good to me, if true. (A big IF).
Harry:. SD has already indicated that the Dems and their media allies will only cover the impeachment on Monday.
They will just ignore the IG report. If they don’t report it, then it didn’t happen!
My concern is two fold:
1) If they dont cover at all, I dont care as long as there are indictments (I know IG only recommends).
2) My biggest concern is that media will try to find a headline like “Trump falsely claimed conspiracy of spying etc” and run with it. then every other granular details are lost except if point 1 above is actually happens(INDICTMENTS and JAIL time)
Chanel Rion at OANN seems to be connecting Schiff who is an investor at Franklin Templeton, and $7B that may have been channeled to Franklin Templeton from Ukraine.
It’s beginning to look like Christmas…………….
Like I told ya’ll in the Pelosi announces impeachment thread, she’s talking about dissolving the Union.
https://www.cnn.com/videos/politics/2019/12/06/town-hall-nancy-pelosi-civilization-is-at-stake-in-2020-election-sot-vpx.cnn
>>House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that “civilization as we know it today is at stake” in the 2020 presidential election, saying that she does not want to “contemplate” the possibility that President Donald Trump could be elected to serve as second term in office.<<
Video at the link.
Tazio:. What she is really saying is she can’t imagine a world where she is not able to get wealthy via corruption!
The Pelosi-Schiff coup attack on President Trump is also an attack on you and our constitutional republic!
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/the-pelosi-schiff-coup-attack-on-president-trump-is-also-an-attack-on-you-and-our-constitutional-republic/
The successful NATO meeting and lunch with the members of the U.N. Security Council members has made a difference.
“ Exclusive: Deutsche Telekom freezes 5G deals pending Huawei ban decision”
BERLIN (Reuters) – Deutsche Telekom has put all deals to buy 5G network equipment on hold, it said on Wednesday, as it awaits the resolution of a debate in Germany over whether to bar Chinese vendor Huawei on security grounds.
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-deutsche-telekom-germany-exclusive-idUSKBN1Y81MI
#butnothingishappening.
👍
👇👇
Jeff Carlson
@themarketswork
Follow Follow @themarketswork
More
Jeff Carlson Retweeted Shannon
1) Must watch interview clips of Lutsenko courtesy of @Avery1776
Jeff Carlson Retweeted
Jeff Carlson
@themarketswork
14h14 hours ago
More
Jeff Carlson Retweeted Jeff Carlson
These interview clips of Lutsenko are very much worth the watch as they appear to materially undermine Ambassador Yovanovitch’s testimony.
You may click here.
