Wednesday December 4th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Disciples And Apostles
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
“And when it was day, He called unto Him His disciples: and of them He chose twelve, whom also He named apostles” (Luke 6:13).
Many people fail to distinguish between our Lord’s disciples and His apostles. They suppose they are the same. This is incorrect, however, for our Lord had a multitude of disciples while He had only a few apostles. His apostles were chosen from among His disciples, as we learn from the above message from Luke’s gospel.
A disciple is a follower; an apostle is a “sent one”. A disciple is a learner; an apostle is a teacher. There is a great lesson here for us all to learn.
We must come before we can go. We must follow before we can be sent. We must learn before we can teach. We must listen to the Lord before we can speak for the Lord.
“Thus saith the Lord”, was the familiar phrase with which the Old Testament prophets began their messages. But at the head of the long list of Old Testament prophets we find Samuel, a young lad, saying: “SPEAK LORD, FOR THY SERVANT HEARETH” (I Sam.3:9).
Before we can do or say anything for God, then, we must listen to God. This explains why the reading and study of the Word of God is so important.
First, salvation itself comes by hearing and believing God’s Word, especially about Christ, and His death for our sins. Romans 10:17 says: “Faith cometh by hearing, and hearing by the Word of God”, and I Peter 1:23: “Being born again, not of corruptible seed, but of incorruptible, by the Word of God, which liveth and abideth forever”. Then, having been saved, we can serve God acceptably only by diligent study of His Word. Perhaps the most important passage in the Bible on this subject is II Timothy 2:15:
“STUDY TO SHOW THYSELF APPROVED UNTO GOD, A WORKMAN THAT NEEDETH NOT TO BE ASHAMED, RIGHTLY DIVIDING THE WORD OF TRUTH.”
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/disciples-and-apostles/
Rudy Giuliani – Working on an important project with OANN, intended to bring before the American people information Schiff (recently disclosed investor in Franklin Templton) “Star chamber” proceedings have covered up. Stay tuned.
“It’s bad enough he took shots at America’s Mayor, Steve Hiltonx also is the co-founder of a liberal Super PAC Crowdpac. Now why would a Fox News Host be the co founder of a liberal Super PAC?” https://thedcpatriot.com/fox-news-host-behind-liberal-super-pac-attacks-rudy-giuliani-video/
Dems upset about last six top candidates being all white. Many Dems making accusations of racism and sexism.
In 2016 the last top three republican candidates were white, Hispanic, and black. No why? It was about content of character and campaign agendas.
*know (not no). 😁
I guess Democrats are racists then. Go figure.
Sorry for the language; but makes a good point.
The last days of autumn…
Milan, Italy…
Bergamo, Italy…
Florence…
Italian Alpine Road…
Che bella! 😀
I just want to say that I have sat on the sidelines for many many years reading the articles written by Sundance daily as well as all the comments posted over many years. I have always enjoyed this site. Tonight I responded to a Twitter Ezra Levant post that was put up. I was irritated to say the least… Therefore, I will continue to pray for all Americans that they come to a understanding of what’s at stake here in our country and see the light. We need to continue to seek guidance and strength from God above and pray for our country. God bless you all.
Not sure how people will take this over here, but it’s very interesting in that they go into detail about how they did what they did:
The Cannonball Record has been broken again.
BY BENJAMIN PRESTON
DEC 3, 2019
“Three guys you’ve probably never heard of recently broke a speed record most people don’t care about—the New York to Los Angeles run referred to colloquially among aficionados as the Cannonball. Unlike most speed records and races, there’s no sanctioning body or official rules. That’s because setting a Cannonball record invariably involves breaking multiple traffic laws. In other words, it’s illegal. But that doesn’t stop people from doing it…”
https://www.roadandtrack.com/car-culture/a30085091/these-guys-just-drove-an-e63-amg-across-america-in-a-record-27-hours-25-minutes/
The video documentary:
Robert Smith, had no idea the Cannonball was still being run! Thank you for sharing the video. GOD speed to this incredible team.
