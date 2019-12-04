Secretary Sonny Perdue Discusses Return to Prior Guidelines for SNAP Assistance…

The U.S. government limits the amount of time adults aged 18-49, who do not have dependents or a disability, can receive food stamps to three months in a 36-month period, unless they meet certain work requirements.  However, during tough economic times the Dept. of Agriculture has provided waivers to extend the limits.

With a strong economy and low unemployment the Trump administration has now finalized a rule tightening guidelines on when and where states can waive federal limits on how long certain residents can receive benefits. The changes will move more “able-bodied” adults into the workplace, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue explains:

Common sense spending reform is a key part of MAGAnomics. Under the America First economic program the economy expands, tax receipts increase, and the federal government has no need to provide supplemental benefits. The treasury takes in an extra dollar and has no need to spend a dollar, the savings are doubled.

  1. Harvey Lipschitz says:
    December 4, 2019 at 9:28 pm

    Give bad guy Bill Clinton credit for requiring ID to get welfare. There were thousands under false name.

    • Johnny says:
      December 4, 2019 at 9:38 pm

      Clinton gets credit for the stains on the blue dress. LOL

    • FL_GUY says:
      December 4, 2019 at 9:44 pm

      The only things I give Clinton credit for is being a pervert, creating the biggest voting fraud system in the world and being the first paid agent of the ChiComs.

    • The Devilbat says:
      December 4, 2019 at 10:53 pm

      I have read in several places that Obama and michael were welfare cheats who were signed up to receive multiple checks. Somehow I can believe it. they needed money to travel to all the American flag burnings that Obama admitted to going to with Michael.

  2. Johnny says:
    December 4, 2019 at 9:37 pm

    That will cause greasy spots on all surronding surfaces because of the exploding heads of the liberal afflicted types, not to mention the leaches of society, that are taking advantage of the safety net program.

  3. GB Bari says:
    December 4, 2019 at 9:38 pm

    It sounds GREAT!

    I cannot see Pelosi EVER agreeing to this.
    “Once you create an entitlement, you can never take it away.”

    However, I would never bet against PDJT…. 🙂

    • BlackKnightRides says:
      December 4, 2019 at 10:18 pm

      That’s the beauty of Executive Branch control over regulatory rule-making. 😆

      Particularly reinstating previous rules.

      Bonus: ELIMINATES arguments for more H1-B Visas and Immigrants
      … until POTUS has
      • CERTIFIED Border Security
      • ENDED DACA
      • DEPORTED Illegals
      • IMPLEMENTED E-Verify
      • ESTABLISHED Biometric Voter ID
      • COMPLETED Comprehensive Immigration Reform
      • PASSED Merit-Based Immigration.

  4. jrapdx says:
    December 4, 2019 at 9:41 pm

    Guaranteed Democrats aren’t going to like this. Given the goings on today in the House, won’t be surprised to find out trimming back food stamp expense isn’t listed as yet another faux impeachment offense.

    OTOH my guess is deplorables will think the return to former rules a darn good idea. One more fine reason to reelect President Trump. And Democrats are really not going to like it when that happens…

  6. TheHumanCondition says:
    December 4, 2019 at 9:55 pm

    government shouldn’t be big enough to be feeding n’r do wells anyway.

    That’s my opinion and it won’t change. 3 months-one & done. Families can take care of their leeches.

    Liked by 2 people

    December 4, 2019 at 9:56 pm

    I’d be happy if we’d go back to the days when people on food stamps couldn’t buy lobster tails and prime rib. I’m sure those of us who are old enough remember the signs in the grocery stores that said whether a product could be bought with food stamps. This bothers me more than anything else with the whole SNAP program. Heck, can’t we call them food stamps again!

    Liked by 1 person

    December 4, 2019 at 10:02 pm

    Does this apply to “refugees”, “asylees” and all the other imported people who never paid in a dime?

    December 4, 2019 at 10:04 pm

    SSDI needs an overhaul.

    Not being able to speak English should not entitle you to a lifetime of welfare.

    You are not a “refugee” if you are not seeking refuge. There are “refugees” here with businesses and houses back in their home country.

    Like

    December 4, 2019 at 10:05 pm

    I live in a small town and work in a grocery store. Today, I watched several very, very able bodied young men, under thirty, buy junk with food stamps. I could see how healthy they were, can’t help but miss that when they’re jumping, running around, high fiving each other. Anyways, the young men always buy the energy drinks and a bag of chips or cookies, several times a day. It’s funny just how often they come into the store in one day. Now, the Russians, lots of those on the outskirts of this town, buy the shrimp (this store doesn’t sell lobster), steaks, and high end products. I’ve often wondered why the Russians have so much more food stamps than others. Anyone know why that is? One other thing, there’s jobs here, more so now under President Trump.

    Liked by 1 person

    December 4, 2019 at 10:21 pm

    Now if they could cut off all these Obama Phones that Mr. Crooked Slim gets our tax $$$ for…it would save US Big Bucks! Considering these welfare peeps each have multiple Obama phones we pay for! Or at the very least go back to the time when the “Free Phone” was suppose to be for a Landline! And it’s WAY beyond time to cut off ILLEGALS from receiving ANY WELFARE…period! To say they don’t get it…is flat out bullshit! I see it everyday! They all use fake ID’s to get every benefit there is! Hell….we even have Illegals working in the welfare dept. signing their Hombres up for these benefits. Same at the DMV’s! In NV a few years ago…they went as far as stealing the machine that prints out CDL’s! So E-Verify only works half of the time at best. When these illegals use a Real American Citizens identity…there’s no way an employer or anyone else can determine it’s authenticity. Which is why Voter ID isn’t good enough! They have ways around everything….they’ve been gaming our system for decades! We need a thumb print or something in a database…or at least use the same system the Military Bases use in order for a person to get cleared to enter a Base or Commissary. It’s time to crack down on all this damn fraud WE PAY FOR!!!

    • H.M.P.D. says:
      December 4, 2019 at 10:30 pm

      Also….EVERY Welfare Recipient should be subject to drug testing on a regular basis! The cost of drug tests would be a spit in the bucket compared to the money that would be saved by kicking these cradle to grave leeches off welfare!

  12. hokkoda says:
    December 4, 2019 at 10:52 pm

    Liberal Hack Judge issues nationwide injunction in 3…2…1…

    Like

    December 4, 2019 at 10:56 pm

    Another “program” that does little to benefit those CITIZENS who are in need and allows Non-Citizens to FULLY exploit. Welfare NEEDS to be eliminated entirely and rebuilt entirely for US Citizenry exclusively. Illegal Aliens and those who want a “cut” are the only benefactors. You and I are forced to pay for this crap!

    Like

    December 4, 2019 at 11:00 pm

    None of which addresses the real issue of fraud. Oh no, let’s ignore the single, childless person making $17 an hour and bragging about getting a thousand dollars a month in food stamps, and punish the family of four making, after taxes and other removals by the company, approximately $10 an hour and receiving less than four hundred in food stamps a month.

    Let’s ensure neither parent can stay home with the children, to love and care for and teach them – no, let’s make sure both parents have to work and send the children off to be indoctrinated at “school.” Because obviously we can’t have stable families and homeschoolers.

    For the record? That “dependents” part only includes children up to age six. Homeschooling your seven-year-old and being there for them doesn’t count.

    Kick the illegals off and clean up the fraud, and the budget for food stamps wouldn’t even be noticeable anymore.

