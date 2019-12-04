Devin Nunes Discusses Impeachment and Schiff’s New Found Authority – Congressional Subpoenas for Private Phone Records…

Devin Nunes appeared on Tucker Carlson to discuss the impeachment events of the day. However, thankfully they also discussed the revelation that HPSCI Chairman Adam Schiff randomly started issuing subpoenas for telephone information. That’s the part I find very troubling. Notice how the media simply ignores it? This is a pretty big damn deal.

Under what authority can congress arbitrarily send subpoenas for the private phone records of citizens, journalists, and fellow politicians? Can Nunes now start sending subpoenas for the phone records of Michael Isikoff around the time of the Flynn phone call leak?… and can congress publish those call records as a part of some possibly inquiry into the leak… and we can cross reference to identify the FBI leaker?….