Devin Nunes Discusses Impeachment and Schiff’s New Found Authority – Congressional Subpoenas for Private Phone Records…

Devin Nunes appeared on Tucker Carlson to discuss the impeachment events of the day. However, thankfully they also discussed the revelation that HPSCI Chairman Adam Schiff randomly started issuing subpoenas for telephone information. That’s the part I find very troubling. Notice how the media simply ignores it? This is a pretty big damn deal.
Under what authority can congress arbitrarily send subpoenas for the private phone records of citizens, journalists, and fellow politicians? Can Nunes now start sending subpoenas for the phone records of Michael Isikoff around the time of the Flynn phone call leak?… and can congress publish those call records as a part of some possibly inquiry into the leak… and we can cross reference to identify the FBI leaker?….
This isn’t spying though! This is an abundance of caution to protect our democracy /sarc
After giving the matter the benefit of my consideration, it’s pretty obvious for CTH readers. 0bama used the IC because he had to to maintain his power. So post-0bama Democrats — per the Farkas corollary — continue to use the IC because they need to to maintain their power. So the Enemedia, the propaganda arm of 0bama’s Democrat Party, will protect the Dems’ use of the IC because they need to to protect their power! As SD said, there are trillions at stake…
and the IC is more than willing to allow it for a variety of reasons:
1. it insulates the IC from congressional oversight and other inspections. we help you, you run cover for us.
2. it allows the IC, incidentally, to actually have a leveraged compromised position over people like shiff…”when you invite the devil to the dance, there are no gentle kisses at the home doorstep..In one fell move, the corrupt dems have just enlisted the last kind of organization to form secret bonds. There is no going back.
3. Using national security regulations the IC can then “mount” just about anything they desire behind classification..and anything the schiff camp want to classify as well..that’s powerful. Here take this and bury it. aye aye as it slips into the black hole.
4. the IC by its methods, also protected tradecraft can deliver false attribution without further review..this performance allows things like fisa abuse and political spying to continue
5. and the most important: that IC can spy on financial matters, and hide them from inspection…and make, bank at the same time. (think insider trading, with zero risks)
6, and lastly it protects the power of the dems whether they are in majority or not in the future. it’s not about a political alignment that drives the IC..it’s the fact that they have high level compromised people in places of power. If the winds, shift, the IC can and will drop any of these compromised people once they become a liability…dog can’t hunt…oh well, time to take lassie on that long walk.
7. IC shares talking points and manufactured media sound bites and stories to schiff and camp..so they can lead and coordinate with the media. schiff and camp then point to the all to common “it was obviously some kind of leak”…
8. the IC can use this corrupt relationship with schiff to protect itself from anyone within the IC from even considering finding jesus in their lives and becoming a whistleblower…with schiff and camp on the take, there are no whistleblower protection..unless the IC wants to “invent” a whistleblower for its agenda.
this is where we are at.
Right. To protect our freedom all must be known by the oracle Schiff! I’m getting pretty tired of all these throw away lines: “keep us safe”, “national security”, “our shared values and norms”, “protecting our democracy”, “not who we are”. Such weasel phrases are meaningless and used to dilute the fact these Dems are violating constitutional rights of the citizens of this country with impunity.
Meanwhile the fruits of 0bama’s democracy become increasingly clear as America’s problems just keep getting worse and worse and 0bama’s Dems get more wealthy, self-satisfied, corrupt, and careless…
If we do not flip the House back to Republican, then shame on us.
Sure would like to see the tenor of the House with Devin Nunes back in charge of HPSCI, and Doug Collins in charge of Judiciary.
Cold anger doesn’t even begin to describe how I feel about this. How DARE he… how is this even legal?
Mr. Nunes absolutely should subpoena phone records, tax records etc of Commie Dems….go after all of them.
I’m afraid that game goes only in one 0bama direction…
Yes
Actually the USSC has held the highest degree of privilege (privacy) for communications of a lawyer to their client and a lawyer doing legal work on their client’s behalf.
This should have every legal group up with pitchforks and torches after Schiff.
It won’t because….
…because Democrat-Socialist totem-object 0bama must be protected at all costs…
They should go after O’s records, Brennan and the rest of the co-conspirators after 2020.
LikeLiked by 1 person
O’s passport.
The problem is no one is in the know about this stuff because of the MSM. I have a FB account and not one person is talking about this stuff. Heck barely anyone talks politics on my timeline at all. But until Barr starts holding these aholes accountable they will keep going because who is going to stop them?
I’m glad the truth about these phone call Schiff “bomshell” duds invoked yesterday. I hope Devin does look fully into the breaches of his and others around him’s privacy.
Tucker also released a major and powerful salvo against “mean” wacky Harlan, the witness from Dem dystopia.
“..yesterday” have finally been revealed.
Tucker, I hope you understand that Donald J. Trump is the ONLY person standing between you and total tyranny. And I hope you have a new appreciation for the man.
His audience likes the know-it-all (sorry?) gimmick so that’s what he plays. It’s a somewhat cheapened version of Socratic ignorance & irony intended to make him appear fair or non-partisan
I get why he does it but it doesn’t work on me. It’s annoying. Professor Turley? There’s Non-Partisanship as i understnad it. Not taking symbolic shots at Trump that perform criticism instead of doing it
TLDR his gimmick irritates me too
I hope Devin Nunes sues the pants off the Shiff-head. It’s the only thing they understand!
Schiff didn’t even have the decency to tell Nunes that he’d subpoenaed his phone records. Where I’m from, we call that a punk a$$ b!tch move. This is absolutely chilling.
I’m looking forward to the revival of the dual.
ehem. Duel
He was using two guns.
I was thinking that I’m looking forward to the IG report. Even if it doesn’t go nearly as far as it should, it is going to have to force some of these smug partisan hacks to admit they’ve been wrong about some things.
But your idea may be more satisfying!
No, Schiff is so sneaky, he’d fire on the count of 2. He just needs to be arrested. He’s a known leaker. How can all of those leaks be legal? Let’s start using our laws to prosecute the bad guys, Mr. Barr.
as I have learned, painfully have become aware, there are no justice department authority over members of congress…not the house..not the senate.
even the impeachment process is not permitted in the constitution for house and senate members…
in order to seek removal from office members of congress must EXPEL…a unique and rare political process.
If my memory serves me correctly the last time that a member of congress was held to account and was expelled, was James Traficant…and that ONLY happened after he was convicted in a criminal federal court for a variety of crimes.
then congress convened a hearing and he was expelled.
so, if James is a good example, then the only way I know of that removes schiff, would be his conviction of a federal crime…that would trigger the congress to hold him in contempt then expel him.
the problem the justice department would have with charging him with a federal crime is that schiff is chair to the HIC, which is both executive and legislative branch of government. I am sure there are rules established by DOJ that limit any charges to members of that committee similar to how rules exist preventing DOJ from making charges to a sitting president.
No expert on any of this..but that’s how I read it.
..
I prefer a stampede through schiff town.
doesn’t nunes own some cattle?
I’ll ride with him..
Challenge Senator Richard Burr first.
The one thing that I keep learning. The Republicans are absolutely in the right and the Democrats are running a sham on the American people. Everyday when I think the Democrats may have some compromising info…it always ends up being nothing. Have faith the truth is on Trump’s side.
This is government gone mad. The only reason Schiff has those records is the Patriot Act. Sold as a method to prevent terrorism it’s now used to terrorize citizens and our representatives.
Attorneys are largely Dimms. Let’s see how much they appreciate having Adam Schiff subpoena an attorney’s phone records. How about journalists? They should be getting a bit testy about Schiff’s snooping too.
Soon, Schiff will have gone too far.
They certainly haven’t given a damn about anything happening to a POTUS associated attorney so far.
This phone record grab scares me because it shows that the dems have no regard for rights at all. Remember a couple of years ago when it came out about the ‘smart’ tv’s spying on you? Times coming when everything we do or say will be recorded somewhere.
Sadly I think we’re already there.
I repeat what I post yesterday,
Victoria Toensing, Rudy Giuliania, and Jay Sekulow are all lawyers. They need to sue. Add Nunuz as a plaintiff. They cannot let this to unchallenged. ATT definately needs to be a defendant.
The actual “bottom line” here is quite simple: all of us are criminals! 😱
“Until 2016, when PDJT upset the entire apple-cart,” it was very simple. We could embezzle, we could run guns and drugs, we could “give six hours,” we could do anything. No matter what we did, “the POTUS always had our back.”
But now – first, the American people elected a “Drain the Swamp™” President – then, the Ukranians did, too! All of the sudden, there’s nobody to give them six hours. AG Barr is suddenly coming up with Grand Jury indictments(!!)(!!). The Ukranians are actually investigating! And if they’re investigating “Joe Biden” and “Hunter Biden,” then that means that they must also be investigating … …
… … …
… … …
… .. … 😱
I’d like to have a ten spot for each time Devin Nunes has wanted to reach back and coldcock little sturmfuhrer shiest; you know, like a four digit dental repair.
Republicans should play same game. Exposed all these corrupt media and demon rats politicians.tit for tat.
What clowns! I still can’t get over that maroon Feldman whining about POTUS being a dictator. If that were so, his colleague Karlan probably would face some consequences for attacking his son.
Or Schiff would face consequences for everything he has done to Nunes so far.
The Democrats act more like Soviets all the time
It got brought up on Laura Ingraham too. Perked my ears right up.
So what was said on her show? Did she or her guest offer any insight as to how Schiff got the info, and from where, and under what authority?
Demoncraps won’t impeach
This is 2020 campaign. The DNC is broke. They can’t compete.
They can use free airtime and their pravda agents gladly helps them share the constructed narrative
This is just to cause damage to Trump and his family. They want to make his life miserable everyday day. Flood him with legal cases so he has to be defending himself every day. Bring him down. Have the world laughing at him. Diminish his influence and ability to negotiate abroad.
Satanic! Evil,
And the “ Republican” Senate? What a disgrace!
We need to find a good conservative to challenge Mitch and Lindsey.
I fear a truncated trial in the Senate, with a bipartisan majority voting to convict, but not the 2/3s required to remove our President, would best serve the interests of the Uniparty and the News Media. The wild card, of course, would be the reaction of the Republican voters. Perhaps USMCA will be the bone thrown to us, by prior arrangement, immediately after the trial?
There won’t be a trial. It’s too absurd and trashy to become anything else other then this shi*show.
This impeachment is the punishment.
This public humiliation is the goal
They want to humiliate POTUS in front of the world.
They bring in the most unhinged lunatics and give them the megaphone to trash Trump is his family.
That is the “ends.”
Once they can’t drag this any longer they will unleash another hoax. And it starts all over…
Meanwhile, the GOP Senate is still talking about maybe doing something. But just talking.
Yes.
This offers some hope…(not a ton, but some)…
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2019/12/mitch_mcconnell_playing_hardball_with_schumer_on_impeachment_trial_rules.html
Let’s not forget what some other CTH folks suggested….
Some of the call durations were mere seconds such as the ones between Nunes and Parnas.
Now, we all know how our cell #’s are dupped and used to call other cell #’s in spam functions.
How many times have you got a call from a real person saying they just got a call from your number?
So, that’s another level of this scam…..if true.
Schiff did that as a warning and a threat. Democrats are absolutely prepared to use the power of the State to enforce their will. This guy would be first in line to join the Gestapo. When impeachment fails, Trump should immediately announce a criminal probe of the fraudulent use of the whistleblower act to illegally leak classified information, and the resulting conspiracy should be fully outed and prosecuted.
Public. Hangings.
Nunes explanation is weak sauce. Basically, his version is he and the minority were made aware of the subpoenas for “some numbers” but didn’t know what it was for or who it was for. WHAT THE HELL IS THE MINORITY DOING ON THAT COMMITTEE! They know Schiff cannot be trusted and is a scumbag who will stoop to any depraved level, yet they don’t find out whose numbers the subpoenas are for or even investigate the issue! What the hell were they thinking. Oh, numbers I don’t recognize, so must be okay and I won’t ask any questions. As I said earlier, what the hell!
My reading of Nunes’ response is that he is at a loss for an explanation
“Adam Schiff randomly started issuing subpoenas for telephone information. That’s the part I find very troubling. Notice how the media simply ignores it?– sundance
The media’s alarming disinterest in Schiff’s phone subpoenas is one more example of how countries or systems of gov’t can cease to exist in their original successful format. As most of us know, the present corrupted MS media has congealed into a massive propaganda machine for one political party and has sold out their profession and the special rights bestowed upon them by the Founders. This is a willingly shackled and controlled press corps and not a “free press” as Levin’s book explains very well. Another dangerous precedent. But the social media lefties are not content with that level of power and are censoring Conservative voices at will in any new or alternate format they can.
But CTH and others are still doggedly in the fight. I wonder what the % is for overall news and info.that is not controlled by the left or the 2% Hedge Funders etc.
An even bigger deal is Nunes and the minority’s disinterest in the subpoenas and whose numbers were involved is more than staggering. How can you expect the media to care when Nunes and the minority didn’t care enough to question it, look into it or do anything whatsoever. Pathetic!
“I’m not spying…you’re spying!!!”
And people really are stupid enough to think all we have to do is to get the Congress back.
Cute! Super cute!
“We” have the Senate now, how’s that working for “we”
The Senators we elected are doing just fine assisting Democrats by getting out of the way.
And we had the House many times and we never really accomplished much.
When did they investigated any of Obama’s abuse of power? When did they get anyone’s phone records?
We are waaaaaaaaay passed the point of solving this with imaginary elections.
Either these tyrants go to jail or it’s over. They are in power right now. They call the shots.
Senate moves to the side so they can keep going.
Very cute to wait until election to “solve” this.
We give RINOs the House, they do nothing just like Senate and the minority will rule anyway.
SDNY is involved in this travesty also.
Under what authority can congress arbitrarily send subpoenas for the private phone records of citizens, journalists, and fellow politicians?
Under the Nixon’s Enemies List-clause.
Yeah it’s past time to deal with these people.
