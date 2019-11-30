Third National Poll Outlining 33/34 Percent Black and Minority Voter Support for President Trump…

There was a considerable buzz when the Rasmussen poll showed 34 percent support for President Trump amid black ‘likely voters’…. but the political media dismissed it. Then came a more recent Emerson University poll showing 34.5% support from black voters. With two polls showing a very similar result it was less likely to be an outlier…. But again, the political media dismissed them both.
However, a third poll, this time from NPR/PBS and Marist, confirms the prior two almost identically. The latest Marist Poll shows 33% non-white support for President Trump:
To be clear these are just polls; however, quite remarkably the Marist poll was 1,224 voters with a 26 percent minority (black and Hispanic) share of the poll – so that’s a significant poll of minority voters. If President Trump holds anywhere near this level of minority approval going into next years November election there is functionally and statistically no-way for any Democrat presidential candidate to win in 2020.
Yep at these numbers he should get a % of the black vote which will make states like FL a lock.
And if voter ID and other voter security measures are implemented in at least some states it will be a bloodbath.
Hopefully some of those new Trump voters will also vote Republican, even if the candidate is a RINO. Better a RINO than almost any D.
If the polls hold going into next year, democrat concerns about voter ID will be irrelevant.
strip: Someone in each State’s Law Enforcement have to get rid of those Soros vote-counting machines!
In Aussie voting is compulsory but in your country it is voluntary, so no matterwhat polls say Trump followers need to get out and vote and preferably on the day as it appears that pre pollong seems to favour the demrats. From my observations of the 2018 voting there service appeared to be alot offraud and nothing seems to be done to prevent this. Can anyone enlighten me on your this or is the devil soros beyond all laws.?
The devil Soros poured a ton of money into winning the “Secretary of State” positions in a lot of states. Typically the Secretaries of State are in charge of elections and election integrity. It generally only matters when it’s close, but that’s fairly often. If an election ends up in court, the Dems have a leg up because they’re the party of lawyers.
Hi AusLiz-Voter fraud andf/or outright election theft has been going on here in the US for decades. It’s nothing new. Anyone paying a modicum of attention has to know this is the truth.
But voter fraud may not really matter in 2020, because unlike a lot of Treepers, I think impeachment/conviction of Trump is a done deal…and Trump will not be on the 2020 ballot.
I really hope I am wrong. There’s a good chance of that because I am often wrong.
Have to say….it’s kinda heart warming. He truly loves all Americans and it shows. Real everyday people know the real thing.
The Dems will look very silly on the morning news shows tomorrow.
Just tomorrow?
Tomorrow, and tomorrow, and tomorrow,
Creeps in this petty pace from day to day,
Put into perspective, these numbers are simply apocalyptic for the Democrats.
#BLEXIT
One reason they are working so hard to more replacement voters in.
And to force him out before the 2020 election or failing that keep him from running in 2020.
True. In simple ‘back of the envelope’ math…. [all things remaining equal] it would mean a loss of around 8 million votes from Hillary (’16), and then adding that to President Trump would be around a 16 million vote swing.
Apocalyptic is very correct.
The left will now condemn NPR/PBS as being run by white supremacists. 😂🤣
Worst racist ever.
You rang?
Note: Think minorities may know something majorities don’t?
Americans:
Ever wonder how the people of a nation enjoying the best economy in its history would permit the likes of Pelosi, Schiff, Nadler, and their allies in the media to even speak against the one man primarily responsible for their continually rising fortunes much less try to remove him from office? After watching this nation from perches both inside and outside the government I have a theory. I will again confess as I did in 1989 to a group of citizens gathered to express their concerns regarding plans to build a jail near their neighborhood. Though I was in my third year as their police chief and had accepted the office after 26 years as a army officer: I confessed to them that I considered the majority (majority being defined as one more than half) of the politicians/bureaucrats/academicians/media types I had encountered in my career to be; “self-serving, witless, cowardly, pissants!” In addition, I declared the same group of witless cowards to be the greatest threat to Americans’ overall welfare and the primary persons contributing to the American people winning hands down the title of the most effectively lied to people in modern times!
Note: After retiring to the deep woods and getting to know many actual pissants I had to modify my term for the a fore mentioned persons to; “self-serving, witless, cowards” in that I discovered that all of the pissants I have encountered to date are not self-serving nor witless, and certainly not cowards!
Soldier/Cop/Grunt, Retired
lollllzzzzlollzzz…keeps getting worse and worse
Or better and better, depending on perspective. 😉 It is hilarious!
Information like this is why the Dems are trying to destroy PDJT through the impeachment route.
They know they are in trouble because the “Racist!” lie isn’t working as effectively as it used to.
I’m voting for Trump! It’s a rather simple choice for those of us with fully-functional minds…alternatively it is also rather simple for those who have simple minds.
President Trumps policies will always keep more of your earned money into your account, wallet, etc.
For the flat-heads who need extra mental help – “It’s the Economy Stupid” .
Sadly – for the haters, the welfare recipients and most of the the Fed DC workforce….it’s simple greed and selfishness. Perhaps even worse in this pack of takers…
Blacks like green also
LikeLiked by 3 people
More and more Blacks like being American. Who in the hell cares what color, race or creed an American. Hyphen’s are discriminatory and racists.
ALL POLLS THAT DON’T REFLECT THE NARRATIVE ARE RACIST!!!!!
I agree, all the talking heads will deny, deny, and scream Orange Man BAAD!
From The President:
Trump with 8-9% wins it. 34% is a 10 level richter scale earthquake.
Trump Twenty Twenty Landslide
Voter Fraud makes all things possible.
You bet it does and that is what they are planning. See this from zerohedge: http://www.zerohedge.com/political/la-county-intoduces-e-voting-system-not-hand-marked-not-paper-not-hand-counted-public
And it is not just California that is rolling out this e-voting system that is beyond horrific. According to the story it will also be rolled out in, “(The list of states where counties or the entire state are moving to BMD systems include a number of key battleground states. Such systems are planned for use next year, or are already being used, in OH, WI, PA, TX, WV, KY, NY, NJ, KS, TN, IN, SC, NC and, yes, CA, unless the public prevents these plans.)
This voter fraud system leaves NO TRAIL of the vote, none, zero. It is converted into a version of bar coding.
Sundance,
could I suggest you should pick up this article from zerohedge and run a story alerting people in these states, for their votes on these systems are actually illegal, as there is no way to audit their votes.
“It’s not the people who vote that count, it’s the people who count the votes.” – Josef Stalin
The Democrats have no chance at winning fairly, so we are going to have to observe every vote, every count, every early and absentee ballet, vote harvesters, etc. Voter ID and checking for multiple voting will be needed. The Democrats have demonstrated their adroitness at skewing elections by tampering with ballots. We can’t let them win by cheating.
LikeLiked by 5 people
If Trump gets anything above 20% of the black vote, be ready for, irony of ironies, dems screaming about vote fraud.
Hope it translate to a vote.
Character is colorless.
The SINGLE biggest threat to the Trump re-election landslide: Democrat FRAUD. They are never held criminally accountable for it, therefore they will attempt it boldly and in unprecedented levels in the coming election.
How do We The People protect against this? Especially with the ridiculous electronic voting machines. It is so ripe for fraud.
Truly amazing is that the marxist democrat party can still fool the black
population after all these years.
Truly amazing is the 63% that still give their vote to the party of slavery,
the party of lynching, the party of Jim Crow racial segregation,
and the party of aborting the black race out of existence.
Truly amazing is that abortion accounts for 61% of black deaths in America.
And all due to the efforts of the marxist democrat party.
When you live a life in the inner cities, there really isn’t time for politics – unless you’re part of the 1% of the 1%.
People look to community leaders, clergy, and friends for advice. Twitter has helped voices spread immensely.
Regardless of background, it is so easy now for all of us to see the hypocrisy around us.
The truth cannot be untold.
A hard life tends to make one more right-wing.
Giving felons the right to vote in FL was supposed to give Dems a lock. Instead DeSantis won by quite a bit more than expected.
No way except the massive voter fraud that will assuredly happen…….
Time for Jussie to go get another tuna sandwich. Skip the bolo tie this time: it was over-kill. And maybe hire white guys to do the fake racism thing. But if he needs to be told that..
Avalanche 2020🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
At this point it would not surprise me come Nov we have the first time ever more votes cast in various states and counties than there are people living in those same counties and states.
NOTHING IS OUT OF BOUNDS WITH THESE PEOPLE!
The Communist Democrats know they dont have a snowball’s chance….That’s why they will steal the election.
They will try to anyway
Pssst….hey, Joe….this is a B F D. Heh.
Don’t forget we’re getting more help next week when that half wit ball of puss nadler takes the stage and becomes the dimacrats face of the franchise..cant wait
Captain Donut to the rescue!
Until mysteriously a boatload of previously lost ballots is dropped and advantage is wiped away… I would not put to much stock into the polls. The only poll that counts is during the election night. Everything else is just speculation.
Someone needs to show this to the Gov of GA before he appoints another Romney clown.
I know this first hand (being a black american) which is why I pointed people to this video https://youtu.be/EIe1tLHy4Hc (it only 5 minute long but is VERY POWERFUL) being a harbinger to 2020 (SELAH)
Nothing is better for our future than seeing African Americans leaving the Democratic plantation.
However, since AA support is 34% but PDJT is still less than 50% total support in these same polls, it means that his support among white voters has to be significantly down from 2016.
I am not worried since we dont have a DEM candidate as of yet but it is still troubling.
Problem is all those likely black voters are in urban centers with utterly third world voting systems.
POTUS is going to have more of a problem with certain urban and suburban middle class demographics (women and millenials) who live on social media outlets like Facebook and Twitter, which have been getting away with biased censorship for 3 years now. Why???
