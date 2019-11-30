Third National Poll Outlining 33/34 Percent Black and Minority Voter Support for President Trump…

There was a considerable buzz when the Rasmussen poll showed 34 percent support for President Trump amid black ‘likely voters’…. but the political media dismissed it. Then came a more recent Emerson University poll showing 34.5% support from black voters. With two polls showing a very similar result it was less likely to be an outlier…. But again, the political media dismissed them both.

However, a third poll, this time from NPR/PBS and Marist, confirms the prior two almost identically. The latest Marist Poll shows 33% non-white support for President Trump:

(Poll Link – pdf)

To be clear these are just polls; however, quite remarkably the Marist poll was 1,224 voters with a 26 percent minority (black and Hispanic) share of the poll – so that’s a significant poll of minority voters. If President Trump holds anywhere near this level of minority approval going into next years November election there is functionally and statistically no-way for any Democrat presidential candidate to win in 2020.