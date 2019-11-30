Polish Chef Used 5 Foot Narwhal Tusk to Help Bring Down London Bridge Terrorist…

There is a lot of background information surfacing about the London Bridge terrorist Usman Khan and the attack he carried out yesterday in the U.K. However, one of the epic heroes who took down the terrorist is worth a highlight.

A Polish chef named Lukasz was working at Fishmongers Hall near the scene when he saw the terrorist attacking. Lukasz grabbed a 5 foot narwhal whale tusk from the wall and used it as a makeshift lance while another bystander used a fire extinguisher to confront and ultimately take down the attacker.

A twenty-first century Polish chef using a narwhal tusk as a lance to stop a jihadist. Could you find a modern act of bravery more legendary and connected to the history of the tenth century Polish people? I think not. Simply, epic.

According to The Daily Mail “Lukasz is thought to have suffered from cuts but is not critically injured.” (READ)

New footage of yesterday's terror attack on #LondonBridge. Three members of the public armed with a fire extinguisher and a Narwhal tusk take the attacher down. Heroes. pic.twitter.com/8yGBPaGtbL — Darren of Plymouth 🇬🇧 (@DarrenPlymouth) November 30, 2019