Polish Chef Used 5 Foot Narwhal Tusk to Help Bring Down London Bridge Terrorist…

November 30, 2019

There is a lot of background information surfacing about the London Bridge terrorist Usman Khan and the attack he carried out yesterday in the U.K.   However, one of the epic heroes who took down the terrorist is worth a highlight.

A Polish chef named Lukasz was working at Fishmongers Hall near the scene when he saw the terrorist attacking.  Lukasz grabbed a 5 foot narwhal whale tusk from the wall and used it as a makeshift lance while another bystander used a fire extinguisher to confront and ultimately take down the attacker.

A twenty-first century Polish chef using a narwhal tusk as a lance to stop a jihadist. Could you find a modern act of bravery more legendary and connected to the history of the tenth century Polish people?   I think not.  Simply, epic.

According to The Daily Mail “Lukasz is thought to have suffered from cuts but is not critically injured.” (READ)

 

This entry was posted in European Union, Heros, Islam, Jihad, Poland, Uncategorized.

99 Responses to Polish Chef Used 5 Foot Narwhal Tusk to Help Bring Down London Bridge Terrorist…

Older Comments
  1. john joseph farrell (@jojofar) says:
    November 30, 2019 at 3:19 pm

    Just carrying on the proud tradition of Polish dominance of the ottomans
    Don’t forget the savior of Vienna.
    Janlll Sobieski and his defeat of the Ottomans at the Siege of Vienna 1683.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. SW Richmond says:
    November 30, 2019 at 3:19 pm

    “Not on my watch.”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. warrenjay13 says:
    November 30, 2019 at 3:20 pm

    The London mayor will probably have them arrested for defending themselves.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. Les Standard says:
    November 30, 2019 at 3:21 pm

    The English ruling class truly do despise the existence of average white people

    Like

    Reply
  5. Heika says:
    November 30, 2019 at 3:26 pm

    This is the sort of bravery that needs to shown off more regularly. Finally, men standing up for their freedoms and community, unlike the little wimp Mayor who would rather take that tusk and terrorism up his you know what and ‘get used to it’ (his quote). Its a good sign. Men have had enough, they are sick to death of this bloody nonsense and the constant attacks on their existence by globalist lunatics that have destroyed their societies with unvetted immigration and pathetic spineless judges (why was a convicted terrorist out on the street)?. Bravo

    When you take away mens weapons they will (finally) make do.

    Like

    Reply
  6. Sigh2016 says:
    November 30, 2019 at 3:26 pm

    God bless these brave men who ran towards danger to save others!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. Rudy says:
    November 30, 2019 at 3:27 pm

    Yep. Spear trumps knife. Every time. I’m surprised the knifeman survived the Narwhale lance.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. Jim Comey is a weasel_Doug says:
    November 30, 2019 at 3:34 pm

    Is roundheads are tough SOBs and we HATE commies

    Like

    Reply
  10. Heika says:
    November 30, 2019 at 3:34 pm

    In case you want to ruin your din dins – here is the piece of slime – and the ‘process’ that should be charged with multiple murder – the system that freed him. This piece of garbage should be just thrown in the mulch shredder as should the judges responsible.
    https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/man-wielding-5-narwhal-tusk-helped-subdue-london-bridge-terrorist

    Like

    Reply
  11. Have Gun Will Travel says:
    November 30, 2019 at 3:42 pm

    God bless the heroes on that bridge!

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

