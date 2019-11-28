President Trump Makes Surprise Trip to Afghanistan Celebrating Thanksgiving With Troops…

President Donald Trump made a surprise trip to Bagram Air Field in Afghanistan to celebrate Thanksgiving with our troops. The trip took place under a shroud of secrecy, and very tight security arriving in a darkened airplane just after 8:30 p.m. local time.

The White House concealed the trip from his public schedule for security reasons. President Trump helped the chow staff feed turkey and mashed potatoes to American troops in fatigues, before dining himself. Additionally President Trump posed for photographs before delivering remarks celebrating America’s military in an aircraft hangar. WATCH:

