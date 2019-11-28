President Trump Makes Surprise Trip to Afghanistan Celebrating Thanksgiving With Troops…

President Donald Trump made a surprise trip to Bagram Air Field in Afghanistan to celebrate Thanksgiving with our troops. The trip took place under a shroud of secrecy, and very tight security arriving in a darkened airplane just after 8:30 p.m. local time.
The White House concealed the trip from his public schedule for security reasons. President Trump helped the chow staff feed turkey and mashed potatoes to American troops in fatigues, before dining himself. Additionally President Trump posed for photographs before delivering remarks celebrating America’s military in an aircraft hangar. WATCH:
He made us proud!
Making America Proud Again!
And our warriors make us proud.
Like x 1000
In 1981, hubby and I were in Monaco. We had arrived after dark exhausted from driving from Milan Italy. We ordered cold chicken, salad and bread and went to sleep. The next a.m. we got up and opened the curtains. Overnight the USS America had artived in port. I was filled with overwhelming pride. I fewl the same pride every day Donakd Trump is president.
In 1981, Ronald Reagan was president and though I thought Jimmy Carter was an honorable man and a patriot, his misplaced sense of fairness and embarrassment at America’s riches had left the country feeling down ans depressed. Reagan restored our hope and pride. Donald Trump has done the same for us…those of us who love our country anyway. Obama’s eight years were similar to Carter’s four only Carter was not malignant. Obama was. 2016 excised the cancer but we need chemo to excise the metastases seeded throughout the bureaucracies. If we don’t reelect Trump in 2020, the cancer will consume our country.
My parents always described Reagan’s election like a liberation. I was in 5th grade. The school announced that anybody who wanted to watch the inauguration could do so in the AV room (basically a closet) during lunch. I sat in that dark old AV closet and watched until they realized I was missing and came and got me…
Having served under Carter, you may take as gospel that Carter was a malignant cancer on our military.
You’ve no idea what we were made to endure under Carter.
I bet Melania didn’t go because it was easier to keep it secret if she was around and visible at Mar a Largo.
Plus precious time with Barron, away from her duties at the White House and elsewhere.
With all the family there it was pretty tricky that he was able to duck out of Mar a Largo.
What was funny was I’d just watched a clip about how Trump would be calling service men/women later today.
I wonder how that the cat is out of the bag if the Pres will be making any other stops.
I wish he would stop in Ukraine and pick up the server and documents about their interference in the 2016 election. Maybe a few payment ledgers also. Just dreaming here
He looks so happy and relaxed with them. So great seeing this.
His happiness is contagious. The long national malaise has gradually been ending.
Stay safe Mr. President! God bless you!
No Press pool….now we know why it didn’t leak!
+ additional insight to why he is so relaxed and happy! 😉
So true, So true — God Bless and Keep Him and our noble warriors who serve with courage and grace.
Pretty cool!
He NEVER ceases to swell my heart with PRIDE!!!
One of the clips showed DJT walking into a dining hall. The excitement and happiness was almost palpable. Most you could tell were thrilled to be in a picture with him.
and instead of them calling everyone to attention like normal when a higher up walks in they shouted who wants pictures. That made me laugh!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Sundance, for keeping track of this.
We are blessed.
He’s the boss. The Dems and Rinos should keep that in mind.
The Donald is a Legend. God Bless President Trump and Melania!
I watched some of this earlier on tv. OANN lost their feed halfway thru. I flipped to fox and they played a few more minutes before they switched gears to explain how his secret trip was arranged. They spent more time talking about the logistics of the trip than showing the President!
Exactly what a Commander in Chief should do. Kudos Potus!
Did 0bama do anything like this during his 8 years? I don’t remember him visiting the troops even here in the US.
Rhoda…can you imagine Elizabeth Warren or Bernie Sanders making this trip?
This very special man broke bread and gave thanks with those that give so much. Some jaded men and women say POTUS does not get it that he doesnt understand the military. Well I would say I see a man who has been bestowed with gifts of the Devine. In this world that has far to much take and not enough give, not enough thanks and not enough compassion. But this is a man of substance, a man of riches. These riches can’t be bought at any price. These riches are given with out any conditions just hope. POTUS spreads God’s teaching with out even thinking about it It comes naturally without any false pretenses. Thank you President Trump for giving a damn. Jesus and Trump have somethings in common . Both view people as people, as equals. Jesus dedicated his live to give others hope, strength and above all faith. You are not alone nor have they been forgotten I walk with you. POTUS probably doesnt realize he is spreading the words and teachings of Jesus. Maybe its best, for he is real.
God bless America
God bless our troupes
And God bless our President
he did go visit the troops in Afgan and Iraq I recall and other non combat zones, but I am not sure if it was during holidays or not, if it was used as a photo op or not and if it was announced beforehand or not. But he did go. Can’t see any of the dem candidates going though, except maybe Biden or Buttegig
Dan Bongino did the lead advance work on Obama’s Afghanistan trip.
I don’t care HOW well-appointed an “Air Force One” is.
Regardless.
That is one f’n long plane ride cooped up in an aluminum tube.
It is stressful for ALL.
To exchange a comfy, family-oriented respite for an arduous, perhaps risky undertaking says something.
Let the “masses” compare what Trump regularly undertakes with what his predecessor(s) did.
They won’t.
It would only increase their self-loathing to the next degree.
thanksgiving away from family is tough…. a visit by POTUS who drops in for chow is going to be a memory these warriors are gonna savor for quit a while…..
SEMPER FI …. President Trump …. thank you…..
Even after being totally amazed, he amazes me even more.
Thank you, Lord, that this man is our President. Another reason to be so thankful today that we are led by Donald Trump.
Right on Mr. President, the boss.
May the Good Lord keep our Great President Trump in his duties and see him safely home.
So proud of our President!! I cried watching these clips!!😢
Happy Thanksgiving!!🦃🦃
Melania was there, too!
Oops.
I got carried away.
Tweet was in a string of tweets and I didn’t realize it was from 2018.
Oh well.
You can never see our gorgeous FLOTUS too many times.
This is only further proof that PDJT is the right man for the job! I’m so proud of him! You can really tell that he is doing this because he truly cares about our uniformed troops and not just a photo op to score political points.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Our message has been delivered to US troops by the best President ever. God bless President Trump and our great country.
This is great that our wonderful Pres Trump and beautiful First Lady went to visit the troops and I do not want to diminish anything about their visit.
But as I read about their visit to the troop on another blog the writer mentioned that this is an almost 20 year war effort.
We have been fighting something somewhere in a middle east hell hole for almost 20 years now.
When does it all end never?
just to clarify, I do not think Melania went
President of Afghanistan was enjoying PDJT’s visit. Smiling the whole time in the video. Nice.
I love our President. He is simply amazing. Blessings to all on Thanksgiving Day.
POTUS and family going off to a holiday at Mar a Lago. Yeah, right.
Instead, it’s a surprise visit to a quiet (for the moment) hell hole to visit our selfless warriors. I shouldn’t be surprised, but still am. This man is amazing. (And you can see from the photos that he is thoroughly enjoying himself; no posing for the pr cameras here.
And what was the name of that fool secretary of whatever, that POTUS s***-canned the other day? I don’t remember.
Sec of the Navy Richard Spencer
I can’t abide in people who are still criticizing Trump, when they wouldn’t know a fact had they sat on one. This man is a Godsend and I love him and his courageous family. Happy Thanksgiving POTUS, we love you!
As a member of the Air Force, this is so awesome to see! POTUS Trump is well liked in the Military! The media has been pushing the false narrative that Trump is not liked by service members since the Eddie Gallagher story came out! It’s truly #FakeNews. God Bless our President and his family! I thank you President Trump for making America first!
Shelby J, thank you for your service!
LikeLike
I was thinking when I saw the VP Pence show up with the troops that some how the President would he also going to spend time with the Troops too He never misses a chance to spend time with them, and You can tell that he loves that a lot. God bless our wonderful President and beautiful first lady Melania
Our first lady is one Lady that has a lot of class and just beautiful
Please Lord keep them safe and protect them from all those who wish them harm,
I think Pence going to a different area was part of the plan. It alone would have been great and good enough, especially since Karen went with him.
I bet this was meticulously planned with various options and reasons why it would get yanked. Weather, hostilities or some threat could have thrown a wrench in the plans.
This White House video was just uploaded on the President’s visit to Afghanistan, it’s 34 minutes in length:
Our Commander in Chief is great. Thank you President Trump.
Happy Thanksgiving and God bless to all.
Hooah!
President Trump has an incredible work ethic. He could have easily taken Thanksgiving day off for rest and relaxation – but chose not to.
#VSGPOTUSBALZ
President Trump is simply incredible.
Blue suit, white shirt and red tie. He is always himself. He’s not a phony baloney like so many of the others, who put on flight jackets, scrambled-egg caps, and other ill-fitting military gear trying to fit in. This man is a natural commander.
Happy Thanksgiving Troops….May God bless you and keep you safe! God bless you too Mr. President!
Love seeing him in the dark, dress overcoat, too. He’s the Boss!
IIRC, he wore the flight jacket, etc. last year in Iraq. If he had taken those clothes with him to Mar A Lago this year, there may have been a leak.
Just thinkin’.
Good news, AF1 is wheels up and heading home, Godspeed Mr. President and Team:
HAHAHA…love it! Best President ever.
Support among troops and vets for this wonderful man must be up near the 90% mark.
Is there a way to find out?
Check the Military Times.
Trump lied again! He said he was going to Marolargo for Thanksgiving and what does he do, takes off to Afghanistan. Lies lies and more lies, this man never stops lying! (Channeling MSM)
EXCELLENT comment – this is So Exactly what they do. Call opinions lies or twist what he said until it is a lie, etc. Clever comment but almost to real to be completely funny.
BEST. PRESIDENT. EVER!!!
Happy Thanksgiving and God bless America!
I’ll say it again…Greatest President Ever~!
Presidential pardons of military personnel.
Secretary of Defense fires Secretary of Navy.
Presidential visit to troops in Afghanistan.
Just reminding some people exactly who is the Commander-in-chief. 😉
And the President took General Milley (Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff) on this trip…..hope they had some time to discuss Vindman’s next assignment……..
These aholes dictate to POTUS its my way or the highway. POTUS responds you got a long trip by the way don’t let the door hit you in the ass.
#MAGA-NIFICENT_POTUS ⭐️👍🏻❤️💙🇺🇸😇🙏
HAPPY THANKSGIVING TO OUR MILITARY AND POLICE AND FIRST RESPONDERS!!🍁🍷
Actions speak louder than words.
Awesome president!
Happy Thanksgiving to ALL
Love my President! Trump for America 2020
Pres Trump looks so happy in those pics. He deserves the adulation of our troops.
Somebody owes me a donut – forget who. Wagered a donut the Prez would show up in Afghanistan, Syria, or Iraq. Thanks, Mr Prez, Krispy Kreme for me tomorrow!
I had an odd feeling when I say VP Pence & Second Lady make a trip a few days ago and serve the troops in Iraq. PDJT sent a decoy!! Love it! Press never catches on….sad….HAHAHAHA!
Best President Evah!
Embarrassed at how much of a cheerleader I have become for the best POTUS ever! Well, not really. I have waited decades since the last real POTUS. RR freed us and part of the world from their chains so I guess I deserve the absolute giddiness I feel when PDT does the impossible and unexpected to benefit We the People.
