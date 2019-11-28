President Trump Makes Surprise Trip to Afghanistan Celebrating Thanksgiving With Troops…

President Donald Trump made a surprise trip to Bagram Air Field in Afghanistan to celebrate Thanksgiving with our troops.  The trip took place under a shroud of secrecy, and very tight security arriving in a darkened airplane just after 8:30 p.m. local time.

The White House concealed the trip from his public schedule for security reasons. President Trump helped the chow staff feed turkey and mashed potatoes to American troops in fatigues, before dining himself.  Additionally President Trump posed for photographs before delivering remarks celebrating America’s military in an aircraft hangar.  WATCH:

88 Responses to President Trump Makes Surprise Trip to Afghanistan Celebrating Thanksgiving With Troops…

  1. Scott says:
    November 28, 2019 at 5:12 pm

    He made us proud!

    Reply
    • rvsueandcrew says:
      November 28, 2019 at 5:15 pm

      Making America Proud Again!

      Reply
    • Boknows says:
      November 28, 2019 at 5:29 pm

      And our warriors make us proud.

      Reply
    • Yy4u says:
      November 28, 2019 at 5:58 pm

      Like x 1000

      In 1981, hubby and I were in Monaco. We had arrived after dark exhausted from driving from Milan Italy. We ordered cold chicken, salad and bread and went to sleep. The next a.m. we got up and opened the curtains. Overnight the USS America had artived in port. I was filled with overwhelming pride. I fewl the same pride every day Donakd Trump is president.

      In 1981, Ronald Reagan was president and though I thought Jimmy Carter was an honorable man and a patriot, his misplaced sense of fairness and embarrassment at America’s riches had left the country feeling down ans depressed. Reagan restored our hope and pride. Donald Trump has done the same for us…those of us who love our country anyway. Obama’s eight years were similar to Carter’s four only Carter was not malignant. Obama was. 2016 excised the cancer but we need chemo to excise the metastases seeded throughout the bureaucracies. If we don’t reelect Trump in 2020, the cancer will consume our country.

      Reply
      • hokkoda says:
        November 28, 2019 at 6:22 pm

        My parents always described Reagan’s election like a liberation. I was in 5th grade. The school announced that anybody who wanted to watch the inauguration could do so in the AV room (basically a closet) during lunch. I sat in that dark old AV closet and watched until they realized I was missing and came and got me…

        Reply
      • jeans2nd says:
        November 28, 2019 at 6:47 pm

        Having served under Carter, you may take as gospel that Carter was a malignant cancer on our military.
        You’ve no idea what we were made to endure under Carter.

        Reply
    • sundance says:
      November 28, 2019 at 7:02 pm

      Reply
  3. MfM says:
    November 28, 2019 at 5:15 pm

    I bet Melania didn’t go because it was easier to keep it secret if she was around and visible at Mar a Largo.

    Reply
    • rvsueandcrew says:
      November 28, 2019 at 5:17 pm

      Plus precious time with Barron, away from her duties at the White House and elsewhere.

      Liked by 7 people

      • MfM says:
        November 28, 2019 at 5:26 pm

        With all the family there it was pretty tricky that he was able to duck out of Mar a Largo.

        What was funny was I’d just watched a clip about how Trump would be calling service men/women later today.

        I wonder how that the cat is out of the bag if the Pres will be making any other stops.

        Reply
        • georgehumphries9802 says:
          November 28, 2019 at 5:33 pm

          I wish he would stop in Ukraine and pick up the server and documents about their interference in the 2016 election. Maybe a few payment ledgers also. Just dreaming here

          Liked by 6 people

          Reply
  4. sundance says:
    November 28, 2019 at 5:16 pm

    Reply
  5. dufrst says:
    November 28, 2019 at 5:17 pm

    Stay safe Mr. President! God bless you!

    Liked by 7 people

  6. sundance says:
    November 28, 2019 at 5:17 pm

    Reply
  7. scorpion99man says:
    November 28, 2019 at 5:17 pm

    Pretty cool!

    Liked by 4 people

  8. lowyder993s says:
    November 28, 2019 at 5:18 pm

    He NEVER ceases to swell my heart with PRIDE!!!

    Liked by 8 people

  9. MfM says:
    November 28, 2019 at 5:19 pm

    One of the clips showed DJT walking into a dining hall. The excitement and happiness was almost palpable. Most you could tell were thrilled to be in a picture with him.

    Liked by 7 people

  10. markone1blog says:
    November 28, 2019 at 5:19 pm

    Thank you, Sundance, for keeping track of this.

    Liked by 7 people

  11. Boknows says:
    November 28, 2019 at 5:19 pm

    We are blessed.

    Liked by 3 people

  12. H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
    November 28, 2019 at 5:20 pm

    He’s the boss. The Dems and Rinos should keep that in mind.

    Liked by 3 people

  13. MitchRyderDetroitWheels says:
    November 28, 2019 at 5:20 pm

    The Donald is a Legend. God Bless President Trump and Melania!

    Liked by 5 people

  14. tuskyou says:
    November 28, 2019 at 5:23 pm

    I watched some of this earlier on tv. OANN lost their feed halfway thru. I flipped to fox and they played a few more minutes before they switched gears to explain how his secret trip was arranged. They spent more time talking about the logistics of the trip than showing the President!

    Liked by 4 people

  15. Michael Kunz says:
    November 28, 2019 at 5:23 pm

    Exactly what a Commander in Chief should do. Kudos Potus!

    Liked by 4 people

    • Rhoda R says:
      November 28, 2019 at 5:47 pm

      Did 0bama do anything like this during his 8 years? I don’t remember him visiting the troops even here in the US.

      Reply
      • nuwildcat1977 says:
        November 28, 2019 at 6:00 pm

        Rhoda…can you imagine Elizabeth Warren or Bernie Sanders making this trip?

        Like

        • Lester Smith says:
          November 28, 2019 at 6:54 pm

          This very special man broke bread and gave thanks with those that give so much. Some jaded men and women say POTUS does not get it that he doesnt understand the military. Well I would say I see a man who has been bestowed with gifts of the Devine. In this world that has far to much take and not enough give, not enough thanks and not enough compassion. But this is a man of substance, a man of riches. These riches can’t be bought at any price. These riches are given with out any conditions just hope. POTUS spreads God’s teaching with out even thinking about it It comes naturally without any false pretenses. Thank you President Trump for giving a damn. Jesus and Trump have somethings in common . Both view people as people, as equals. Jesus dedicated his live to give others hope, strength and above all faith. You are not alone nor have they been forgotten I walk with you. POTUS probably doesnt realize he is spreading the words and teachings of Jesus. Maybe its best, for he is real.
          God bless America
          God bless our troupes
          And God bless our President

          Reply
      • Adele Virtue says:
        November 28, 2019 at 6:56 pm

        he did go visit the troops in Afgan and Iraq I recall and other non combat zones, but I am not sure if it was during holidays or not, if it was used as a photo op or not and if it was announced beforehand or not. But he did go. Can’t see any of the dem candidates going though, except maybe Biden or Buttegig

        Reply
  16. James Carpenter says:
    November 28, 2019 at 5:24 pm

    I don’t care HOW well-appointed an “Air Force One” is.
    Regardless.
    That is one f’n long plane ride cooped up in an aluminum tube.
    It is stressful for ALL.
    To exchange a comfy, family-oriented respite for an arduous, perhaps risky undertaking says something.
    Let the “masses” compare what Trump regularly undertakes with what his predecessor(s) did.
    They won’t.
    It would only increase their self-loathing to the next degree.

    Reply
  17. Jim Raclawski says:
    November 28, 2019 at 5:25 pm

    thanksgiving away from family is tough…. a visit by POTUS who drops in for chow is going to be a memory these warriors are gonna savor for quit a while…..
    SEMPER FI …. President Trump …. thank you…..

    Liked by 11 people

  18. Charlotte Powell Brooks says:
    November 28, 2019 at 5:25 pm

    Even after being totally amazed, he amazes me even more.

    Liked by 6 people

  19. Dorothea Middlemarch says:
    November 28, 2019 at 5:27 pm

    Thank you, Lord, that this man is our President. Another reason to be so thankful today that we are led by Donald Trump.

    Liked by 5 people

  20. StanH says:
    November 28, 2019 at 5:29 pm

    Right on Mr. President, the boss.

    May the Good Lord keep our Great President Trump in his duties and see him safely home.

    Liked by 10 people

  21. susandyer1962 says:
    November 28, 2019 at 5:29 pm

    So proud of our President!! I cried watching these clips!!😢

    Happy Thanksgiving!!🦃🦃

    Liked by 4 people

  22. H. Hawke says:
    November 28, 2019 at 5:30 pm

    Melania was there, too!

    Liked by 5 people

    • H. Hawke says:
      November 28, 2019 at 5:34 pm

      Oops.

      I got carried away.

      Tweet was in a string of tweets and I didn’t realize it was from 2018.

      Oh well.

      You can never see our gorgeous FLOTUS too many times.

      Liked by 3 people

  23. Pammipoo says:
    November 28, 2019 at 5:30 pm

    This is only further proof that PDJT is the right man for the job! I’m so proud of him! You can really tell that he is doing this because he truly cares about our uniformed troops and not just a photo op to score political points.

    Liked by 2 people

  24. citizen817 says:
    November 28, 2019 at 5:34 pm

    Liked by 6 people

    • Abster says:
      November 28, 2019 at 5:52 pm

      Our message has been delivered to US troops by the best President ever. God bless President Trump and our great country.

      Liked by 1 person

    • coloradochloe says:
      November 28, 2019 at 6:52 pm

      This is great that our wonderful Pres Trump and beautiful First Lady went to visit the troops and I do not want to diminish anything about their visit.

      But as I read about their visit to the troop on another blog the writer mentioned that this is an almost 20 year war effort.

      We have been fighting something somewhere in a middle east hell hole for almost 20 years now.

      When does it all end never?

      Reply
    • MaineCoon says:
      November 28, 2019 at 7:21 pm

      President of Afghanistan was enjoying PDJT’s visit. Smiling the whole time in the video. Nice.

      Like

  25. Catherine says:
    November 28, 2019 at 5:34 pm

    I love our President. He is simply amazing. Blessings to all on Thanksgiving Day.

    Liked by 4 people

  26. hoghead says:
    November 28, 2019 at 5:40 pm

    POTUS and family going off to a holiday at Mar a Lago. Yeah, right.

    Instead, it’s a surprise visit to a quiet (for the moment) hell hole to visit our selfless warriors. I shouldn’t be surprised, but still am. This man is amazing. (And you can see from the photos that he is thoroughly enjoying himself; no posing for the pr cameras here.

    Liked by 1 person

  27. Sara Hoffman says:
    November 28, 2019 at 5:40 pm

    I can’t abide in people who are still criticizing Trump, when they wouldn’t know a fact had they sat on one. This man is a Godsend and I love him and his courageous family. Happy Thanksgiving POTUS, we love you!

    Liked by 7 people

  28. Shelby J says:
    November 28, 2019 at 5:41 pm

    As a member of the Air Force, this is so awesome to see! POTUS Trump is well liked in the Military! The media has been pushing the false narrative that Trump is not liked by service members since the Eddie Gallagher story came out! It’s truly #FakeNews. God Bless our President and his family! I thank you President Trump for making America first!

    Liked by 3 people

  29. rustybritches says:
    November 28, 2019 at 5:42 pm

    I was thinking when I saw the VP Pence show up with the troops that some how the President would he also going to spend time with the Troops too He never misses a chance to spend time with them, and You can tell that he loves that a lot. God bless our wonderful President and beautiful first lady Melania

    Our first lady is one Lady that has a lot of class and just beautiful
    Please Lord keep them safe and protect them from all those who wish them harm,

    Liked by 4 people

    • MfM says:
      November 28, 2019 at 6:24 pm

      I think Pence going to a different area was part of the plan. It alone would have been great and good enough, especially since Karen went with him.

      I bet this was meticulously planned with various options and reasons why it would get yanked. Weather, hostilities or some threat could have thrown a wrench in the plans.

      Like

  30. bessie2003 says:
    November 28, 2019 at 5:42 pm

    This White House video was just uploaded on the President’s visit to Afghanistan, it’s 34 minutes in length:

    Liked by 1 person

  31. Have Gun Will Travel says:
    November 28, 2019 at 5:46 pm

    Our Commander in Chief is great. Thank you President Trump.
    Happy Thanksgiving and God bless to all.
    Hooah!

    Liked by 1 person

  32. deplorable says:
    November 28, 2019 at 5:51 pm

    President Trump has an incredible work ethic. He could have easily taken Thanksgiving day off for rest and relaxation – but chose not to.

    Liked by 2 people

    • Lester Smith says:
      November 28, 2019 at 7:00 pm

      This very special man broke bread and gave thanks with those that give so much. Some jaded men and women say POTUS does not get it that he doesnt understand the military. Well I would say I see a man who has been bestowed with gifts of the Devine. In this world that has far to much take and not enough give, not enough thanks and not enough compassion. But this is a man of substance, a man of riches. These riches can’t be bought at any price. These riches are given with out any conditions just hope. POTUS spreads God’s teaching with out even thinking about it It comes naturally without any false pretenses. Thank you President Trump for giving a damn. Jesus and Trump have somethings in common . Both view people as people, as equals. Jesus dedicated his live to give others hope, strength and above all faith. You are not alone nor have they been forgotten I walk with you. POTUS probably doesnt realize he is spreading the words and teachings of Jesus. Maybe its best, for he is real.
      God bless America
      God bless our troupes
      And God bless our President

      Reply
  33. Akindole says:
    November 28, 2019 at 5:52 pm

    #VSGPOTUSBALZ

    Like

  34. Elric VIII says:
    November 28, 2019 at 5:53 pm

    President Trump is simply incredible.

    Liked by 1 person

  35. Niagara Frontier says:
    November 28, 2019 at 6:09 pm

    Blue suit, white shirt and red tie. He is always himself. He’s not a phony baloney like so many of the others, who put on flight jackets, scrambled-egg caps, and other ill-fitting military gear trying to fit in. This man is a natural commander.

    Happy Thanksgiving Troops….May God bless you and keep you safe! God bless you too Mr. President!

    Liked by 1 person

  36. JustSomeInputFromAz says:
    November 28, 2019 at 6:11 pm

    Good news, AF1 is wheels up and heading home, Godspeed Mr. President and Team:

    Liked by 4 people

  37. Arrest Soros says:
    November 28, 2019 at 6:11 pm

    Support among troops and vets for this wonderful man must be up near the 90% mark.
    Is there a way to find out?

    Like

  38. tumbleweedstumbling says:
    November 28, 2019 at 6:24 pm

    Trump lied again! He said he was going to Marolargo for Thanksgiving and what does he do, takes off to Afghanistan. Lies lies and more lies, this man never stops lying! (Channeling MSM)

    Liked by 3 people

    • Katherine McCoun says:
      November 28, 2019 at 6:30 pm

      EXCELLENT comment – this is So Exactly what they do. Call opinions lies or twist what he said until it is a lie, etc. Clever comment but almost to real to be completely funny.

      Liked by 2 people

  39. NC Mom says:
    November 28, 2019 at 6:26 pm

    BEST. PRESIDENT. EVER!!!
    Happy Thanksgiving and God bless America!

    Liked by 1 person

  40. JohnB says:
    November 28, 2019 at 6:27 pm

    I’ll say it again…Greatest President Ever~!

    Like

  41. Guyski says:
    November 28, 2019 at 6:31 pm

    Presidential pardons of military personnel.
    Secretary of Defense fires Secretary of Navy.
    Presidential visit to troops in Afghanistan.

    Just reminding some people exactly who is the Commander-in-chief. 😉

    Liked by 3 people

    • JustSomeInputFromAz says:
      November 28, 2019 at 6:35 pm

      And the President took General Milley (Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff) on this trip…..hope they had some time to discuss Vindman’s next assignment……..

      Liked by 2 people

    • Lester Smith says:
      November 28, 2019 at 7:11 pm

      These aholes dictate to POTUS its my way or the highway. POTUS responds you got a long trip by the way don’t let the door hit you in the ass.

      Liked by 1 person

  42. T2020 says:
    November 28, 2019 at 6:32 pm

    #MAGA-NIFICENT_POTUS ⭐️👍🏻❤️💙🇺🇸😇🙏

    HAPPY THANKSGIVING TO OUR MILITARY AND POLICE AND FIRST RESPONDERS!!🍁🍷

    Like

  43. Doug Amos says:
    November 28, 2019 at 6:32 pm

    Actions speak louder than words.

    Liked by 1 person

  44. JustSomeInputFromAz says:
    November 28, 2019 at 6:33 pm

    Liked by 1 person

  45. Reserved55 says:
    November 28, 2019 at 6:33 pm

    Like

  46. Les Standard says:
    November 28, 2019 at 6:33 pm

    Awesome president!
    Happy Thanksgiving to ALL

    Liked by 1 person

  47. Lottacats says:
    November 28, 2019 at 6:41 pm

    Love my President! Trump for America 2020

    Like

  48. jeans2nd says:
    November 28, 2019 at 6:52 pm

    Pres Trump looks so happy in those pics. He deserves the adulation of our troops.

    Somebody owes me a donut – forget who. Wagered a donut the Prez would show up in Afghanistan, Syria, or Iraq. Thanks, Mr Prez, Krispy Kreme for me tomorrow!

    Like

  49. MaineCoon says:
    November 28, 2019 at 7:19 pm

    I had an odd feeling when I say VP Pence & Second Lady make a trip a few days ago and serve the troops in Iraq. PDJT sent a decoy!! Love it! Press never catches on….sad….HAHAHAHA!

    Best President Evah!

    Like

  50. TradeBait says:
    November 28, 2019 at 7:40 pm

    Embarrassed at how much of a cheerleader I have become for the best POTUS ever! Well, not really. I have waited decades since the last real POTUS. RR freed us and part of the world from their chains so I guess I deserve the absolute giddiness I feel when PDT does the impossible and unexpected to benefit We the People.

    Like

