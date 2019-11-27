President Trump Tweets Rocky Meme – Confused and Humorless Media Launch Investigations…

November 27, 2019

Earlier today President Trump tweeted a humorous meme of Rocky Balboa featuring the superimposed image of President Trump’s head… It’s an apt meme and metaphor.

It’s an obvious meme and given the media’s impeachment drama: “walls closing in”, “it’s the beginning of the end”, “bombshell, Trump is done”, etc. etc. the Rocky metaphor is quite apt and very funny.  However, the DC media response is once again stupid; decrying the image as “doctored” and launching actual investigations to get to the bottom of it.

Once again the knuckleheads in the DC bubble media encapsulate why we roll our eyes and nod in understanding the reason these same media dolts are relegated to soundbite Chopper Pressers on the lawn.

51 Responses to President Trump Tweets Rocky Meme – Confused and Humorless Media Launch Investigations…

  1. The Devilbat says:
    November 27, 2019 at 1:56 pm

    What would one expect from media morons?

  2. NickAtNight says:
    November 27, 2019 at 1:58 pm

    And without evidence WaPo made that outlandish claim…

  3. Deplore Able says:
    November 27, 2019 at 1:59 pm

    In case you want to listen.

    • zimbalistjunior says:
      November 27, 2019 at 2:14 pm

      in my opinion, one of the top 5 usages of a theme song in a film, ever. and one of the top 5 elements to making the original Rocky the classic it is

    • Paintingal says:
      November 27, 2019 at 2:31 pm

      My granddaughters (10&13) and I are bopping and dancing to this. I turned it up and BAM! Their heads popped up and then they just got up and started dancing the victory dance! Thank you!

  4. Slowkid says:
    November 27, 2019 at 1:59 pm

    Educated idiots.

  5. Han Solo says:
    November 27, 2019 at 1:59 pm

    Am I the only one that enjoys the deliciousness of libs in the press actually freaking out when PDJT does stuff like this?

  6. Autonomous Collective says:
    November 27, 2019 at 2:03 pm

    POTUS is letting everyone know the movie FISAGATE is coming out soon.

  7. stripmallgrackle says:
    November 27, 2019 at 2:05 pm

    WAPO: “…unclear why.”

    The English to Liberal Dictionary becomes more indispensable every day.

  8. crossthread42 says:
    November 27, 2019 at 2:05 pm

    I just saw this! It’s All over American Pravda..
    It’s missing a couple thing(s)..
    The “Title belt” Should have the Presidential Seal of the United States..
    And the Writing on the “Gloves” should have..
    “We will build the Wall” — WWBTW
    Carry-on Patriots! 😉

  9. zimbalistjunior says:
    November 27, 2019 at 2:08 pm

    i believe the President made a reference to either he or DeSantis having a powerful upper body last night in Florida speech.
    In the alternative, The Prez is admitting to PED juicing and is open to relinquishing the records he has set in his first term. or at least worthy of an asterisk.

  10. inrecordtimes says:
    November 27, 2019 at 2:09 pm

    My God, I love this president! When I see or hear him punching it out with the media and watch the connection of that left hook on their jaw, my heart grows in my chest knowing he is not afraid to take them on and deliver the knock out! I only wish the Republicans could see past their insecurities and lead with boldness! Instead, we get Mitch, Cornyn and the like!

  11. rvsueandcrew says:
    November 27, 2019 at 2:09 pm

    There’s that beautiful chest he told us about!

  12. A2 says:
    November 27, 2019 at 2:09 pm

    Sylvester Stallone never looked so good.

  13. thesavvyinvester says:
    November 27, 2019 at 2:11 pm

    OMG they are easier to get going than a cat or dog with the laser pointer. He does it on purpose and every-time they bite. They are too stupid to even get the metaphors, how he became the champ, beating the Russians, etc. More importantly he gave us “Cult45-er’s” something to enjoy on Thanksgiving day as our Prog relatives loose it over this at the diner table as our schadenfreude meter pegs. Pass me the mashed potatoes. please…..

    • lolli says:
      November 27, 2019 at 2:20 pm

      Yep. Cult 45 and the Rocky theme. Tools for the holidays. Lol.
      Happy Thanksgiving Treepers 😂

    • Aeyrie says:
      November 27, 2019 at 2:24 pm

      For added entertainment, try the laser pointer on the Prog relatives… Or do what I do. I say little and just smile, schadenfreuding to myself. (Is that a word? It is now! Feel free to borrow.) They can’t figure it out. Drives ’em nuts.

      Happy Thanksgiving, fellow Treepers!

  14. Sentient says:
    November 27, 2019 at 2:13 pm

    Hey Washington Post – what’s it like to be retarded?

  15. Dances with Wolverines says:
    November 27, 2019 at 2:15 pm

    Imagine that! A President that acts like a normal human!

  16. Mark W says:
    November 27, 2019 at 2:15 pm

    NEVER, EVER, forget that it was the Democrats, the Obama admin, & Hillary that, without any doubt, colluded with foreign governments for political dirt. THIS IS A FACT, however uncomfortable for the Democrats.
    https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/never-ever-forget-that-it-was-the-democrats-the-obama-admin-hillary-that-without-any-doubt-colluded-with-foreign-governments-for-political-dirt-this-is-a-fact-however-uncomfortable-for-the-d/

  17. stg58animalmother says:
    November 27, 2019 at 2:16 pm

    It’s both funny and amazing how easily he trolls them, and how they react predictably every time. The media sure isn’t sending us their best!

  18. sunnyflower5 says:
    November 27, 2019 at 2:16 pm

    • lolli says:
      November 27, 2019 at 2:23 pm

      Yep. The commies either look like Schiff or Vindman. Lol
      No wonder they are all triggered.

    • thesavvyinvester says:
      November 27, 2019 at 2:31 pm

      Lol! this was soooo planned, Don Jr is even a bigger B@llBu$ter than Dad! If you grew up in NY, CT, MA, NJ especially during the 80’s this was so common between friends to constantly be busting one another, and the Press still doesn’t get it. Laura Ingraham when she 1st started in Radio going on Imus used to show this humor off in spades. So who is the joker in the family that constantly comes up with these? Or is it a team member (Brad?) I’d watch out for the quiet ones, It has got to be Melania! Lol!

  19. Greg1 says:
    November 27, 2019 at 2:18 pm

    The Washington Post- “Democracy Dies In Darkness” proving once AGAIN they are the ones turning out the lights!

    Democracy may die in darkness, but stupidity THRIVES in it!

    Staggers the imagination………

    On another channel, has Jim Acosta had an out of body about this yet?

    Like

  20. Deb says:
    November 27, 2019 at 2:19 pm

    The left see Rocky as a case of “toxic masculinity.”

    PDJT trolls them and makes them show their true colors, alienating them further from the vast majority of people who are “normal.”

  21. susandyer1962 says:
    November 27, 2019 at 2:21 pm

    Holy cow!!! He is so good at triggering his enemies!! Love my president!!💜💜😂💜💜

  22. antitechnocracy says:
    November 27, 2019 at 2:22 pm

    Scene 1:
    Tom Donohue (Apollo’s trainer) says to Apollo “Cocaine” McConnell: Quit chuckin’ and jivin’ with this dude. I want you to stick and move. Go for the ribs.

    Apollo McConnell: I thought he was a clown, but this guy is for real.

    Apollo’s trainer: He doesn’t know it’s a damn show. He thinks it’s a fight!

  23. jrapdx says:
    November 27, 2019 at 2:23 pm

    Does the President Trump campaign PAY the WaPo, etc., to show their utterly stupid reaction? I mean there couldn’t be a more perfect example of “taking the bait”. Right on time and following the “fake news” script. If not playing along with the Trump campaign, the “news” media truly are incredibly naive and totally clueless. And it’s hard to believe they’re THAT clueless, it’s gotta be on purpose…

  24. jus wundrin says:
    November 27, 2019 at 2:27 pm

    President Trump just ruined the ministry of propaganda’s thanksgiving.

  25. TexanInFL says:
    November 27, 2019 at 2:27 pm

    Actually I’ll bet it gets pretty boring for our POTUS, because they take bait. Every. Single. Time.

  26. Nigella says:
    November 27, 2019 at 2:28 pm

    OMG.. The remarks on the Presidents twitter are disgusting

  27. Rosemaryflower says:
    November 27, 2019 at 2:28 pm

    I know plenty of liberals that are scratching their heads whilst squirting blood from their eyes.
    This makes me LOL. The MSM is so enjoyable to watch go berserk

  28. MAGADJT says:
    November 27, 2019 at 2:29 pm

    LOL! The replies to the WaPo tweet are priceless! One guy posts a meme of POTUS riding a bear into battle wearing a military uniform and carrying a machine gun. He tweeted “Now I’m having doubts about a lot of things. Please tell me Donald Trump rode this bear into battle.”

    Another response got me thinking. Someone tweeted “Trump signaling he’s about to deliver the knockout punch.” Hmmmm…would LOVE to believe that one.

    • jrapdx says:
      November 27, 2019 at 2:35 pm

      Or at least PT would have his adversaries believe that. Keep ’em guessing about when the knockout punch is coming, but of course they’ll never see it before it lands.

  29. markone1blog says:
    November 27, 2019 at 2:30 pm

    Thanks, Sundance for showing how liberals have lost their minds again.

