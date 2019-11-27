President Trump Tweets Rocky Meme – Confused and Humorless Media Launch Investigations…

Earlier today President Trump tweeted a humorous meme of Rocky Balboa featuring the superimposed image of President Trump’s head… It’s an apt meme and metaphor.

(Tweet Link)

It’s an obvious meme and given the media’s impeachment drama: “walls closing in”, “it’s the beginning of the end”, “bombshell, Trump is done”, etc. etc. the Rocky metaphor is quite apt and very funny. However, the DC media response is once again stupid; decrying the image as “doctored” and launching actual investigations to get to the bottom of it.

Trump tweets doctored photo of his head on Sylvester Stallone’s body, unclear why https://t.co/WQwG5tSXtZ — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 27, 2019

Once again the knuckleheads in the DC bubble media encapsulate why we roll our eyes and nod in understanding the reason these same media dolts are relegated to soundbite Chopper Pressers on the lawn.

We need a hearing on Capitol Hill to find out of this image is doctored https://t.co/c6Y1LezF1t — The People's 'Whistleblower' Cube 🚁🤸 (@ThePeoplesCube) November 27, 2019

We are five years away from having a new president and the next one already bores me. Trump makes Joe Biden look like pocket lint. https://t.co/625O5sqeXf — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) November 27, 2019

Everything you need to know about the media in one tweet. https://t.co/YZeLPD1F10 — Jeffrey Marty (@Jeffrey_Marty) November 27, 2019