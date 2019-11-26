Massive President Trump Homecoming MAGA-KAG Rally, Sunrise Florida – 7:00pm ET Livestream…

President Trump travels to Sunrise, Florida today for a massive Keep America Great Rally at the BB&T Center.  A bit of Trump trivia: during the early 2016 GOP primaries the 2016 MAGA rally at the BB&T Center, home of the NHL Florida Panthers, was one of the largest rallies of the campaign.  The sold-out venue seats 20,000 and thousands more on floor.

The President is expected to deliver remarks at 7:00pm ET.

RSBN Livestream linkDonald J Trump Livestream LinkFox10 Livestream Link

.

.

  1. sunnydaze says:
    November 26, 2019 at 8:46 pm

    Hope Florida absolutely creams the Dems in the next Fed. Election.

    Make it such a creaming and so RED that no Dems even *want* to move here anymore!

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  2. patti says:
    November 26, 2019 at 8:48 pm

    New York Times Poll: Many ‘Trumpocrat’ Democrats Plan to Support Trump Again in 2020

    A New York Times poll shows that many of the Democrats who voted for Trump in 2016 but supported their party in the midterm elections, will return to Trump in 2020.

    https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/11/26/new-york-times-poll-many-trumpocrat-democrats-plan-to-support-trump-again-in-2020/

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • sunnydaze says:
      November 26, 2019 at 8:51 pm

      And so many more WalkAways since then!

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • Maquis says:
      November 26, 2019 at 8:59 pm

      Bet they regret having supported “their party” in the mid-terms, Pelosi and her Schiff Show are in some measure on them. I truly hope the criticality of giving PDJT the tools he needs to Complete The Mission has dawned on these folks and all the Walkaways that are aborning daily too.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Sharon says:
        November 26, 2019 at 9:13 pm

        “….in some measure on them”

        Pelosi and her Schiff Show are 100% on them. I won’t give the voters a pass – – – – like the voters who elected obama two times. It matters who people vote for. It is not just a fun thing to do on a Tuesday in November. It’s the life or death of the Republic and a few million people had better get that through their heads.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
  3. tuskyou says:
    November 26, 2019 at 8:49 pm

    “they’ve been entrenched for a long time” in reference to corrupt politicians. This is a reminder to everyone that draining the swamp can’t be done overnight. But it will happen.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  4. Super Elite Lt. Col. Covfefe999 says:
    November 26, 2019 at 8:53 pm

    I was just thinking what a great experience it is for the young people, the young adults, teens, and kids, to hear such uplifting speech and pride in our country.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • tuskyou says:
      November 26, 2019 at 9:02 pm

      Thank God (and POTUS) those 8 yrs of obama peering down from his lofty perch lecturing and chastising are over. This is just one reason why Trump appeals to people. He praises and encourages us, he trusts us to run our own lives. Trump used to talk about our country lacking spirit and being run down by political correctness courtesy of obama and the left. Now we have high spirits and high energy–He’s our cheerleader in chief!

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
  5. DaughterofLiberty says:
    November 26, 2019 at 8:54 pm

    Excellent rally! He looks fantastic, happy and in great spirits – we’re all wishing you a wonderful Thanksgiving, Mr. President! You deserve a wonderful time!!!
    -XOXO, From America

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  6. sunnyflower5 says:
    November 26, 2019 at 8:54 pm

    And, ladies and gentlemen, the best is yet come!

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  7. 1stgoblyn says:
    November 26, 2019 at 8:55 pm

    Another rally coming to an end. Boo.

    Like

    Reply
  8. Maquis says:
    November 26, 2019 at 9:00 pm

    Welcome Home Mr President!

    Like

    Reply
  9. Grandma Covfefe says:
    November 26, 2019 at 9:07 pm

    We Are One Movement, One People, One Family…..
    Thank You, Dear President Trump. America Appreciates You and…America Loves You.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • Sharon says:
      November 26, 2019 at 9:18 pm

      Are we actually still one people in impact and affect?….when we have millions in the nation illegally and millions more who are Islamic before they are Americans? I’m not so sure we are “one people”. If we were one people President Trump would have won by a landslide in 2016 and the outcome of the 2018 election would have been totally different.

      There are millions of people on the airwaves and the internetz every day who hate America and spend a great deal of time, money, and energy attempting to destroy her. I have no interest in being one people with them.

      I think words matter. Maybe they don’t.

      I’m so grateful for President Trump – his strength, his experience, and his personal courage but it always makes me a little twitchy when he says stuff that simply is not so.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • tuskyou says:
        November 26, 2019 at 9:35 pm

        “it always makes me a little twitchy when he says stuff that simply is not so”. IMHO he’s trying to speak it into being/bring it to fruition. Sounds kind of ‘woowoo’ but he has a history with Norman Vincent Peale (power of positive thinking). I think the family went to his church when POTUS was little. Just a thought

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • carterzest says:
        November 26, 2019 at 9:38 pm

        I admit, Sharon, the scope of the Fuggery is almost too much to comprehend.

        I sure feel me some proud when I witness these rallies. Tears of pride often confuse my progeny who don’t quite ⎌grasp the enormity of that which we are witnessing in real time…

        Still not 💤

        #Woot

        Like

        Reply
      • shadowcole says:
        November 26, 2019 at 9:46 pm

        Sharon, I believe POTUS lives by the thought of what you put into the universe is what comes around. Tuskyou says what I believe too, he is willing it to happen. He’s also a master of the persuasion technique, very underestimated for this talent he is gifted with.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
  10. Matthew LeBlanc says:
    November 26, 2019 at 9:18 pm

    I look forward to seeing Super Elite start showing up all over the place

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. thelastbesthope says:
    November 26, 2019 at 9:23 pm

    Democrats respond to the Trump Rally in Florida –

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. Dave Hunter says:
    November 26, 2019 at 9:47 pm

    I attended the rally. President Trump filled the BB&T Center to capacity in 66% Democrat Broward County! Over 20,000 were inside!! It was totally a blast!!!

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  13. Troublemaker10 says:
    November 26, 2019 at 10:03 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  14. Troublemaker10 says:
    November 26, 2019 at 10:13 pm

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  15. H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
    November 26, 2019 at 10:50 pm

    The only people more pissed off than the Dems about the size of this Florida rally are the Rinos, Never Trumpers and GOPe. It makes my day. MAGA to all!

    Like

    Reply
