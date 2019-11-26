Massive President Trump Homecoming MAGA-KAG Rally, Sunrise Florida – 7:00pm ET Livestream…

President Trump travels to Sunrise, Florida today for a massive Keep America Great Rally at the BB&T Center. A bit of Trump trivia: during the early 2016 GOP primaries the 2016 MAGA rally at the BB&T Center, home of the NHL Florida Panthers, was one of the largest rallies of the campaign. The sold-out venue seats 20,000 and thousands more on floor.
The President is expected to deliver remarks at 7:00pm ET.
RSBN Livestream link – Donald J Trump Livestream Link – Fox10 Livestream Link
Hope Florida absolutely creams the Dems in the next Fed. Election.
Make it such a creaming and so RED that no Dems even *want* to move here anymore!
New York Times Poll: Many ‘Trumpocrat’ Democrats Plan to Support Trump Again in 2020
A New York Times poll shows that many of the Democrats who voted for Trump in 2016 but supported their party in the midterm elections, will return to Trump in 2020.
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/11/26/new-york-times-poll-many-trumpocrat-democrats-plan-to-support-trump-again-in-2020/
And so many more WalkAways since then!
Bet they regret having supported “their party” in the mid-terms, Pelosi and her Schiff Show are in some measure on them. I truly hope the criticality of giving PDJT the tools he needs to Complete The Mission has dawned on these folks and all the Walkaways that are aborning daily too.
“….in some measure on them”
Pelosi and her Schiff Show are 100% on them. I won’t give the voters a pass – – – – like the voters who elected obama two times. It matters who people vote for. It is not just a fun thing to do on a Tuesday in November. It’s the life or death of the Republic and a few million people had better get that through their heads.
“they’ve been entrenched for a long time” in reference to corrupt politicians. This is a reminder to everyone that draining the swamp can’t be done overnight. But it will happen.
I was just thinking what a great experience it is for the young people, the young adults, teens, and kids, to hear such uplifting speech and pride in our country.
Thank God (and POTUS) those 8 yrs of obama peering down from his lofty perch lecturing and chastising are over. This is just one reason why Trump appeals to people. He praises and encourages us, he trusts us to run our own lives. Trump used to talk about our country lacking spirit and being run down by political correctness courtesy of obama and the left. Now we have high spirits and high energy–He’s our cheerleader in chief!
Excellent rally! He looks fantastic, happy and in great spirits – we’re all wishing you a wonderful Thanksgiving, Mr. President! You deserve a wonderful time!!!
-XOXO, From America
Thank you Florida! Great showing!
And, ladies and gentlemen, the best is yet come!
Promises Make Promises to be Delivered!
I love when he says that. He thinks BIG. Whatever is coming will most likely be bigger and better than we can imagine.
Another rally coming to an end. Boo.
Welcome Home Mr President!
We Are One Movement, One People, One Family…..
Thank You, Dear President Trump. America Appreciates You and…America Loves You.
Are we actually still one people in impact and affect?….when we have millions in the nation illegally and millions more who are Islamic before they are Americans? I’m not so sure we are “one people”. If we were one people President Trump would have won by a landslide in 2016 and the outcome of the 2018 election would have been totally different.
There are millions of people on the airwaves and the internetz every day who hate America and spend a great deal of time, money, and energy attempting to destroy her. I have no interest in being one people with them.
I think words matter. Maybe they don’t.
I’m so grateful for President Trump – his strength, his experience, and his personal courage but it always makes me a little twitchy when he says stuff that simply is not so.
“it always makes me a little twitchy when he says stuff that simply is not so”. IMHO he’s trying to speak it into being/bring it to fruition. Sounds kind of ‘woowoo’ but he has a history with Norman Vincent Peale (power of positive thinking). I think the family went to his church when POTUS was little. Just a thought
I admit, Sharon, the scope of the Fuggery is almost too much to comprehend.
I sure feel me some proud when I witness these rallies. Tears of pride often confuse my progeny who don’t quite ⎌grasp the enormity of that which we are witnessing in real time…
Sharon, I believe POTUS lives by the thought of what you put into the universe is what comes around. Tuskyou says what I believe too, he is willing it to happen. He’s also a master of the persuasion technique, very underestimated for this talent he is gifted with.
That’s why from the beginning he said we will win and he keeps on saying it.
I look forward to seeing Super Elite start showing up all over the place
MLB- I first misread your post to say “I look forward to seeing Super Elite start throwing up all over the place”
Made me laugh out loud!
Democrats respond to the Trump Rally in Florida –
Two turkeys on the loose looking for pardons. No Mercy!
I attended the rally. President Trump filled the BB&T Center to capacity in 66% Democrat Broward County! Over 20,000 were inside!! It was totally a blast!!!
And many outside. Glad you enjoyed it.
Good for you!!
The only people more pissed off than the Dems about the size of this Florida rally are the Rinos, Never Trumpers and GOPe. It makes my day. MAGA to all!
