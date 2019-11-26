Massive President Trump Homecoming MAGA-KAG Rally, Sunrise Florida – 7:00pm ET Livestream…

President Trump travels to Sunrise, Florida today for a massive Keep America Great Rally at the BB&T Center. A bit of Trump trivia: during the early 2016 GOP primaries the 2016 MAGA rally at the BB&T Center, home of the NHL Florida Panthers, was one of the largest rallies of the campaign. The sold-out venue seats 20,000 and thousands more on floor.

The President is expected to deliver remarks at 7:00pm ET.

