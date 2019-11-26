Interesting Development – DOJ Requests Delay in Flynn Case Until After Publication of IG Report…

A curiously interesting development in the DOJ case against Michael Flynn. Judge Emmet Sullivan is weighing the merits of the Flynn defense Motion to Compel (MTC), which requests a significant amount of information on DOJ/FBI conduct in the lead-up to Flynn’s prosecution. A decision and court briefing was anticipated soon.

However, today the DOJ files a joint motion with the defense asking Judge Sullivan to delay any decision on the MTC until after the DOJ inspector general report is published on December 9th. The implication is that some of the “Brady” material at issue may be outlined in the IG report.

The joint motion asks for a delay to the Brady decision; and a delay in the subsequent sentencing therein. The full motion is below:

.