Interesting Development – DOJ Requests Delay in Flynn Case Until After Publication of IG Report…

A curiously interesting development in the DOJ case against Michael Flynn. Judge Emmet Sullivan is weighing the merits of the Flynn defense Motion to Compel (MTC), which requests a significant amount of information on DOJ/FBI conduct in the lead-up to Flynn’s prosecution. A decision and court briefing was anticipated soon.
However, today the DOJ files a joint motion with the defense asking Judge Sullivan to delay any decision on the MTC until after the DOJ inspector general report is published on December 9th. The implication is that some of the “Brady” material at issue may be outlined in the IG report.
The joint motion asks for a delay to the Brady decision; and a delay in the subsequent sentencing therein. The full motion is below:
My view, Powell knows what is in the report, Pres.Trump told here, that would be fitting as Flynn was framed. Flynn well liked by the President.
The dim impeachment inquisition, the IG report, and the case of Gen. Flynn. All related paths that will meet at one point in the near future. December is shaping up to be quite an interesting month.
Why Would Van Grack agree to this? IF their case is so strong they should just wait it out and see what the judge says. We already know how the IG saw their handling of CHS in his last report that came out a week ago. They basically kept no records of any negative information about their informants. That right there tells you everything you need to know about their handling of this case, and the Russian Hoax case.
Is it “lack of candor” to
1) alter a 302
2) then use the altered 302 to accuse the innocent target of lying to the FBI
3) then say the 302 probably doesn’t exist anymore so you can’t have it
4) then say someone else wrote the 302, that didn’t exist, but now exists, that we altered to use to accuse?
If you believe in Santa Claus. What year are we talking about?
A good refresher
“Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) asked Mueller “Did you have an opportunity to talk to General Ashcroft, or did he discuss what was discussed in the meeting with Attorney General Gonzales and the chief of staff?” He replied “I did have a brief discussion with Attorney General Ashcroft.” Lee went on to ask “I guess we use [the phrase] TSP [Terrorist Surveillance Program], we use warrantless wiretapping. So would I be comfortable in saying that those were the items that were part of the discussion?” He responded “It was—the discussion was on a national—an NSA program that has been much discussed, yes.”[101]
On Thursday, August 16, 2007, the House Judiciary Committee released the heavily redacted notes[104] of FBI Director Robert S. Mueller III regarding the Justice Department and White House deliberations of March 2004 which included the March 10, 2004 hospital-room visit of Gonzales and Andrew H. Card Jr. on John Ashcroft in the presence of then-acting Attorney General James B. Comey. The notes list 26 meetings and phone conversations over three weeks—from March 1 to 23—during a debate that reportedly almost led to mass resignations at the Justice Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.[111]” https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alberto_Gonzales
