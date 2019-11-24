Sunday Talks: Congressman Lee Zeldin Discusses “Where we go from here”….

Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) discusses the upcoming drafting of a partisan report derived from witness testimony and the likelihood of an independent minority report.   Unfortunately Rep. Zeldin, just like Adam Schiff and House leadership, is not sure what comes next (other than Thanksgiving).

10 Responses to Sunday Talks: Congressman Lee Zeldin Discusses “Where we go from here”….

  1. RedBallExpress says:
    November 24, 2019 at 9:40 pm

    NO matter what their will be some fowl play.

  2. hawkins6 says:
    November 24, 2019 at 9:48 pm

    It’s gratifying to witness so many Republicans like Rep. Zeldin and an incalculable number of other politicians and Trump supporters stand up and oppose those out of control crazed Dems and their media allies as they seek to depose a President and subvert a nation in many devious ways. This is why the USA is 243 years old.

    Gov. Mike Huckabee brilliantly summed up the seriousness of this corrupt and vicious attempt to illegally depose or destroy P Trump and his associates:

    (paraphrased) “The MSM sees this in political terms. They don’t understand (or pretend to be unaware) that this is no different than a (dirty) cop planting a gun on an innocent person to frame him with murder and letting him go through the whole process until he is falsely charged, convicted and imprisoned.” (or deposed)

    “If our system can’t trust the rule of law, if it doesn’t work the same for everybody, if dirty cops begin to use their powers of the badge and the gun, (and the dirty politicians the power of the House, corrupt reporters the power of the media) to go after innocent people, to ruin and smear them, then we’ve lost the Republic. I don’t know why more people, including some idiots in the media can’t see the incredibly serious nature of this issue.” (or coup attempt)

  3. trialbytruth says:
    November 24, 2019 at 9:48 pm

    So the. Demonrats are not letting on what they will do with this turkey. Roasted, smoked or deep fried it’s a turkey. Unfortunately it has been sitting in the sink thawing out for 5 days and no mater what they do it’s gonna stink.

    Trump 2024

  4. Jan says:
    November 24, 2019 at 9:49 pm

    IMHAO, the Articles of impeachment have akready been written. There will be no hearing in judiciary. They will amend the rules to facilitate this. They will ignore protests from Republicans. They will vote to move it to the floor for a vote. They will amend House rules to allow it to come to the floor to vote for impeachment, saying Pres Trump had the opportunity to come prove his innocence and didn’t.

    The only wiggle room in my PRESUMPTION is if they don’t have the votes from enough Dems. They want to throw this at the Senate so they can start the assault on taking the Senate. IMHAO!!

  5. Skidroe says:
    November 24, 2019 at 9:50 pm

    Schitt is not only the biggest lier in congress but he is a traitor to America and should be tried for treason. LOCK HIM UP!

  6. Ono says:
    November 24, 2019 at 10:06 pm

    My fear is that the “move the goal post”..change the rules to suit your story program of the Dems in the house has not been challenged, it is a sign that the Rinos in the Senate have been compromised through Blackmail.

    I am paraphrsing from a quote in The Rothschildes by Fredrick Morton ( My copy of this book is not on my shelf now ) “The cheapest way to buy a politician is through a cheap prostitute.”

    I believe our President and trust that he is well informed of his hurdles/enemies.

    He has not failed so far.

  7. fangdog says:
    November 24, 2019 at 10:08 pm

    I don’t understand what it is people do not understand the dire personal economic consequences which comes with the removal of Trump? This would be devastating for every American regardless of; race, color or creed. There would be no Democrat, Republican or Independent distinction.

