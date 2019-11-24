Blackmail Confirmed, Navy Secretary Richard Spencer Removed by Defense Secretary Mark T Esper…

If you’ve followed our CTH review, research and analysis of the issues at hand, you will understand our position was that this situation, if true, had a very clear command expectation from U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper.
It has just been announced that Secretary of Defense Mark Esper has requested the resignation of Navy Secretary Richard Spencer (pictured below) for violating the unified chain of command, blackmailing the President of the United States with an ultimatum, and hiding the threat from the Secretary of Defense.
WASHINGTON – Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper asked for the resignation of Navy Secretary Richard V. Spencer on Sunday after losing confidence in him over his handling of the case of a Navy SEAL accused of war crimes in Iraq, the Pentagon said.
Esper asked for Spencer’s resignation after learning that he had privately proposed to White House officials that if they did not interfere with proceedings against Gallagher, then Spencer would ensure that Gallagher was able to retire as a Navy SEAL, with his Trident insignia.
Spencer’s private proposal to the White House — which he did not share with Esper over the course of several conversations about the matter — contradicted his public position on the Gallagher case, chief Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said in a statement.
Esper said in the statement that he was “deeply troubled by this conduct.”
“Unfortunately, as a result I have determined that Secretary Spencer no longer has my confidence to continue in his position,” Esper said. “I wish Richard well.”
Spencer’s spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Esper and Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, learned of Spencer’s private offer to the White House when they spoke with President Trump on Friday, Hoffman said. (read more)
Allow me to reassert, this is exactly the required outcome.
The military, nor any person therein, does not get to “threaten” the President of The United States. The President is the Commander in Chief of all armed forces. It is not President Trump who would be doing “untold damage to decades of military justice doctrine“, but rather the insubordination of flag officers who are duty bound to carry out legal and constitutional instructions from the President.
The DoD inaction surrounding Lt. Col Vindman was a precursor, a visible symptom few were paying attention to; indicating a political cancer within the unified chain of command. The U.S. Secretary of the Navy threatening the U.S. President is an even more alarming symptom.
A military officer does not get to threaten his leadership with a ‘do what I demand or I will quit’ approach. Any senior level military officer who would express such a sentiment would be regarded as unstable, compromised and unfit to hold a leadership rank.
Yes, it really is that simple.
Navy Secretary Richard V Spencer compromised his position within the unified command structure. There is no room for insubordination at this level, and gross manipulation of command authority for an independent agenda that is against the expressed will of the President of the United States; the Commander in Chief of all Armed Services.
The worst, absolute worst thing, a military officer can do is to compromise the position of his leadership. Once that compromise is identified it must be removed, with extreme prejudice.
In this type of leadership compromise the chain-of-command does not request permission from the President who -in this example- is the Commander targeted by the compromise. The immediate commanding officer (Def Sec Esper) has a duty to remove the compromise without conversation (regarding corrective action) with his superior officer, in this case President Trump, until such time as the compromise has been relieved, and subordination issue corrected. Then the corrective action is discussed with the President.
Secretary Esper made exactly the right decision.
Esper has suggested to Trump that Kenneth Braithwaite, a retired Navy rear admiral who is currently the U.S. ambassador to Norway, be considered as the next Navy secretary.
One issue still remains, what about the compromise remaining from the conduct of Lt. Col Alexander Vindman?
ALL of the people in LTC Vindman’s chain-of-command are presently carefully “re-evaluating” his performance and testimony. imho – its adios sweet cheeks!
“its adios sweet cheeks!” We can hope. My guess is Vindman considers himself untouchable since the media would cry “revenge”. I wonder what the President would like done and if he’s concerned about the accusation of revenge.
As far as Vindman is concerned, PDJT cant turn him into a martyr for the left. His loss of employment, and in fact his freedom (dare I say life), is being strategically delayed.
There will be plenty of time to bring him up on charges of espionage and treason. He is a small fish though and his opportunities for mischief have been stomped on permanently.
My opinion is that Vindman is a dead man walking.
Agree, however is has added to the unAmerican image of not only Vindman but again to what types are in the positions of command in the NAVY. Since 2008 – 2016 I have doubts of those in positions on command through out the Pentagon as well as the military branches. All in due time I firmly believe President Trump knows much more than many think he knows of what is continuing? He will address the situation 🙏🙏🙏🇺🇸🇺🇸 2020
wonder if everyone will sit up and take note now that heads are really starting to roll. This is now getting exciting. I notice even the radical left is getting quiet lately…well not quiet enough, but a little less cocky lately.
GOOD. Draining the swamp, one drip at a time.
We gotta have ’em, they’re generally political hacks and most troops just consider them pompous bureaucrats – those political upper grade officer and senior NCO ticket-punchers aside. Spencer stepped on his political tongue and must pay the price, his reading of the situation was faulty and he’s now a victim of political Darwinism.
Waiting for Schiff to call Spencer to testify about what he heard on the Trump-Ukraine telephone call…
Ha! He happened to be dining at a German weinerhaus and someone was Skyped into the call. He overheard perfectly
I wonder how much cajoling and prodding Defense Sec Esper had to endure to make this happen?
None.
What spencer was offering in this deal is so offensive. He in essence was saying if you let me save face and give me my procedures I will rig the court and give you the outcome you want. So much for a military “justice” system.
I do not understand how an Obama personnel hire still in place has controlled Vindman’s position and employment.
LikeLiked by 3 people
My guess is Vindman will be taken care of, he should be looking over both his shoulders, betcha he’s got trouble coming from more than one direction. And whatcha wanna bet this is more than just a shot over the bow…..good possibility there is a torpedo in the water gettin’ ready to go live…..Spencer didn’t just pull this outta his butt on a whim. I suspect more coming out real soon since impeachment is a bust. My guess is there is only one more drastic Hail-Mary option for the revealed insurgence/”mutiny”….that is shat we need to be ever vigilent in uncovering before it can be executed.
Pray ceaselessly for our President and our country!
What. Yikes
Totally agree, this is a deadly serious game, not a hollywood movie
I think there are two things that have been missed so far in this discussion:
1) Spencer’s proposal to the White House is now a public admission that the outcome of Gallagher’s board hearing could and would have been determined by Navy brass.
2) SecDef Esper’s statements contain the correct wording and tone.
Spencer was wrong here. He already acknowledge that he is already leaning on the scale unless the WH back off. Gallagher will not get his fair trial. Sec. Esper did the right thing here. Insubordination will lead to coup d etat.
The forces is no place for Liberals with an agenda, and neither is the secret service!
Good job SD. I believe that your efforts, in part, have at least temporarily prevented blood-shed.
However, we Special Operators, who have been utilized as pawns and have been offered up as sacrificial lambs in recompense for killing Bin Laden…you damn well better believe that we are ready and willing to round up every single member of the Deep State…at President Trump’s behest.
You need but issue the order President Trump.
“One issue still remains,…. NO! What about the insubordination of Cmdr. Green! His role in the harassment and continued persecution of Gallagher now is overshadowed and, we assume, if Trump backed down the process to remove Gallagher’s trident will proceed. Spencer was part of civilian command … Green is military command in direct confrontation (and insubordination) with the president. Cannot stand!
Quoting the late, great Bette Davis….. “Good.”
In regards to Lt. Col. Vindman…..
President Trump and the military have to wait until this impeachment nonsense is done with before they drop the hammer on Vindman. Otherwise the Democrats will scream obstruction and a bunch of other things and just delay things even longer.
I’m not a military veteran or expert on the military but it’s clear that Vindman gave classified information to the whistle-blower who wasn’t supposed to receive it. He also worked with the whistle-blower and Schiff to cook up this scandal.
I also wonder if he told anyone in his chain of command in the Army about what he was doing or even about the offers from the Ukraine to make him a defense secretary for them.
Vindman, if he had any brains, would realize he’s in deep trouble and try to save his butt from a prison term by going states evidence. But there are no brains there so we are going to get to watch him get wrecked in a few months.
Kudos to Sundance. He’s been the only one making this argument.
We all admire and love the President, would vote from him through a blizzard, and even when we say something critical that is a given.
In my opinion, President Trump has been way too NICE since he took office, believing on some level that things will be normalized if only he is not too aggressive, with some give and take.
The most important maker missing at the beginning of the Trump Presidency: the Professional Airstrike Controllers Reagan moment.
On the other hand, the President is the quickest learner in the world (especially at that age!!) and I nourish fantasies of a Hurricane Trump on the day after reelection, of a kind the swamp has never imagined.
According to the Fox article below, Spencer had privately proposed to the White House that Gallagher’s rank should be restored and he should retire with his Trident pin.
The reason given for DefSec Esper asking for Spencer’s resignation is that Spencer was not candid with him about this conversation, and he can no longer trust Spencer.
Very interesting, and seems like a smart move. Hopefully Spencer will resign quietly and take Greene with him. Probably dozens more 0bama brass we’d be safer without.
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/navy-seal-eddie-gallagher-review-board-trump-interference
SD asks: “One issue still remains, what about the compromise remaining from the conduct of Lt. Col Alexander Vindman?”
——
At a minimum, immediate removal from his position on the NSC for losing the confidence of his boss, Morrison.
Next: assign the guy to a post in some shithole location far, far away. Which should provoke his resignation.
High time for a Kristolnacht in the obamized ranks of the parasitic pseudo-military brass.
