November 21st – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1036

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45
Advertisements
— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” MAGA at Thanksgiving Time ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA *
Countdown: 348 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” Win
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————–
🌟 “I will be fully satisfied as with the richest of foods;
with singing lips my mouth will praise you.” 🌟 -— Ps. 63:5
————–
***Praise: President Trump and MAGA Team is safely back in the WH from a trip to TX
***Praise: Fake Impeachment Drama: From a “BOMBSHELL” to a Fizzle……..
***Praise: BOOMERANG Time!!! Fake impeachment drama is fumbling and crumbling
————–
🙏 Pray:
— for 24/7 protection and good health for our President Trump & MAGA Team
— the fake impeachment drama in search of a nonexistent crime, to Fizzle…..fthzzz
— for empowerment for all Patriots to stand their ground
— for protection for all Patriots fighting against Opposition’s plots to take down President Trump and our country
— for protection for White House, all AF One Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns, old & new, to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, rumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof-
— the entire Cabal comes to the Light and that our country returns to it’s Christian Roots
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, all Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for speed in WALLbuilding
— for Mexico to honor their promises to President Trump about invaders and cartels
— for protection for all American children/youth and young Landen
— *🇺🇸* Never Back Down *🇺🇸*
🦅 “It is the epic tale of a great nation whose people have risked everything for what they know is right and what they know is true. ”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Thursday, November 21, 2019 — 👌
LikeLiked by 11 people
Yea, God !
Thank you and Bless you, Grandma.
Have a good night, all.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The President of the United States is allowed to qualify the absence of corruption before handing over taxpayer dollars to a foreign nation, and running for President on the Democrat ticket doesn’t absolve someone from culpability…
This is the correct, & winning, argument.
LikeLiked by 4 people
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
Tweet with video.
—————
Related
Previous (November 20th Pres. thread) wall posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/11/20/november-20th-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1035/comment-page-1/#comment-7580850
LikeLike
Construction of Private Border Wall in Mission Pending Federal Building Approval – 11/18/19
Decent report on Project 2. Includes excerpts from Brian Kolfage and Foreman Mike.
KRGV – Channel 5 News
LikeLike
LikeLike
Tweet with video. – (0:45)
LikeLike
LikeLike
First group of Q&A tweets reposted tweet from yesterday Second group is new.
Q: This prototype has been approved for construction and implementation for all sections where water exists on the border? Very cool, if so!
A: We had a 2hr meeting with the new DHS secretary last week, they love this new design. It will be the future wall for all of Texas.
– Brian Kolfage (Nov 19, 2019)
Q: Is it really gonna be 400 miles?
A: If trump awards us
– Brian Kolfage (Nov 19, 2019)
LikeLike
Tweets with article. Drudge helps raise $235,000 in 24 hours. 😀
Mainstream Press, DRUDGE Falsely Claim ‘We Build The Wall’ Project Shut Down In Texas – 11/20/19
https://therundownnews.com/2019/11/mainstream-press-drudge-falsely-claim-we-build-the-wall-project-shut-down-in-texas/
LikeLiked by 2 people
New tweet with same video as posted yesterday on WBTW’s Facebook page.
LikeLike
Brian Kolfage tweeted about this yesterday.
Facebook photo – 11/19/19
Link: https://www.facebook.com/Brian.Kolfage.jr/photos/a.1568649443348666/2538786143001653/?type=3&theater
LikeLike
MASSIVE ENDORSEMENTS from DHS And CBP today!
We are the future! Congrats to all our donors! You are making this a reality.
(Source: Brian Kolfage Facebook post)
LikeLike
Not sure what we were supposed see on the live cameras at Wall 1. I didn’t check the live feed until later in the evening so I’m not sure sure what was shown during the day. Perhaps the cameras showed the new DHS Secretary Chad Wolf visiting the site. Maybe Brian was also hinting to the butterfly people that they can also expect to have permanent live video coverage aimed at their property to document the illegal activity (drug and human smuggling, etc.) moving through their property.
LikeLike
On a side note, a couple comments mentioned that the gate was intentionally left open (I assume by the IBWC).
LikeLike
LikeLike
Tweet with older article.
Texas Sheriff Says Mexican Cartels at the Heart of Border Crisis – 2/25/29
https://www.theepochtimes.com/texas-sheriff-says-mexican-cartels-at-the-heart-of-border-crisis_2814985.html
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Given that the polls are usually weighted against Trump, this could/would mean he’s probably also ahead in Minnesota.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
On Epstein…
LikeLike
I have given a lot of thought to Sessions re-running for a Senate seat. And I believe this is a trial balloon for all RINO’s. They need to see if they can be forgiven. They want to know if Trumpers-1st voters will still vote for them if anything “goes wrong”.
Personally, I will never vote for a RINO and I always want them primaried. I will vote for Joe the Plumber over Marco Rubio & Rick Scott (in a heartbeat). But I don’t believe in re-electing people or making them into “powerful Senators”. To each his own, & good luck.
LikeLiked by 2 people
https://www.bing.com/videos/search?q=thunderstruck+trump+video&view=detail&mid=BFC47B5AEE11379E5F8EBFC47B5AEE11379E5F8E&FORM=VIRE
LikeLike
Ken Starr. THUNDERSTRUCK.
LikeLike
The direct Vimeo link…
It’s a video folks. Recommended for the Rockers ‘n Rollers out there.
Should be the rally lead-in tune, actually.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Mueller part @ 1:24 is hilarious.
LikeLike
FLOTUS Melania @ 2:29. Yowie wowie.
LikeLike
Oh man… that’s freaking awesome. AWESOME I TELL YOU!!!
LikeLike
LikeLike
A repost, but here is something the GOPe does not want us to do. It leverages one person into a big impact on candidate selection and election – especially in the primaries where the GOPe pushes through their chosen ones. Become a GOP Precinct Chair.
Precinct Chair chairs organize voters (typically R and I) in their neighborhood and surrounding neighborhoods. The GOP provides data tools and materials. We provide the energy and direct contact with voters – ourselves and with block captains.
An incumbent candidate told me that when he hears from a well organized Precinct Chair he calls back, because he knows that Precinct Chair has direct contact with maybe a dozen block captains and maybe a thousand or more voters.
I encourage all who read and write here to become the Chair of their Precinct. It is most likely an open seat, or ineffective or ignored. There is often little ground game in GOP areas. We can be the party.
Everyone here is more than prepared to be Precinct or District Chair. Just getting into the system can lead to candidate selection, delegate selection, convention attendance, committee seats. County seats lead to state seats .
It starts with a call your County GOP office. Ask how to find your Precinct Chair and how to run for Precinct chair. Find your District Chair and have a chat. They will love to hear from you and if not you may need to take their seat. Taking Precinct Chair is often just a matter of showing up with a neighbor or two to vote for you. I know – first hand!
Please, everyone here make the call to your County GOP and to your District chairs.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hilarious. Faux Impeachment made this evening’s Dem Clown Show irrelevant before it was even irrelevant. Good job, Clowns. Especially you, Nancy.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Seems that Hillary is trying to get rid of Stephen Miller. She says his removal is an emergency. Yeah I’ll bet.
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/hillary-clinton-stephen-miller-emergency
LikeLike
Steve Hilton threw Miller under the bus on his show Sunday so he could show how virtuous he is.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
Nancy Pelosi to the Dem caucus: You are all going to vote to impeach, no exceptions.
Translation: Adam has made a giant Schiff sandwich, and we’re all going to have to take a bite.
LikeLike
In Canada today, the insufferable Soros puppet, Chrystia Freeland was promoted to
Deputy Prime Minister.
Please pray for myself, Dekester and any other Canucks on here.
LikeLike
Were the rumors of the dims having a debate tonight true?
If they were, did Tulsi Gabbard and Mayor Pete wear their dress blues, with or without cape, and demand to be addressed by their military rank?
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Legit question…
LikeLike
Congressional investigations end up in the graveyard. DOJ better be on this.
LikeLike
With todays confirmation of Barbara Lagoa,.. PT has now officially flipped the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals!
LikeLike