Joe Biden Becomes Unwitting Grandparent Again – DNA Paternity Test Confirms Hunter Biden Father to Arkansas Baby “Roberts”….

After trying to deny he had a relationship with a woman in Arkansas, and after a DNA test proves paternity, lawyers for Hunter Biden will no longer fight Arkansas lawsuit. Hunter Biden is the father, and presidential candidate Joe Biden is a grandfather again.

ARKANSAS – DNA testing has established, “with scientific certainty,” that Hunter Biden is the father of an Arkansas baby, according to a motion filed Wednesday in Independence County on behalf of the child’s mother, Lunden Alexis Roberts.

Biden, son of former vice president Joe Biden, “is not expected to challenge the results of the DNA test or the testing process,” the filing states. An attorney for Hunter Biden, former Arkansas Attorney General Dustin McDaniel, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (read more)