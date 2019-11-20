Joe Biden Becomes Unwitting Grandparent Again – DNA Paternity Test Confirms Hunter Biden Father to Arkansas Baby “Roberts”….

After trying to deny he had a relationship with a woman in Arkansas, and after a DNA test proves paternity, lawyers for Hunter Biden will no longer fight Arkansas lawsuit. Hunter Biden is the father, and presidential candidate Joe Biden is a grandfather again.
ARKANSAS – DNA testing has established, “with scientific certainty,” that Hunter Biden is the father of an Arkansas baby, according to a motion filed Wednesday in Independence County on behalf of the child’s mother, Lunden Alexis Roberts.
Biden, son of former vice president Joe Biden, “is not expected to challenge the results of the DNA test or the testing process,” the filing states. An attorney for Hunter Biden, former Arkansas Attorney General Dustin McDaniel, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (read more)
Even uses his dad’s name to score. No proper lady would have this sleezeball.
But some surely would like that juicy Ukraine “Burisma” money everyone is talking about..
Yep! Money always raises the hotness score.
Hunter never got a dime! The Burisma payouts all went to accounts on the ledgers of some company that did something.
We now have proof he is a liar
And a cokehead, and a derelict, and a cheat, and a crook, and a sponge, and…
…the son of a leading democrat presidential candidate.
His ex-wife already told us that…and more.
Yes, so fine that the good people of Ukraine worked hard all these years to create a trust fund for another Biden love child.
But don’t investigate this LIAR.
Any port in a storm huh Hunter?
A big roll of cash and several lines of coke make even the worst seem “proper”…
Ukrainian Prosecutor General indicted Burisma owner Nikolai Zlochevsky.
The claim alleges that Hunter Biden and his partners received $16.5 million for their ‘services’
Much more details:
https://en.interfax.com.ua/news/press-conference/625831.html
Apperantly Ukrainian parliament members want America to investigate on our side what Americans did in the Ukraine.
As we have a treaty about helping each other regarding criminal investigations this could get very interesting.
President Trump warned them not to go there.
*Warned the liberals
The interesting part was the mention of the Donilons. Look up
Thomas and Michael’s . Thomas is a swamp creature of the first
order. Bilderberg, etc, etc, etc.
The whole Donilon family has been linked to Biden forever.
Start publicizing the above article. Encourage persons to
start looking up the Donilons. The MSM has been running
pass interference to the Bidens. A chink is being exposed
in their armor by Ukraine specifically outing Thomas Donilon.
Great opportunity to throw some guilt by association into the mix.
Donilon, Thomas I believe, is also linked to obama. He was his NSC director.
And whatta ya know, he was a director of the Blackrock investment group which owns a large chunk of the franklin tempelton fund which is implicated in an alleged money laundering scheme under intense investigation in the Ukraine.
This has to be fake news – Hunter Biden is the perfect family man.
It’s getting bigger! Even Reuters now reporting!
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trump-impeachment-burisma/ukraine-widens-probe-against-burisma-founder-to-embezzlement-of-state-funds-idUSKBN1XU2N7
https://en.interfax.com.ua/news/press-conference/625831.html
And don’t forget:
https://www.state.gov/12978
Ukraine (12978) – Treaty on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters
Ukraine asking for investigations into this means the US has, at least, answer to it and/or investigate it. The ukrainians are quiet detailed about it already, naming names connected to Obama and Biden
Yep, everywhere he goes he starts a family.
D’oh!
Hunter Biden is such a massive loser, I would, honestly, much rather be a single mom and make up a story when my child was old enough to ask about their “donor” than get this man or this family involved.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Disagree. It’s probably safety measure. Can you imagine what her fate would have been if there was a President Biden?
She will most likely get a shitload of money for her child, too.
A courageous move by this young lady. To stare down someone who could destroy her is no small thing.
“Do you know who my Dad is?”
Do we know what gender they picked yet?
I thought the child is supposed to decide after a short life of imosed genderlessness brainwashing and demented parenting: “What sex do you want me to be, Mommy? Oops, is it okay if I call you Mommy?…”
Congratulations!
Does this bring Hillary into the race? Biden looks like the walking dead at this point. And don’t talk to me about Buttigieg! That would be the landslide to end all landslides!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Why, is Grandpa Joe going to be baby sitting and need to drop out?
Finalage:. Don’t look now but Buttigieg polls are climbing as fast as Warren’s are falling! It is now a three way tie!
The saddest thing about anyone supporting him is that he has no record of success and yet people ignore it. President Trump had a record of success at a level few ever achieve. We chose a winner with a proven track record. And that record included failures he learned from and then came back stronger than ever. That’s what America needed and has as our president. If those two ran against each other it’d be the perfect example of polar opposites to choose from.
LikeLiked by 2 people
When will Buttigieg get pregnant?
Hillary is the ONLY candidate the Democrats have who could POSSIBLY be on the world stage with Xi and/or Putin. Not that both of them didn’t snocker her repeatedly when she was Sec of State. But imagine Buttegieg and his “husband” greeting Chariman and Mrs. Xi, President Putin and his latest squeeze. Imagine seeing Buttegieg and his “husband” holding hands as they walk into the world stage. When you stop laughing, imagine Corey Booker, Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders negotiating with Xi or Putin. OMG! ROFL. We’d all have to start learning Chinese AND Russian. What a gang of clowns. Bad as she is, Hillary is not as bad as the rest of the field. (One can see Yang, Bloomberg or Gabbard in the same room as Xi and Putin, but Gabbard is too young and good-looking right now none of the three can get through the Democrat primaries). It is going to be Clinton and she is going to have the same result as 2016 unless they can figure out a better way to cheat. Can’t have a bigger total vote than there are voters in the country which doesn’t generally bother Democrats, but even the MSM can’t keep that quiet on a national level.
Imagine all the countries who would deny the Buttgigs entrance and the U.S.’s shunning on the world stage. There are quite a few countries who would do exactly that.
Yuu4
Put down the crack pipe, Son. “Bad as she is, Hillary is not as bad as the rest of the field.” Now, go stand in front of the closest mirror and say that without laughing or pooping your pants.
YY4U
There goes the coke budget.
Joe Biden expected to push for free birth control during Democrat debate.
Another nitwit that apparently doesn’t know what “sex” is.
Must be Trumps fault, she might be Russian.
Lies you should never believe:
1) I love you
2) The check’s in the mail
3) I guarantee there are no holes in my condom
4) …and that late night…”gawd, you’re beautiful!”
Yay. Another spawn of the demonic.
The child doesn’t deserve that. Remember, the internet is forever.
Hunter Biden, who initially denied having sexual relations with Roberts… That sounds familiar!
Hunter is quickly having his resume polished to run for the Dem nomination for President if old Joe drops out.
Obviously Trump colluded with the Russians to steal Biden’s semen and implant it into this woman’s womb as a smear campaign to help Trump win reelection.
digitaldoofus — A WINNER! Trump did it then colluded with the DNA lab to blame Hunter. Or maybe he threatened to withhold funding for the lab (without telling them) so he could bribe them into saying it was Hunter who done the deed. Joe and Hunter are innocent. Just ask the Wash Post and NY Times.
Lunden Alexis Roberts is 28 and Hunter Biden is 49. I guess a fancy with younger women runs in the Biden family.
According to the Arkansas State website she is the daughter of Kim and Rob Roberts. Her father owns a gun works shop in Batesville.
There will be renewed calls for gun control as well I bet.
What a loser.
Bet she hasn’t taken him home to meet dad yet.
Holy moly! I know Rob Roberts. Lived in Batesville for many years, many years ago. Very small town. The things I learn at TCTH. 😳
And he was dating his brother’s widow when he fathered that child.
“A DNA test revealed Hunter Biden fathered a baby with another woman while he was dating his brother’s widow”
https://www.businessinsider.com/hunter-biden-father-of-luden-roberts-child-dna-test-2019-11
The ol’ charmer Hunter was also a newlywed this year (May). To a whole ‘nuther woman. That’s over last I heard.
Wonder if he’s in Epstein’s files.
“Treasure Hunter” Biden has asked Burisma to increase his exemptions on his form W4.
Basura Blanca!
Kid Pro Quo!
lol
Clearly the baby is a debunked conspiracy theory.
I wonder if he will get asked about this or anything Burisma-related at tonight’s debate. I forgot there was one.
It is his birthday too. An illegitimate grandchild is a wonderful gift.
Any child is a wonderful gift. May God bless this child and may this child be brought into the world surrounded by those who will love him/her unconditionally. No doubt the father will not be involved, and that may be the biggest blessing of all for the Roberts family. Sweet little baby deserves adoration in spite of who the biological father is.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Well-said, nb2001. Prayers up for this innocent one.
God has a delicious sense of humor.
Liars
Some people think nothing of lying. They’ll lie about everything. They’ll lie about nothing
They’ll lie to their family, their friends and their business associates, without a shred of remorse
They lie to cover for their unethical and deviant behavior
To them lying is a perfectly acceptable means to an end
Now, think of a totally corrupt, criminally inclined, unethical filthy liar sitting in the Oval Office
Like father, like son
Remember when Sarah Palin’s kid got pregnant? The Left was aghast. Mockery abounded. Now, you can hear the crickets if you turn the sound down on the impeachment hoax.
This sounds like something out of the Maury Povich show … You ARE the baby’s father. (Not that I watch the show … )
Can you say t-total trash? What a gene pool.
SNL, if it had any integrity, would do numerous spoofs on reformed crackhead Hunter Biden.
So wait, is he cheating on his current wife / sister-in-law or are they divorced now too? I get so confused.
My goodness these people are just dirty, corrupt, scumbags.
It’s my understanding that he got the mistress pregnant while he was with his dead bro’s widow.
And then, while the mistress was pregnant, he dumped his dead bro’s widow and married some new chick he had known for 6 days. I think she’s from South Africa so now she’s a US citizen. Or will be.
And I read the new bride showed up at the DNA hearing. lol
BIDEN FAMILY VALUES.
But Peter Strzok hates me because I shop at WalMart. I’ve never done anything like what these corrupt Bidens (or Clintons) have done.
lol, holy crap, I need to go take a shower now.
I really don’t care about Hunter’s personal life, but will the doj now wake up get involved with Burisma investigation?
Please friends. Be sure to spay or neuter your liberals.
Considering your new paternal responsibilities, Hunter, it might be time to ask Burisma for a raise.
Following Burisma’s indictment today, Burisma founder Mykola Zlochevsky has gone missing.
Doubtful that any further Glassdoor reviews, or compensation adjustments, will be forthcoming with Burisma.
Sundance is teasing us with this sideshow story.
As he cogitates further on the bigger news out of Ukraine today.
I am curious of his take on the latter. I’ve already thrown my two cents at that one.
Human scum.
Lovely. Shows what an upstanding guy Hunter is. Where’s the rock and roll party of this story? He definitely has the sex and drugs parts conquered. He was doing this gal while doing his dead brother’s wife I believe. A model Democrat.
He was trying to emulate Bill Clinton, but no one told him Bill is sterile.
ROTFLOL!!!! Sleepy Joe is really striking out. HAHAHAHAHAHA. … soon he’ll announce the withdrawal of his candidacy to “spend more time with family”! Although, in all seriousness, I pray the sweet baby is well taken care of and loved.
Bad day for the Bidens:
1. The CEO of Burisma was indicted for giving the Bidens 16 million.
2. Ukrainian members of parliament have demanded the presidents of Ukraine and the United States, Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump, investigate suspicions of the legalization of $7.4 billion by the “family” of ex-President Viktor Yanukovych through the American investment fund Franklin Templeton Investments, which they said has ties to the U.S. Democratic Party.
3. Hunter Biden’s DNA says he has to pay child support to an Arkansas woman.
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/ukrainian-indictment-reveals-hunter-biden-group-made-165-million-mp
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/ukrainian-indictment-reveals-hunter-biden-group-made-165-million-mp
https://www.westernjournal.com/exclusive-dna-confirms-hunter-biden-father-arkansas-1-year-old-99-9-match-says-mother-lawyer/
These Demoncrats are really classy. Really good lookin’ too.
Has Ukraine received the correct W-2 or will they face a IRS investigation if the W-2 and the 1099 do not agree?
Shucks so sorry the investigation if reality probably will be appealed to the SCOTUS where Chief Justice Roberts will make it all well.
What’s he doing in Arkansas? 🤔 Who is from Arkansas and has underworld connections there with access to cocaine and trashy women? Who’s political career was kickstarted by the Southern mafia in Arkansas? Who’s mother was the mistress of a mafia kingpin in Arkansas? So once again, why would the son of Joe Biden, who has a cocaine habit and in neck deep in corrupt international business dealings dealings be in Arkansas?
My apologies for the typos.
ON Gateway
“Kind Pro Quo”
Will Lunden Alexis Roberts be the indirect benefactor of kickbacks from the previous corrupt Ukraine regime?
I bet Hunter Biden and Epstein were close……call it a hunch…..
So who’s first to congratulate Joe! on being a new granddad? One of the other candidates at tonights debate or Trump with a Tweet?
More from an ukrainian MP re new Burisma investigations:
http://archive.is/zFaXO
I wonder when Wiki will change his page to four children?
C’mon man, Gender Reveal parties are boring. Thank you, Hunter, for inventing a new fun event, a Paternity Reveal party. “Oh my word! I’m a Biden!”
This is clearly President Trump’s fault. He should be impeached for this.He has tampered with PP funding. He has scared womens that Neeeed abortions who are afraid of privacy because Veritas may have hidden cameras. Did Trump plant this loose woman to entice Hunter?
Maybe Gloria AllDread can find more cases.
