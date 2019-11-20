Joe Biden Becomes Unwitting Grandparent Again – DNA Paternity Test Confirms Hunter Biden Father to Arkansas Baby “Roberts”….

After trying to deny he had a relationship with a woman in Arkansas, and after a DNA test proves paternity, lawyers for Hunter Biden will no longer fight Arkansas lawsuit.  Hunter Biden is the father, and presidential candidate Joe Biden is a grandfather again.

ARKANSAS – DNA testing has established, “with scientific certainty,” that Hunter Biden is the father of an Arkansas baby, according to a motion filed Wednesday in Independence County on behalf of the child’s mother, Lunden Alexis Roberts.

Biden, son of former vice president Joe Biden, “is not expected to challenge the results of the DNA test or the testing process,” the filing states.   An attorney for Hunter Biden, former Arkansas Attorney General Dustin McDaniel, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.  (read more)

 

  1. bullnuke says:
    November 20, 2019 at 4:59 pm

    Even uses his dad’s name to score. No proper lady would have this sleezeball.

  2. SAM-TruthFreedomLiberty says:
    November 20, 2019 at 4:59 pm

    Ukrainian Prosecutor General indicted Burisma owner Nikolai Zlochevsky.
    The claim alleges that Hunter Biden and his partners received $16.5 million for their ‘services’

    Much more details:
    https://en.interfax.com.ua/news/press-conference/625831.html
    Apperantly Ukrainian parliament members want America to investigate on our side what Americans did in the Ukraine.
    As we have a treaty about helping each other regarding criminal investigations this could get very interesting.

  3. Katie says:
    November 20, 2019 at 5:00 pm

    Hunter Biden is such a massive loser, I would, honestly, much rather be a single mom and make up a story when my child was old enough to ask about their “donor” than get this man or this family involved.

    • LouisianaTeaRose says:
      November 20, 2019 at 5:22 pm

      Disagree. It’s probably safety measure. Can you imagine what her fate would have been if there was a President Biden?

      She will most likely get a shitload of money for her child, too.

      A courageous move by this young lady. To stare down someone who could destroy her is no small thing.

      “Do you know who my Dad is?”

    • jjs says:
      November 20, 2019 at 5:31 pm

      Do we know what gender they picked yet?

      • Brian Brauner says:
        November 20, 2019 at 5:51 pm

        I thought the child is supposed to decide after a short life of imosed genderlessness brainwashing and demented parenting: “What sex do you want me to be, Mommy? Oops, is it okay if I call you Mommy?…”

  4. trapper says:
    November 20, 2019 at 5:02 pm

    Congratulations!

  5. Finalage says:
    November 20, 2019 at 5:03 pm

    Does this bring Hillary into the race? Biden looks like the walking dead at this point. And don’t talk to me about Buttigieg! That would be the landslide to end all landslides!

    • Zy says:
      November 20, 2019 at 5:10 pm

      Why, is Grandpa Joe going to be baby sitting and need to drop out?

    • WES says:
      November 20, 2019 at 5:11 pm

      Finalage:. Don’t look now but Buttigieg polls are climbing as fast as Warren’s are falling! It is now a three way tie!

      • Dave Radetsky says:
        November 20, 2019 at 5:22 pm

        The saddest thing about anyone supporting him is that he has no record of success and yet people ignore it. President Trump had a record of success at a level few ever achieve. We chose a winner with a proven track record. And that record included failures he learned from and then came back stronger than ever. That’s what America needed and has as our president. If those two ran against each other it’d be the perfect example of polar opposites to choose from.

      • Bigbadmike says:
        November 20, 2019 at 5:26 pm

        When will Buttigieg get pregnant?

    • YY4U says:
      November 20, 2019 at 5:26 pm

      Hillary is the ONLY candidate the Democrats have who could POSSIBLY be on the world stage with Xi and/or Putin. Not that both of them didn’t snocker her repeatedly when she was Sec of State. But imagine Buttegieg and his “husband” greeting Chariman and Mrs. Xi, President Putin and his latest squeeze. Imagine seeing Buttegieg and his “husband” holding hands as they walk into the world stage. When you stop laughing, imagine Corey Booker, Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders negotiating with Xi or Putin. OMG! ROFL. We’d all have to start learning Chinese AND Russian. What a gang of clowns. Bad as she is, Hillary is not as bad as the rest of the field. (One can see Yang, Bloomberg or Gabbard in the same room as Xi and Putin, but Gabbard is too young and good-looking right now none of the three can get through the Democrat primaries). It is going to be Clinton and she is going to have the same result as 2016 unless they can figure out a better way to cheat. Can’t have a bigger total vote than there are voters in the country which doesn’t generally bother Democrats, but even the MSM can’t keep that quiet on a national level.

  6. scrap1ron says:
    November 20, 2019 at 5:03 pm

    There goes the coke budget.

  7. Zy says:
    November 20, 2019 at 5:06 pm

    Joe Biden expected to push for free birth control during Democrat debate.

  8. shipley130 says:
    November 20, 2019 at 5:10 pm

    Another nitwit that apparently doesn’t know what “sex” is.

  9. jjs says:
    November 20, 2019 at 5:10 pm

    Must be Trumps fault, she might be Russian.

  10. Eric says:
    November 20, 2019 at 5:11 pm

  11. rororojo says:
    November 20, 2019 at 5:12 pm

    Yay. Another spawn of the demonic.

  12. MILupper says:
    November 20, 2019 at 5:13 pm

    Hunter Biden, who initially denied having sexual relations with Roberts… That sounds familiar!

    Hunter is quickly having his resume polished to run for the Dem nomination for President if old Joe drops out.

  13. digitaldoofus says:
    November 20, 2019 at 5:15 pm

    Obviously Trump colluded with the Russians to steal Biden’s semen and implant it into this woman’s womb as a smear campaign to help Trump win reelection.

    • yy4u says:
      November 20, 2019 at 5:29 pm

      digitaldoofus — A WINNER! Trump did it then colluded with the DNA lab to blame Hunter. Or maybe he threatened to withhold funding for the lab (without telling them) so he could bribe them into saying it was Hunter who done the deed. Joe and Hunter are innocent. Just ask the Wash Post and NY Times.

  14. Pelayo says:
    November 20, 2019 at 5:18 pm

    Lunden Alexis Roberts is 28 and Hunter Biden is 49. I guess a fancy with younger women runs in the Biden family.

    According to the Arkansas State website she is the daughter of Kim and Rob Roberts. Her father owns a gun works shop in Batesville.

    There will be renewed calls for gun control as well I bet.

    What a loser.

  15. TwoLaine says:
    November 20, 2019 at 5:18 pm

    The ol’ charmer Hunter was also a newlywed this year (May). To a whole ‘nuther woman. That’s over last I heard.

    Wonder if he’s in Epstein’s files.

  16. Genie says:
    November 20, 2019 at 5:20 pm

    “Treasure Hunter” Biden has asked Burisma to increase his exemptions on his form W4.

  17. Michael Hennessy says:
    November 20, 2019 at 5:20 pm

    Basura Blanca!

  18. deplorableelhavlco says:
    November 20, 2019 at 5:23 pm

    Kid Pro Quo!

  19. Lt COL Cosplay says:
    November 20, 2019 at 5:24 pm

    Clearly the baby is a debunked conspiracy theory.

  20. FPCHmom says:
    November 20, 2019 at 5:27 pm

    I wonder if he will get asked about this or anything Burisma-related at tonight’s debate. I forgot there was one.

    It is his birthday too. An illegitimate grandchild is a wonderful gift.

  21. scrap1ron says:
    November 20, 2019 at 5:29 pm

    God has a delicious sense of humor.

  22. alliwantissometruth says:
    November 20, 2019 at 5:34 pm

    Liars

    Some people think nothing of lying. They’ll lie about everything. They’ll lie about nothing

    They’ll lie to their family, their friends and their business associates, without a shred of remorse

    They lie to cover for their unethical and deviant behavior

    To them lying is a perfectly acceptable means to an end

    Now, think of a totally corrupt, criminally inclined, unethical filthy liar sitting in the Oval Office

    Like father, like son

  23. Comrade Mope says:
    November 20, 2019 at 5:35 pm

    Remember when Sarah Palin’s kid got pregnant? The Left was aghast. Mockery abounded. Now, you can hear the crickets if you turn the sound down on the impeachment hoax.

  24. Catherine says:
    November 20, 2019 at 5:36 pm

    This sounds like something out of the Maury Povich show … You ARE the baby’s father. (Not that I watch the show … )

  25. Abster says:
    November 20, 2019 at 5:38 pm

    Can you say t-total trash? What a gene pool.

  26. Perot Conservative says:
    November 20, 2019 at 5:41 pm

    SNL, if it had any integrity, would do numerous spoofs on reformed crackhead Hunter Biden.

  27. hokkoda says:
    November 20, 2019 at 5:42 pm

    So wait, is he cheating on his current wife / sister-in-law or are they divorced now too? I get so confused.

    My goodness these people are just dirty, corrupt, scumbags.

    • covfefe999 says:
      November 20, 2019 at 5:47 pm

      It’s my understanding that he got the mistress pregnant while he was with his dead bro’s widow.

      And then, while the mistress was pregnant, he dumped his dead bro’s widow and married some new chick he had known for 6 days. I think she’s from South Africa so now she’s a US citizen. Or will be.

      And I read the new bride showed up at the DNA hearing. lol

      BIDEN FAMILY VALUES.

      But Peter Strzok hates me because I shop at WalMart. I’ve never done anything like what these corrupt Bidens (or Clintons) have done.

  28. Troublemaker10 says:
    November 20, 2019 at 5:43 pm

    I really don’t care about Hunter’s personal life, but will the doj now wake up get involved with Burisma investigation?

  29. Patricia Weir says:
    November 20, 2019 at 5:46 pm

    Please friends. Be sure to spay or neuter your liberals.

  30. scrap1ron says:
    November 20, 2019 at 5:47 pm

    Considering your new paternal responsibilities, Hunter, it might be time to ask Burisma for a raise.

    • oldersoul says:
      November 20, 2019 at 5:51 pm

      Following Burisma’s indictment today, Burisma founder Mykola Zlochevsky has gone missing.

      Doubtful that any further Glassdoor reviews, or compensation adjustments, will be forthcoming with Burisma.

  31. oldersoul says:
    November 20, 2019 at 5:48 pm

    Sundance is teasing us with this sideshow story.

    As he cogitates further on the bigger news out of Ukraine today.

    I am curious of his take on the latter. I’ve already thrown my two cents at that one.

  33. PVCDroid says:
    November 20, 2019 at 6:02 pm

    Lovely. Shows what an upstanding guy Hunter is. Where’s the rock and roll party of this story? He definitely has the sex and drugs parts conquered. He was doing this gal while doing his dead brother’s wife I believe. A model Democrat.

  34. Somebody's Gramma says:
    November 20, 2019 at 6:03 pm

    ROTFLOL!!!! Sleepy Joe is really striking out. HAHAHAHAHAHA. … soon he’ll announce the withdrawal of his candidacy to “spend more time with family”! Although, in all seriousness, I pray the sweet baby is well taken care of and loved.

  35. FPCHmom says:
    November 20, 2019 at 6:03 pm

  36. snellvillebob says:
    November 20, 2019 at 6:05 pm

    Bad day for the Bidens:
    1. The CEO of Burisma was indicted for giving the Bidens 16 million.
    2. Ukrainian members of parliament have demanded the presidents of Ukraine and the United States, Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump, investigate suspicions of the legalization of $7.4 billion by the “family” of ex-President Viktor Yanukovych through the American investment fund Franklin Templeton Investments, which they said has ties to the U.S. Democratic Party.
    3. Hunter Biden’s DNA says he has to pay child support to an Arkansas woman.

    https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/ukrainian-indictment-reveals-hunter-biden-group-made-165-million-mp

    https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/ukrainian-indictment-reveals-hunter-biden-group-made-165-million-mp

    https://www.westernjournal.com/exclusive-dna-confirms-hunter-biden-father-arkansas-1-year-old-99-9-match-says-mother-lawyer/

  37. massivedeplorable says:
    November 20, 2019 at 6:09 pm

    These Demoncrats are really classy. Really good lookin’ too.

  38. litlbit2 says:
    November 20, 2019 at 6:10 pm

    Has Ukraine received the correct W-2 or will they face a IRS investigation if the W-2 and the 1099 do not agree?

    Shucks so sorry the investigation if reality probably will be appealed to the SCOTUS where Chief Justice Roberts will make it all well.

  39. Gadsden says:
    November 20, 2019 at 6:12 pm

    What’s he doing in Arkansas? 🤔 Who is from Arkansas and has underworld connections there with access to cocaine and trashy women? Who’s political career was kickstarted by the Southern mafia in Arkansas? Who’s mother was the mistress of a mafia kingpin in Arkansas? So once again, why would the son of Joe Biden, who has a cocaine habit and in neck deep in corrupt international business dealings dealings be in Arkansas?

  40. Henry chance says:
    November 20, 2019 at 6:13 pm

    ON Gateway

    “Kind Pro Quo”

  41. Bruce_Dern's_Finger says:
    November 20, 2019 at 6:13 pm

    Will Lunden Alexis Roberts be the indirect benefactor of kickbacks from the previous corrupt Ukraine regime?

  42. Trump2020 says:
    November 20, 2019 at 6:14 pm

    I bet Hunter Biden and Epstein were close……call it a hunch…..

  43. zombietimeshare says:
    November 20, 2019 at 6:17 pm

    So who’s first to congratulate Joe! on being a new granddad? One of the other candidates at tonights debate or Trump with a Tweet?

  44. SAM-TruthFreedomLiberty says:
    November 20, 2019 at 6:21 pm

    More from an ukrainian MP re new Burisma investigations:
    http://archive.is/zFaXO

  45. dogsmaw says:
    November 20, 2019 at 6:23 pm

  46. chicagotom says:
    November 20, 2019 at 6:34 pm

    I wonder when Wiki will change his page to four children?

  47. Genie says:
    November 20, 2019 at 6:43 pm

    C’mon man, Gender Reveal parties are boring. Thank you, Hunter, for inventing a new fun event, a Paternity Reveal party. “Oh my word! I’m a Biden!”

  48. Harvey Lipschitz says:
    November 20, 2019 at 6:47 pm

    This is clearly President Trump’s fault. He should be impeached for this.He has tampered with PP funding. He has scared womens that Neeeed abortions who are afraid of privacy because Veritas may have hidden cameras. Did Trump plant this loose woman to entice Hunter?

    Maybe Gloria AllDread can find more cases.

