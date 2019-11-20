Jim Jordan and Elise Stefanik Lead Press Conference Following Sondland Testimony…

Representatives Jim Jordan and Elise Stefanik lead a press conference at the conclusion of Ambassador Sondlan’s testimony.
The first session of todays House impeachment inquiry concluded with representatives saying the witnesses had served only to highlight fundamental problems in the case against President Trump.
I don’t know what we would do without Jordan and Nunez
I’m in a restaurant and can’t listen. Any pearls of wisdom come out of this video?
I’ve never seen anything like this farcical charade in my entire life. I went on BB to see their updates and every thread I went on were under siege by trolls. Someone put out the word to send the hordes to try and save the day. It’s all over for them but they think they just need to double down with their nonsense. It’s truly a disgusting thing to behold. How long will they persist?
Like Stefanik, a tiger. I donated to her.
The next investigation that will happen into Barisma will probably be from Ukraine’s own prosecutors and law enforcement officials.
And there’s absolutely nothing that any of these Americans can do about it. 😱 Folks, “they’re completely screwed now, and they know it.”
There’s no POTUS covering these people’s backsides anymore. They can’t say, “call him.”
Trump’s prosecutors bearing down on them from the American side. Zelenskyy’s prosecutors bearing down on them from the other side of the Pond.
Tough travel day followed by cleanup of Chicagoland townhome we have not been to in almost two years. Boy, did furnace filter need changing!
Could not watch any of the Volker stuff, so this brief Jordan/Stefanik clip is a welcome catch up.
