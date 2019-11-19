Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman Outs Himself as Source for CIA Whistleblower Complaint (Video)….

HPSCI Ranking Member Devin Nunes questioned NSC official Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman about whether he had shared the contents of the phone call between President Trump and Ukraine President Zelensky with anyone outside the White House.
In responding Vindman stated “two people”, and then named State Dept George Kent, and a person from the intelligence community. Then things get interesting. Vindman refused to name the intelligence agency because it would likely expose the CIA “whistle-blower”.
This non-answer makes Alexander Vindman the source for the CIA “whistleblower” Eric Ciaramella.
Can you imagine the response from a democrat Senator to Vindman if he had corrected one of them about his rank? Remember Barbara Boxer’s response to a flag officer for responding to her as “yes, ma’am.”. Don’t be mistaken, democrats despise the uniformed services, all of them; it just so happens that Vindman is a willing accomplice.
The way these “witnesses” act under questioning reveals what they think of the Constitution, the executive branch, the American voter, and that they spend too much time over at the CFR.
PDJT…should ask for Vindman to resign….or fire him after the witch hunt is over. Today, take him out of the intelligence business, give him a job as a gate guard.
Heavens! What would “the interagency” think?!
I think he should clean latrines on Diego Garcia
My former employer had a subsidiary in Japan that had an interesting approach to dealing with weasels like Vindman. Their phrase for it was “give them a window seat.” They’d put them at a desk with no phone and, no responsibilities. And just leave them. That’s what I’d do for this guy, unless they’re planning on have him swing at the end of a rope but I don’t see that happening.
Vindman just perjured himself. In earlier testimony he claimed he didn’t know who the whistleblower was.
To repeat what I said on the other post, Why is it that Obama was able to fire top brass and officers, and actually reshape the military to his liking, a la Vindman, but our POTUS ‘isn’t allowed’???! By whom? Do they have an explanation for that one? He is insubordinate and a rogue agent, period! He should be court marshaled.
There need to be charges after this clown show is brought to a conclusion. Vindman needs some prison time.
This guy looks like the last kid picked for every activity in elementary school gym class.
LT COL? I’d take away his T and C and just refer to him as LOL.
They have enough evidence now to revoke his security clearance.
