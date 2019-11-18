Jim Jordan Highlights Four Unwavering Facts That Dispute Impeachment Construct….

Jim Jordan appears on Fox News to highlight four central and unwavering facts that run counter to the Democrat impeachment narrative:
- We have the call transcript, there’s no discussion of linking aid to any investigation.
- The two principals on the call, President Trump and President Zelenskyy, have both stated there was no linkage of any aid to Ukraine dependent on any investigation.
- The Ukraine government had no idea that aid was being held-back pending confirmation of the stable intent -no corruption- within the new Ukraine administration.
- President Zelenskyy didn’t announce, didn’t start, and didn’t acknowledge he was going to start any investigation to get the aid released; and it was released without contingencies.
AS you say Sundance, The Dems have to “not know things” for their ideology to work.
Not knowing facts is a prime example
The crybaby dems can’t shake Jordan. He’s got too many facts.
Its not about Trump having committed any crime – its to give the Dems the opportunity to scream “political retaliation” and “politicised Justice Dept” when the indictments start coming.
BIG BINGO, Revel!!
It is the only plan they can think up, given what they know their brothers and sisters did.
And it ain’t going to work.
Willful ignorance.
BIGGEST CON JOB EVER!
They know the facts. That’s why they lie, cheat, and murder….Envy in action.
It becomes sooo convenient to “not know” certain things, no? So nice how Sundance connects those dots for their benefit! Yet they continue this charade.
SD gets it; all of it, like no one else. Read his commentaries carefully, and the seriousness and potential for a completely unacceptable outcome are intuitively clear.
The swamp is deeper, thicker, bigger and murkier than I ever could have guessed…get up everyday wishing one bad guy is outed today…never happens…
Up to now, the swamp is winning, sacrificing only secondary operatives to embarrassment and job loss, which are easily assuaged by payments for silence and loyalty. JMO
Remember that during the Pleistocene the swamp was also winning.
Then a giant asteroid wiped out the swamp.
In modern times, that asteroid has distinctly orange hue.
I like the analogy, and I am awaiting impact.
Remembers Jupiter/ asteroid belt analogy from several years back…
Grins like a mule eating greenbriers. 🙂
“get up everyday wishing one bad guy is outed today…never happens…”
What was Jeffery Epstein’s arrest, incarceration and suicide? He’s one of the bigger cogs in the whole puzzle. The ramifications of which are finally coming to fruition. They’re all connected to the satanic pedophilia ring and their end is nigh.
;~)
And don’t even get me started on the whole Baghdadi thing. We’re winning!
Schiff for brains is one those people the more you see the more realize he’s a pansy that really isn’t that bright.. I say drag things out let the public see what an idiot we have running this sham.
Funny how PDJT met Powell in the residence. I think he’s making a statement about the rat problem in the West Wing
Lies, damn lies, and polls.
Fox should be ashamed of their promotion of Fake Polls; Impeach at 51%?
C’mon, Man!
🤡
The Juan Williams always resorts to some unvetted agenda poll to make his weak arguments sound authoritative. Today it’s an ABC poll because that fits his limited intellectual capacity to reason.
It never occurs to TJW that ABC has an interest in boosting daytime viewership of Pelosi’s pet monkey and his poop-flinging spectacle, which has drawn far fewer onlookers than expected.
And didn’t Perino with all her smugness show her glee at this fake poll! Can’t stand to listen to her!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Well, I suppose this might be one of those situations where “the truth” isn’t the same as “the facts” – per Sleepy Joe.
Exactly. FOX is not on our side. They have been pushing these fake impeachment polls from the start. They want to sway the republican base towards impeachement. Nobody calls them out on it. What a shame.
Pigglosi doesn’t have the votes to impeach President Trump.
She has never had the votes to impeach President Trump, or they would have done so by now.
More democrats are defecting every day because regardless of their propaganda arm’s incessant drum beating, they listen to their home offices and the people back home, and they’re pissed! Their “Ukrainian Impeachment” hopes are dead……hence, the “new” whistleblower from the IRS, accusing a political appointee of improper conduct on the President or Vice President’s behalf.
ICIG Atkinson has intentionally changed the form to allow hearsay accusations, to open the floodgates for future so-called whistleblowers.
Wouldn’t it be a hoot if either Ciaramella or Atkinson (or both!) were the subjects of criminal referrals in the IG Report?
Can’t somebody change that whistleblower form back to where it was?
I’m pretty sure I read that the form’s layout was solely the domain of the ICIG…..but I cannot swear to that, Brother. Maybe somebody else knows for sure.
Sorry –
I believe it had to go through a vetting process. Atkinson not only changed it unilaterally but apparently back-dated it to accommodate the date of the leaker complaint (the PDF shows it was created and altered in September).
https://thefederalist.com/2019/10/07/intel-community-ig-stonewalling-congress-on-backdated-whistleblower-rule-changes/#.XZszX66amDA.twitter
“Wouldn’t it be a hoot if either Ciaramella or Atkinson (or both!) were the subjects of criminal referrals in the IG Report?”
A hoot and a half!
That would be so cool it hurts!
And, with likely investigation pre-dating the “whistleblowing” it would wipe out any argument Pelosi has.
“We choose truth over facts!”
LikeLiked by 2 people
I am truly amazed at how democrats don’t see the obvious facts as stated. Probably because the media headlines are constantly misleading.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They see them, clearly, but facts will not deter them in their desperate effort to remove the President.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Left follows Hillary’s comment of a “Vast Right-Wing Conspiracy” and stay away from any Right leaning sites/stations. Thus the get only CNN or MSNBC stories. Dan Bongino has it correct when he says about the Left: “They tell you A story, not THE story!”
no offense to Jordan who is one of the heroes but he is falling into the trap of
-fighting the black hats on their own terms and thereby validating their charade, and
-making the uncomplicated complicated.
this is like mueller probe.
there, the only possible crime would have been a hack of dem server (if any).
here, the only possible impeachable offense would be if the president conditioned aid upn investigation of bidens for the SOLE AND SOLITARY PURPOSE OF 2020 ELECTIONS
both accusations could not/cannot be proven. there is no evidence showing that and additionally there is a lot of evidence disproving them.
keep it simple. hammer home those points. and after hammering, ridicule the black hats for insulting everyones intelligence. insult and ridicule all the dems. all the witnesses. dont dignify this.
convey to american people that this is yet another charade, and another joke.
dont get into the weeds. dont let this snowball. dont fight the fight they want.
You are EXACTLY correct. Keep it simple.
Don’t be part of the circus.
Every Republican should read the transcript on the record, then play the Biden video of him bragging about getting the prosecutor fired!
Son of a bitch, GAME OVER!
Jordan is great, but his statements imply acceptance of the left’s premises that quid pro quo is an unacceptable negotiating tool, abd that investigating corruption is illegal if a targetvhappwns to be running for a political party’s nomination.
God bless the great patriot Jim Jordan.
May his compelling summary of the most relevant facts that expose the ongoing committee proceedings as a contrived sham be a monstrous embarrassment when the committee supports bogus evidence to impeach the President.
Come on Sundance, It’s all about feeling’s Goose bumps, Threatened, Hurt “when I lost my job” Hurt “when he said I was Bad News” I heard it from “A Friend”
It just seems weird that No one complains about a Hard side walk under a tent hating their backs….
Just saying
Hurting their backs
why would President Trump be willing to testify ? The dims have nothing it’s a trap !!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I would be questioning the loyalty of anyone who is recommending to the President that he testify.
He’s teasing the dems…stringing them along until he’s done trolling them for the umpteenth time.
LikeLiked by 2 people
he’s playing with them
Don’t worry. He is just once again trolling them. Eventually he’ll put conditions on any potential appearance such as allowing Republicans to call the witnesses they choose, and to ask whatever questions they feel are appropriate. The Dems will never agree to this and Trump will never appear.
I’ve been cynical that the DoJ would actually investigate this Muh Russia conspiracy, but this impeachment nonsense is such a panic driven mess that it can only have come about because the Swamp and Deep State is terrified of something, which would have to be Barr and company. For them to have risked an electoral backlash as it appears they are, they must have something to fear.
Genius move by Trump, talking about considering testimony in answer to Nancy’s challenge. He probably won’t, but it confuses them and scrambles their strategy. Never try to outguess this guy, I’d recommend. He’s not conventional.
I think another central aspect is this: Burisma corruption, including Hunter Biden, was already being investigated. right?
How can Trump ask Ukraine govt to begin investigating Hunter and other Americans in Burisma corruption if they already are investigating?
Why can’t AG Barr say, I am concerned and have seen some evidence that may imply this impeachment hearing is nothing more than another political exercise against the President of the United States.
So I have launched an investigation into how the predicate of this impeachment hearing began and if we find that there was deliberate, planned malice and false allegations to harm the President we will look to indict any and all perpetrators.
Especially after the speech he gave about the relentless attacks by the Judiciary and Legislative Branches on the Executive Branch.
He said he works for the American people and right now over 50% think this impeachment is a fraud.
Unprecedented yes, but necessary, absolutely.
WOW… this guy is seriously good…
Steven Mc8ntyre (Climate Audit) has found key info … Read his short thread
Thread link
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1196495155655847937.html
Mining geologist Steve McIntyre almost single handedly took down the entire paleoclimate ‘science community. He had help from Fellow Canadian econometrician Ross McKittrick on Mann’s bogus hockeystick. He is now focusing, as am I, mostly on other interesting matters. Beating to death a dead horse is not productive.
The absence of a crime cannot go unpunished! It’s the thought that counts.
In other news, Nadler committee is re-re-investigating whether Trump’s answers to Mueller were obstruction of the investigation of obstruction of the investigation of the crimes Trump never went through the formality of actually committing.
We’re missing the meta-message in all this: that Democrats have a permanent blanket moral superiority to Republicans. Republicans are guilty until proven innocent: the accusation is the proof.
While I admire Jim Jordan for his moral courage, he’s playing the role of Sisyphus, and tomorrow there will be another boulder to roll. The RINOs in the Senate who think they’re being cute miss the message of Senator Ted Stevens: there but for the grace of God go I.
Inevitably, this pervasive logic will make being the Republican candidate, in any election, an instant disqualifier. Look down on that, Mitt, from your high moral perch.
I follow the articles, the threads, the analysis, etc. It all (mostly) makes sense. But, where is the cavalry. Nothing has happened or ever will happen re: Huber, the IG, or Durham. Lots of inaction and tick/tick nonsense. The ugly and dirty reality is an impeachment followed by a Senate trial wherein a last-mintute approved secret ballot vote will convict and remove. Come on now, we all know more than half of the Republicans are never Trumpers. All before the end of year with everyone waiting for Barr, et al.
Note: Last week I reported (see message below) increasing demands from the veterans’ community for action against those who want to remove President Trump from office via a total baseless coup. Per the President’s own request to avoid violence, respect the Constitution, and the laws of the land I limited my remarks. Since then I have been covered up with messages from my fellow veterans demanding that we stop pampering the lawless gangs attempting to totally disregard the achievements of the American people and the President since he was elected to office. Most of the comments indicate that a significant number of veterans are willing to fight to protect the American people and the President from those attempting to take us to bowels of socialism/communism with a touch of sharia thrown in for flavor! Let’s all pray that all of those in positions of power in our republic will re-examine their oaths, stop the coup, and proceed as quickly as possible to the business of the American people. If this does not occur soon I fear both those on the left and right will be forced to learn first hand lessons that already weigh heavily on the souls of many of us veterans!
Soldier/Cop/Grunt, Retired
The Vet’s Are Coming!
The ‘Word’ in veteran’s circles is, if the dems don’t drop this coup attempt an army of vets will march on DC with the following demands:
1. All elected/appointed/contracted members/associates of the Federal Government in which evidence is presented that proves they are violating/violated their oath/contract by participating in a coup attempt in which they are/were communicating/acting on what they know/knew/should have known was false information, will be forced to resign or face charges.
2. The management/staffs of all political parties in which evidence is presented that proves they are/were participating in a coup attempt in which they are/were communicating/acting on what they know/knew/should have known was false information will be forced to publically acknowledge the same or face legal action initiated by the veterans and supporting groups.
3. The management and staffs of all TV/radio/other media organizations in which evidence is presented that proves they are/were participating in a coup attempt in which they are/were communicating/acting on what they know/knew/should have known was false information will be forced to publically acknowledge the same or face legal action initiated by the veterans and supporting groups.
Soldier/Cop/Grunt, Retired
Thanks for the insight. Similar conversations out in our rural neck of the woods. Growing understanding and impatience. Goes beyond our veterans.
This is not getting stuffed back into the bottle.
Trump should submit written answers to all of the Democrats questions. Ok, actually just one answer to all the questions:
“Read the transcript!”
So what is exactly the corruption we are talking about??? Somebody should spell it out. Ukraine getting US loan backing to borrow money to develop the Ukraine oil and gas industry – and then the money going out the back door to the CEO or his cronies? No bid subs? Overpaying connected board members like Hunter? Issuing no show and no work consulting agreements with the money? IMHO that would help mansplain to the American’s what it means “3rd most corrupt country in the world” generality but more specifically why we should give a hoot.
Basically, we should “give a hoot” because members of our Congress and of our Government were “hip-waders deep” in the corruption that’s been going on there – for decades. Bribery, extortion, embezzlement, racketeering, money laundering, drug running, gun running, the list of felonies goes on and on. And the names are familiar – Biden, Obama, Pelosi, Schiff, Nadler … on and on.
And what’s got these people running scared now is the knowledge that both countries now have Presidents who ran on “drain the swamp.” The Ukranians have restarted criminal investigations, and the USA is making good on its reciprocal treaty pledging cooperation in law enforcement particularly with regards to corruption. And, this President is not one about whom you can say, “call him.”
Unfortunately facts mean nothing today just as with President Johnson’s impeachment. A major charge against President Johnson after the Civil War was the “illegal” firing of Secretary of War Stanton (or any cabinet member) because of an unconstitutional law that was not declared so until 1920. Congress passed the Tenure of Office Act in 1867 over Johnson’s veto. The act required the President to seek the Senate’s advice and consent before relieving or dismissing any member of his Cabinet (an indirect reference to Stanton) or, indeed, any federal official whose initial appointment had previously required its advice and consent.
So a President can be impeached by an unconstitutional congressional act and almost removed from office; saved by senate voter whose life was ruined..
No matter what, the Dems win because they control the narrative via the news media. https://thefederalist.com/2019/11/15/heres-how-impeachment-helps-democrats-even-if-they-fail/
The mission is to ignore the Dems and call out the media liars where they work, eat and sleep.
Bug Eyes- the most punchable face in America. Get your Bug Eyes punching bag just in time for Christmas. Somebody’s gotta make this.
Dana Perino throwing out the ABC poll like it is gospel. After the last Fox poll fiasco we are going to trust an ABC poll, Dana?
Once a Bushie always a Bushie. I am getting more disgusted with the people that are SUPPOSED to be conservative than I am with Democrats. At least the Democrats tell me they are going to screw me.
I wish she would go back to Wyoming so the wind can blow through that empty head of hers. Maybe it will sound like a seashell.
Do not come back to Colorado please, we are completely full of our share of ding-a-lings.
